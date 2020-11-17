T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) BCG and New Street Research 5G Conference November 17, 2020 11:20 AM ET

Neville Ray - President of Technology Officer

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research

Jonathan Chaplin

Good morning all, and thanks for joining us. I’m Jonathan Chaplin from New Street Research. I’m joined by [indiscernible], the Senior Partner from BCG.

Neville Ray needs no introduction to this audience, the world’s most recognizable CTO, actually, I should say the world’s most recognizable President of Technology. I think T-Mobile has two avenues for value creation. First, they are going to capture about $7 billion to $8 billion in annual synergies. My number, not Neville’s. Second, they are going to capture at least 500 basis points of market share over the course of the next few years. That will deliver another $7 billion to $8 billion in EBITDA.

Neville is at the heart of both value drivers. He is leading the most significant part of the integration process, the network integration. And he is building the network advantage that is going to drive the market share gains. And so Neville, you are on the hook for a lot. Thanks for joining us today.

Neville Ray

We are delighted to be here, Jonathan, and look forward to the conversation. Yes, lots to do here at the New T-Mobile. But we are sure at it. So a lot to talk about.

Jonathan Chaplin

Neville, first, I just want to kick off with a sort of a broad-ranging question that might actually not be entirely fair in that it is not network related. So you have built a phenomenal position, 280 million pops covered with low-band 5G. By the end of the year, $100 million with 2.5. - that is just nine-months after close. What do Mike and Matt have to do to make consumers aware of the network you have built? How do you change perception? And what is the organization thinking in strategy? How does it need to evolve now that you are no longer a scrappy underdog, but a network leader.

Neville Ray

Well, thanks, Jonathan, great question. I mean, I like to think we are still scrappy right, that is T-Mobile. We are always going to be fighting away and an entrepreneurial scrappy business. But to your question, I mean thank you for the kind of the recognition on our network progress. And we have come a hell of a long way inside a very short period of time post the close of the transaction with Sprint on April one.

And to your question on how do we market and tell the story, Jonathan. I mean I want it to be understood that we are marketing and telling our 5G story now. And the next chapter in the book is soon to be opened or read. And it is important that folks understand the coverage leadership that you referenced in the back part of the question there.

If you look at 5G leadership in the U.S. today, I mean there is no doubt, right, about where T-Mobile is. And we have been building out our low band, our coverage layer on 5G for many months now, for several years, in fact, using 600 megahertz spectrum that we secured in an auction not too long ago, an $8 billion investment for the company.

And we have been rolling that out for some time every radio we put out is dual mode, it supports both LTE and 5G, and we have been leveraging that clean kind of fallow spectrum for that rollout for some time. And we launched nationwide 5G about this time it was December of last year.

And now our competition has kind of flipped, and we will talk later in more detail, I’m sure, about AT&T and specifically Verizon. And they have now flipped to kind of this low-band nationwide story. And Verizon very recently announced their nationwide footprint.

But I think it is important folks to understand there is a huge difference. I mean you referenced the 280 million pops for us on low-band by the end of the year, with 270 million now. But the geographic coverage, Jonathan, we are at 1.4 million square miles. Now this is a big country, right.

But I mean we have covered almost half of it already with our 5G footprint. And obviously, where there is the vast majority of the U.S. population lives. That number in Verizon terms is about 400,000 square miles based on the recently released and then re-released and upgraded coverage map. So that is a gap of a million square miles. It is almost four times in terms of the differential. AT&T, about 600,000 square miles.

And so why I mention that? I mean I think it is important, a lot of folks opening up that iPhone 12 box right now. And they are going to be pretty disappointed on those other networks in contracts - and start contrast to T-Mobile. They are not even going to see a 5G icon. They might see a 5G E icon from AT&T.

We have been so panicked about low-band and 5G coverage for so long. They kind of head faked and try to head fake their customers into believing they were getting 5G when they are on an LTE network. So I mean, this has been an interesting story for some time.

But long story short, we are out there. And we have been messaging our coverage story and our coverage advantage. And of course, also the combination with Sprint, if you look at our advertising right now. And so we are telling that coverage story, making sure folks understand that it is a differentiated proposition.

