AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) stock has been performing well consistently throughout 2020, capturing market share from opponents like Intel’s (INTC) data center business. AMD will continue to grow rapidly because of its top-of-the-line GPUs and CPUs, which already have helped create phenomenal growth for the company.

In a recent move to increase its growth and market share, AMD has proceeded to acquire Xilinx (XLNX) through a $30 billion all-stock transaction. This move put a cap on AMD shares due to fears that this transaction could be harmful to existing shareholders. It’s likely that this, along with weaknesses in AMD’s technical chart, is the reason that some traders are betting that AMD stock will fall in the future. Additionally, the stock’s high valuation compared to its historical valuations could act as a temporary ceiling, resulting in a sharp decline.

AMD stock is currently trading at around 7.2 times its two-year forward sales estimates, which is almost double its historical average of 3.7 over the last three years. This high earnings multiple is likely due to analysts expecting the company’s revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of around 15.8% over the next three years to $14.8 billion from $9.5 billion in 2020. Additionally, the company’s earnings are expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 28.7% to $2.62 in 2023 from $1.23 per share in 2020. Again, the stock is trading at a high earnings multiple— nearly 34.5 times the 2022 earnings estimates. This is well above the historical average of 26.1, again making AMD’s stock very expensive on a price-to-sales and a price-to-earnings multiple and could be another reason traders are beginning to bet negatively on AMD.

Further, on Nov. 5, we saw the open interest levels for the $82.50 strike price calls and puts for the Jan. 15 option expiration rise, with the calls increasing by about 11,600 contracts and the puts increasing by about 5,000 contracts. Upon closer inspection, the data shows that this was part of a spread transaction in which the trader bought the calls for around $6.50 and sold puts for roughly $7.00. It's essentially a bearish bet suggesting that AMD’s stock will decline below $82.50 by the Jan. 15 expiration date. We also saw some other bearish betting in AMD the following day with another 5,000 contracts of the $82.50 puts trading for around $7.00 per contract with the same expiration date.

Finally, the technical chart continues to be very weak, meeting resistance around $87.10. The stock has now risen to this level of resistance twice since reaching an all-time high on Sept. 2. We also have recently seen volume levels decrease, indicating that fewer people are purchasing this stock. AMD also is losing momentum, with the relative strength index trending lower, significantly lower prices lie ahead. As the impacts of the Nov. 10 stock rally wane, AMD could decline to $75 from its current price of $83.50. Should AMD fall below $75, it is likely to fall again down to $69.

Given the headwinds that face AMD around the potential deal for Xilinx and its valuation, which seems to be at the historically high end of its range and with technical charts and bearish betting working against AMD, it's unlikely that it will continue rise in value.