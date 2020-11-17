American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) BCG and New Street Research 5G Virtual Conference November 17, 2020 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Knapp - CTO

Conference Call Participants

Spencer Kurn - New Street Research

Spencer Kurn

Good morning. I am Spencer Kurn. And I cover U.S. Communications Infrastructure at New Street Research. I'm joined here by Ed Knapp the Chief Technology Officer of American Tower.

Many of you may remember Ed from our conference last year but as a CTO of AMT. Ed's responsible for positioning American Tower for growth as infrastructure needs for wireless communications continuously evolve. Before we get started, I just want to mention if anybody in the audience would like to ask a question you can type it into the top in the box at the top left of your screen.

So Ed at our conference a year ago, we talked about your expectations for how infrastructure will evolve to support 5G. I think a good place to start this year would be an update on your view of how 5G will drive network transformation and really be interesting to focusing on how your perspective has changed over the past year?

Ed Knapp

Yes. Thanks Spencer. It's great to be here at New Street. I wish we were physical in New York City but this will do for now at least for the last eight months as we deal with the current situation. So regarding infrastructure it's actually a pretty exciting time relative to this transformation of 5G and some of the macro trends as you would imagine are really around things like cloud native networking and being able to transform the network to a software driven model. We also see a lot of convergence opportunities if you think about wireline and wireless networks coming together as the networks become more seamless in terms of disaggregating hardware and software and turning them into more of an automated environment.

The other parts we're looking at are really across the radio network and how that's transforming with ORAN. We're looking at ways in which the transport networks have to be modified to support the types of data rates, whether you're looking at front-haul, mid-haul, and even back-haul type deployments. Those are really transforming ultimately where we go with the edge of the network and it's really about this first mile because a lot of the 5G is taking data that's normally been sort of southbound from the cloud to the user and we're starting to see lot more endpoint generated with respect to IoT and some of the other newer applications that are coming.

So, transport is changing. Obviously, the access networks in terms of fiber and also the radio and then edge compute are really key infrastructure trends that are really, 5G is going to help drive. And we believe as a neutral host supplier of infrastructure to create those efficiencies, we're at the center of that and we've been doing a lot of work in our innovation program to look at those business models and try to extend our core platform of macro towers.

Spencer Kurn

Right. And so to dive into some of what you just touched on, a lot of the network transformation, it sounds like it's taking place not necessarily on top of the tower where AMT has really excelled over the past couple of decades. But as part of your innovation program what are the main opportunities that you're exploring for sort of broadening AMT's core area of expertise.

Ed Knapp

Yes. So what we're looking at is really four elements to our program and really we look at it as extending our core tower business which is still 97% of our revenue today and when we look at it there's four areas, the power and the ability to look at sustainability, renewables and shared power. So just powering the sites is something that we're doing some really, I would say advanced work in our teams in Africa where we're doing a lot of data analytics. We're moving away from unreliable grid and into sustainable models of lithium-ion storage and solar.

So we think even that trend could move to other parts of the world depending on the models for how we interact with our operators. So that's a great opportunity for transformation and growth. The other part of it is in the transport side, we look at transport in two ways. We look at it as connecting, let's say towers or small cells or even edge data centers. So that's kind of just point to point type networking, but there's also other businesses that we have in Latin America and those are looking at open network architectures for fiber to the home or fiber to the neighborhood.

So those things are really also changing the landscape of how one can put in infrastructure that's open neutral host and create new value and new business models and then further more that will be used to support small cells and fiber to the tower expansions as we've done in those markets today.

The other part of it is edge compute, so when you look at, ultimately the network will have to transform from what is essentially a packet core that's centralized at a region and to get low latency applications we need to start to migrate processing and applications closer to the edge and our towers are best positioned to support that as aggregation points naturally for edge processing and also on-prem if you look at venues and other types of in-building systems, those are also opportunities for low latency application processing.

So, transport through the fiber networks, compute through edge processing, power is also the other key element and the fourth one is just wireless connectivity as we look at neutral host and shared networks, some of which are really based on CBRS in the U.S., Location Spectrum in Germany and how those inside networks become more of a NaaS, network as a service opportunity. And that also extends into other markets like in ITS band for CBX and automotive which also ties back into edge compute. But it all really stems from we can offer a more efficient infrastructure model to our tenants or customers because of the efficiencies of sharing as opposed to doing things and self-performing vertical.

Spencer Kurn

And so you mentioned, I think the towers account for about 97% of your revenue today. As you look across these four innovation opportunities that you just highlighted, collectively how big do you think that could be over the next 5 to 10 years? And from where you set today which of those opportunities seems like it could contribute the greatest amount of revenue?

