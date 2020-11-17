Don't be fooled. By investing in Mercury General Corporation, you get what you paid for: a dividend aristocrat struggling with operating performance issues.

Mercury General Corporation appears to check many investors' boxes: a 5%+ yield, a strong position in the core market, and a stock valuation, which seems reasonable.

The insurance industry is one of those boring, stable sectors where companies companies seem to sleep on a heap of gold.

Executive Summary

The insurance industry is one of those boring, stable sectors where leaders seem unshakeable. In short, it is a sector that could appeal to retirees in search of increasing dividends or younger investors looking for additional income.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) appears to check all boxes:

Aristocrat dividend.

A dividend rate of more than 5%.

Favorable position in the California auto insurance market.

A valuation that does not seem excessive in these times when euphoria has replaced reason.

On November 3, 2020, Mercury General Corporation announced a 0.4% dividend increase. With a yield dividend above 5%, dividend hunters might be tempted to invest in this stock.

However, this juicy dividend hides several problems:

Overexposure to the Californian insurance market has been suffering for several years from rising costs related to natural disasters.

Anemic dividend growth, which is only justified to keep the status of "Dividend Aristocrat".

Operational performance has deteriorated over the years. However, this deterioration is to be tempered since the first nine months of the year's operating results are more than decent, thanks to positive effects from COVID-19.

Business Overview

Mercury General Corp. Logo

Mercury General is the parent of Mercury Casualty Company, a California automobile insurer founded in 1961 by George Joseph (now Chairman of the Board).

The company offers standard, non-standard, and preferred private passenger automobile insurance in 11 states. The company also offers homeowners insurance in 11 states, commercial automobile insurance in 9 states, and mechanical protection insurance in most states.

Overexposure to the California Market

Mercury has made its shareholders' wealth by expanding into the California insurance market, notably by selling automobile insurance policies. With the increase in the number of natural disasters that have hit California in recent years, this overexposure has become its burden.

The insurer has tried to expand into other states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. However, the weight of premiums from these states is still in the minority. For the first nine years of the year, slightly more than 13% of the premiums written were policies located outside California.

Source: Quarterly Report

In other words, the fate of Mercury General Corporation remains, for the time being, closely tied to the claims experience in California.

And the least we can say is that, in terms of profitability, it is not flamboyant.

A Weak Operating Performance

For me, the company's major problem remains its poor operational performance. Over the last five years, the combined ratio has fluctuated between 99.3% and 101.9%.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

And, unfortunately, this problem is not new. If we go back even further in the past, we can see that the combined ratio has never fallen below 98% over the last ten years.

Source: 2014 Annual Report

Looking back another five years, we can see that Mercury General Corporation's best years are behind it in terms of operational performance.

Source: 2009 Annual Report

This deterioration and then stagnation in operating performance could have been explained by a wholesale business expansion, which could have justified lower technical margins on a short-term basis. Nonetheless, the premium volume growth was not sufficient to explain the company's weak operating performance.

In 2005, the net earned premiums were almost $2.9 billion. By 2019, they were nearly $3.6 billion, a 24% growth over 15 years.

In 2005, Progressive Corporation (PGR), another U.S. motor insurer, earned $13.8 billion of premiums.

Source: Progressive’s 2009 Annual Report

In 2019, Progressive collected $36 billion in premiums, or 2.6 times more than 15 years ago. In addition, Progressive reported a combined ratio of 90.9% in 2019, representing a technical margin of 9.1 points.

Source: Progressive's 2019 Annual Report

And that was no fluke. Over the last five years, Progressive's combined ratio has never risen above 96%.

In fact, 4% is Progressive's target technical margin over the long term. In other words, the auto insurer seeks to grow as quickly as possible without ever exceeding a combined ratio above 96%.

It can be said that Mercury General Corporation's approach is not the same. Progressive is a model of its kind in terms of a profitable and growing insurance company. At the same time, Mercury General Corporation struggles with maintaining its status as a dividend aristocrat.

