The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) invests in small- and mid-cap U.S. real estate investment trusts "REITs" with a focus on high dividend yields. This is a segment that has been pressured this year amid disruptions from the pandemic. Real estate properties across retail, shopping centers, hospitality, and office space among other industries have faced historic challenges as businesses were forced to shut down limiting rent collection and growth opportunities. Indeed, KBWY is down by 29% year to date although the outlook has improved more recently. Encouraging macro data along with the expectation that a COVID-19 vaccine will help end the outbreak by next year is now supporting more positive sentiment within the group. We think the fund is attractive with its +8% yield and has upside with growing bullish momentum.

KBWY Background

The KBWY ETF tracks the "KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index" which features a modified dividend-weighted methodology. Stocks issued by equity REITs are selected with several eligibility criteria through a quarterly rebalancing process. All REITs included must be classified as either a small- or mid-cap by market value, maintain a minimum share price above $5.00, pay a regular dividend, along with other requirements for liquidity purposes.

The dividend-weighted methodology means that REITs with a larger yield are given a higher representation which supports the high-yield profile of the fund. It's important to note that this ETF maintains a highly concentrated portfolio of just 31 current holdings. Within that group, there is a relatively good mix across REIT sub-industries. Office REITs represent 24% of the fund, Retail REITs 19%, and Health Care REITs at 17% round out the top 3 sector allocations.

KBWY Performance

As mentioned, small- and mid-cap REITs have generally performed poorly this year with the KBWY ETF pressured with exposure to weakness in key sub-industries. Office REITs exemplify the disruptions of the pandemic as companies shifted towards work-from-home arrangements adding to vacancies in office properties or some cases past-due rents. Similarly, Retail REIT tenants have seen a decline in traffic at brick and mortar stores which is also in the context of a broader momentum in e-commerce which has fundamentally shifted consumer shopping habits.

The result here is that the KBWY ETF is down 29% year to date on a total return basis which represents a significant underperformance to the broader iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) benchmark for the fund which has declined by a more moderate 5.4% in 2020. Notably, IYR includes exposure to some growth-oriented "tech REITs involved with data centers or cell towers which have been more resilient this year and are not included in the KBWY ETF given their smaller yields. There is also a dynamic that small caps generally are more leveraged with weaker fundamentals also explaining the lagging returns for the group in 2020.

The table below presents the performance of individual KBWY underlying holdings and current yield levels. The first observation is the extreme level of volatility this year with the median average stock down by 22% year to date. The portfolio has already gone through a few quarterly rebalancing processes since Q1 meaning the fund's performance reflects the decline in REITs that are no longer included. The dividend yields listed below are on an estimated forward basis, but, keep in mind, there could be some discrepancies considering some stocks have reduced their payouts this year to reflect current financial conditions.

The other point to highlight is the strong gains across most REITs over the past month which have rallied significantly off their lows of the year. Notable stocks that have rallied significantly include Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU), KBWY's largest current holding with a 7.5% weighting, up 29.7% in the past month. Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), representing 6% of the fund is the biggest winner, up 45% in the past month.

Enthusiasm towards the economic recovery in 2021 along with the announcement by Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and separately from Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective supports a view that the operating environment for key REIT sub-industries retail can improve going forward. These beaten-down names within the KBWY ETF have helped the fund rally 15% in the past month, outperforming the IYR ETF which has climbed 5.7%.

KBWY Dividend

The attraction of the KBWY ETF is its concentrated portfolio of high-yield REITs that provide investors good income potential. The fund yields approximately 8% on a forward basis considering the annualized rate from the last monthly distribution of $0.13351 per share. Consistent with the dividend cuts across REITs this year, the monthly payout of the fund has declined recently. Nevertheless, we believe that much of the cuts and suspensions have already taken place with the sector moving past the worst of the pandemic impacts. By this measure, we believe the fund's payout as an aggregate of the underlying income from fund holdings are stable at the current level and could climb going forward as financial conditions for the REITs improve.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We think the KBWY ETF is well-positioned to rally going forward as the underlying holdings benefit from an improving operating environment and stronger financial outlook over the next year. The biggest impact of the vaccine news is that it eliminates what was previously a tail-risk that the virus would never be controlled and the economic damages were permanent. By this measure, the REITs across the various sub-industries can reprice with a higher long-term growth trajectory.

In the near term, there is a concerning new wave of spiking coronavirus cases and an effort by state and local governments to again restrict mobility to stop the spread of the virus. While this development is clearly negative for the operating environment for most companies, we believe the sector can survive the next couple of months and emerge stronger when the vaccine rolls out and the impact can reduce the risk of transmission.

Longer term, one risk that we're watching is the potential for interest rates to climb higher which could become a concern if economic conditions accelerate faster than expected. For context, the current 10-year Treasury rate at 0.88% has climbed from a low of 0.51% in August and is now at the highest level since March. While it's understood that the Fed intends to maintain short-term interest rates at a low level to support financial conditions, long-term yields which are important for corporate funding purposes trade based more on market conditions and inflation expectations. If the economy gets too hot, it's likely yields can climb higher from here.

REITs, which utilize debt markets for funding are recognized as sensitive to higher rates as a bearish headwind. We believe a move in the 10-year yield could raise some flags and pressure sentiment within the group of high-yield REITs and the KBWY ETF, in particular. For now, it's simply a point to keep an eye on but warrants caution.

Final Thoughts

We think KBWY is a quality fund that offers targeted exposure to a unique and important market segment of high-yield REITs. In the context of a diversified portfolio, most investors can likely benefit from a small allocation to the fund to support diversification and an attractive income opportunity. While the market continues to face headwinds, we believe the beaten-down names of small-cap REITs pressured during the pandemic still represent good value at the current level and can climb higher as economic conditions stabilize. We are bullish on KBWY through 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KBWY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.