Ed Knapp

So all of them, today we're seeing -- obviously AFFO growth and margin benefits from investing in power and being able to see that capital investment perform reasonably well today. Now we would like to transform that model and extend it to other markets, but we're still early days in being able to look at how do you do that in a reliable grid environment. But that could be significant and it also could grow into, you think about Tesla Powerwall in home, imagine just our distributed real estate could also perform in some point in the future distributed storage for energy especially as you move to renewables let's say the source of wind and solar are unreliable. And as utilities move in that direction they're also going to need to look at massive storage and distributed storage and so that's an opportunity we're looking at doing some research with MIT on.

The tam for that could be significant, but you can't put a number on it today because there's a lot of regulatory and other transformations that have to occur, but I think it's an important thing to keep an eye on from distributed real estate perspective.

Another area in terms of transport is, if you look at fiber to the home and how those networks are converging, wireless operators want to do broadband sales potentially as a quad play. So they may have just spectrum but not infrastructure and other types of telcos would like to be working as MDNOs in a 5G slice network on top of wireless spectrum. So that convergence leads to an opportunity of saying, can you take existing let's say vertically-owned fiber networks and open them up to multi-tenant and virtual network operations.

So, that would be based on a home's past model. So we have some deployments in South Africa and in Latin America where we're working with partners to be able to share that same network infrastructure and it can also support small cells and towers. So that's an opportunity, that's a fairly significant TAM because you're looking at homes passed and homes connected and being able to get a wholesale component of that with a shared infrastructure.

The other part of it we're looking at obviously is edge data. There is a lot of numbers on edge data. It depends on how you partition it. But those numbers could, they're all sort of billion dollar plus opportunities in TAM and in some cases more significant depending on how many regions in the world where we operate we can take advantage of it. But in the U.S. you're looking at single digit billions at least for the edge part and then you're not looking at all of the staff. You're just looking at basically the infrastructure and the ability to support space and power and networking to a lot of sites that need to be distributed throughout the market.

Relative to in-building systems, we had DAS and we have DAS today. But I think the market is expanding as operatives would look for ways to enter other buildings and properties that normally would have been tried to cover from the outside but as we move up in frequency and 5G we can start to penetrate those buildings from inside and be able to share those networks because they're naturally want to be neutral host shared networks. You don't want to have two or three networks in the same property.

So we see a lot of opportunity in commercial real estate in different types of verticals, hospitality and so forth where DAS systems were maybe historically made too expensive and that becomes an opportunity for in-building systems and that TAM can be significant as well. And lot of people are looking at that today in the U.S. with CBRS and in Germany with Location Inspection.

Spencer Kurn

And just to follow up on a couple of things you mentioned. So what was somewhat new to me was that you're building or you're exploring the opportunity for neutral hosts hybrid of the home models in some markets. Is that something that you see an opportunity to do in the U.S. or in other developed markets?

Ed Knapp

I think it depends. Each market is different in how the industry has evolved. A lot of it comes down to you know is there a over build, there's dominant players in the U.S. where cable really has the largest foothold and most of the telcos have tried to and have invested themselves. So unless that that market changes it may not be attractive but in other markets where folks are more open to sharing it does become an opportunity for we're looking at really two things ROIC, can we get the ROICs that are extending from our tower environment to other adjacencies and as AFFO growth's going to be part of that because you're looking at things like maintenance CapEx and a lot of other SG&A requirements.

So we see opportunities there. It's early days. This is just exploratory, in some sense relative to our core business, but as part of our program of looking for ways to innovate and potentially deploy capital in the future, these are all aspects of what we wake up every day and think about at least from my part of the business which is innovation.

Spencer Kurn

Got it. And then another just to follow up on another one of your comments, I think you said the TAM for edge data centers in the U.S. was about somewhere in the single digits billions range. Could you just unpack what you're including in that TAM? Is that sort of as a tower company becoming a potential landlord for edge co-location facilities or is that what you see as the overall tam for you to fully own and operate edge data centers at your towers?

Ed Knapp

So the way we look at it is, there's like four buckets of the edge. There is the device itself you can call that an automotive platform or maybe even a drone. There is inside a venue which is something we can support today with local breakout and then you get into the tower edge and then the metro edge.

So what we're looking at that number we're looking at the tower edge and the metro edge. Tower being an aggregation point of some scale so not just a single tower but in the limit you could think of every tower having essentially some local processing to pull out data like for example on a rural highway where you're doing truck platooning or automotive applications and you want a mobile edge compute for lower latency processing you can envision almost every site having some form of compute based on again the transport architecture and whether or not it's appropriate to support bits back to some other location because then you start building horizontal networks as opposed to just North South networks.

