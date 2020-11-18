Post Election Roundtable - Preparing For What Happens On The Macro/Economy Side

It has been a few months since we've done a Roundtable with our Marketplace authors. These are often our most popular articles as they give you, the investor, insight into the different and varying perspectives of our top authors. We have three roundtables planned over the next several weeks. The first two will be short form - this one focused on the post election impact on investing and the second focused on post vaccine news implications. We will end December with our usual year look ahead.

For this roundtable, we asked our authors the following:

Assuming the U.S. election results stand, how will these affect the investing environment in your area of expertise? Name a few companies or ETFs that you believe will outperform as a result of these developments and explain your rationale.

Today's responses are from authors who chose to focus on "macro/economy" as their area of expertise. The answers were compiled as late as Monday, Nov. 16. Feel free to comment below - we'd love to hear your opinions.

DIY Value Investing by Chris Lau: DIY Value Investing correctly anticipated the pre-elections selling in the last two trading days of August and now has excess cash on hand. The DIY community gets full credit for that call. Before January, markets will price in a divided government and stocks will stand firm. This creates another perfect month of bullish trading for speculators.

We prefer to buy and hold and to pick two sectors instead. Picking an entry point at a discount is the DIY way. The two outperforming sectors are defense/military/aerospace and energy.

The macro headwinds for energy, created by OPEC and Russia, will dissipate. The incoming administration will raise international tensions while the global economy will remain steady. Countries will find a balance between complete COVID-19 lockdowns and keeping businesses open. Military tensions potentially disrupt the energy supply and the steady economy will lead to higher oil prices. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) will outperform in energy. Raytheon (RTX) will fare the best in the defense sector.

I have no positions in stocks mentioned.

Storm-Resistant Growth by D.M. Martins Research: In my view, the great benefit of the end of the election cycle to investors is the decrease in uncertainty, regardless of a winner. This was obvious in the VIX dropping from as high as 40 in late October to the mid 20s even before the vaccine announcement, and in stocks starting to rally as early as election Tuesday.

Therefore, I would refrain from making tactical allocation decisions based on who the president is, or even which party might control the Senate. I believe that doing so would create more noise and distraction than alpha. Much more importantly, in my view, is the fact that the September-to-October "funk" in the markets (think not only stocks, but also bonds, gold and others) may have come to an end. This being the case, exposure to risk may finally start to pay off once again.

Having said this, I'm highly optimistic that risk-balanced, multi-asset class diversification will start to work again - it did during the toughest part of the year, but not at all in the past couple of months. The recent spike in yields, for example, opened up a window of opportunity to reconsider Treasuries as a diversification tool, while gold below $1,900 an ounce looks compelling as an inflation hedge.

As far as stock ETFs, I have written plenty about how the combination of low relative valuation and the current stage of the economic cycle favors value and small cap over tech and growth. A simple approach would be to lean more heavily toward the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN). A more complex strategy that I have proposed is overlaying market-neutral small cap exposure through leveraged ETFs: Small doses of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (TNA), coupled with an offsetting position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), would do the trick.

I have no positions in ETFs mentioned.

Away From The Herd by ANG Traders: Bull markets require two ingredients: Fear and funds. Fear has been lurking in the investment population (not in the traders) since the GFC, it's a form of PTSD where the memory of a near-death experience (economically speaking) is ever present. This fear continues to feed the 12-year-old bull market. Fund flows from the federal government's deficit-spending have been and continue feeding the secular bull since the start.

Now that the election has put a Democrat in the White House, and the Senate is likely to remain in Mitch McConnell's Republican hands, the chances of a serious tax hike are diminished, but at the same time the level of fiscal support the market has to look forward to is in question.

In any case, the current deficit spending that's fuelling the bull market will continue for some time since it's the spending by the automatic stabilizers of UI and social security that is flowing to corporate profits and which cannot be reduced without legislation. Perhaps the fact that Mitch and Joe seem to be friendly, will mean that they will work together for the benefit of the country, and the Senate will allow the spending that is required for both virus relief and infrastructure building.

Our thesis is that we are at the start of a major technology-led bull market that will dwarf the tech-bubble of the 1990s. This time, the leadership will come form green energy/environmental tech, bio tech, space tech, artificial intelligence, and physical infrastructure. The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is a good way to play the coming tech boom.

I am long PBW.

EPB Macro Research by Eric Basmajian: The election outcome does not significantly alter the long-term economic picture for the US economy. A new administration may have a different group of winners and losers than the previous administration, but the overarching problem of excessive unproductive debt remains constant.

The US economy has surpassed all critical debt thresholds and will now start to experience negative consequences by adding more debt. Growth in real terms will begin to stagnate. The relationship between stocks (SPY) and gold (GLD) has taken on new importance. When real interest rates fall, and the US dollar declines, both stocks and gold get a boost.