Now that said, and I will shut up in a minute, I promise. I do look at this kind of crazy season that we are seeing. I mean the Verizon advertising is everywhere. And Jonathan, I mean, you have written others have written. There is a lot of promise in that Verizon advertising, about a breadth of 5G experience in this Ultra Wideband thing.

But quite frankly, customers are just not finding and not seeing. And so I think they are really over their skis, right, promising a 5G experience, which, quite frankly, for the vast, vast majority of their customers does not exist in the U.S. today.

And at T-Mobile, we are not going to do that. We have never done that in our past. We have been edgy on our advertising. But I think Verizon is in a difficult position, and I think it will come back to haunt them as their customers buy into iPhones and other 5G products now, and they see and open that box and get the experience behind it and can’t find Ultra Wideband in most geographies and areas, even where it is advertised. We can talk some more on that.

So for us, we want to manage customer expectations carefully. And as you read you referenced, the big change, the next chapter in the book is our mid-band, 2.5 gigahertz spectrum rollout. That program is going really well. I will repeat your numbers in case people miss them, but I will give you a quick update.

So we announced the earnings 30 million pops. We are just under 37 million today. So we will be about 40 million by the end of the week. 100 million by the end of the year and 200 million for the end of 2021.

And that is where folks are going to see a really differentiated, high-capacity, high-speed performance layer. And they are going to see it from T-Mobile with broad coverage and ubiquitous coverage very, very fast.

And as we get that footprint into a material shape as we close out this quarter, then we are going to go talk about it. And we will manage customer expectations. And Matt and the team are lining up all the materials we need to not just talk about that externally from an advertising perspective, but to make sure the discussion in our retail channels and our care channels is really vibrant and robust because you are right, this is our time.

We have spent a long time leveling the playing field on coverage, LTE coverage with Verizon and AT&T. That was kind of our last seven years kind of Un-carrier one. And now we are in this position to move ahead and jump ahead of Verizon and AT&T with a very different 5G strategy, rolling out mid-band pace on top of a very mature coverage layer that we have been working on for years.

And I honestly think the Verizon and AT&T strategies on 5G are in some disarray at this point in time. They have reversed out of prior statements. I now hear Ultra Wideband is for capacity, not coverage. I think that is fresh from their analyst event last week. I mean your head spins, really.

So that said, I mean, we are not going to respond to crazy and wacky advertising from those guys, which we think will hurt them. I mean we will start to tell our story as we have got maturity on that footprint. And it is ready to put into the hands of our customers.

So a lot more to come. And sorry for the long answer. But you know me, I can’t help myself, have all the stuff I want to get out with, Jonathan.

Jonathan Chaplin

And we have only got three questions on our list for you because...

Neville Ray

I promise more answers will be quicker.

Jonathan Chaplin

So there is something I just wanted to pull out of what you said, which I think is really important for the audience to hear and correct me if I’m paraphrasing what you said, incorrectly. But you have intentionally not pushed the speed advantage you have over Verizon and AT&T on 2.5 gigahertz, yet. Because you don’t have it in enough markets, and you only want to advertise that aggressively once it is in enough markets where enough people are going to experience that. If I got that correct?

Neville Ray

Yes. I think I think that is fair, Jonathan, right. And I go back to what - you guys read the news read, right, and others have talked about this. I mean that Verizon Ultra Wideband footprint. You guys have counted it. We go out and measure it. It is under two million square miles today, right.

So when that is way less than 1% of the U.S. population, it is a fraction of the geography in the U.S. Why would you headline advertising and break up every down football game on a Sunday to tell folks that is like 5G here, 5G is real or whatever, the BS is. When the vast, vast, vast majority of our customers can’t access it. And they are not going to access it because that footprint is not changing.

So we are at 37 today. So 18 times plus. And by the end of the year, we will be 50 times that footprint, five zero. Then we believe, as we approach that, we are in a position to start really talking about an experience that the customers in many cases.

And it is not going to be every case, right. You know this math better than anyone, Jonathan. 100 million pops is tremendous progress. I mean it is something to shout about. But a couple of million. I mean goodness me.

