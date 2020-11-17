Despite the lower share price, I'm not sure Molecular's shares offer value owing to safety concerns and early stage nature of the treatment - more preclinical research may be needed.

Shares dropped from $11 to $8.5 on the news but are now trading at $10.3.

A patient death in the company's potentially pivotal trial of lead candidate MT-3724 - targeting DLBCL - has caused the FDA to put a partial clinical hold on the trial.

Molecular Templates is pioneering a new form of oncology therapy known as engineered toxin bodies - which use bacteria plus antibodies to target and kill cancer cells.

Investment Thesis

Molecular Templates (MTEM) is a biotech with a unique approach to developing drug candidates targeting oncological diseases, primarily Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma ("NHL"), breast cancer and multiple myeloma ("MM").

Through its proprietary drug platform the company is pioneering a technique known as engineered toxin bodies ("ETB"), using a genetically engineered form of the wild type form of bacterial Shiga-like Toxin ("SLT"), produced by enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli ("eColi"), which is fused to antibody domains specific to particular targets.

Shiga-like Toxin is usually coupled to a B sub unit, targeting the CD77 antigen - a non-internalizing glycosphingolipid - which is expressed on the cell surface, but Molecular's genetically engineered version dispenses with this and instead uses a scaffold consisting of a single-chain variable fragment ("scFv").

SLTA - as the engineered version is known - can induce internalisation into a cell and routing to the cytosol, and retains a potent mechanism of cell ribosome destruction. When used in combination with the specific targeting of an antibody, this novel mechanism of action is able to be active in relapsed or refractory settings, and able to destroy cancerous cells.

According to Molecular, SLTA's internalisation capabilities, even against poorly-internalizing receptors, and the ability to substitute in different antibodies theoretically offers a wider range of therapeutic options than antibody drug conjugates, which sometimes struggle to internalise their payloads.

As with most publicly traded biotechs, on paper it sounds like a reasonable thesis, and partnerships established with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TAK) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX), that have seen Molecular receive up front payments of ~$35m and ~$23m respectively, plus share purchases, and enter into development agreements that could be worth >$600m in milestone payments plus commercialised sales royalties, and >$250m plus royalties respectively, adds more weight to the Molecular bull thesis.

However, there are a number of red flags for investors to consider before opening a position.

In its Q320 results release on 5th November Molecular reported that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its phase 2 trial of lead candidate MT-3724, as a monotherapy to treat Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ("DLBCL") after a patient death. The patient, who had been treated with six prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD19 CAR T-cell treatment, initially experienced a Grade 2 capillary leak syndrome ("CLS"), and stopped dosing, before resuming and experiencing a Grade 5 CLS, which proved fatal.

Molecular also reported that higher than expected peak drug exposure was reported in five of the six patients enrolled in the same trial as the deceased patient, who had received the same lot of MT-3724, although none had experienced unexpected adverse events. Molecular says the drug product met all specifications for release, but is investigating the findings to determine if there may have been an issue with the manufacturing process.

No new patients are being enrolled in the trial (although existing subjects will continue to be dosed) while the company are providing additional information, including a safety assessment, and explanation of the higher than usual pharmacokinetic ("PK") activity to the FDA, and Molecular says its other candidates in clinical trials will not be affected. The company has not held a conference call or earnings call to shed more light on the matter, but has said that:

We are committed to working with the FDA to fulfil their information requests, resolve the partial clinical hold, and to resume enrolment of the affected MT-3724 clinical trials as quickly as possible.”

Although unexpected deaths in clinical trials can happen (recent research shows that 0.4% of 23,387 patients in breast cancer trials suffered fatalities between 1997 and 2017), it seems worrying that a faulty manufacturing process could be to blame, meaning six patients could have been at risk, and questions are likely to be raised about the drug's mechanism of action.

Molecular says that no patient has experienced a worse than Grade 2 CLS in any of its MT-3724 clinical trials to date, but the trials (based on my research) have enrolled fewer than 50 patients, and the company may find it significantly harder to enroll patients going forward, owing to the patient death, while there's no guarantee that the FDA will lift its partial clinical hold.

While MT-3724's mechanism of action is thought to be highly potent, and not reliant on the body’s own immune system (T-cells or NK cells) to initiate cell death, safety concerns will be paramount, and could even jeopardize the early stage partnerships with Vertex and Takeda going forward, which are dependent upon the companies continuing to develop existing candidates, and selecting new ones to develop.

News of the patient death dropped Molecular's share price by 23%, from $11, to $8.5, but the stock has since recovered slightly and trades at $10.3 at the time of writing - still a 44% discount to its peak March '20 price of $18.5.

