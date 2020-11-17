Several Gold Stocks That Will Make Your Portfolio Shine

Why gold and gold miners are likely headed much higher over the next 1-2 years.

However, markets may be somewhat confused regarding gold and gold miners right now.

Not surprisingly, gold stocks have taken a beating, with the main "large cap" gold mining ETF GDX down by roughly 22% from peak to trough in the same time frame.

In fact, gold has corrected by around 11% from peak to trough in its slide from the recent ATHs reached in early August.

With all the recent news regarding COVID-19 vaccines, and hopes for a speedy recovery in the economy, gold and gold-related stocks have fallen out of favor a bit.

Source

With money flowing back into the stock market, COVID-19 vaccine developments, hopes for a speedy recovery in 2021, and other factors, gold as well as gold-related stocks have taken a beating in recent months.

GOLD

Source: StockCharts.com

We can see that after gold's massive run-up that ended in early August, gold had declined by as much as 11%, bouncing off key $1,850 support several times now.

GDX

Likewise, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) had declined by as much as around 22% from its respective highs achieved in early August.

So, what's going on here?

Is gold destined to continue its downward trajectory or is this a transitory "misunderstanding" regarding gold's and gold miner's prospects going forward?

I believe the market is somewhat confused here as we see a lot of whiplash back and forth, not only in GSMs, but in stock markets as well as in other asset classes in general.

Therefore, let's stick to the facts....

The coronavirus is not going away any time soon. In fact, if we look at the U.S. as well as coronavirus developments around the globe, the picture looks quite grim.

Source

In fact, this is the "Second Wave" that I wrote about a while back, but it seems to be much worse than many had anticipated. Cases continue to surge around the globe, and have remained well above 100,000 new confirmed cases in the U.S. alone for quite a few days now. Death rates may not be increasing significantly yet, but that's natural as deaths lag the increasing infection rate.

Also, speaking of the infection rate, it's likely much higher than the confirmed case count, as many cases are either mild or asymptomatic. Therefore, the real infection rate could be double or triple the case count, if not higher. The enormous number of infections which could be 100 million, 150 million or greater by now illustrates just how infectious this coronavirus is as it circulates around the globe at an unprecedented pace.

Source

Furthermore, it's very likely that people could get reinfected again and again, as this "new" virus is in the coronavirus family. This group of viruses is known to cause a notable percentage (20%-30%) of common cold like diseases. So, why should COVID-19 be any different? This brings us to the vaccine developments.

A Few Words About The Vaccine

Recently Pfizer (PFE) along with a German company BioNTech (BNTX) have shown some promising results with their vaccine. However, this particular vaccine needs to be stored at extremely low temperatures, which creates a series of practicality issues as well as numerous unknown variables going forward.

Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine was announced more recently, and it appears to be more practical than Pfizer's version, as it does not need to be stored at extremely low sub zero temperatures. However, exactly how much of this vaccine can be delivered relatively soon remains unclear.

Source

Apparently Moderna plans to apply to regulators in upcoming weeks, and the company expects to have 20 million doses in the U.S. Exactly when is unclear for now. Furthermore, it's key to note that each patient requires two doses, roughly one month apart, thus this is enough for only 10 million people.

Will You or I Get One?

I most likely will not, but depending on who you are, you might. I expect that the initial doses of the vaccine will go out to frontline workers as well as the most vulnerable, elderly population in the U.S. Still, 10 million vaccinations equates to only about 3% of the U.S. population, not that much in the greater scheme of things.

Wait, this article is supposed to be about gold, why all the vaccine talk all of a sudden?

Well, it seems that every time there's a vaccine announcement gold gets smacked down. This is likely due to short-term thinking/trading, markets acting on instinct, and not looking at the long-term big picture, in my view. Market participants hear about a vaccine, money temporarily rotates out of gold and gold miners, and flows into more cyclical sectors.

I think this is unjustified as gold is not a fear trade for me, it is not merely a hedge either, but gold's price ultimately moves with the expanding monetary base. In fact, if we trace back the price of gold and the expansion of the U.S.'s monetary base we see an extremely close correlation going back many decades.

U.S. Monetary Base

Source

This chart illustrates about a 6,000% increase in the U.S.'s monetary base since the early 1970s, when the U.S. decoupled the global monetary system from the gold standard. This is compared to a roughly 5,000% increase for gold prices in the same time frame.

By the way, in the article mentioned before the monetary base chart, gold price appreciation was roughly 4,100% vs. 4,300% for monetary base expansion. Therefore, gold is lagging a bit more now, which is likely very bullish for the yellow metal going forward. After all, the more gold lags now, the more catching up it's likely to do later. Furthermore, vaccine or no vaccine, the U.S. economy as well as many other major economies around the globe will very likely continue to require substantial monetary stimuli going forward.

In fact, a staggering $10 trillion Fed balance sheet is likely coming by year end or early next year, as it hit around $7 trillion back in June of this year.

Fed's Balance Sheet

Source

Now we see that the Fed's balance sheet, the U.S's monetary base, and the price of gold are all correlated quite closely. After all, an expanding Fed balance sheet leads to an expanding monetary base, which is closely followed by the price of gold.