I’m not sure what is going through some of the heads there. But I honestly think it is going to come back to bite those guys, and we are going to be more open, more honest and more deliberate with our messaging with our customer base and make sure that something we shout from the rooftops, many customers agreed, not all, but many customers can experience. And I think that is really important.

Sorry to go on, Jonathan. But this 5G era, right, it is now upon us, right. I mean this iPhone 12 has really brought 5G access to so many customers. So 5G is kind of now happening. And you look at the last couple of years and the overpromise and over commit and this millimeter wave thing, don’t get me wrong, millimeter wave has its place.

But this millimeter wave thing is going to deliver a phone in your hand, wherever you go with multi-gigabit speed. It is mythical. And I think Verizon has spent much of the last six, nine-months trying to figure out how to get out of that story, even more so now listening to them last week, and tell something that is more pragmatic. But they haven’t connected that with our advertising machine, for sure.

Jonathan Chaplin

And Neville, you are hitting an important point, and you laid out, first of all, with which speed you are rolling out to 2.5. I think that is impressive. What role will millimeter wave play at all in your strategy in the near to midterm? Where would you deploy it? How aggressive would you do that?

Neville Ray

Yes. Well, I’m going to actually sound like the Verizon guys last week now. We are going to deploy it as a capacity layer where it is needed. And I will say this, I mean, the kind of the statement I use on this is millimeter wave is where you finish rolling out the 5G network. It is not where you start, right. You start with a low-band coverage layer. You add your mid-band. I call this the layer cake rate. And then where you need to, you add millimeter wave.

And why? Because its propagation characteristics are incredibly limited. Despite all the work we have done in the industry has done in contrast to other spectrum sources. And so for us, I mean, we have really good - we have deployed a bunch of millimeter wave across major cities. I still believe I have one of the largest millimeter wave networks in the U.S. in Manhattan and New York, and we rolled it out some time ago.

But we are still learning on the technology. The piece I’m most excited about is to use it in building and especially in stadiums and venues, we lit up the arena in Vegas recently with millimeter wave. And so we are doing more of that. And that makes sense. I know with the pandemic, it is god awful thing around the stocks aren’t in those places.

But in those environments, where you are going to have 30,000, 40,000 maybe smartphones doing 5G or coming on together. I mean the stuff makes sense. But it is more from a capacity perspective than it is this 5G performance piece. Our 2.5 gig layer, as we roll that out, today has been delivering 200, 300 megabit per second speeds on average. So you can do gig peaks, right.

But on average, kind of around that 300 megabits and as we can commit more spectrum to that as we go through customer migration with the Sprint base, that number gets to about 400 megabits per second, based on our engineering and what we are testing now as we close out the end of the year. So now you have something that is an order of magnitude better than the average LTE experience.

And if you look globally, I mean that is kind of what is happening. That is what is happening with 5G. I mean you see this kind of mid-band rollout. We have done a lot on low band. But most countries, you look at the big Asian markets, it is kind of mid-band rollout, offering something in the hundreds of megabits per second, which is very transformative.

I mean I get excited about what we have done on low band. We have doubled our speeds with low-band 5G and goodness, It took me, what, five years to double the speeds on LTE, and we have doubled the speeds with 5G layer on top of LTE with dual connectivity in almost the same number of months.

And so doubling of speeds is a big deal to take those speeds up in order of magnitude, I think, is incredibly exciting. And we will faster and generate the use case, both in consumer and enterprise, with broad mobility and coverage that I think folks so excited about to sit there and promise multi-gigabit speed across a broad geography using millimeter wave, guys, it is just mythical.

And I think the Verizon team, bullish as they have been on that millimeter wave story and single thread for so long, they admitted exactly that last week. He said, this is a capacity layer. It was never planned to be a coverage layer. Well, they should go back and play some of the tape from maybe a year ago or two years ago when they launched millimeter wave and what they were promising. So I think expectations have been somewhat mismanaged.

And back to Jonathan’s first point in my first question. I think we have got to be really clear with consumers, what we are delivering and how we are delivering it because this noise in kerfuffle that is out there isn’t helpful at this point in time.

