Despite a current-year P/E of 28x that looks far from depressed, I maintain my positive stance towards this stock.

In fiscal third quarter, Walmart showed evidence that it will likely remain a winner in retail, even as or when the COVID-19 crisis winds down.

On its earnings day, November 17, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) delivered the widest top-line beat of the past five years at least, possibly ever. It looks like analysts were not quite expecting the retailer to perform as well outside "stock the pantry season". But the Arkansas-based company showed evidence that it will likely remain a winner, even as or when the COVID-19 crisis winds down.

Revenue growth of about 5% was just about twice as large as consensus expectations. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 came in 15 cents above average projections, and a respectable 16% above year-ago levels – suggesting not only revenue, but margin strength as well.

Credit: walmart.com

On the results of the quarter

Across Walmart's financial statements, it was hard to find an area of material weakness in fiscal third quarter.

A look at the P&L drivers reveals outstanding performance in all major product categories. In the US, groceries, health and wellness, and general merchandise saw comps increase by at least mid-single digits each. Pickup and delivery services helped to boost the first, while an economy that is still centered around in-home activities and consumption lifted sales of the latter – think home electronics and toys.

Walmart's international division did not fall too far behind. Across Mexico and Central America, China, Canada, and the UK, comps stayed consistently in positive territory. Sam's Club looked better than usual, with comps ex-fuel reaching the double digits on the back of outstanding performance in consumables (e.g. laundry and beauty), fresh and frozen food. The numbers were probably supported by the most recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases, as consumers begin to buy in bulk once again.

See graph below depicting total and transaction comps in the US, along with e-commerce growth. Notice that COVID-19 continues to shape shopping behavior, with a much smaller number of transactions (orange line) being more than offset by a much larger average ticket size. Also, digital sales growth has remained "stuck" above the 70% mark, a number that I expect to drop in the short term but not quite return to the pre-pandemic normal of 25% to 30%.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

Investors were probably pleased to see gross margin of 25% rise 50 bps YOY, despite the heavier mix of lower margin digital sales. Due to scale (i.e. operating leverage), Walmart also saw an earnings boost from lower opex relative to revenues. If not for a rich effective tax rate, which investors will likely care little about, adjusted EPS would have been even better.

On the stock

COVID-19 has turned an otherwise sleepy company and stock into a retail beast that has been growing its bottom line at a respectable double-digit pace. This may explain why WMT has climbed 26% so far this year, more than half of which attributable to P/E expansion – see chart below.

Data by YCharts

One reasonable instinct is to stay away from this stock at current levels, considering the eventual end of coronavirus-related tailwinds and tougher comps in calendar 2021. But I remain bullish on WMT for a couple of important reasons.

First, I believe that Walmart has been taking the right steps to become an even more relevant retailer in the age of e-commerce, a competitive advantage that is likely to last beyond 2020. Second, the stock is a great diversification tool. Since the 1980s, WMT has been correlated with the S&P 500 (SPY) at a ratio of less than 0.5, and less than 0.3 in the past five years. In 2008, when the markets crumbled, WMT finished the year up 20%.

For these reasons, and despite a current-year P/E of 28x that looks far from depressed, I maintain my positive stance towards this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.