To understand the organic growth improvements in stocks and to net out the impact of real interest rates and the US dollar, we can price the S&P 500 in gold to reveal a long-term peak in the year 2000 and a lower high in 2018. Stocks have not been able to advance in excess of gold for many years. In other words, all the gains in stocks have been from a decline in interest rates rather than any real organic growth. During transitory periods of improving growth in the economy, stocks will outperform gold. Over a multi-year time horizon, however, stocks will struggle to post gains in excess of gold. Both assets can fall during deflation, but the ratio of stocks to gold is likely to decline over time as an excessive debt burden drags down real economic growth.

As a result, an overweight position in gold (GLD) and an underweight position in (SPY) as a part of a balanced asset allocation is aligned with the secular trend.

I am long GLD and SPY.

Macro Trading Factory by The Macro Teller: The main two drivers that were pushing stocks over recent months were stimulus (i.e. fiscal policy) and asset-purchase (i.e. monetary policy). Problem is that November (so far) is functioning as a "game-changer" on both fronts.

Fiscal policy: Assuming that the Republicans retain their control over the Senate, it would be near impossible to pass a significant stimulus package. If before the elections the chatter was about $2 trillion +/-$500 billion, it's now going look more like $500 billion +/-$500 billion (meaning there's also a possibility for nothing).

Monetary policy: The Fed was willing to print money endlessly to support the economy. However, if a vaccine is not too far away, meaning the economy might recover in 2021 faster than anticipated, there's no reason for this wild, uncontrolled, money-printing anymore. While we all cheer the great news regarding the vaccine, it's important to remember that the economy and stock market don't necessarily walk hand-in-hand.

If we look back at the past 10 months, it's clear that bad economy has led to a good stock market. As such, we can't rule out that a good/improved economy would translate into a bad/worsening stock market. Without the "big brothers" watching investors' backs, and with a Fed that might (finally) acts as a responsible central bank, there's a good reason to treat good news on the health and economy fronts with (at least a grain of) suspicion.

Solid/Defensive sectors that were lagging this year - Real Estate (VNQ), Utilities (XLU), and Consumer Staples (XLP) - might outperform in 2021, or (at the very minimum) provide investors with a more balanced/neutral positioning, compared to the cyclical/aggressive sectors.

I have no positions in ETFs mentioned.

Cash Flow Compounders by Thomas Lott: Our modus operandi is to seek out companies with fortress balances sheets, that have a business model capable of generating high FCF/high ROEs and market-beating EPS growth. We recommend these names when they are cheap to historical trading patterns. Along those lines, we have been recommending a basket of healthcare insurers. Political uncertainty has weighed heavily on them over the past few months.

Amazingly, heading into the election, investors seem to have completely ignored the fact that over a dozen Democratic senators did not support a Medicare for All plan, which simply is fiscally impossible, and was unlikely even amidst a blue wave. For example, Anthem (ANTM), which we recommended for subscribers at much lower levels, has already materially outperformed in the past few months. The good news: Anthem continues to trade at a material discount to historical valuations.

ANTM is a terrific company, whose stock typically trades 1 to 3 turns cheaper than the S&P. With the S&P 500 at 20.6x 2021 earnings, then Anthem for example should fetch a 17-19x multiple. At just 11.8x 2022 earnings, and growing EPS by 12-15% per year for the next five years, ANTM could eventually trade back to 15-17x, and perhaps much better. How many non-cyclicals with this kind of free cash flow and growth profile can you find at a 40% discount to the market? On 2022 EPS of $28, we see 25-42% gains in two years. Longer term, we frankly wouldn't be surprised to see Anthem double in 5-6 years.

This assumes the low end of management's LT forecasts too. There's a lot more to the story: Solid management, an internally launched PBM that is improving margins, revenue and costs, and a Supreme Court that isn't likely to overturn Obamacare. Overall a high quality Compounder.

I am long ANTM.

Friedrich Global Research by Mark Bern, CFA: Assuming that Joe Biden becomes the next president of the United States we expect significant spending increases, especially if the Senate seats in Georgia are won by Democrats. This control, we believe, would lead to additional stimulus of over $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill in 2021. Thinking one year out, these actions would lead, in turn, to more federal debt and Federal Reserve money printing to such a large extent that we expect the US dollar to lose value relative to other major currencies. A weaker dollar would cause foreign-made products more expensive to import and U.S. exports cheaper and more competitive globally.

As a result, the U.S. could experience an uptick in inflation by year-end 2021 and a resurgence in manufacturing. We also could experience increased global demand for U.S. agricultural products such as soybeans, wheat, corn, hogs and beef. U.S. food processors should also experience increased demand from overseas. With all the economic uncertainty still to come (Senate races in Georgia and COVID-19 gaining strength) we believe it's best to stick will long-term trends that should continue to strengthen regardless of what happens.

The new administration will be a strong supported of electric/autonomous vehicles. This trend is going to continue in almost any environment but picking the individual winners is difficult with valuations already so high. Therefore, we believe the best way to play this trend is through a diversified strategy, using one or more ETFs that invest not only in the EV/AV production companies but also in the producers of electric hybrid vehicles, components, materials and technologies. My favorite in this arena is the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicle ETF (DRIV).

I have no positions in ETF mentioned.

