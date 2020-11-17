Retirees Beware: Dividend Investing Is Overrated

For retired investors managing their retirement accounts, the message is clear: don't go overweight into high dividend paying stocks or you will fall behind and your income will actually suffer.

I've noticed a plethora of Seeking Alpha articles lately with respect to dividend paying companies and dividend strategies. It seems like there is a new article (or sometimes two) on AT&T (T) or Exxon (XOM) every day that tout the dividend. Yet regardless of what some investors might consider a "great yield", both of these stocks have been unmitigated disasters for investors over the past decade. Meantime, many stocks that pay no dividend at all but are delivering huge top-line growth and disrupting industries (many of these industries being led by high dividend paying companies...) have trounced the market and are "delivering alpha". For investors self-managing their retirement accounts, the market is sending a clear message: don't overweight high dividend paying stocks or you will fall behind. Since the required minimum distribution ("RMD") rule means most retirees will be taking yearly distributions (and paying ordinary income taxes on those RMDs), the objective should growing total returns, and let's face it: the total returns of many high dividend paying stocks has been pathetic. All one has to do is take a look at the graphic below which compares the returns of AT&T and Exxon to that of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) or even the plain-old S&P 500 as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over the past 10 years:

Data by YCharts

And before investors disregard this argument by saying "it's all because of the pandemic", that simply isn't true. AT&T and Exxon have been underperforming the market for the last 20 years.

Some other examples, by sector:

Financial/Banking Sector Dividends

Many investors look to the financial/banking sector for dividend income and dividend growth. That hasn't worked out well because of seemingly one financial crisis after another. Combined with the resultant low interest rate environment - banks and the financial sector have severely lagged the broad market. Regulators have even stepped in on occasion and required banks to stop paying their dividends in order to shore up weak balance sheets. As a result, the financial/banking sector - as represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) - has significantly underperformed the market over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Once again, note the sector was underperforming even prior to the pandemic, and the current dividend yield of the broad financial sector as measured by the XLF is only 2%. Had the average financial/bank stock been held in an qualified retirement account for the dividends, that retiree is obviously falling behind.

The Energy Sector

The first stock I ever bought after graduating college the early 1980s was Phillips Petroleum. I bought the stock after T. Boone Pickens raided the company and it bought him off and raised the dividend in order to attract investors back to the stock. It's been a great stock for decades (now ConocoPhillips (COP) and Phillips 66 (PSX)) and the dividends alone have covered my original cost basis. However, as I explained in a recent Seeking Alpha article on Conoco, the company cut its dividend 66% in 2016 during times of trouble. Yet despite rhetoric from COP's CEO Ryan Lance that the dividend is its "first priority", it clearly is not. Despite arguably the lowest-cost portfolio in the business, an A-rated balance sheet, and being FCF positive at $40/bbl WTI, it now sits on $6.8 billion in cash (over $6/share) yet the company only raised the dividend a penny-a-share this year. The dividend is still 40% below where it was before it was slashed four years ago. Meantime, COP continues to over-emphasize share buybacks, after already blowing billions of shareholder capital on buybacks at twice the company's current price (see COP: About That $6.8 Billion In Cash...).

Exxon Mobil is exhibit #1 when it comes to massive shareholder destruction - literally blowing tens of billions of dollars on share buybacks over the years. The point is: what good is a 3-5% dividend yield when the stock price continues to go down year after year?

The truth is the O&G industry's high dividend yields are a sign of distress brought about by their own success and external factors. The Canadian oil sands and the combination of fracking and horizontal drilling has unleashed billions and billions of barrels of readily accessible reserves. That's great for the energy independence of North America, but awful for investors because we now live in an era of energy abundance and the fact that there are simply too many producers capable of producing too many molecules has destroyed O&G margins. The O&G industry also faces considerable near-term headwinds from ESG concerns due to global warming as well as long-term headwinds from demand destruction from EVs. The global pandemic brought all these issues into focus and the energy sector has been, largely, obliterated. So much for chasing yields.

The MLP sector, which seduced many investors with high yields (including at one point, the author, at least until I figured it out), has been an even worse disaster. The MLP model is essentially broken in my opinion because the GP (general partner) calls all the shots and has a fiduciary responsibility to its shareholders. As a result, the LPs (limited partners) typically get the short-end of the stick and so do its unit-holders. The ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has been an unmitigated disaster (see below).

However, note that one slice of the energy sector has not been obliterated: clean energy stocks. Many of these companies don't pay any dividend at all or, if they do, the yield is "too low" for many yield investors. Consider wind and solar energy developer NextEra (NEE). NEE has delivered significant dividend growth, but note the current yield is only 1.8% because the stock price has been so strong due to top-line growth (see graphic below). It recently leaped over Exxon (9.7% yield) to become the largest energy company in the US. Meantime, the safety of Exxon's dividend is being questioned.

