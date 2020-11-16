The REIT sector has been broadly decimated by Covid-19, and has not recovered as rapidly as the rest of the stock market. This creates an opportunity to buy solid income-generating assets at a temporary discount. However, the threat of temporary or permanent disruption is high as the economy reorganizes in a post-Covid-19 world. Therefore, it makes sense to avoid being excessively concentrated in any individual REIT or subsector. Closed end funds offer a potential solution allowing for one click diversification across different types of real estate. The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) is a prime example of an income-focused CEF offering exposure to real estate at a discount and an 8.1% dividend, paid monthly.

Portfolio

RQI’s portfolio includes nearly 150 companies and is highly diversified by sector, so the threat of technology or policy disruption destroying the portfolio is reasonably low. In fact, a large portion of the portfolio is allocated to sectors that are likely to benefit from the societal changes that have come about as a result of Covid-19.

Data centers and industrial real estate, which each account for 8% of RQI’s portfolio, have benefited immensely from the spike in people working and shopping from home. Equinix (EQIX), a data center REIT accounts for 6.6% of the total portfolio. Aggressive government stimulus will likely benefit the infrastructure sector, which accounts for 18%. The two largest portfolio holdings American Tower Corp. (AMT), and Crown Castle (CCI) are both infrastructure REITs. Additionally, 11% of the portfolio is in healthcare, which is also likely to benefit from increased spending post-Covid-19. Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR) are two major healthcare holdings, accounting for 4.0% and 3.4%, respectively. According to the most recent investor letter, RQI has increased its exposure to healthcare throughout the year.

RQI has minimal exposure to the sectors worst impacted by Covid-19. Covid-19 accelerated secular trends that work against brick and mortar retail, but RQI has only 4% in regional malls. RQI has minimal exposure to office REITs, because management believes the long-term risks due to the increasing acceptance of remote working. Hospitality has been the most directly impacted by Covid-19, with shutdowns practically forcing a complete stop to their business. Fortunately, RQI has minimal hospitality exposure (~1%), mostly consisting of preferred stock positions.

The impact on other REIT sub-sectors is more mixed. For example, recession created major risks for apartment REITs (8% of RQI’s portfolio), although stimulus helped support rent payments. Self storage benefited from increased rental activity when Covid-19 broke out, but personnel management and marketing has become more difficult as a result of restrictions.

This chart shows RQI’s portfolio by sector:

Source: Fund website, author’s calculations

Leverage

RQI has effective leverage of 25.6%. According to the latest fact sheet, approximately 82% of RQI’s debt is fixed rate, with interest rates locked in through 2026, so there is minimal risk from any rise in interest rates. RQI investors effectively have two layers of nonrecourse leverage, since the underlying REITs have mortgages on their properties as well. Another concern is that management fees are charged on total assets, so Cohen & Steers has an incentive to use as much leverage as it safely can.

Over the long term, this use of leverage has had a positive impact on returns, although it was a major detractor during the second quarter of this year. Fortunately, most REITs entered this year’s crisis with strong balance sheets, so it's unlikely there will be permanent capital destruction in RQI’s portfolio. Moreover, RQI’s performance history indicates management is capable of judiciously employing leverage across cycles.

Dividends and Performance

Although RQI is primarily an income vehicle, it's delivered a decent total return over the past decade. RQI’s longer run performance compares favorably with other real estate funds, according to data from CEF Connect and Morningstar. Over the past 10 years, its annualized price return of 10.1% exceeds the 6.7% price return of its peer group, and its annualized NAV return of 9.6% exceeds the 7.1% NAV return of its per group. Its 5-year and 3-year trailing returns also compare favorably too peers. RQI 1-year trailing returns are horrendous, but they are less bad than its peer group.

This chart summarizes RQI’s total return compared to other real estate closed end funds.

Source: CEF Connect

Valuation

RQI is down 21.2% year to date and currently trades at a 10.9% discount, well above its 3-year average discount of 6.4%. This chart shows how RQI’s market price has diverged from its NAV over the past 3 years.

Source: CEF Connect

The current discount seems unreasonable given the fund’s long run performance. Additionally, with total managed assets of $2.1 billion, illiquidity isn’t enough to justify the discount. The fund charges a management fee of 0.85% of total assets, and there is an extra layer of fees because of the underlying REITs. However, buying at a double-digit discount helps mitigate these extra costs.

Conclusion

Real estate is an essential component of any income portfolio. RQI’s portfolio provides access to a broad portfolio of REITs, mostly in sectors that have demonstrated resilience to Covid-19 and the related lockdowns. Management has solid long-term performance, especially compared to other real estate closed end funds. So far, 2020 has been rough for RQI shareholders, even though it has held up better than many other real estate funds. Its current discount is higher than typical, and represents a buying opportunity for income-focused investors.