I get why Verizon is doing it. I mean they are in a very challenged position right now as we are competing so aggressively and taking customers from them and AT&T. So they have got a fight. The way they are fighting right now is kind of a little bit of a head turner for me.

Jonathan Chaplin

And Neville, to get from 40 million pops to 100 million pops on 2.5. being where you capture that order of magnitude, improvement in speed. That suggests a huge acceleration in the rollout just in the course of the next few weeks. How do you do it? And then once you have done that, are you going to be moving at a pace that would get you to 200 million pops far faster than the end of next year?

Neville Ray

Yes. So on the first piece, Jonathan, I mean the team that came out of the gate in April so fast, right. And the big, big focus - I mean we started to build some sites. But the problem we faced in April was we didn’t have the permitting backlog, right. We didn’t have the permits we needed. And you know the story. But for the audience here.

I mean we can upgrade I want to be clear, and this is again a contrast to the millimeter wave story. I’m hanging radios and antennas on existing infrastructure, right. So my teams and our vendor teams, they get to a site with radio and antennas on existing steel. We are not building new towers, right. We are hanging and upgrading equipment on existing infrastructures, towers, rooftops, wherever it may be.

And that work. Intense as it is, can typically be completed in 10 business days, a couple of weeks, right. Sometimes as the site complexity goes a little bit longer. But the teams, once they start construction, they are knocking out their sites super, super fast.

And why I mention that is because the long pole in the tent is getting the jurisdictional approval to go do that work. And that can take anywhere from four, five months, in some parts of the country a year to get those approvals.

And we have been working with the FCC, how do we speed this thing up rate on, especially on existing infrastructure. I’m not building on greenfield small cells all over gods given earth, right, in the hundreds of thousands. That takes a lot time to get done decades. I’m going on my existing sites and in some cases, some new sites that we haven’t been on before, but I’m adding infrastructure.

So what does that all mean, Jonathan? So we have been aggressively driving permitting volumes over the last five, six months. And the good news is despite the pandemic, I mean it was a little nervous in the first month or two because a lot of the building departments in these jurisdictions, they shut it up.

But most of them have gone to online processing. They worked through the pandemic, work effectively with us. And so now I have this huge volume of permits. But I’m eating a way into furiously with our build program.

And every month now, Jonathan, we are hitting just on 2.5. We are going into construction on over 2,000 - in a month. And so that volume has been accelerating as we have gone through the year.

Now I have a huge backlog of permits. And I have got a road map and a plan. I have got almost - not quite, but almost everything I need to go on air to achieve our goal for the end of the year of that into construction soon. If not, most of it is in construction right now.

So our numbers are going to move pretty dramatically like week-on-week, month-on-month. Yes, it is middle of November. Every week, there is going to be a good strong update from us because we are in construction in huge volumes of sites.

So it is kind of there is this hockey stick shape profile for stuff coming on air at the end of 2020. And then to your question, as we go into 2021, my whole goal this year has to been to ramp our productivity capability.

And then to just to level that off and run at this pace of thousands of upgrades per month as we go through 2021. And if you math this out and I know you do, right, hence your question, it looks like we could do more in 2021.

But the first 100 million is a certain number of sites. That second 100 million takes more sites, basically, right. I mean you guys know it is not equivalent, right. Pop start to thin. And then the third 100 million takes more sites again.

And so what we have been doing in 2020 is building a network factory here with - and this is complex, Jonathan, right. I mean, we have got everything from all of our supply chains with our major vendors, the GCs and contractors that we use to install the equipment, our own teams, our own logistics flows.

The team has done an outstanding job to get us to a rate of rollout, which quite frankly, and I have been doing this a long time. I have never seen a team executing as well on a build program. I think this is the biggest thing going on globally right now outside probably of China. I don’t think there is a level of build out and pace that is underway anywhere like this.

So that is super exciting. I think it worries literal crap use the phrase stay out of my competition, and I’m delighted about that. I think that is why their strategies are in some disarray. They are watching what we are doing. I don’t think they anticipated we would be able to move so quickly.

