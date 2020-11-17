Unity's business model is combination of subscription-based model and revenue-share model which alllows it to participate on the succes of their customers.

It's also well positioned to participate on the future growth of VR and AR industry.

Unity software's (NYSE:U) stock price has experienced huge growth since Unity IPOd in September. As of this writing, the stock is already more than 80% up from its opening price on first day of trading. The company currently trades at more than 35 times its sales and it's not obvious to me, where the growth should come from to justify this valuation.

Unity provides platform (Unity engine) for creating 3D, 2D, VR and AR games for mobile phones, consoles and PC. It is also used by many other industries outside video gaming (e.g. film, automotive, architecture or engineering).

Unlike its competitors, Unity itself doesn't develop video games. It only provides developers with their Unity engine. Therefore its customers are the developers who pay them for using the platform. On the other hand, thanks to its business model, Unity can participate on the success of the customers.

Business model

Unity divides its revenue into three categories: Create solutions, Operate solutions and Strategic partnerships. In 2019 create solutions accounted for 31% of the revenues. Operate solutions reached 54% and Strategic partnerships were responsible for roughly 15% of the revenues.

These three categories are all based on different model. Revenues from Create Solutions come from subscription-based model while revenues from Operate Solutions are come from revenue-share model. Strategic partnerships are mostly based on fixed-fee service arrangements.

Subscription-based (Create Solutions) Creating on Unity's platform is free until the company reaches over $100K in revenues. Then it must pay subscription for using Unity engine. There are three paid plans which you can see in the picture below.

Revenue-share (Operate Solutions) Unity helps developers monetize the games through ads and microtransactions and takes the share of revenue generated this way. This is valid for everybody and not just for developers with revenue >$100K like it is with subscription. This revenue-share model is beneficial for Unity because it allows them to participate on the success of their customers' games.

Strategic partnerships Unity generates Strategic Partnerships revenue from agreements with hardware, operating system, device, game console, and other technology providers. Those partnerships enable Unity creators to deploy their content on all devices and platforms, preventing them from having to re-adapt or re-code that content to make it compliant to those platforms.

As you can see from the charts below, 74 percent of Unity's revenue is generated by customers with revenue higher than $100 000. It means the company relies heavily on its enterprise customers.

Market growth

Unity operates in fast growing industry of video gaming. According to Grand view research report the global video game market size was valued at $151.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027 which means it should reach $291.16 billion in 2027.

Moreover Unity will also take advantage of future growth in VR and AR industry. According to Valuates reports report the VR and AR market is projected to reach $571.42 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 63.3% from 2018 to 2025. For Unity it's great opportunity which can boost its growth.

Financials and current valuation

Unity IPOd few months ago, therefore it has plenty of cash on hand right now and should be able to handle any commitments coming in the foreseeable future. Now I'd rather focus on its profitability than on balance sheet. Although Unity still burns cash, it has a stable gross margin of 78%. It also invests massively in R&D. R&D accounts for almost half of the operating expenses. However, the company is still losing money on its operations and doesn't seem to generate profit for at least next few quarters. From this point of view it seems like the price is overvalued at the current P/S of 35. Even if we assume that the company will grow 40% a year for next five years, the future P/S ratio would still be just below 9. It is (at least for me) very hard to accept and I think the stock is currently valued for strong double-digit growth in next few years caused by the growth in VR and AR.

Conclusion

I personally don't think that potential growth of the industry can justify current price. Therefore, I wouldn't suggest buying Unity's shares at its current price. I'd rather wait few quarters to see the development of the profitability and revenue growth and then decide.

However, if you believe it's worth the risk let me show how you can go long without risking too much.

Covered call option strategy

In current situation I'd suggest building simple covered call strategy which reduces the price but still allows you to participate on the growth of stock price. For example you would buy 100 shares of Unity and sell an option with the strike price $150 and expiration on Oct 15, 2021. You can see it in the picture below.

You get money for selling option and it reduces your price but it also limits your profit. Your performance profile would look like in the picture below.

The maximum profit would be around $6500 and the loss would be unlimited. The main advantage is that your breakeven would be at the price of $84.4 which means that the stock price can drop by more than 20% and you'd still not lose money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.