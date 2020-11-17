Summary

We believe Plug Power is incorrectly positioning itself as an ESG company in an effort to capitalize on the ESG movement. Insiders have sold $106m of their stock YTD.

Our research shows how revenue growth from Amazon & Walmart is unlikely to persist and is a costly subsidy for PLUG shareholders.

Without the subsidized Amazon & Walmart revenue, the underlying business is actually declining -52% yr/yr.

Plug Power is an old “story stock” with a flawed business model that dates back to 1999 and a CEO with a history of broken promises.