And they are incredibly concerned about what customers are going to understand 5G is all about, especially in 2021. And it is going to be about those broad availability of really high speeds, great devices are going to be out there. And folks are going to see something finally, which is differentiated.

And that is going to unleash the innovation and everything, I think we are also excited about on 5G be that business, be that consumer whatever it might be, just like LTE until you have got a broad network, the innovation is not going to come. And you can’t do it on a hotspot like network with millimeter wave. Just maybe corner of a factory somewhere, yes, you can. But that is not what drives this business.

Jonathan Chaplin

Neville, switching gears to the integration process. I think you said on the call, you have got 15% of the traffic of that is Sprint customers on your network, on T-Mobile network. When do you start moving the Sprint customers over, with all of the customers that have T-Mobile compatible handsets, when do they start moving over in mass and is that something you can do with the flick of the switch in the network or do you need to ship the new SIMs or is it more complicated?

Neville Ray

Yes. I mean so a lot to unpack in Jonathan, right. But I mean I just flowed up a little bit, right. So the three steps on that migration is: one, to build that capacity, right, on the anchor network, as we call it, the final network. And a big, big part of that program.

I have talked about the 5G story. That is what we have talked about for most of the time here. But as I’m rolling that out, I’m building out additional LTE capacity on the anchor network because most of the customers have just LTE-capable handsets right now.

So I have been doing this - I call it, the two for one thing. So every dollar that we are plowing into the network is not just delivering on 5G, it is also building the capacity we need for 5G and LTE to support migration. So that work is well underway.

The secondary piece then is, now we can move the customers off of the legacy Sprint network and onto the T-Mobile network. And then that third leg of the stool, and you said it in your opening comments, is then we can start to be common drive these tremendous synergies.

So we have a very different outlook on both rolling out 5G and combination of the two companies’ networks into one. So it is like perfect timing for once. I mean we litigated this deal and thought a long time to get this deal done. And it came out of the gate, so almost this perfect time with where 5G is.

So we can do all these things, drive all these synergies, combine two companies together and have this leading 5G position. And that is in stark contrast to the AT&T and Verizon story. There are no synergies at the end of AT&T and Verizon’s rollout.

They are doing 5G for 5G’s sake. They are scratching around and trying to figure out how they are going to make money out of it. We are going to make money at T-Mobile by taking share from AT&T and Verizon, by the way. But there is so many pieces that come together in that goodness right now for us.

And so to your question on migration. I mean good volume of traffic already moved across, very pleased with that. And there is a strong volume of customers that have already moved across, Jonathan, to your point. We haven’t disclosed those accounts yet, but there are large volumes of customers we are already moving.

And so what we have been doing the last six-months is building all the tools and capabilities to support that. And you are right, for the vast majority, they have a compatible handset with T-Mobile’s network. That number was well north of 80% by the time we close the transaction and continues to rise.

And so what we have done is this thing we call cross provisioning. And we did this in metro, which was a very, very successful smaller agreed, smaller customer base, but very successful combination for us. And what we do is basically we make the network agnostic to the biller, if that makes sense.

And so as a sprint customer, you can stay on a Sprint bill, but with the SIM change, you are now fully on the T-Mobile network, on the final network. So you get all of that goodness from the network. We can relieve the Sprint network of the capacity that you were using on the Sprint network prior, enabling movement of spectrum and ultimately decommission of sites.

But you can maintain that billing relationship on the Sprint side. And why do we do it that way? Because the billing takes time to navigate. There are payment arrangements. There are all these different things. And we have seen way too many transactions, not just in Telco, I think all of us, where companies have come together, and they have tried to force, first and foremost, that billing consolidation, and it is a nightmare.

So we are going to be patient with that billing consolidation. But we make sure, yes, there are an element of synergies around consolidation of the billing platforms ultimately, but it is a very small number in comparison to the network synergies.

So network synergies come first, SIM changes, cross provisioning. If you go into a T-Mobile store today or a Sprint store today, and you are a new customer, you will be activated, right. So that is out of the gate. New flow is activated on the T-Mobile network.

If you come in for upgrade, et cetera, et cetera, and we are reaching out to the Sprint base, you go into our stores, they are going to look to get you a SIM change in a compatible device, and onto the anchor network.

