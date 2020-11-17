A 3.8% yield in addition to 5.0-6.0% annual operating EPS growth and a static valuation multiple would prompt me to rate shares of American Electric Power a buy.

Despite a challenging operating environment, American Electric Power's YTD revenues only declined 5.3% YoY while operating EPS declined 2.5% YoY during the same time.

American Electric Power's dividend remains well covered, with its operating EPS payout ratio expected to come in around 65% this fiscal year.

In an operating environment fraught with uncertainty as the current one has been for the better part of this year, it's important for investors to focus on purchasing high-quality businesses that provide essential goods and/or services to its customers.

One industry that particularly fits the bill of providing essential services to its customers is that of the utility industry, which is why I'll be examining American Electric Power (AEP) today.

While American Electric Power (hereafter referred to as AEP) maintains a safe dividend and its operating fundamentals remain intact since I last covered AEP in September 2019, shares of AEP are moderately overvalued, so I will be providing annual total return estimates for AEP and offering my target yield that would make shares of AEP a buy.

AEP's Dividend Remains Safe While Mid-Single Digit Annual Growth Potential Is Intact

Given that I believe it's always important to examine the payout ratios of a dividend stock to assess the safety and growth potential of a dividend, I will be measuring AEP's operating EPS guidance for this fiscal year against its dividends/share that are slated to be paid this year.

While I would typically examine both EPS and FCF payout ratios, I am opting to not examine the latter because as I have noted in previous articles on utilities, FCF is not an appropriate measure to gauge the viability of a utility's dividend.

This is because utilities often rely on the issuance of shares and debt to continue to expand their rate base with capital projects. As long as a utility is able to secure allowed rates of return from regulators that are in excess of its weighted cost of capital, a utility's FCF payout ratio is inconsequential as wealth will continue to be created for shareholders.

Using AEP's operating EPS guidance midpoint of $4.35 for this fiscal year and measuring this against the $2.84 in dividends/share that are slated to be paid this fiscal year, AEP's operating EPS payout ratio will be in the respectable range of 65% this fiscal year.

Given that AEP's operating EPS payout ratio is positioned to be about in line with its rather sustainable long-term operating EPS payout ratio, I believe that it is reasonable to conclude that AEP will be able to deliver long-term dividend growth in line with its long-term operating EPS growth.

Since Yahoo Finance is forecasting 5.5% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that AEP is positioned to deliver 5.75% annual dividend growth over the long-term, which is supported by the most recent 5.7% dividend increase.

AEP's Operating Fundamentals Are Holding Up Despite COVID-19

Within the context of the challenges that businesses around the world have endured this year, I believe that AEP's third quarter operating results and YTD results have been satisfactory.

Starting with AEP's top line results, AEP generated $4.066 billion in revenue during Q3 2020, which represents a 5.8% YoY decline in revenue compared to the $4.315 billion generated in Q3 2019 (as per page 50 of AEP's most recent 10-Q).

Moving to the bottom-line, AEP generated $1.47 in operating EPS during Q3 2020, which represents a 0.7% YoY increase from the $1.46 in operating EPS generated during Q3 2019 (as per AEP's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

AEP's operating EPS advanced slightly YoY due to favorable rate changes and lower O&M, which were mostly offset by milder weather in September, higher depreciation and taxes, as well as lower wholesale margins, as noted by CFO Brian Tierney's opening remarks during AEP's Q3 2020 earnings call.

AEP's lower operating EPS within the Vertically Integrated Utilities and Generation and Marketing segments were offset by gains in the company's Transmission and Distribution Utility, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Corporate segments as CFO Brian Tierney's opening remarks in AEP's Q3 2020 earnings call indicated.

AEP's total revenues have declined 5.3% YoY from $11.945 billion in the 9 months ended 2019 to $11.308 billion in the 9 months ended this fiscal year (according to data sourced from page 50 of AEP's most recent 10-Q).

From a bottom-line standpoint, AEP's operating EPS have declined 2.5% YoY from $3.65 in the 9 months ended 2019 to $3.56 in the 9 months ended this fiscal year (as per data sourced from AEP's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Moving to AEP's balance sheet, AEP maintains a fair balance sheet as its debt to capitalization ratio of 61.1% in Q3 2020 is only slightly on the high end of its historical debt to capitalization ratios as illustrated by the above slide.

AEP's interest coverage ratio through the 9 months ended this fiscal year clocks in at ~2.0 (using data sourced from page 50 of AEP's most recent 10-Q), which is an okay ratio for a utility given the relatively high levels of debt that utilities take on to fund capital projects that is offset by the reliability of the utility business overall through any economic conditions.

Closing out my analysis of AEP's balance sheet, AEP's net available liquidity of $3.76 billion as of September 30, 2020 (as shown by the slide above), provides ample access to liquidity in the event that the company should need it.

When taking into consideration AEP's debt to capitalization ratio, interest coverage ratio, and net available liquidity, I believe that while AEP's balance sheet is a few notches from flawless, the balance sheet is in no immediate danger either.

As a testament to AEP's reliability as a business, AEP is forecasting 2.6% YoY growth in its operating EPS from $4.24 in FY 2019 to a midpoint of $4.35 for FY 2020.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 that was relatively unanticipated at the time of AEP's initial guidance for this fiscal year back in February, AEP is amazingly on track to meet the midpoint of its operating EPS guidance for this fiscal year.

AEP indicated in its Q3 2020 earnings press release that it was reaffirming its 5-7% long-term growth rate, which supports the argument that AEP's long-term growth prospects remain intact from when I covered the company last September.

