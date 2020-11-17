Much has happened in the last couple months for URW, we provide an update of key items and highlight the continuing investment opportunity.

The share price reaction to vaccine news and the avoided capital increase may have just started, leaving clear upside to the investment case for investors with strong nerves.

It’s been an interesting few months for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) (OTCPK:UNRDY) (OTC:URMCY). Any retail property owner battling the COVID-19 pandemic knows a thing or two about turbulence, but Unibail’s management has also been dealing with a consortium of investors challenging its proposed capital increase as it struggles to shore up its balance sheet after the debt-heavy Westfield deal left it ill-prepared for virus related lockdowns.

Management’s proposed €3.5 billion capital increase would have been highly diluted at the currently depressed share price, but the consortium ultimately succeeded not only in blocking the capital increase but also getting three new directors appointed to the Supervisory Board, including consortium member Mr. Léon Bressler as Chairman.

The company is far from secure footing, but for shareholders, the successful consortium action, especially in light of promising COVID-19 vaccine news, is a meaningful victory and avoidance of substantial dilution. Investors with a strong set of nerves may find opportunity in the resulting volatility.

URW management is pressured by a consortium of investors

Shareholders may have been surprised or even dismayed by Unibail management’s announcement in September regarding its “RESET” plan which included a highly dilutive €3.5 billion capital raise. Shareholders had already suffered through COVID-19 lockdowns and the consequent stress on Unibail’s business as well as a stock price that has spent much of 2020 dropping from above €140 to below €30. Shareholders that have been around for the last several years may still painfully remember a share price close to €250. The capital increase seemed unnecessary to some after management itself championed €12.7 billion of liquidity less than two months earlier, but perhaps the pandemic left many resigned to the invasive action. Shareholders were in desperate need of some good news.

Enter the consortium with their “REFOCUS” plan to stop the capital increase and strengthen the Supervisory Board. It seemed a long-shot at first for a consortium holding just over 4% of shares that needed a third of votes to block the capital increase at the November 10th meeting. But shareholders that perhaps already questioned management’s judgment after the aggressive and debt-heavy Westfield deal also welcomed an alternative to what seemed an overcautious and dilutive capital raise. The consortium had some heavy hitters, including Xavier Niel, founder of French telecommunications service provider Iliad, and Mr. Léon Bressler who served as Chairman & CEO of Unibail for 14 years until 2006.

The consortium presented a reasonable plan highlighting the company’s adequate liquidity while describing the capital increase as “unnecessary”, “misguided” and “extremely value destructive for shareholders”.

Source: Consortium’s REFOCUS Not RESET presentation, October 2020

Shareholders were receptive to the proposed “REFOCUS” plan

Shareholders may have already lost patience with management even before the consortium arrived. The share price had been in decline for years, and the ambitious Westfield deal left some scratching their heads and casting a concerned glance at leverage metrics. Those digging deeper may have questioned corporate governance as executive pay increased as the share price tumbled 85% after the acquisition.

Source: Consortium’s REFOCUS Not RESET presentation, October 2020

The consortium’s case gained steam as they increased their combined holding to over 5% of shares and corralled support from large institutional investors such as California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and Florida State Board of Administration (SBA). But the consortium still needed to pull in more votes to block the proposed capital increase.

The battle between the two sides appeared heated as exchanges were made regarding recommendations from independent proxy advisory firms such as Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). Unibail management appeared to mischaracterize the ISS recommendation as unconditional support for its “RESET” plan when it was anything but. The consortium consequently called for a correction of the company’s “misleading communication”. Key excerpts from the consortium’s open letter include:

“Such communication is false and deceptive as the ISS recommendations actually, to quote the ISS report, offered a “recommendation of qualified support for the capital raise - in combination with our recommendation of support for the addition of the dissident nominees to the board – [that] is intended to signal the need to hold off on the proposed capital raise and provide an opportunity for a reconstituted board that includes direct shareholder representation to reevaluate its merits with access to non-public information”.

We were certainly not impressed by management’s communication style and were perhaps not the only shareholders that exited the exchange with diluted confidence in management’s agenda.

The consortium and shareholders win

Ultimately, management failed to get the necessary two-thirds support for their capital increase and the consortium also managed to get three of their representatives appointed to the Supervisory Board. Mr. Léon Bressler has been appointed Chairman. The convenient announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine which could conceivably put an end to lockdowns and usher in a recovery in retail foot traffic makes the avoided dilution look even more reasonable. The company is certainly not out of trouble yet. Business will need to pick-up and disposals, such as the sale of US operations proposed by the consortium, will likely still be necessary to keep the company out of financial stress, but the company’s quality locations and renewed corporate governance will hopefully deliver acceptable results to patient shareholders.

This rather risk-heavy investment opportunity might not be for everyone, but we have maintained a minor position through the on-and-off-again capital increase drama as the upside potential warranted patience. As we began drafting this article, we penned in some words about the modest share price reaction to the doubly-good news of a vaccine and the blocked capital increase. In fact, even relative performance to peers such as Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) was unimpressive considering the company-specific nature of the capital increase. But the stock is up 12% as we write (to about €56), finally awarding shareholders more for their successful consortium support. We can still calculate upside around 100% in bullish scenarios even after today’s run, but may exit before that point as even our nerves are a bit frayed. But we are happy to report that shareholders still matter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD AND KLEPIERRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article should not be considered as investment advice. While we hope you find this article informative, please do your own research - or speak to a financial adviser - before making any investment decisions.