We wrote about Donegal Group (DGICA) last August and stated that we believed shares had 20% upside. Since that article, shares are down just below 1% so we have not seen any traction in the share price thus far. In fact, as we can see from the chart below, shares have tried many times to break above overhead resistance (just below the $15 level) over the past few months but have failed to breakthrough. However, the pattern of higher lows is encouraging and demonstrates that we have a potential ascending triangle in play which is a bullish pattern.

From an investor's point of view, the beauty of these patterns is that they have sound forecasting implications. The pattern of higher lows since March demonstrates that buyers are in control. The pattern is complete if shares can convincingly break above upper resistance. Normally, when this happens, the strong up move is accompanied by strong volume. Furthermore, since the height of the present pattern is well above $2 per share, shares should easily reach $17 a share if indeed we get our breakout.

Management announced third quarter numbers for the company at the tail-end of October. The firm announced a convincing earnings beat ($0.32) as well as a top line ($196.51 million) beat for the quarter. The encouraging news from the third quarter was Donegal's profitability. We had flagged Donegal's profitability in recent commentary with respect to its struggling margins. In Q3 however, we witnessed how the company was able to double down on its efforts with respect to increasing its commercial lines (higher margins). We expect Donegal's book in this segment (currently about 60% of the book) to continue to increase especially among smaller businesses.

The personal lines insurance of Donegal's business is all about consolidation with respect to improving the profitability in this segment to its maximum. For example, Donegal has new products to be launched next year which will hopefully improve how Donegal competes in this segment. Investors will be looking for stability in this segment along with continued improvement in the growing commercial wing of the business. The combined ratio improved to a healthier 98.3% in the third quarter with net income rising to $11.8 million. Momentum is expected to continue going forward as $0.34 is the bottom line number expected for the fourth quarter. Suffice it to say, if we get another convincing beat in Q4, we would expect price to break out of the bullish triangle pretty shortly.

Growing earnings means that there should be plenty of cash flow to keep on paying the dividend. The group recently declared $0.15 per share on the 15th of October last which means the yield presently comes in at 4.1%. With the payout ratio coming in at just over 17% at present, we expect the 18-year dividend growth record to continue.

Although the dividend for example has only grown by just over 2% on average over the past five years, the high yield ties in very well with Donegal's valuation. Donegal's book value per share increased to $16.96 at the end of the third quarter which was a record high for the firm. Despite the higher lows in the share price since March, Donegal's earnings, cash, sales and assets continue to sell for less than the firm's 5-year averages. The one bone of contention we have here though is the 30%+ drop in projected earnings next year. This expectation means the firm's forward price to earnings multiple comes in at over 16 which is well ahead of the average in this sector.

In a perfect environment, we would look at options here (to control risk) to play the potential breakout of the triangle. Donegal's implied volatility is low meaning its options are currently cheaply priced. However, there is not enough liquidity in Donegal's options which means we would not take this route to play the breakout. Buying stock would be our preferred route.

Therefore, to sum up, shares of Donegal Group look like they are currently undergoing a bullish triangle. Momentum is set to continue after an impressive set of Q3 numbers along with bullish expectation for Q4. We will wait for a clear breakout on strong volume before putting long deltas to work in here.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DGICA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.