For all of the above reasons I find CGX to be a share worth keeping an eye on for anyone interested in events in Guyana and looking for a potentially high-impact way to play these developments.

Finally, the company is supported through a multi-tiered relationship with Frontera Energy, who as the largest independent focused exclusively on Latin America brings a lot of credibility to CGX ability to execute its ambitious business plan.

The company is also leading a high profile initiative to develop a deep-water port facility at the mouth of the Berbice river.

Corentyne block, (CGX 66.7% interest and operator) is wedged in, at the southern end of and appears on trend with, Exxon's Stabroek block (Guyana) and Apache's Block 58 (Suriname) discoveries.

An interesting Canadian listed small-cap that offers two intriguing and very different ways to play the remarkable developments in Guyana.

CGX Energy, Inc. (OTCPK: CGXEF) is a Canadian listed oil and gas company exclusively focused onshore and offshore Guyana. With a market capitalization of US$92 million/CAD$121 million and no revenues the shares are certainly speculative. However, for several reasons outlined in this article, CGX is a very interesting company and well worth investors keeping an eye on for future developments.

What makes CGX unique among listed oil companies active in the Guyana - Suriname basin is that it also offers exposure to an infrastructure play, specifically development of a deep-water port project.

It is the port project that particularly intrigues me based on my Guyana economic development investment theme. While geologic risk and many other factors can impact the success and returns of an oil play, even in a great new basin, sufficient discoveries have already been made to know for certain that Guyana will undergo tremendous growth in GDP and trade over the next 10-20 years. For this reason I find the port project really fascinating and a key differentiator for CGX.

Key Facts Worth Knowing About CGX:

CGX has been doing business in Guyana for over 23 years and is led by Executive Chairman, Dr. Suresh Narine. Dr. Narine is a Guyana-born business man who is well respected in Guyana and Canada having named one of Canada's "Top 40 under 40 Leaders" in 2011. According to the company it is widely referred to as Guyana's "Indigenous Oil Company". The shares are tightly held with more than 74% held by insiders.

CGX has a close relationship with Frontera Energy Corporation (OTCPK: FECCF), a Canadian listed, US$650 million+ enterprise value E&P company focused on Latin America. The relationship is multi-tier as shareholder, financial supporter and working interest partner with 2 members on CGXs 5-member Board of Directors.

Operating through 4 subsidiary companies in Guyana, CGX major holdings/initiatives include interest in 2 offshore blocks, one onshore block and development of a deep water port at the mouth of the Berbice River.

One of its offshore blocks, the Corentyne, is particularly intriguing due to the proximity, at the northern end, to discoveries in both the Stabroek block, offshore Guyana, led by Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Block 58, offshore Suriname, led by Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA). The company has announced that drilling of an exploratory will at the northern end of the Corentyne block is "upcoming".

Source: CGX Energy

A detailed overview of the Corentyne block including prospects identified through analysis of 3-D seismic data can be accessed here.

Deep Water Port Project

In 2010, CGX leased a 55-acre property from the Government of Guyana with a 50-year primary lease and a 50-year extension option. While to-date CGX has mostly invested in studies, planning and some property improvements, it announced in its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 that it is moving ahead with continued development of the Berbice deep water port project the location of which, as recently reported by the Guyana Standard is

cited as the most strategic for a Deepwater Port facility servicing the oil and gas and agricultural industries in Guyana by a number of international studies

Source: CGX Energy

A detailed overview of the Berbice Deep Water Port Project can be viewed here.

Relationship with Frontera Energy Corporation

Frontera Energy is a substantial company with approximately 40,000 b/d production primarily in Colombia, US$1.9 billion in total assets at September 30, 2020 and 3Q annualized revenue and EBITDA of US$600 million and US$200 million, respectively.

Frontera is a 33% working interest partner with CGX in the Corentyne and Demerara blocks offshore Guyana. The company also owns (as of December 31, 2019) approximately 72% of CGX shares and has two members on CGX five member Board of Directors. Despite the majority ownership position, the relationship between the two seems to be that CGX is considered and treated by Frontera and acts as an independent company with a very close and multi-tiered relationship with Frontera.

It should also be noted that Frontera owns and operates a 2 terminal port facility in Cartagena, Colombia. Frontera's experience in owning and operating port facilities gives a lot of credibility to CGX ability to execute on a business plan that includes development of a port facility in Guyana.

The support from and experience of Frontera in both the oil & gas and port related projects being undertaken by CGX is noteworthy and increases confidence that CGX, a small company with no current revenue and limited financial resources, can successfully develop the interesting and ambitious portfolio of projects that the company has assembled.

Risk Factors

As with any small company that does not have significant internal cash flow, access to capital and risk of dilution is a major risk factor. At September 30, 2020 the company reported cash of US$10 million with a working capital deficit of US$9.5 million. For any other small cap this would be a point of major concern. The relationship with Frontera mitigates this concern to a significant degree. As with any exploratory stage company, CGX has significant geologic risk with respect to its offshore blocks. In addition, risks commonly associated with emerging markets, including political and social instability cannot be ignored.

Recommendation

Despite these risks, CGX has been in Guyana for decades and has the backing of Frontera, a company that is very experienced and successful in the region. I find the potential at the northern end of the Corentyne block to be intriguing, but am most interested in CGX as a way to play infrastructure development in Guyana through the Berbice Deepwater Port project. For now I am maintaining a neutral position on CGX. Visibility in terms of financing for the port project and continued positive developments in the Corentyne Block would likely push me to adopt a bullish position on this share for a very small investment with speculative capital.