There's a bit of delayed effect going on here. First the Fed expands its balance sheet, then it takes some time for the money from the Fed's balance sheet to filter its way into the monetary base, and then gold prices should follow.

Thus, if we see the Fed's balance sheet at around $10 trillion (conservative in my view) within the next year, the U.S.'s monetary base will likely be at about $8 trillion by then. This equates to roughly a 10,000% increase from the early 1970s. If gold follows a similar trajectory we could be looking at gold prices of around $3,650, if it keeps up percentage wise.

However, gold could lag a bit, so I don't expect to see gold at $3,650 as early as a year from now. Nevertheless, gold could easily hit $2,500 by year end 2021, which would illustrate a percentage increase of around 6,800% from the early 1970s. This is quite a bit less than the likely 10,000% in monetary base expansion for the same time frame. But like I said, gold tends to lag a bit at times, plus I'm trying to be conservative here. Nevertheless, as gold catches up to the ever expanding monetary base, I believe gold could reach roughly $3,500 by year end 2022.

Why the Monetary Base will Continue to Expand

Well, aside from continuous COVID-19 stimuli, the national debt is exploding. The U.S. national debt stands at more than $27 trillion now. Furthermore, total debt to GDP ratio in the U.S. is at around 144%, and the actual federal budget deficit is approaching a staggering $4.3 trillion. In other words, if the U.S. was a business it would have gone bankrupt a long time ago, but thanks to the Fed's continuous printing press its balance sheet and the U.S.'s monetary base can expand perpetually.

Source

Therefore, if history is any indicator (and I believe it to be a very strong one in this case) intermediate and longer-term gold only has one way to go, and that is much higher from here. A move to $2,500 would be an increase of roughly 32% from current levels, and a surge to my projected year end 2022 $3,500 price tag would be a move of roughly 85% from current levels.

This Brings Us to Gold Miners

Earlier I mentioned that while gold corrected by 11% the large cap gold miner ETF GDX declined by exactly 2X gold's 11% drop. This is typical in either direction for gold and goldmines. Larger cap goldmines typically move at around 2-2.5X of the underlying asset.

Ah, but what About Small to Mid-cap Miners?

Well to get a better perspective let us look at VanEck Vectors Juniors Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

We see that the decline from its August high was only slightly more (roughly 22.5%) than its larger cap counterpart GDX. This is a good signal that suggests smaller cap miners are holding up quite well despite declines in the gold, silver, and mining/GSM sector.

Now let us look at the rise since the mid-March bottom. We see that peak to trough GDXJ increased by about 225%, GDX surged by around 188%, while gold increased by only about 43% peak to trough. So, to the upside we saw moves of more than 3X-4X the price of gold. This also is a positive indicator that implies we should see moves of around 2.5X-3.5X in gold miners relative to gold in future rallies.

For a rough and relatively conservative estimate, we will use 2.5X for big-cap miners, and 3X for smaller to mid-cap gold miners. Thus, if we see a move of around 32% by year end 2021, and 85% by year end 2022 in gold (consistent with our $2,500 and $3,500 gold price targets), we can expect to see a move of roughly 80% in large-caps/GDX, and a surge of about 96% in smaller to mid-cap miners/GDXJ by around year end 2021. Likewise, we can expect a move of roughly 212% in GDX/large caps and roughly 255% in small to mid-cap/GDXJ miners from now until year end 2022.

Some Stocks and ETFs to Consider Going Forward

Given the underlying projections GDX could be at around $67, and GDXJ could be trading at roughly $104 by year end 2021. Moreover, by year end 2022 GDX could be at roughly $115, and GDXJ may be trading at approximately $188 per share.

Now Let Us Look at Some Individual Names

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Current price: $7.76

Current price: $7.76 Price target by year end 2021: $15.21

Price target by year end 2022: $27.55

Alamos Gold (AGI)

Current price: $8.85

Price target by year end 2021: $17.35

Price target by year end 2022: $31.42

B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Current price: $5.93

Price target by year end 2021: $11.63

Price target by year end 2022: $21.05

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Current price: $42.73

Price target by year end 2021: $76.91

Price target by year end 2022: $133.32

Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Current price: $64.52

Price target by year end 2021: $116.14

Price target by year end 2022: $201.30

Bottom Line: Market is looking short term on this one

The market seems to be looking for value, but it appears to be looking very short term instead of intermediate and longer term. Gold, gold miners, and GSMs in general appear to be in suspended animation right now. Market participants seem to be too focused on short-term news flow instead of looking at the big picture. The big picture is quite simple in my view. It involves a whole lot more money printing, Fed balance sheet expansion, an exploding national debt, a perpetually expanding monetary base, lower interest rates for longer, and much higher gold, as well as gold miner price going forward.

Want the big picture? If you would like full articles, daily market updates, comprehensive technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight along with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio which returned 58% through Q3 2020 and is up by 62% YTD (10/27/2020).

and is up by 62% YTD (10/27/2020). Click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KGC, AGI, BTG, NEM, KL, GDX, GDXJ, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.