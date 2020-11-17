Flowers Foods' main advantage is in its scale economics which keeps the prices of its products low and prevents new entrants into the market.

I am continuing my series of articles looking at stocks that are more "recession-resistant" in order to build up the defensive side of my portfolio. Packaged food stocks have come down a bit since news of the vaccine came out. I wanted to do a deeper dive into Flowers Foods (FLO), and after my research, I believe that this could be an interesting opportunity for yield-focused investors.

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Flowers Foods is the second-largest baked foods manufacturer in the US producing a wide array of breads, buns, and rolls. The company's products are pretty well-known in the markets where they are available, particularly in the metropolitan areas of Southern USA. The company's Nature's own brand is the best-selling loaf bread in the US achieving annual sales in excess of a billion dollars.

The company's brands from 10-K

In terms of product mix, unsurprisingly the Fresh Bread category makes up the bulk of the company's total sales. Fresh Bread was 77.1% of the company's sales in 2019 followed by cakes/pastries and Frozen Bread at 15.8% and 7.1% respectively. The company distributes its product through a variety of channels but mainly in Supermarkets and Mass Merchandizers. Walmart/Sam's Club (WMT) is the company's largest client accounting for 21.1% of sales in 2019.

Like most manufacturers of this size, Flowers Foods' main advantage is in its scale economics which keeps the prices of its products low and prevents new entrants into the market. In particular, with fresh goods like bread, the operations and distribution systems should be on point. We can see this clearly with Flowers Foods Direct-Store-Delivery distribution system. The company's distribution system utilizes a combination of a network of 5,590 independent distributors and proprietary ordering software. This combination allows the company to properly manage inventory levels, perform just in time delivery (essential for fresh goods), and minimize the returns of unsold items.

Company investor presentation

Great short-term results not solely due to COVID

In terms of short-term results, the company had a pretty solid quarter. In Q3 2020, revenue increased by 2.4% from $966.5 million the same time last year to $989.7 million. The bulk of the revenue increase was due to a shift in product mix as consumers moved from store/grocery branded products to the company's own specialty brands. This reflects well the efforts the company has been putting into developing their own higher quality brands. These gains were offset by the 14.7% decrease in sales to non-retail channels like restaurants. This decrease is primarily due to the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the restaurant industry. The volume of products sold for the quarter was down by 5.7% overall.

Company investor presentation

Q3 Earnings release

The positive product shift to branded goods has also positively impacted the company's cost of goods sold. Not too surprising if you think about it as branded products typically come with higher margins. Cost of goods sold declined by 2.4% during the quarter. SG&A for the quarter was slightly higher by 1.6% due to higher distribution fees. Like most FMCG companies in mature industries, Flowers Foods operates with relatively tight margins. Therefore, any slight improvements to the top line would drive net income higher. Excluding restructuring and consulting costs, net income rose by 36.3% compared to the same time last year for the quarter to $62.4 million.

As part of our updated strategic priorities, we are shifting our focus to value-added, branded retail products that we project will drive the top line and improve margins. We also expect our optimized portfolio to drive share gains by targeting growth segments with innovative products"

Flowers Foods provides a long-term outlook; strategic priorities

Overall, I believe the company's success this quarter was due to its push for continuous improvement. As mentioned, the company operates on relatively tight margins. Looking at the 10-year historical performance of the company, we can see that gross margins were relatively consistent at around 47-48%, however, EBIT margins have been trending down in 2018-2019. I believe that the company's initiatives to tackle operational costs are on the right track. The company's trailing twelve-month margins are moving closer to these highs. As far as revenue growth goes, the company is targeting 5-6% organic sales growth which makes sense based on the maturity of this industry. I don't expect to see any rapid increase in sales with the exception of an acquisition.

Author's calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

Company investor presentation

As far as the business goes, the company is a solid defensive business. Regardless of what happens, people are still going to eat bread. The company is large enough to defend its market share due to economies of scale. The only key risk I see is if groceries like Walmart completely take their baking in-house. However, given the complexity of this operation, I believe it's extremely unlikely. The company has been making the right moves in its product mix and operations. As seen this quarter, these environmental moves could have an outsized impact on net income.

Financial Analysis and Conclusion

The company's balance sheet looks fairly typical as it has a decent amount of debt but nothing too crazy. The company had total assets of $3.4 billion against a total net long-term debt of $674.2 million. The company pays a decent dividend and currently has a forward yield of 3.59% and a cash dividend payout ratio of 46.9%. The business is relatively stable and throughout the past 10 years rarely faced any significant declines. Even during times of economic hardship, bread is still a basic human food staple.

In terms of valuation, Flowers Foods is trading at a forward P/E of 17.8x. The company's restructuring charges to streamline its operations are currently pulling down its net income, however, analysts are correct in assessing that those are temporary one-time charges. The market may believe that the strength in short-term results is due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the so-called "stay at home trend". The market may not have noticed the continued improvements in the underlying business. With a solid yield and improving margins, I have Flowers Foods as a buy.

Key Risks

1) As discussed above, Walmart is the company's biggest customer making up 21.1% of sales. Walmart deciding to fully take their baking in-house would be a major blow to the company.

2) The company has razor-thin margins which means that net income is sensitive to any changes in the top-line. While the company is making good progress with reducing its operational cost, a revenue miss would severely impact net income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FLO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.