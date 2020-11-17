Plug Power Insiders Cash Out On ESG Euphoria
About: Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)
by: Hugh Akston Investments
Summary
We believe Plug Power is incorrectly positioning itself as an ESG company in an effort to capitalize on the ESG movement. Insiders have sold $106m of their stock YTD.
Our research shows how revenue growth from Amazon & Walmart is unlikely to persist and is a costly subsidy for PLUG shareholders.
Without the subsidized Amazon & Walmart revenue, the underlying business is actually declining -52% yr/yr.
Plug Power is an old “story stock” with a flawed business model that dates back to 1999 and a CEO with a history of broken promises.
This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.
The ESG investing movement is a powerful force