But I would say on the order of hundreds or thousands of locations to really take the cloud to the edge and to work and cut out in connection with the mobile operators to support that that, there will be those opportunities for let's say 100 kilowatt to 250 kilowatt centers at tower sites or in clusters and then ultimately when you look at the metro edge today it's really where things are happening, so if you look at some of the early deployments in 5G on the edge, they're really at regional or metro level. So you're talking about millisecond levels that are 20 maybe plus, 30 milliseconds not that different than what you could see today in 4G if you were really at those positions.

Now the 5G airlink improves that, but at the end of the day to get down to that sub 10 or 5 or even single digit milliseconds for the future applications in AR, VR, haptics maybe other types of super low latency for automotive those types of requirements push you out to the tower edge.

So that the several billion dollars of TAM is split between the tower edge and the metro edge depending on application. And when we get 5G networks fully ubiquitous and built out in mid band and you have the ability to have super low latency on the airlink, then those applications will drive closer and closer to the edge and there will be ubiquitous, you know performance capabilities, otherwise you end up with kind of erratic or let's say distribution of latencies and we really want to have tightly bound, in control, they need to just have uniform performance and user experience and the operators are all working towards transforming their architectures to support that. So the TAM consists of those two components the tower edge and it's really infrastructure at that point. I'm not talking about server hardware. I'm not talking about software stacks or SAS applications that could really explode the numbers a lot more in terms of where cloud is today and where the growth is in CAGR is going to be more towards these edge applications.

Spencer Kurn

Right. I mean just to -- just to dive in a little bit deeper on the edge and how you're attacking the opportunity. You acquired Colo ATL last year and as you sort of just update us on your learnings from of the opportunity from that acquisition. What are you considering as like what does the economic and operational model look like for you, specifically does it make sense for you to be a landlord to add data center providers or is it feasible for you to move up the stack and operate the data centers yourself?

Ed Knapp

Yes. So we have a couple of experiments and some ongoing operational businesses. So we purchased the Colo ATL facility in Atlanta late last, early last year and that facility's done phenomenally well. It's more of a telco meet me room, so it's like part of that IX foundation that all data centers build around and within that facility we have space and power to support various compute applications. So from CDNS being present there to potentially we're looking at CRAN hubs and ORAN locations that can be supported out of that facility.

So economically it's been really attractive. It meets a lot of our criteria financially and we're in a position where we're saying does that business at the metro level extend or are we really tying it to our towers. So we've been doing some experiments as you know we've announced six facilities that we deployed in different cities. So one is in Atlanta so we can tether it to the Colo ATL facility. One in Austin. One in Denver. One in Boulder and one in Pittsburgh and those facilities are and one in Jacksonville so those are the six Jacksonville was our first one and we've learned in each one of those steps what it takes to perform the requirements to support what would be essentially distributed compute as tam talks about.

So these are distributed workloads that people would be happy to have locally near or around their franchise or facilities that they operate and those can be orchestrated from a partnership with let's call it classic Colo data center partners so that as those sales teams look for ways to extend their footprint we are already and willing partner to host that.

And this would be a way to support the deployment of those sites in advance of the 5G demand when again we just talked about low latency and that wave of let's say 5G maturing where the development environment software and applications will start to embrace lower latency applications.

So we're in that early stage now of exploring what markets, what locations but our value chain performance is really simple. We have a good operating point with our distributed real estate and towers. So we have a good great cost position. We also have zoning and permitting that's already set up so we can move really quickly in deploying computer, so we have a really fast time to market, low cost point and we can offer networking and space and power because we already have power at the site and there's already fiber providers.

So all those things add up to be and essentially if you need smaller bite-sized chunks of computer we're in a great position to offer that and it's very synergistic with our tower business because we already have all those sites. We have a lot of sites here we've been looking and studying at for how we filter them for attractiveness. So that's what we've been doing in edge compute and there's more to come. So we believe the opportunity for us to participate in that market is real and can be significant.

Spencer Kurn

It seems like edge compute has been talked about for decades, maybe a decade. Edge data centers at the towers but it really feels and it was always something that made sense but never really manifested over the past year it feels like it got real and based on your experience in watching technology unfolds, how do you think like at what point do you think we'll really be at a time when edge facilities really ramp up and sort of towards that tam that you've laid out already of a few billion dollars.