Data by YCharts

Another example in the energy sector was my personal experience with Spectra Energy - a company that owned large FERC regulated interstate natural gas pipelines with a great future (LNG exports, coal plant replacement with nat gas power gen, etc.) and a strong dividend yield. That company was bought out by Enbridge (ENB) several years ago but Spectra investors are still under-water with respect to their cost basis at the time of the buyout. ENB currently yields over 8%, but the management team has a "30% rule" that arbitrarily caps dividend distributions to ordinary shareholders while it over-emphasizes "growth capital" seemingly in total denial that the environment for building new pipelines has completely changed over the past few years. That despite the fact that some of its own big new pipeline projects have hit regulatory brick-wall after brick-wall (DAPL, Line-3, Line-5). As a result, the opportunity costs of investing in Enbridge for the yield has been significant as the stock has severely lagged the overall market.

Note the current average dividend yield of the broad energy and MLP sectors, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and AMLP ETF, are 6% and 11.8%, respectively. However, it's clear from a glance at the graphic above that those dividends have been a losing proposition over the past decade and the only reason those yields are so high is that the stock/unit prices have fallen so low.

The Technology Sector

International Business Machines (IBM) was once the ideal dividend-growth stock. The company currently yields 5.6%, but the opportunity costs of owning IBM for that yield have been huge as compared to lower yielding - but much better positioned - dividend growth technology companies like Broadcom (AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qualcomm (QCOM), all of which have a significantly lower dividend yield than IBM primarily because of their stock price appreciation (see Broadcom: The Best Dividend Growth Stock and note the comments about the "low-yield" despite the $13/share annual dividend):

Data by YCharts

Just another example of how investors can get seduced by a high dividend yield that turns out to be very costly in terms of the opportunity lost costs.

Growth & Disruption

Meantime, the leaders in the current bull market have often been companies that pay little or no dividend at all but are delivering massive top-line growth while disrupting industries and/or inventing new markets. A few examples are Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and a fund like the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV). Compare the returns of these stocks/funds to the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) over the past decade:

Data by YCharts

Going out a bit further on the risk/reward curve, investors that allocate a portion of their portfolio on innovative and disruptive companies - many of which are disrupting the industries where the high-dividend paying companies reside - and pay no dividend at all have been richly rewarded. Notice how the ARK Invest funds: the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), and the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG) have significantly outperformed not only the dividend aristocrats (by a mile) but also broader market indices like the triple Qs and SPY over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Another Factor To Consider: The US Dollar

Another factor dividend investors must consider is a weakening US dollar:

Source: MarketWatch

As shown in the graphic above, despite a brief flight to the world's reserve currency when it became clear the pandemic had arrived in the U.S. and it was going to be a big problem, the US dollar has steadily sold off and is now down 4.3% YTD. And while official government numbers say that inflation over the past 12 months was only 1.2%, it sure feels like it was more than that to me. Regardless, the fact is the U.S. federal deficit was running a $1 trillion annual rate even prior to the global pandemic and during "the best economy of all time" (that is, the massive tax-cuts for the super-rich and corporations came with a big and unavoidable price tag attached). As a result, the pandemic greatly contributed to what was already a big U.S. debt problem (see Newmont: How To Profit From What Could Be The End Of "King Dollar"). The point being, retired investors depending on dividends that may be declining in real terms because of a weak US dollar and inflation need to be exposed to US dollar alternatives like gold, Bitcoin, and international markets. Some options to consider here are Newmont Corp. (NEM), the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC).

Summary & Conclusions

My followers know that I am a big believer in the well-diversified approach to investing - and that includes owning dividend income paying stocks. However, it seems to me that many retirees are being seduced by the constant chatter about dividend paying "aristocrats" and high-yield investments. But as this article clearly shows, and as counter-intuitive as it might be in a very low interest rate environment, being over-weighted in dividend yielding "aristocrats" can be very harmful for wealth generation and income itself. I say that because the RMD requirement of qualified retirement plans (IRAs, inherited IRAs, 401k accounts, etc.) means that retired investors who are over-weighted in the so-called "dividend aristocrats" that are delivering arguably low returns (i.e., total returns that significantly trail the market) will in many cases have lower yearly RMDs (i.e., lower income) going forward. As a result, retirees should pay close attention to their "dividend aristocrats" and make sure they are not falling into the high-yield dividend trap that could cause them to lose ground as compared to the overall market and with respect to the value of the US dollar. That is especially true given the ultra-low interest rate environment that may cause retirees to move funds from maturing CDs and bonds into high dividend yield stocks with poor future potential that will lag the broad market.

At the same time, that doesn't mean retirees should totally swing in the other direction either. The advice here is for investors to take time to analyze their portfolio and allocate funds in a diversified manner that will meet their goals, risk/reward comfort level, and wealth preservation (and growth) targets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC NEM GXC COP PSX XOM QQQ IGV ARKQ AVGO ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.