So our whole retail fleet has been rebranded to T-Mobile. Wherever you go now you are going to get into that discussion. And hopefully, that movement onto the T-Mobile network. And the retail team is executing really, really well on that already.

So we spent about five, six-months getting all of that built and making sure that it was a strong and seamless process for our customers, and that is now in place. And so the flow is moving. And I think when we get to maybe for 4Q earnings, maybe in the Investor Analyst event that we will hold in Q1, we will provide more detail on that.

Peter Osvaldik, driving a lot of these pieces and the synergy development but that is a really strong story. And we are super excited. All of these things are happening faster from network rollout, migration and ultimately synergy development.

We are trying to, and we are already accelerating all of those key pieces even though we are, what, eight, nine-months into this combination. So all of those things, execution is the key piece now, and we are making real progress.

Jonathan Chaplin

Neville, it sounded like from the third quarter call that you expect to have at least the network piece done by the end of 2022. Is that correct? And can the billing piece - can the whole project be wrapped up by the end 2022?

Neville Ray

I think the whole project is tough within two years, Jonathan. The billing piece is probably almost certainly going to extend past that. On the network piece, I would love to be done by the end of 2022. But we still have a lot of wood to chop, right. So I think that is an ambitious goal for us at this point in time.

2021 is going to be a real execution year for us, where you have still got all these things in flight. You have got a lot of migrating customer flow. You have got a lot of spectrum flowing and capacity over to the anchor network. But 2021 is going to be a year where I really hope we make really strong material progress.

There are certain elements we will talk about as we go into 2021 where we know what migration paths can be completed by the end of 2021. There are certain pieces and elements of the experience and technology that will be done by the end of 2021.

But then the vast end state of LTE migration, end of 2022 is a great goal. But we have got to execute in 2021 to make sure we can nail that up. And it is probably too early to call that one, Jonathan, to be honest.

Jonathan Chaplin

And Neville, if something goes wrong in this process, what is it likely to be - where are the sort of the toughest points and where in the process will it most likely show up?

Neville Ray

Yes. I mean I think the good news is we have built, I repeat myself here. But this last six, seven months, we have built a process and the capabilities. And now it is kind of down to execution. And that said, I mean, execution sounds like it is very deliberate, and we know exactly what to go do. And we do.

And so like this network build thing, I have got to sustain a level of pace and performance there for several years. This isn’t going to get all done in 2021. We have to move through. We have FCC commitments. We have a long journey ahead of us.

But we have all the pieces. We have our processes. We have our teams. We are 100% engaged on all these pieces. But there is always execution risk, Jonathan, right. And we are going into a tough period with the pandemic now. And if you would ask me back in March or April, would we be able to achieve all of the things we have achieved during 2020? I would have probably said it is going to be really, really tough.

But the teams have been creative. We have worked with health and safety paramount in our heads, and we have had very few, if any, incidents. And the teams are remarkably robust and strong, and we have worked through all those pieces.

But there is some risk in 4Q for everybody, right, with more shutdowns, more impacts. We are going to be battling through that. I think, again, in Q1 and Q2. And hopefully, by mid- next year, the vaccine is more prevalent. And we are starting to kick back into more normal rhythm. So there are pieces like that.

Outside of that, the good news is, Jonathan, I talk about the execution, but we did this before with Metro. And we talked a lot about this playbook that we built in Metro and how we are following that playbook again as we go through this migration with Sprint.

And folks have always said, well, Metro was very small in comparison to the Sprint base. And that is true because it was fully national or nationwide. But if you looked at markets like in New York or in Miami, the Metro PCS base in those markets, was actually, in some cases, greater than the Sprint base. And this is all often down to market-level detail, right.

We manage capacity on a site and market level. We don’t manage it on a nationwide level, right. So that was in the detail in each of these markets, and we know well how to go and execute these plans. And the teams are seasoned in how to do this work. And manage tails on migration and all those pieces.

So I mean, I’m very confident with the six, seven months of work we have under our belt, we have set ourselves up a platform for success here. I mean can I predict 2021? Who would have predicted that 2020, we had Jonathan, right.

