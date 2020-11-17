Barring surprise in the future sales figures for both drugs, I don't think we will see significant appreciations in the short term.

The low revenue figures La Jolla has been reporting in recent years from its main drug, Giapreza, are heavily penalizing the share price.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) appears unable to reverse the sharp downtrend in its share price over the past few years. In the last 5 years, it has lost around 90% of its market cap. The main reason is in the disappointing sales figures that its main drug, Giapreza (vasopressor for use in shock), is generating in recent quarters. When it was approved by the FDA at the end of 2017, the annual revenue forecasts made by investment firms pointed to figures around $500 million. But after almost two years later, the reality has been very different: only $10.1million in 2018, $23.1million in 2019, and the first two quarters of this year 2020 have only accumulated about $12 million.

On the one hand, LJPC received an orphan disease designation from the FDA for LJPC-0118 (Artesunate) in July and received European approval for Giapreza in August.

Regarding corporate movements, on June 24, La Jolla acquired Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH). The La Jolla settlement provides for $43.0 million in cash up-front plus possible future cash payments of up to $16.0 million pursuant to contingent value rights.

With this acquisition, La Jolla acquires the rights to the drug Xerava, a new tetracycline to treat serious and life-threatening infections. This drug was approved by the FDA on August 28, 2018. The addition of Xerava to the La Jolla pipeline complements very well with the only drug marketed so far, Giapreza, since both drugs act in the field of septic shock: Giapreza to raise blood pressure and Xerava as a powerful antiseptic. Both are used in extremely severe situations for life-threatening shock patients.

I am skeptical about the potential revenue Xerava will have in the coming quarters as the antibiotics belong to a very mature and saturated market. In fact, while revenue growth in recent quarters has been exceptional, the numbers are still very low. The revenue generated by Xerava for all of 2019 was just $3.6 million, a negligible amount that will practically not increase La Jolla's market capitalization. Annual revenue would have to be generated 10 times that amount for Xerava to bring significant value to shareholders.

In any case, it will be necessary to be attentive to the evolution of sales in the coming quarters in case the great growth shown in recent quarters continues.

Giapreza

But what has happened so that there has been this great difference between what was estimated by investment firms and what Giapreza is really generating?

Well, basically an estimation error in the number of potential patients.

Already, in 2017, a little before the approval by the FDA, an excellent article published in SA predicted the commercial failure of Giapreza: La Jolla: Red Flags And A Vastly Overestimated Market Create A Compelling Short.

In this article, the author predicted a big drop in La Jolla's stock price because investment firms had overestimated Giapreza's revenue. After almost 3 years, we can affirm that the author was absolutely right since the revenue figures reported so far have really been much lower than expected and therefore, the share price has since plummeted with a cumulative drop of 90%. In the article, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the clinical results obtained in the different trials, with adverse effects greater than those reported by the Company, it was specified that La Jolla made an estimate of the annual use of the drug for some 125,000 patients. However, and according to the author's calculations, the patients would not exceed 47,000 per year:

After rummaging through data, physician surveys, reports, and journals, we can get a decent estimate of the target population. Let's say there are roughly 432,000 patients who experience distributive shock each year in the US and 92% of these patients are treated with catecholamines. Among these patients, about 159,000 or 40% do not reach an adequate MAP following an initial dose of catecholamines, representing the total population of CRH patients in the US. 40% of patients don't achieve an adequate MAP with this strategy, leaving roughly 95,000 to then receive vasopressin add-on therapy. In addition to the toxicity risks associated with vasopressin use, only about 50% of these patients achieve an adequate MAP with vasopressin, leaving 48,000 with only rescue therapies."

Therefore, the great estimation error that the analysts had before the beginning of the commercialization is appreciated.

In short, I don't think that the two drugs that La Jolla currently sells, (Giapreza and Xerava), can generate enough revenue in the coming months to see a significant increase in the share price.

The only positive point I see here is the very low market capitalization that the Company currently has. The $128 million market cap makes the future risk of sharp declines in the share price limited.

Only a substantial increase in the sales figures of either of its two drugs in the coming months could send the price of the stock into a strong bullish wave. As long as this does not occur, I believe that the price will remain in a stable trend with no big drops or rises.

Giapreza market penetration

As we have just seen, these first years after Giapreza came to market, the results have been disappointing, with reported sales figures far below those initially estimated.

2018 2019 2020 Sales $10.1 million $23.1million $24 million*

*forecast for this year 2020

Source: Author

After almost three years from its approval, in the first semester of the current year only $12 million revenue has been reported, so it is projecting revenues for the current full year of approximately $24 million.

Drug launch curves in the modern era, an article from Nature Reviews:

Drug Discovery, contains projections of relevance for forecasting pharmaceutical sales in the US market. The authors determined that the median product follows an S-shaped launch-to-peak penetration curve: achieving 11% of peak sales in Year 1, 31% in Year 2, 58% in Year 3, and ultimately 100% (peak sales) is achieved in Year 6.

Based on these data, we can estimate that Giapreza will have captured approximately 60% of its market share in 2020 when it has already been 3 years since its launch.

These figures augur a bad forecast for Giapreza, as analysts estimated 3 years ago the potential annual revenue would be around $500 million, far from what reality is showing.

Anyway, I think that the previous data are approximations and I suppose that we will see higher revenue figures in the coming years. But I don't think they come close to the figures initially estimated by analysts ($500 million).

Cash Status

As of September 30, 2020, La Jolla had $27.8 million of cash and cash equivalents. Net cash used in operating activities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $9.8 million and $30.4 million, respectively, down 48% and 55%, respectively, from the same periods in 2019.

With the current burnt cash rate, they have cash for just over 2 quarters, so it is highly likely that we will see a public offering soon, perhaps for the first quarter of next year 2021.

Conclusion

La Jolla has lost nearly 90% of its market capitalization in recent years. The low revenue figures La Jolla has been reporting in recent years from its main drug, Giapreza, are heavily penalizing the share price. The reason is an excess in the estimate that the analysts calculated before the drug went on the market; $500 million compared to the current $23 million that it will make this year 2020. And I don't think the trend will change much in the coming months.

The Company has sought to increase its revenue potential through the acquisition, this year, of the pharmaceutical company Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. With this acquisition, it has acquired the rights to sell the drug Xerava, a powerful antibiotic used for severe cases of acute sepsis. But, again, we see how the sales figures for this drug are very poor.

In short, La Jolla faces the difficult challenge of ensuring that the sales figures of both drugs increase significantly in the coming months.

On the other hand, and as a positive point to comment, is the low market capitalization that La Jolla currently has, around $128 million, and this makes the risk of a large drop in the shares price very limited.

Barring a surprise in the future sales figures for both drugs, I don't think we will see significant appreciations in the short term.