Ed Knapp

So I think part of the problem was there was, there's always this pendulum of centralized and distributed in compute it's gone off whether it's mainframes to PCs to cloud. So we've gone through those but now we're at the point where there's a lot of concentration in hyperscale hybrid cloud became something really important the last few years. We're seeing all the major players whether it's Azure Stack or Outpost those are all things that are trends that say how do I bring that, let's call it multi-tenant efficient compute closer to the edge.

So that trend is happening that's the distributed compute but the more important let's call it sort of catalyst will be the actual telco networks converting to cloud. So as you cloudify the network and the network sits at all of these sites that's when you're already starting to position servers and compute.

So if you have distributed compute opportunities those are kind of based on customer demand and the market evolving in hybrid ways like bare metal players and others that want to be closer to the edge or CDNs that's been happening but the real transformation will be when you move to a 5G network and have local breakout. A lot of the early adopters in the last few years ran out early and said we're going to put compute at towers and we're going to do low latency.

Well, guess what they didn't understand that the back-haul network doesn't break out the traffic locally at a tower yet. That architecture took encrypted let's call it tunnels from the mobile device all the way back to the core network before you hit the packet gateway to get to the internet.

So there wasn't a place to tap that and so now when we moved to where we went to a cups architecture and released 14 or 4G and now in the let's call it 5G architecture you can put your exit point anywhere. So you could build what I would say local train stations to let traffic off as opposed to have the express train and because of that shift and we moved to 5G that really opens up the opportunity to really see an explosion in the edge compute and the applications that will drive that.

So we're on the cusp for that. We're still a few years away from that 5G explosion but the early days have been sort of slower because people thought it was available and it wasn't. So if you came from outside the industry from IT or compute you didn't understand the wireless space now they realize what it takes to get the wireless space ready and in the interim there's a lot of these hybrid and distributed compute models that are taking shape setting the table and then we'll be ready for that explosion when 5G low latency applications actually occur.

Spencer Kurn

Got it. That's fascinating and really helps frame how 5G is going to impact all different areas of the ecosystem. I'd be remiss if we didn't talk about towers for a little while. So most people know American Tower is well known for having the largest portfolio of towers in the U.S. and globally. When carriers deployed 4G there was a surge in amendment activity and then that was followed by an increase in co-location and densification after that.

What are your expectations for how 5G will drive densification and amendment activities across your towers. So I think when we see the capital spend jump in every G I think we'll see the same trends as we saw in 4G. The one difference in 5G was we had a little bit of an elongated start and we had a little bit of maybe some confusion around the bands and what's appropriate because of millimeter wave and how that requires sort of really small cells at a city level but I think the main event of 5G and when that happens as we start to move through the PAL auction here the C-band option that's coming up the Sprint T-mobile merger that's really opened up 2.5 that wave of investment which will drive the wide area true 5G in some sense because we really have this layer cake as I think many folks have talked about, you have the low band which is DSS transforming.

So you have to do modifications and changes to support the software updates to the 5G radios if they aren't already in place and the second wave was essentially mid band where you're going to have 3.5 like the different frequencies associated with what they call CBRS which is N48 and then N77 those bands will cover from 3.4 to say 4 gigahertz that is the main event in 5G globally and in the U.S. we're just starting to head down that path.

Then in millimeter wave you have the high band opportunities some of which will find their way to towers as well for back-haul for interconnection purposes maybe for some fixed wireless applications as well but we're early days in that but the real tower transformation would occur with low band which has traditionally been what we've hosted and as new spectrum comes to market in mid band that'll be where you see a lot of the change in growth in terms of modification and co-location will occur. We're just at the beginning of that second wave.

Spencer Kurn

Interestingly you didn't mention dishes new network builds that they're embarking on now. I'm sure it was just an oversight but in the wake of the announcement yesterday from Crown Castle and dish that they've signed a mass release agreement for up to 20,000 sites and with access to Crowns Fiber. How are you, how is AMT positioned to benefit from dishes new network builds not only on the tower side but potentially with all the elements of their 5G architecture that they're bringing to the table?

Ed Knapp

I think it's great and it's good to see that dish is out building and deploying. I think that's an important piece and for us at American Tower I think as you know the tower business in the U.S. is three large players at least the independent side. There is a lot of other smaller players and all of us will if dish is going to build their 15,000 sites as they talk about by 2022 and 2023 with their population, distribute across any number of partners and we expect to be participating in that as well.

I think ultimately it's great to see a [forex] operator coming in and it'll drive the growth for the business. So I think the announcement yesterday was important as a first step and I think all of the participants will benefit from having another let's say spectrum provider and operator in the marketplace.