And the underlying problem is known: operating performance.

(I'm rambling, aren't I?)

But, fortunately, this year, there was COVID-19.

The Benefits Of COVID-19

Some insurers do not complain about COVID-19. I have at least two examples in my mind: Progressive Corp. and Mercury General Corporation.

The reason is quite simple. As a result of decisions taken to slow the spread of the virus, road traffic has been reduced, directly impacting auto insurers' claims experience. While other insurers such as Cincinnati Financial (CINF) or CNA Financial (CNA) have seen the loss experience of certain insurance lines increase, the opposite has been confirmed for insurers mainly active in the automobile insurance market.

As a result of the drop in motor claim activity, States' insurance regulators required insurers to redistribute a portion of premiums already earned to their policyholders.

Mercury General Corporation makes no secret of the fact. For its insurance portfolio, COVID-19 has been a blessing. For the first nine months of the year, the combined ratio declined by 4.3 points to 94.3%. This improvement was mainly due to the decline in the loss ratio, which fell from 74.4% to 68.8%.

The insurer has not precisely quantified the impact related to COVID-19. However, for the first nine months of 2020, the insurer recorded a loss of $43 million due to natural catastrophes. This amount is mostly related to losses that occurred in 2020, both inside and outside of California.

Excluding the impacts of natural catastrophes and the development of past years' claims, the loss ratio of 9M2020 was 64.3%, versus 72.5% in 9M2019. In other words, the COVID-19 effect was positive for Mercury General Corporation.

The only problem is that COVID-19 won't be around forever. Natural disasters, unfortunately, are unlikely to go away.

Don't Be So Negative

I don't want to be " bitchy," but unfortunately, Mercury General Corporation is not the best insurer you could invest in.

Of course, not everything can be thrown away in Mercury General Corporation.:

The cost ratio is very well generated and fluctuates around 25%, which is not so bad.

The insurer is sitting on $4.5 billion of investment, which brings in $120 million of financial income per year.

The insurer's equity is $1.9 billion, for a market capitalization of $2.5 billion. Hence, the price-to-book is 1.3, which could be viewed as a fair valuation in a low-interest-rate environment.

For me, however, this is not enough. Even if investors are not interested in the insurance market, they can find attractive insurance companies that have increased their dividends regularly, have grown their book value over the years, and whose businesses are profitable.

I have several examples in mind:

Chubb (CB), which is a juggernaut compared to Mercury General Corporation.

Travelers Companies, (TRV), which is not a dividend aristocrat but has been increasing its dividend for more than fifteen years without interruption.

Aflac, Inc. (AFL), a complementary health insurer with a moat in Japan in the cancer insurance market.

I could also mention RLI Corp. (RLI), Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), and Cincinnati Financial, three other dividend aristocrats. If you look at the stock market performance over the last five years of all these companies, the situation is obvious. Mercury General Corporation is not the best choice in terms of investment.

Data by YCharts

All other selected insurers outperform Mercury over the given period. The situation gets even worse when dividends are included.

Data by YCharts

Simply put, Mercury is the worst of the dividend aristocrats. This mediocre performance is mainly due to its poor operating performance. Simultaneously, the other peers have benefited from more favorable conditions, either because of greater diversification or a presence in a niche market that is more profitable than the motor insurance market.

So, It's A "No"?

Let's be clear; I will not invest in Mercury General Corporation. I know that I can find a better insurance company for the same price, with better prospects or better operational performance. Mercury General Corporation may seem attractive because of its high dividend yield. However, investors should keep in mind that, based on dividend growth history, the dividend will increase slower than Mercury's peers.

My decision is not set in stone. If Mercury's business model were to change, implying an improvement in operating margin, I could revise my judgment. However, at this time, I prefer not to be exposed to Mercury General Corporation.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Follow" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.