It's been about 420 days since I closed my short on ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI), and the shares have gained about 16% since, against a gain of 21.5% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd look in on the name again, as it seems that the firm is now consistently profitable. Also, one of the things I complained about earlier (some would say "droned on about" earlier) no longer apply, so it may be worthwhile having a look at the firm again. I'll try to determine whether it's worthwhile going long here by looking at the revised financial picture here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I would also like to take this opportunity to climb atop my investing soapbox and write about two ideas that ShotSpotter exemplifies: the perils of shorting stocks and the need for patience.

I'll leap right to the point, dear readers, because I see no reason to needlessly expose you to the dangers of the cheesy puns below. I think ShotSpotter is a much improved business in only two short years. The company has a (short) history of profitability, and it has proven one of my earlier contentions wrong: it can contain costs while growing revenue. In addition, the capital structure is one of the strongest I've seen. Finally, the shares are trading at less than 1/2 the valuation they were sporting two years ago. This is a much better prospect in my view. The problem is that the shares aren't quite cheap enough yet. While I can't sell puts on this name, as this isn't an option eligible stock, I will be putting in a good until cancelled order to acquire the shares at $20. If the market hits my bid, I'll be happy. If not, I'll simply revisit the name in future to see if price and value are more closely aligned.

Financial Snapshot

In my first missive on this name nearly two years ago, I made much of the fact that costs were growing faster than the admittedly impressive revenue growth. In particular, revenue was up at a CAGR of ~26%, while gross profit was up 49%. The problem was that sales and marketing, R&D, and G&A were up at even higher rates, leading to what I assumed would be perpetual losses. That pernicious trend seems to have been broken recently, and the first nine months of the current fiscal year demonstrate it reasonably well. Sales and marketing expense actually fell ~3.5% in spite of the fact that sales were just under 11% higher than the same period a year ago. Research and development also wasn't up excessively in my estimation. Thus, ShotSpotter has now shown that it can grow sales while managing the costs below operating profit.

In addition, I like the strength of the capital structure here. Normally, I want to look specifically at debt levels to try to determine whether the enterprise is sustainable. In this case, that isn't necessary. As of the latest quarter, total liabilities were ~$26.16 million and cash and equivalents was about $28.67 million. Thus, I think the capital structure is actually quite strong.

It now seems that this company has the capacity to generate sufficient profitability by growing revenues and keeping costs at a reasonable level. Given the profitability and the strength of the capital structure, I'd now consider buying these shares at the right price.

The Stock

I think this is showing signs of being a sustainable business, and that means it's now worthy of consideration as an investment. Because I think there's a negative relationship between price paid and subsequent returns, I want to pay as little as possible for future earnings. In other words, I want to only buy shares that are cheap. I judge whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow and the like. Ideally, I want to see shares trading at a discount to both their own history and to the overall market. In my first article on this name when I went short, the stock was trading at a price to free cash flow of just under 104. I thought it inevitable that the shares would drop from that level. At the moment, shares are cheaper than they have been in years, but still remain objectively expensive in my view, per the following:

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to some economic value, I want to try to dig in and understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. This is a bit more complicated than looking at ratios, but it can offer interesting insights. In order to understand the assumptions embedded in price, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Professor Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future by isolating the "g" (growth) variable. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~10 % for ShotSpotter. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast. I'm intrigued by the fact that the shares are trading at a multi year discount, but I consider this forecast to be a bit too rich for my blood. For that reason, I would recommend avoiding the name at the current price.

I like the firm, though, so I'm willing to buy at $20. For that reason, I'll be putting in a good until cancelled order to buy at that price. If the shares get to that level, I'll be happy to buy them. If they don't, no harm, and I'll review the financials again in future to see if they're worth it then. Normally I would sell puts on such a stock, but none trade so that "option" isn't available to me... forgive the pun. I am kind of sorry for that one.

The Dangers of Shorting

I think my experience with this stock offers a helpful history lesson for investors. I put on a short at a price of ~$36 per share, and I closed out my short just below $26. Great, right? Nope. It was an extraordinarily painful ride, both financially and emotionally. It was painful financially because immediately after I sold the shares short, they went on a 5 month upward tear, peaking around $55. The point about this experience is a point that can be made about markets in general. You may be correct in your thesis, but you need to acknowledge a few realities, and have a system in place that can save you from yourself. I would summarize it as follows:

Don't ever assume that the short term will go in your favor. When I place a trade, I always assume that the market is about to turn against me. I don't have numbers to back up this feeling, but it seems the market tests our resolve in the short term. Always have an escape hatch where you get out of a trade after the market has turned against you for sufficient time or with sufficient severity. Set a maximum drawdown of capital that you're willing to accept, and get out of a trade if you reach that level. It's painful to do that in the short term, but you'll benefit longer term.

When I was an adviser on Bay Street (Canada's Wall Street), nearly every new client I took on had some terrible investment in their past that they refused to sell because they couldn't take the loss. Somehow, they just "knew" that some ridiculous investment was coming back. You've only got so much capital, and you can't let piles of it collect dust as you cling to some vain hope.

The Need for Patience

I've been told a few dozen times that investors should tolerate ongoing losses from a fast growing company because if the investor didn't tolerate such things, the opportunity would be lost. To that I've always replied that if you waited for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to turn a profit before buying it, you would still have done well. I think ShotSpotter is further evidence supporting the idea that patience isn't a terrible thing when it comes to up and coming companies. Had an investor bought during the height of the "high hype-low profits" period at a price of $55, they would be sitting on a loss today. In my view, we're never harmed by waiting for businesses to offer some proof of sustainable profitability. If they do indeed have decades of great growth, buying in year three is not much worse than buying in year one. On the other hand, if they're a flash in the pan driven by hype, the investor will have saved themselves from potentially devastating capital loss. Given that capital preservation is probably the most important goal in investing, I think this is of critical importance.

Conclusion

I tried to approach this investment with an open mind. I was initially very skeptical of it, and I'll admit that the company is in much better shape now than it was when I first looked in on the name. The capital structure indicates to me that the firm isn't going anywhere, as it has sufficient liquidity to survive any downturn. In addition, while they remain expensive, they are trading at less than half the valuation they were when I first checked in on the name. I'm willing to buy, but they need to be a bit cheaper still. I can't sell puts on this name, so I'm putting in an order to buy at $20. If the market hits my bid, I'll be happy. If not, I'll review the name again in future to see if price and value are closer together.

I think my history with ShotSpotter has offered useful lessons. It showed how painful shorting can be, and how the market may test your thesis on you. It also showed that there's no need to rush when building a position in a great growth company. I see no reason why investors should suffer current losses for the hope of future profitability. Waiting doesn't hurt us, but losing capital by buying prematurely does.