Depending on your viewpoint / holding, this could represent an attractive entry point for acquiring some Molecular stock, or an opportunity to dispose of stock / avoid buying in anticipation of a rocky period for the company. After some research into the company, I think the latter scenario is the better option although others might disagree.

The phase 2 trial of MT-3724 could still be a pivotal one, and the safety issues may be overcome rapidly, but for me it raises too many red flags around a new treatment type and I think the company may be a little too inexperienced to be pushing for approval in the next 18-24 months, despite its big Pharma partners.

I'm not sure if the major milestones required for Molecular to make money from these deals will arrive soon, or whether Takeda and Vertex will take up their options on new candidates. Only time will tell, but I prefer to revisit the company in 6-12 month's time even if it means missing out on a currently depressed share price.

Pipeline

Molecular has created three lead compounds (and one preclinical third-generation asset) which address the validated cancer targets CD20 (B-cell malignancies), CD38 (multiple myeloma), HER2 (solid tumors) and PD-L1 (immune checkpoint pathways).

MT-3724 is a first generation ETB and is the company's most advanced candidate, currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 trials, having demonstrated activity in DLBCL in a phase 1 trial of patients with a median age of 65 who had received a median of 4 prior therapies and two prior anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies ("MABS"), achieving an objective response rate ("ORR") of 38%, and a 60% ORR at the maximum tolerated dose.

MT-5111 is a second generation ETB (which uses a proprietary de-immunized SLTA payload as opposed to a wildtype SLTA payload), and this candidate targets HER2 and is an ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation trial in 10 patients with a median of 5 prior lines of therapy and 2 prior HER-targeting treatments.

TAK-169 is also a second generation asset targeting CD38 and recently entered a Phase 1 trial in relapsed or refractory myeloma patients. The candidate is being developed with Takeda via their subsidiary Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Molecular has exercised a co-development option and is in line to receive clinical development milestone payments totaling $307.5m, and $325m of sales milestone payments, plus tiered royalty payments between low-double-digits to low twenties so long as the co-development lasts, or high-single-digits to low teens if it elects to discontinue the co-development.

MT-6402 is the company's third generation candidate whereby the ETB localizes to "seed" tumors with foreign non-self antigens and a pp65 CMV antigen is cleaved intracellularly and delivered to the cell, mediating a native CMV-specific T cell response to tumors. MT-6402 has shown activity against PD-L1 tumor cells in vivo and in vitro and is moving into the clinic, whilst Molecular are evaluating further candidates targeting CTLA4 amongst others.

Valuation

Molecular is well funded, having completed a $50m share offering earlier this year, selling 3.6m shares at a price of $12 (another $50m raise was completed in November 2019 at $8 per share), and a $45m financing facility with K2 Health Ventures paying 8.5% interest, although $30m of the loan is deferred until 2021, and the company has an option not to accept the funds (according to Molecular's Q320 10Q submission).

As of Q320 the company had $169m of near-term assets, total liabilities of $85m, and an accumulated deficit of $241m. Despite a Shelf agreement agreed in August allowing it to raise up to a further $100m, Molecular says it has sufficient funding to continue operations until the second half of 2022, hence investors are unlikely to be diluted in the short to medium term - unless positive trial results accelerate the development process and bring commercialisation into play.

Molecular has also picked up Cancer Research grants from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (“CPRIT”) worth ~$25m since 2016.

Although Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma is one of the most common forms of cancer - there are ~77,000 cases diagnosed, and ~20,000 deaths from the disease every year - to be eligible for treatment with MT-3724, patients must be diagnosed with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

Even so, DLBCL is estimated to be a $4.3bn market by 2020, but also a competitive one. Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Polivy was approved in June 2019 to treat patients who have failed at least two prior treatments, and is forecast for blockbuster (>$1bn) sales, and in August this year, Incyte's (INCY) Monjuvi was approved, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Revlimid. Monjuvi achieved best objective response ("BOR") rates of 55% in clinical trials, whilst Polivy eliminated cancer in 50% of patients in its trials. Then there are the two approved CAR-T cell therapies, Yescarta and Kymriah.

In fact, in markets such as DLBCL, and multiple myeloma, there are not many pharma's and larger biotech's that Molecular isn't competing against, and the benchmark performance rates are high and getting higher all the time. In the Multiple Myeloma space, Karyopharm's Xpovio was approved in July 2019, in patients who have experienced at least four prior lines of therapy, with a list price of $22,000 per month, and is forecast for sales of ~$130m.