But there are a lot of external factors that can influence those pieces. But touch wood, things stay stable and strong here in the U.S. marketplace. We can go through and make sure this plan is executed well.

Jonathan Chaplin

Yes. But we have got a view that you have a competitive advantage because you manufacture gigabyte to the fraction of the cost of your competitors simply because you have got a lot more spectrum than they do sitting on a similar fixed cost base. Do you see this unit cost advantage that you have in the same way, is this something that is really important to you guys, something that you will work to preserve?

Neville Ray

Yes. I mean there is a lot in that question, Jonathan. I got to be very careful about - we are in the quiet period on an auction. So I think folks understand the T-Mobile story and our fact base to-date. It is impossible for me actually, at this point in time to predict capacity stories, et cetera, going forward with the quiet period on the auction. So sorry, I can’t answer that one. I’m going to play it by my general counsel rules, 100%.

Jonathan Chaplin

Right. And Neville, let me pivot to one final question before we have to close the session, which I think we could go on for another hour.

Neville Ray

I’m having fun. I will keep going, if you want.

Jonathan Chaplin

That is what I was hoping we do another breakout here. Well, earlier in today’s conference, we heard Tarek from Rakuten, sharing their experience with openness, cloud-native virtualization, the cost benefits and so what is your take Neville for T-Mobile, both from looking at DISH as an attacker coming in who says, well, we want to build a Rakuten style of network. And then also for T-Mobile going forward. So how do you see the application and the evolution of openness, cloud-native virtualization for your own network architecture?

Neville Ray

Yes. Let me just roll that up with kind of an - quick commentary, right. I mean, I think, be it Rakuten, what DISH is going to go do. If you are building greenfield, kind of makes sense to start building that way. But for us, I mean, I’m not building those thousands of sites a month on an ORM platform, right, at this point in time.

And we are supportive and we are working better and harder to understand the ORM story, but it is not ready for prime time for us. And I think for me, there is still I have been bouncing around this industry. And I never want to sound like the guy that is not trying to drive innovation because we are. And I think we have driven material innovation, especially around 5G as T-Mobile.

We bust the damn on 5G FDD, right, for the engineers and techies on the call, they understand what that means, T-Mobile did that globally. So we are often driving the big and meaningful changes in this industry. And ORM, for me, is interesting at this point in time, but there is a host of unanswered questions. And I think around IP, around R&D, around system integration.

If you are assembling the kit of parts, right, today, I buy a solution from an Ericsson or a Nokia or a Samsung, it is warranted. I have one neck to choke. If something goes wrong, I know where to go. In a ORM environment, you have to do a lot more heavy lifting as the operator.

And I think we saw that with Rakuten, they actually bought an SI company to help them piece the parts together, right, from a network perspective. And that is all well and good for day one, but how do you protect and drive R&D across that ecosystem? Who is ultimately responsible for all of the SI and integration? And whose neck do you choke when things go wrong? Your own, right.

So there is a lot to work through. Where else for open standards and the open interfaces and all those pieces. But the model of the commercial model behind ORM. And I think everybody’s flagged these capital savings. I think that is a big TBD, to be perfectly frank. Because once folks get their head and arms around the integration costs of the various vendors, who carries all that cost, who protects all of that as you go forward. And make sure that the R&D investment is happening in alignment across what can be a series ORM competing vendors, they are big challenges.

And so not to knock it too hard. I think the industry is working away on how to solve all of those, but there is a lot of wood to chop there. And for us, I know the fastest and quickest, the most meaningful way I can roll out a 5G network at real pace is what we are doing today. If I was doing greenfield, I might look at different solutions, but still been doing this a long time, and I’m not going to go and chase a bunch of capital efficiencies, which I’m not sure exists at this point.

Jonathan Chaplin

Neville, thank you so much for doing this. We really appreciate, your insights are much appreciated as always.

Neville Ray

Thank you, Jonathan. Yes, really I appreciate the time today. We will talk soon.

Jonathan Chaplin

Thank you.

Neville Ray

Take Care.

Jonathan Chaplin

Cheers.

