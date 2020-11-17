Quick Overview

At first glance, Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) had a great quarter (and they did) as outlined in the press release.

Tim Gokey, CEO, stated:

"Broadridge reported strong first quarter results including 8% Recurring revenue growth and record first quarter earnings,” said Tim Gokey, Broadridge’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued growth highlights the long-term trends driving our business and the strength of our recurring revenue business model. In addition, our strong cost actions helped drive significant margin expansion. This positive start to the fiscal year gives us additional confidence in our full year guidance and enables us to increase our level of investment in our people, platforms, and technology."

The opening quote sends a solid message to investors that it is business as usual. We are achieving our goals and will adhere to guidance.

Revenue

A recurring theme has been to grow recurring fee revenues as it carries a higher margin and acts like an annuity - a steady stream of income. Recurring revenues increased 8% from prior year Q1 and it is 200bps higher than the six percent achieved in FY20. The best part of the recurring revenue growth this quarter is that it is due to net new business. Not only are they filling the slots of customers that left (or were fired), they are bringing in new customers. This means there is opportunity for cross-sell.

All other revenue lines - event-driven & distribution revenues - were up. Event-driven revenues did not perform well last fiscal year, so to see an improvement should be an important feature for investors. Management noted that event-driven revenues have returned to normalized levels.

Margins

GAAP operating margins were unchanged at 7.7% as 1Q21 was impacted by $38M of COVID charges. Adjusted operating margin of 14.8% represents an increase from 10.9% in 1Q20. Once again, recurring revenue to the rescue as it was a main contributor to the increase in adjusted OPM.

The margin improvement has led to adjusted earnings per share to increase 44% to $0.98. It is noted that one of the main drivers is due to recurring fee revenues. This is a big story and management is executing. Tag along the improvement in event-driven and guidance will go up.

Guidance & Valuation

Due to the strong 1Q21 performance, FY21 guidance was revised upwards. Tim Gokey stated in the press release:

"We have updated our outlook to reflect our increased confidence in our full year results.Our updated guidance now calls for Recurring revenue growth of 3-6% and Adjusted EPS growth of 6-10%,” Mr. Gokey added. “By investing now, we will be even better positioned to address our clients’ accelerating need for next-generation mutualization, resiliency, and digital transformation."

We talked about recurring revenue, but there are longer-term trends here, namely mutulization and digital transformation. I have highlighted these trends here and a revenue growth runway has been established. Furthermore, the cost rationalize and real estate footprint was shrunk which aided in improved margins.

Current and potential investors should like seeing a guidance raise. All of the guided metrics have been raised on the low-end. Investors would like to see the top end increased, but we will gladly take what we can get.

This was actually the first question in the Q&A portion of the conference call. Matt O'Connor explains:

"Sure. So, Darrin, we had forecasted in the first half of the year that volatility in the equity trade volumes to stay high, and kind of moderate a bit in the second half and going against our higher comp. So I think seeing these next few months coming in at where we thought they would be is really important. As Tim said, that stock record growth kind of the mid to the high level single-digits in the second half, which is also kind of against a pretty high comparable would be the two things."

The stock price and its EBITDA multiple have expanded significantly from the doldrums of the peak of the pandemic in March/April. Stock performance also improved from the beginning of the calendar year.

For FY21, I am modeling 3% total top-line growth and modest improvement to margins. This leads to an EBITDA of $1,026M compared to adjusted EBITDA of $971M in FY20. Based on this EBITDA and a 19x multiple, the projected stock price is $166 per share. There are a few things to consider. The first is that the stock market has risen significantly since March/April and this has benefitted BR. If there is a further downturn due to a second wave, BR may be negatively impacted. Also, the EV/EBITDA multiple is at its last twelve-month high, so it may be priced for perfection. If we take a lower multiple, let's say 17x, the resulting stock price would be $148 per share.

Risks

Broadridge benefitted from the reversion to the mean in regards to event-driven revenue. Although management stated that this level of revenue can continue, this is just one quarter of performance. This revenue stream was challenged last fiscal year and it seems entirely possible that this area will have another challenging period. If this revenue stream goes south again, the multiple valuation could be impacted. Valuation is largely priced for protection and any misstep could cause the multiples to contract. Another concern is the economy in general. Unemployment is high and the virus is still a major concern. The lack of additional stimulus and the increase in cases could also impact revenue and therefore the multiple.

Conclusion

Broadridge had a good quarter to start the year. Management focused on improving recurring revenue, lowering expenses and capturing longer-term trends in digitalization. All of these factors were net positives this quarter, plus event-driven revenue returned to normal levels after a tough FY20. Management did not waver from the fact that this was one-time and believes that this revenue stream should continue at these levels. As a result, guidance was adjusted upwards. With guidance and historical performance in mind, conservatively, the stock is fairly priced and there is room to run if valuations continue to run as is. The current EV/EBITDA is elevated compared to the pre-pandemic range, leading me to believe that the stock may be priced for perfection. Broadridge has solid management and long-term trends to play. Financial performance was solid and that is expected to continue.