The approval could be instructive for Molecular, given that Xpovio was also associated with safety concerns (although no patient deaths) and an FDA panel voted 8-5 not to approve the drug. 27% of patients dropped out of the pivotal trial and 65% had to have dose interruptions.

As biologics, Molecular's drugs will likely come with high list prices, but even so it is difficult to see how the company's partners Takeda and Vertex will find large enough markets to achieve blockbuster sales, and with Molecular earning only a fraction of commercialised sales, even milestone payments of $100m per annum would not necessarily see the company breakeven, given its $76m cash burn in the first 9 months of 2020.

Revenues of ~$150m per annum (based on milestone payments until ~2023 and tiered royalties and sales milestones thereafter) would give Molecular a price to sales ratio (based on current share price and number of shares outstanding) of 3x, which is good, and if the company could maintain OPEX at ~$100m per annum - not impossible given that Takeda and Vertex are contributing to development and commercialisation costs, the earnings per share could be $1, with a forward PE of 8x.

So, there's a case for Molecular's share price regaining its peak highs of $18 long term, in my view, but a lot would have to go right for the company in terms of producing best-in-class trial data, its partners opting to develop new candidates, and unearthing new partners, in order for that scenario to be worthy of consideration.

Management Team and Ownership

Molecular has been led by Eric Poma Ph.D since 2009. Poma was formerly Vice President of Business Development at Innovive Pharmaceuticals, who were acquired by Ctryx Corporation in 2008, and ImClone, acquired by Eli Lilly (LLY) for $6.5bn, while Chief Operating Officer Jason Kim also worked at ImClone, and more recently at OSI Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Astellas for $4bn in 2010 before joining molecular in 2010, initially as Chief Financial Officer.

Chief Medical Officer Roger Waltzman M.D joined the company in 2019, and has previously worked at Novartis developing branded oncology drugs and as the Full Development Global Program Head of Malaria Drug Development. Chief Development Sciences Officer Jack Higgins was previously a member of the translation research group at the National Cancer Institute, and Betty Chang Ph.D, who joined in July 2020, joined from startup Angarus Therapeutics, Inc, and formerly Director of Immunology and Head of Research at Pharmacyclics, acquired by AbbVie in 2015 in a $21bn deal.

Molecular's Chairman of the Board is Harold Selick, Vice-Chancellor of Business Development, Innovation, and Partnerships at the University of California. The rest of the board's experience seems to be more weighted toward venture capital than biotech / pharmaceutical experience, although Corsee Sanders, Ph.D has acted as a strategic advisor to both BMY and Celgene, playing a role in the integration of CAR-T therapy developer Juno Therapeutics (according to her company bio).

Molecular is >75% institutionally owned - with Sante Health Ventures and Longtitude Capital - who both have employees on Molecular's Board - holding a 15% and 10% stake respectively. Takeda holds an 11% stake, whilst other investors include JP Morgan, Sutter Hill Ventures and BlackRock. Short interest in the company as of 12th November was 13% of daily trading volume, down from 26% on the previous day.

Conclusion

At a price of $10.3 Molecular Templates shares are attractively valued relative to earlier in the year, trading at an almost 50% discount, but the company's growth prospects are significantly less attractive then they seemed 6-12 months ago, in my view.

I think the partial hold put on trials of lead candidate MT-3724 could have long-term repercussions for the company, making it harder to enroll patients in its future trials, creating doubts around chemistry, manufacturing and controls, calling into question the MOA of its technologically advanced engineered toxin bodies, and potentially putting its big Pharma partnerships in jeopardy.

Biochemists and biophysicists will know considerably more than me about the wisdom of using bacteria like e Coli as a means of destroying cancer cells, but despite its apparent potency I'm not completely sold on the idea, personally, and wonder if Molecular's candidates could benefit from further preclinical development. The current uncertainty over dosage levels is not unusual for a biotech, but given their potency and potential to create collateral damage (discussed briefly here) it seems like there's still a lot of investigational work to be done.

Although there's significant unmet need in the company's target markets, there are a plethora of competing treatments either recently approved or in late-stage development in Molecular's target markets, and I think the company is - in an optimistic scenario - at least two years shy of being ready to submit a candidate for approval.

I think the recent additions to the management team could help a relatively inexperienced team to fine-tune its products, but with a dearth of near-term catalysts - notably phase 1 dose escalation data from MT-5111 and a potential NDA filing for MT-6402, I would be tempted to pass on Molecular as an investment opportunity for the next 12 months, until the safety concerns have been sufficiently investigated and more is understood about the strengths and weaknesses of ETBs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.