Spencer Kurn

Got it. And as we think about 5G and activity over the next couple of years, the new T-mobile network integration is a big driver of growth for the industry. One of the most defining aspects of the mass release agreement that American Tower just signed recently signed with T-mobile was that, it was a 15-year contract which is much longer than a lot of your prior MLAs which have only been 10 years. But what is the significance of that? What does that mean for the amount of work that U.S. carriers need to do on towers as they deploy 5G?

Ed Knapp

Well, I think it's a big statement on the longevity of the tower business. It's a statement on the importance of macro towers to that fundamental architecture of wireless and I think it's great for both parties to think about having a long-term relationship and how we can work together. If you look at it when you think about the end of that it'll be 2035 and we'll be in 6G, so at the end of the day we're just in the beginning of the 5G deployment and every one of these deployments is at least a 10-year investment and then there's another 10 years of sort of modification and optimization as the next G occurs and so we'll be partners into a 6G world and I think it says a lot about the longevity of wireless, let's say the belief that they have in their business and the ability to be successful in the future as one of the major players in the market here in the U.S.

So the technology itself and the way we work together it will allow them to get to sites quickly. We'll be able to help them in their 2.5 deployment, move quicker. Obviously this transformation of the Sprint sites is part of that and so we've the partnership really says we're locked in locking arms to be able to help them be a successful operator here in the US.

Spencer Kurn

Got it. We've got a couple questions from the audience that I'd like to ask for you. So the first one is how is American Tower participating in ORAN? Is it thinking of providing remote radioheads and other components or developing a platform for deployments?

Ed Knapp

Yes. So we are active in that. I have not joined the ORAN alliance. We did, we joined the ORAN policy alliance in D.C. but not the technical piece at this point because the specifications are really a lot of the vendors and some of the operators are more active in that. What I would say is we're working with all of those ORAN let's say stakeholders on the infrastructure side talking with them and we're doing some experiments.

A lot of what we see is ORAN being able to be used in neutral host models really in building and we have some experiments we're looking at in our operations in Europe to deploy an ORAN platform with 5G, the classic RU DUCU in a microservices model and we're talking to literally all the stakeholders in that space from a software and hardware and even orchestration standpoint and we haven't announced anything yet but we've done some work in this facility with Wi-Fi VI.

So part of what we're trying to do is build a solution that is future proof. So for our partners and folks that would want to let's say wholesale a slice over this network think of it as a campus or a venue or an in-building network. We would be able to offer a convergence between, barriers between the Wi-Fi if it's a maybe a best efforts or some other service that needs that performance so Wi-Fi VI and 5G which might require a very precise like factory environment for low latency and high quality packet error rates.

So what we're doing is we're putting those pieces together into a common system and then there is an orchestration layer that'll help manage the quality experience across that and that's sort of part of an R&D exercise to look into that with partners but it's relatively it's non-commercial, it's really kind of a sandbox. So that's one area where we're working with it and there are other projects and discussions underway with partners to talk about how we can use our facilities here in the U.S. to host that as well as internationally in Latin America.

Spencer Kurn

Thanks Ed. And one other question from the audience with the changes in packing antennas as they get smaller and integrate more and more spectrum bands into them is there a risk in the future that MNOs will need smaller space on towers and that could lower revenues in the future?

Ed Knapp

So there has always been a trend to pack more bands into a single antenna. A lot of it's really trying to take different antenna elements and manage them. There is all kinds of technical requirements on PIM and interference and sort of inner mod that comes up that creates challenges to do that but we are getting better at basically as an industry both on the hardware component side and on the antenna side to pack more bands but the reality is you're still going to need low like a lower low like say 600 to 900 you're going to need, no one has anything that sort of is single from let's say lowest frequency we use in style today even down at 450 up to what's now a higher sub six of 4 gigahertz.

So you're always going to have to break it up into different subcategories. Every one of them is going to have an antenna subsystem. You may be able to combine let's say a 1900 with a 900 or 600 but the fact is you need a separate radio to support that and when you move to mid band which is where a new spectrum is going to open up you need these massive MIMO antennas and those are going to create a whole new set of rad centers.

So as much as there is consolidation it's really because the tower themselves have certain amount of capacity and wind loading and weight requirements and to be able to support that consolidation actually helps expansion into new bands. So I don't really see any fall off in the demand for space on the towers. I think if anything it's really trying to be more efficient with the space that we have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Excellent. Well Ed, I think that's all the time we have today. So we want to thank you for joining us and coming back the second time for conference and hope to see you again next year.

Ed Knapp

Thank you Spencer. Good to see you. Stay safe.

Spencer Kurn

Well, thanks.

Ed Knapp

Thanks. Bye.