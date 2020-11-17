SPHD is forecast to look much different when it rebalances in February, but still will have only marginal dividend safety and growth improvements along with potentially higher volatility.

Investment Thesis

The Investor S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) does a good job providing its investors with a high dividend yield but fails on almost every other important measure. SPHD's dividend safety and growth grades are poor, and its low-volatility screen is entirely inadequate. SPHD's index construction methodology is to blame, and investors would be wise to avoid this ETF under all circumstances other than for short-term trading purposes.

ETF Profile and Methodology

SPHD tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index with its stated purpose being to measure the performance of the 50 least-volatile high dividend-yielding stocks in the S&P 500. The Index is constructed by first ranking S&P 500 securities by dividend yield and then sorting them in ascending order by their one-year trading volatility as measured by the daily standard deviation. The minimum and maximum security weight ranges are 0.5% and 3.0% respectively with a sector cap at 25%, and there can be no more than ten securities per sector. The index is reconstructed semi-annually at the end of January and July.

As of November 15, 2020, SPHD has an expense ratio of 0.30% and is yielding 5.09% with 27.61% of the fund concentrated in its top ten holdings. The allocation among sectors as well as the fund's top ten holdings are shown below.

Source: Created By Author Using Detailed Holdings Data From ETF.com

Dividend Safety, Growth, Yield, and Consistency

On each ticker's summary page, Seeking Alpha provides a grade for dividend safety, growth, yield, and consistency. Below are the grades for SPHD's top holding, Dow, Inc. (DOW), along with an overview of Seeking Alpha's new dividend algorithm.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While grades are not available for ETFs, all the information is there to construct one using each security's allocation. This is powerful information investors can use to point them in the right direction when evaluating a dividend ETF. Below is a summary of SPHD's current holdings weighted to each sector.

Source: Analysis By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

The first thing I notice is that SPHD is delivering on dividend yield. The ETF has a weighted-average grade of A- and all sectors have a grade of at least a B- which indicates not only a strong TTM yield but strong one and two-year forward yields as well.

Unfortunately, except for a good grade on dividend consistency, SPHD is a dangerous fund to own right now for both safety and growth. Especially among securities within the heavily-weighted Real Estate and Technology sectors, current dividend payments are at risk and the amount of projected dividend growth is limited. This may be fine for short-term investors, but it is a huge warning sign for virtually every other investor type.

Here is a dividend grade summary for SPHD's top ten holdings as of November 15, 2020. You can see that there are many dividend safety problems, specifically with Altria Group (MO), Iron Mountain (IRM), and Philip Morris (PM).

Source: Analysis By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Volatility Analysis

One of the biggest problems with SPHD is the way its tracked index measures volatility. By using only one year's worth of pricing data to calculate daily standard deviation, the ETF is inherently biased to a very recent period and misleads investors into thinking they are investing in a low volatile fund. On the contrary, SPHD has had a higher standard deviation of returns than even the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) since its inception. Also, SPHD has usually underperformed SPY and often by quite a large margin.

Source: Analysis By Author Using Data From Portfolio Visualizer

From the chart above, you'll notice that the standard deviation of returns has jumped around quite a bit for both SPHD and SPY. Although this is to be expected, most would agree that the price action throughout the pandemic is unlikely to repeat itself going forward. When assessing risk, I prefer calculating a ten-year standard deviation so long as it includes one major recessionary period. Since this is not the case with SPHD as its inception date is October 12, 2012, I decided to construct a risk model using monthly returns data for each of SPHD's current holdings dating back to January 2008. For the minority of holdings with incomplete data, I backfilled using SPDR sector ETFs. Below is a summary of my model's results.

Source: Analysis By Author

Notice that the expected risk is much higher for the TTM period as it is for longer periods such as 5Y or 10Y. Again, this is because the way the fund is constructed assumes volatility over the last year will repeat itself. The 10Y expected risk of 13% is low, but remember that this is only for SPHD's current holdings. The ETF will look much different soon, as discussed below.

Forecasting The Future SPHD

One of the benefits of SPHD is that its methodology is very clear. It starts with the top 75 dividend-yielding companies in the S&P 500 and then ranks them in ascending order using a one-year daily standard deviation, selecting the top 50 securities. This allows me to forecast what the ETF will look like when it rebalances on February 1, 2021. It also allows me to provide you with the same dividend safety, growth, yield, and consistency grades as referenced earlier. You can then use this information to judge whether this ETF will be more attractive then compared to now.

Using Seeking Alpha's Stock Screener, I first pulled the 75 top-yielding stocks from the S&P 500. Then, using pricing data from Yahoo Finance, I calculated the daily standard deviation for each stock and sorted them in ascending order. Finally, I weighted each stock based on its trailing one-year dividend yield, ensuring all other index methodology criteria were followed.

Source: Analysis By Author

And here is a summary of the forecasted sector changes along with the same dividend safety, growth, yield, and consistency grades discussed earlier.

Source: Analysis By Author

Compared to its current makeup, SPHD is forecast to have improved safety and growth grades while its yield and consistency grades remain strong. You'll also notice a forecasted rotation out of Materials and Utility stocks and into Energy and Financial Services stocks. In my view, Energy stocks don't belong in low volatile ETFs, but this is more a reflection of SPHD's poor methodology where yield trumps risk management.

Investor Takeaway and Recommendation

I do not recommend investing in SPHD at this current time due to its poor dividend safety and growth grades. These grades indicate that SPHD's top holdings are in poor financial health, putting both its share price and dividend yield at risk. Besides, since its methodology attempts to minimize volatility based on the previous one year's worth of pricing data, SPHD is effectively planning for volatility to repeat itself in the same manner as during the March market crash - something I consider to be very unlikely.

For those still bullish on SPHD, I recommend waiting until its tracked index rebalances next year. This will give investors a better assessment of the fund's true volatility. Until then, I urge the preservation of capital over the chasing of high yield and for investors to hold off on SPHD until the market stabilizes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.