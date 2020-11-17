Although the company is clearly facing rising revenues, some of its financial fundamentals are getting worse.

One of the reasons was the 3rd quarter trading update. According to the update, Just Eat's orders increased substantially.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) quite expectedly benefited from an unprecedented surge in consumer demand for food delivery. The strong results look even more impressive, given the company's market dominance. But I do not share investors' enthusiasm about the company, given its history, financials, and valuation multiples. I would say I am rather neutral on the stock.

Sales growth and market share

Even before the pandemic and restaurant closures, the demand for food delivery services kept growing. But, after the spring lockdown, it surged to unseen before levels. Quite expectedly, larger food-delivery services like Just Eat Takeaway were here to benefit and grow their sales even further.

The results seem to be truly impressive. The order growth for the third quarter totaled 46%. From all the countries of operation presented in the table above, Canada demonstrated outstanding performance with order growth of 98%. However, according to the press release, Australia was the fastest-growing country. Although it is not one of Just Eat's key markets, it delivered triple-digit order growth in the third quarter. In order to raise customer satisfaction levels, Just Eat decided to enhance its restaurant selection. Some of them include Greggs and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants. At the same time, the company increased expenditures on marketing and advertising. Even the management admits that its investment program is "aggressive".

It does indeed look so. In fact, the management got extremely ambitious and even decided to buy Grubhub (GRUB). With this acquisition, Just Eat will become the largest food delivery company in the West by sales revenue. The combined sales of Grubhub and Just Eat total $3 billion. Only Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) and Ele.me (ELEME), Chinese delivery giants, are bigger.

All that sounds highly attractive for investors, but are the company's financials as brilliant as its expansion?

Just Eat Takeaway's financials

Despite its recent revenue surge, the company still managed to report losses.

In fact, on a like-for-like basis, the company's losses for the first half of 2020 surged by 464% compared to the same period a year ago. That looks surprising for a company that is experiencing rising demand. A lion's share of the company's expenses that led to this earnings change was due to staff costs and "other expenses". In my opinion, these "other expenses" were the management's aggressive marketing and advertising costs.

Overall, it looks like the company is suffering from diseconomies of scale.

But the half-year results this year are not my only source of concern. The most worrying thing is that the company has been facing rising losses for several years in a row.

Here is an excerpt from Just Eat's annual report.

So, as you can see, year 2020 was no exception in terms of rising revenues and surging losses.

Logically, the cash position also deteriorated between 2018 and 2019. The cash pile fell from around $89.5 million in 2018 to less than $50 million in 2019.

In order to compensate for that, the company had to issue new equity worth around $430.9 million in 2019 and to increase its borrowings by $265 million. All that does not sound impressive at all. At the same time, the shareholders' equity rose significantly between years 2018 and 2019. It was all due to the rise in the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. But the problem is that the value of intangible assets is quite hard to judge. To me, it does not look like Just Eat's balance sheet has improved. Rather, the opposite is true. What is more, the company's stockholders have been diluted. Due to Just Eat's accumulated losses, the company might have to issue even more new equity, thus diluting its stockholders again.

My Seeking Alpha colleague was also quite critical of Just Eat's acquisition of Grubhub. I agree that Grubhub's debt load will be an additional burden for Just Eat's stockholders. However, the good thing is that the deal will be an all-stock one. In plain terms, it means Just Eat will at least not have to spend its precious cash to buy Grubhub. At the same time, I think the company's operating and integration expenses will surge to new highs, which might also lead to additional borrowings and equity issues.

Overall, I do not think it is very prudent and stockholder-friendly of Just Eat's management to keep expanding, whilst the company cannot even manage to record a net profit.

Valuation

It looks like investors are under the spell of rising popularity of food delivery services. What is more, the largest food delivery company in the West might look particularly attractive due to its economic moat. After all, it is difficult for smaller rivals to compete with the market leader.

However, valuation ratios show the company is somewhat overvalued right now. I cannot generate any price-to-earnings (P/E) history graph because the company is not profitable.

But if we look at the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, we will see that it is extremely high. A good P/S ratio is usually between and 1 and 2. But a P/S ratio of around 11, as of the time of writing, makes the company seem too expensive.

But let us also have a look at Just Eat Takeaway's price-to-book ratio history.

The P/B ratio fell from about 18 to less than 2. A good P/B ratio is typically between 1 and 3. That looks like a positive development, indeed. However, as I mentioned earlier, the company's balance sheet improvement was due to a rise in the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. Their value is quite hard to measure. What is more, in order to cover for the losses, Just Eat had to borrow more. So, its debt level, in fact, went up.

At the same time, from all these graphs, we can clearly see that the stock price is near all-time highs, which simply contradicts the financial fundamentals.

Conclusion

Just Eat Takeaway is one of the largest food delivery companies in the world. It is expanding rapidly, whilst its sales revenues are soaring due to the lockdowns. At the same time, it is not profitable, and it has not been profitable for a while. But many investors are still enthusiastic about the stock, which is best evidenced by its price-to-sales ratio. Indeed, the sector Just Eat operates in offers plenty of growth potential. However, given its financials and valuation, Just Eat does not offer the best value for money. So, I would personally stay away from the stock.

