I'm long 100 shares of Ford (F) and 10 F Jan 2023 $15 LEAPS call options.

Source: Author's Charles Schwab account

In this article, I provide a window into why I'm long Ford, a stock that doesn't pay a dividend. I broke my own rule by purchasing Ford. It's the first time in a long time I have bought a stock that doesn't pay a dividend. However, I don't think the dividend suspension will last long.

Things change quickly.

This is a Seeking Alpha News item from March 19, 2020:

And from October 28, 2020:

On Ford's most recent earnings conference call, President and CEO Jim Farley addressed the dividend, sort of, in response to an analyst query:

Joseph Spak And then just lastly John, I saw in the media I think made a comment about how it's too early to talk about the dividend reinstatement. I realize ultimately it's a board decision, but I'll this up I guess to Jim and John in each of your opinion should Ford give any dividend over the coming years given the transformation you're talking about and if so, what are really the parameters you're looking for, for reinstating that? Jim Farley Thanks for the question. I don't think this is the time to have that discussion. I think we need to have that framed up in our total capital strategy and calls on capital and where we're headed as a business and I think next spring would be the time to do that.

I don't want to be too optimistic or take read between the lines liberties, but I think we're getting the dividend back in the Spring. I want to have built a position ahead of that announcement. I'll explain the LEAPS position in a minute, but I intend to incrementally add to my Ford stock position in the weeks and months to come. I consider it a long-term holding and, soon enough, an income generator.

I think we're headed in the right direction for dividend reinstatement:

Source: Ford Q3 Earnings Presentation

More Importantly, Ford is Thinking Like a Tech Company

I tend to invest on a largely qualitative basis. I buy stocks because of their long-term narrative. The quantitative portion of the story tends to fall in line when a company can clearly outline then formidably execute its strategy. I get most excited by non-tech companies thinking and acting like tech companies.

Ford is the latest example. I expect it to follow in the footsteps of my three favorite examples. Two have seen their stories play out. One is in the thick of cultivating, just like Ford.

Starbucks (SBUX) and Domino's Pizza (DPZ). Both stories have played out. Both stocks have crushed it, particularly Domino's, the second best performer (next to Netflix (NFLX) of the 2010s). I was onto both stocks in the 2011-2013 period.

More recently, I placed CVS Health (CVS) in this tech company context. I wrote about it on Seeking Alpha:

A visit to your local CVS can lead to a multi-faceted, multi-layered relationship. CVS can be one of your healthcare providers, far beyond picking up a prescription. In and out of the store, CVS appears to have a strategy of getting in your face, of being everywhere, all of the time to acquire you as a customer across the many areas it does business.

I'm up 11.4% on my CVS Health position. The gains were closer to 20% until Amazon.com (AMZN) announced it is getting into the pharmacy business. The CVS Health story is bigger than this. I expect the stock to recover immediately and continue its long-term, bullish trajectory.

I wrote about the notion of non-tech companies thinking and acting like tech companies on Medium recently. Here's a quick synopsis:

In 2010, most people didn’t think of Domino’s Pizza as a tech company. I’m willing to bet a significant chunk of “most” still don’t today. This is where the edge lies. If you, as an investor, can wrap your head around Domino’s Pizza being a tech company, you can spot the stocks that have the potential to do what Domino’s did — alongside Netflix — between 2010 and 2020.

The beauty of CVS Health and now Ford is that neither stock participated in the pandemic stock rally. By and large, both sat it out. They have only recently rallied. That's because investors have started to catch on to the narrative. They might not frame it the way I do, but they see something special happening at both companies. For as excited as I am about CVS Health, I might be more excited about Ford.

Purely from a stock price standpoint, I think of Ford much like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). AMD languished for so long in the single digits. I had my eye on it. I never bought it, in part because it didn't pay a dividend and because I feared it was too speculative. I don't want to make the same mistake with Ford. It's easy to get burnt with sub-$10 stocks. You don't want to miss the ones that are true value plays/story stocks.

From a company standpoint, Ford looks a lot like CVS Health or even Peloton (PTON), which I recently wrote about on Seeking Alpha. Ford realizes it has to be more than a car company. It understands it's not in the car business. Instead, it's in the following businesses:

Convenience

Seamless digital and mobile connectivity

Experiences

Perception

These two slides from a recent Ford conference presentation sum up the first three bullet points nicely:

Source: Ford Presentation at the Deutsche Bank AutoTech Conference

It could not be more obvious. Ford is following in the broad footsteps of Starbucks and Domino's. And it's doing exactly what CVS Health and Peloton are doing, but in its own world.

To truly grasp the think and act like a tech company narrative, you almost can't think specifically about what a company does. That comes second. First, think about how the vision looks theoretically and conceptually. From there, it's easy to bring execution into the picture.

You have your core (e.g., convenience store/pharmacy, connected fitness, private and commercial cars and trucks) and you use that core to logically springboard into logically associated and adjacent areas. You're consumer focused and realize you must serve multiple needs and wants at the same time as perfecting your core product, service, and/or experience.

Ford gets it.

Ford also plays the perception game:

Source: Author / Corner of Fountain and Vermont, Los Angeles

Weeks of seeing that billboard around Los Angeles tipped the scales for me. Ford sees going green as an opportunity, not an impediment. This not only resonates with me socially, it shows the company sees the writing on the wall. But as much as Ford might be - smartly - playing the perception game (particularly in California), it understands there's money to made in a shift to a greener, or green, economy.

In any event, where you stand on a lot of this stuff doesn't matter. Agree with it or not from a company standpoint, there's a narrative forming around Ford. It absolutely is a think and act like a tech company narrative. We've seen it before in the aforementioned and other examples. The question comes down to whether you believe it enough to buy into it.

How I'm Playing Ford Stock

As noted at the outset, I'm long just 100 shares of Ford and 10 Jan 2023 $15 LEAPS call options. I will continue to add to my stock position. I'm using the options as a trade. I expect F to cross $10 by next Spring or thereabouts. When it does, I will sell all or half of my LEAPS. My main objective between now and then is to sit with the LEAPS and accumulate Ford shares under $10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, SBUX, CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.