The Portfolio Architect by Lawrence Fuller: While we now know that Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States, the most difficult aspect of strategic positioning over the next two months will be waiting on the results of two runoff elections for Senate seats in Georgia. They will determine whether we continue to have divided government or a Blue Wave in Washington. The consequences to policy initiatives are huge. The greatest immediate impact will be on the size and scope of the next economic aid package, which looks like it won’t materialize until after the inauguration, unless a severe market decline moves Congress to act sooner.

A continuation of divided government would lead to a much smaller stimulus of no more than $500 billion, while a Blue Wave could result in an aid package as large as $3 trillion. I think it's too soon to make bets on the outcome, but one sector that I think presents excellent risk vs. reward, regardless of the election outcome, is the financial sector. Bank stock valuations remain historically low, while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is down approximately 20% this year compared to the 10% gain for the S&P 500. The banks already have set aside significant reserves to address loan losses they may incur in the months ahead, which I think limits the downside in stock prices from current levels. The inevitable borrowing and spending that will come with the next round of stimulus, regardless of its size and scope, should further steepen the yield curve.

That will greatly improve bank profitability. Gradually building exposure to money-center banks like Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC), which have attractive yields and trade at reasonable valuations, also makes sense at current levels in advance of a sustainable economic recovery.

I am long KBE, C, BAC.

The Cyclical Investor's Club by Cory Cramer: I think precious metals are the surest post-election bet a person could have made before the election, and they remain a good value post-election, too. From 2013 until late summer of 2019 I didn't own any metals at all. Much like Warren Buffett, I prefer assets that actually produce something. But low interest rates around the world combined with high stock valuations made me look to metals in the first half of 2020. Now I'm about 8% SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), 8% Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), and 2% iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

My thesis is that currency devaluation is occurring around the world, bonds and cash will produce negative returns over the medium term, and stock valuations are very high on an absolute basis. Risk is not being priced into most equities right now. This makes precious metals a good place to park cash until valuations come down or interest rates go up.

Additionally, I expected Trump to lose the presidential election, and that many of his followers will be more likely to become concerned about federal deficits and loose Federal Reserve policies, so some portion of them will likely move money out of the market and into metals. And should Democrats take control of the Senate, additional fiscal stimulus will make metals even more attractive. I think it will be pretty hard to lose money in metals over the medium term given both US and global politics and central bank policy.

I am long GLD, PPLY, and SLV.

Albright Investment Group by Victor Dergunov: We own and cover a wide range of sectors and asset classes, including technology, healthcare, financials, oil, clean energy, industrials, materials, gold, silver, miners, and even Bitcoin as well as other blockchain enterprises. If the U.S. election results stand, we can expect a lot to get done in Washington despite some possible gridlock down the line. First and foremost, I expect a large fiscal stimulus bill to pass in early 2021. Also, I suspect that the Fed may become more dovish down the line as Fed Chair Powell and President Trump did not always see eye to eye. The relationship between President Elect Joe Biden and the existing or new Fed Chair will likely be more constructive in my view. Furthermore, corporate tax cuts will likely be more difficult to repeal in the near to intermediate term due to a majority controlled Senate. Therefore, I expect monetary and fiscal stimulus to proceed on a perpetual basis for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 situation, the enormously high national debt load, as well as other factors. Thus, gold and silver miners in general are likely to go substantially higher in my view. One of our top picks is VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). Another theme we like is the Democratic Party's likely support for the clean energy, solar, and electric vehicle/EV segments. Therefore, we like certain names in clean energy, lithium, solar, and EVs. We like several select names but we also like some diversified ETFs such as Alps Clean Energy ETF (ACES) and Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT).

I am long GDXJ, LIT, ACES.

Auto/Mobility Investors by Anton Wahlman: The 2021 investment outlook is dependent on the outcome of the January 2021 Georgia US Senate run-off races. If the Democrats win both, the Senate will stand at 50/50 and the vice president will break the tie, making NY Senator Schumer Majority Leader.

If that happens, there will be significant changes to the 2021 investment outlook for almost all asset classes, because new government (tax) policy will apply to capital gains from all sources. In a sense, that’s the ultimate macro impact on your portfolio.

But let’s assume that it doesn’t happen quite that way, in terms of the waterfall effects from the Georgia Senate run-off election in January. The biggest threat to your portfolio side by side with outright “front door” investment and income tax increases is the “inflation tax.” Let’s say that the money supply goes up by 20% and that all assets - stocks, real estate, commodities - all float up a corresponding 20%.

In that scenario, you have not gained anything real as an investor. However, you will get taxed on a 20% phantom gain. At a 40% tax rate, it would represent a 8% hit to your total portfolio - effectively a wealth tax.

I think gold (GLD), gold miner stocks such as Barrick (GOLD) and a gold miner index such as GDX (GDX) will likely outperform when the inflation bill finally comes fully due. However, you may not benefit from it much because of the “inflation tax” described above alone.

Given the possible material changes to the tax code, your highest return on investment for the next year(s) could be to ensure that you become subject to a more favorable tax jurisdiction. The yield on such a change could vastly exceed the differential between any allocation among asset classes and individual securities inside your portfolio.

I am long GLD and short TSLA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.