When I factor in that AEP is poised to deliver solid financial results for this fiscal year, AEP maintains a fair balance sheet, and AEP's long-term growth prospects remain intact, I believe that shares of AEP could be a great long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Even though AEP is a quality business, that doesn't take away from the fact that the company faces its fair share of risks that investors would be wise to periodically monitor to make sure that the investment thesis remains intact, which is precisely why I will be outlining several key risks from AEP's previous 10-K, as well as from AEP's most recent 10-Q.

The first set of risks to AEP is from a COVID-19 standpoint, which includes reduced future demand for energy, the inability of customers to pay for electric service, and supply chain interruptions (page 225 of AEP's most recent 10-Q).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AEP is exposed to the risk of reduced energy demand for energy, which is especially pronounced among its commercial and industrial customers.

While there appears to be significant progress along the lines of effective therapeutics and vaccines to be distributed in the months ahead, continued spikes in confirmed cases and deaths could result in local and state governments imposing/re-imposing shelter-in-place orders in the meantime, which would be detrimental to AEP's operating and financial results in the near-term.

Should additional local and state COVID-19 restrictions be enforced throughout AEP's service areas, this would also inevitably result in localized economic adversity, which elevates the risk of customers being unable to pay for their electric service.

Such development would adversely impact revenue recognition and the collection of accounts receivables, which would harm AEP's operating and financial results.

The final key COVID-19 related risk to AEP is that COVID-19 restrictions could also result in supply chain interruptions to the raw materials needed to power its plants, leading to an inability on AEP's part to fully meet the needs of its customer base.

If this were to occur, it would have the two fold impact of weaker operating and financial results, as well as harm to the image of its brand, which has the potential to impair its long-term earnings ability.

The first non-COVID-19 related risk to AEP is that the company may be unable to fully recover the costs of planned investments in capital improvements and additions (page 32 of AEP's previous 10-K).

Because the recovery of costs to install environmental upgrades, construct additional transmission facilities, and modernize existing infrastructure are subject to local and state regulatory approval, AEP may not always be able to recover the costs of its investments, which would unfavorably impact AEP's operating and financial results.

A market risk to AEP is that due to the fact that AEP is constantly investing to expand its rate base in an effort to grow its revenues and operating earnings to create shareholder value, the company's growth strategy is dependent primarily on external funding (due to the dividend consuming about two-thirds of its operating earnings).

This means that if AEP is unable to raise enough capital on reasonable terms via the debt markets or share issuances, the company's long-term growth targets may prove to be unattainable, which would also impact long-term dividend growth (page 36 of AEP's previous 10-K).

Although I have discussed several key risks facing an investment in AEP, the above doesn't represent a complete discussion of AEP's risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of AEP's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 32-42 of AEP's previous 10-K, pages 225-226 of AEP's most recent 10-Q, and my previous article on the stock.

AEP's Shares Remain Moderately Overvalued

While AEP is a proven utility, it is crucial for investors to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential.

As such, I will be using two valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of AEP's shares.

The first valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of AEP is the TTM dividend yield to 13 year median TTM yield.

As per Gurufocus, AEP's TTM yield of 3.16% is well below its 13 year median yield of 3.70%.

Factoring in a reversion to a TTM yield of 3.50% and a fair value of $80.00 a share, AEP is trading at a 13.0% premium to fair value and poses 11.5% downside from the current price of $90.42 a share (as of November 15, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I will use to approximate the fair value of AEP's shares is AEP's price to book ratio to 13 year median price to book ratio.

According to Gurufocus, AEP's price to book ratio of 2.19 is significantly higher than its 13 year median price to book ratio of 1.60.

Assuming a reversion to a price to book ratio of 2.00 (given the TINA environment due to low interest rates and AEP's fundamentals) and a fair value of $82.06 a share, AEP's shares are priced at a 10.2% premium to fair value and pose 9.2% capital depreciation from the current share price.

The valuation model that I'll be utilizing to assign a fair value to shares of AEP is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend/share, which is simply the annualized dividend/share. In the case of AEP, that amount is $2.96 following the dividend increase that was announced last month.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. Although this rate often varies from one investor to another, I require 10% annual total returns because I believe that such returns offer adequate reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long-term.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require merely data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider multiple factors, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), future earnings growth, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in that AEP's operating EPS payout ratio is rather sustainable over the long-term and that the company is positioned to deliver annual earnings growth in the range of 5.0-6.0% over the next decade, I believe that a 5.75% annual dividend growth rate over the long-term is a fair growth assumption.

Plugging the inputs above into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $69.65 a share, which indicates that AEP's shares are trading at a 29.8% premium to fair value and pose 23.0% downside from the current share price.

Upon averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $77.24 a share, which implies that shares of AEP are priced at a 17.1% premium to fair value and pose 14.6% capital depreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Now Isn't The Time To Buy AEP's Shares

With its most recent dividend increase last month, AEP has delivered 11 consecutive years of dividend increases, making it a Dividend Contender. When considering that AEP's operating EPS payout ratio will be in the sustainable mid-60% range this fiscal year, it appears that AEP's dividend increase streak has just begun.

Given that AEP's operating results have held up reasonably well this year despite COVID-19 and that AEP's long-term operating EPS growth target is 5-7% annually, I am expecting mid-single digit dividend growth annually over the long-term.

The only factor that is preventing me from rating shares of AEP a buy is the valuation as I estimate that shares of American Electric Power are currently trading at a 17% premium to fair value.

Between its 3.3% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 1.6% annual valuation multiple contraction, shares of AEP aren't positioned to meet my 10% annual total return requirement at this time.

In order for me to rate shares of AEP a buy, AEP would need to come down to the high $70/share range, which would offer 3.8% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and a static valuation multiple, meeting my 10% annual total return requirement.

