11% Dividend Yielding BDC Sector Continues To Soar

Also discussed is whether BDCs are currently over or underpriced as a sector.

This article discusses some of the reasons for the recent and potential reflation in BDC pricing, including 15% in the last 2 to 3 weeks.

Introduction

This article is part of a series discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using general market volatility and business development companies ("BDCs"). Similar to REITs, BDCs are regulated investment companies (RICs), required to distribute more than 90% of their profits and gains to shareholders avoiding corporate income taxes before distributing to shareholders.

This structure prioritizes income to shareholders (over capital appreciation) driving higher yields that currently range from around 8% to 15%. The following yields take into account special/supplemental dividends for 2020.

Quick BDC Market Update

BDCs have been rebounding along with the general markets due to positive vaccine-related news, hopes for an eventual stimulus plan, additional quantitative easing expected from the Fed, and an economy that is rebounding. Also, most BDCs have been reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results with improved net interest margins due to higher portfolio yields and/or reduced borrowing expenses.

Using UBS ETRACS WF BDC Index ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the sector shows that the average BDC is up around 15% since October 30, driving the average yield from over 13% to 11% as discussed later.

Source: Yahoo

As predicted in previous articles, most of the higher quality BDCs have maintained their regular dividends but with fewer specials/supplemental dividends. Previously, dividend coverage for some BDCs was declining as management de-risked their balance sheets preparing for a rebound, likely reinvesting at much higher yields (which is starting to happen).

During Q3 2020, four BDCs announced additional special dividends due to over-earning their regular dividends. Over the coming quarters, I am expecting a continued improvement in dividend coverage, potential dividend increases, and/or special/supplemental dividends. This will be discussed in an upcoming article.

I have been on or at least read the transcript for every call with BDC management and gone through the portfolio detail for most BDCs. It is very clear that BDCs are outperforming the previous market expectations, which is slowly driving BDC prices higher. I am a conservative investor and still expecting additional credit issues, restructurings, and/or non-accruals which are taken into account with my target prices.

However, one of the many reasons that I like BDCs is the non-bank structure that allows them to invest at multiple levels of the capital structure. This provides a wide range of tools during volatile periods such as this, so that they can support portfolio companies for the long term while providing significant upside potential for BDC shareholders. Most BDCs typically do not directly invest in travel, entertainment, retail, restaurants, sporting event-related, airlines, oil/energy, etc., and if they do, it's a small portion of the portfolio.

Also, most BDCs have been focused on "investing at the top of the capital structure in businesses with limited commodity and cyclical exposure." The following was provided by ARCC but is similar for most BDCs:

Source: ARCC November 10, 2020, Investor Presentation

Are BDCs Overbought or Oversold?

I closely watch the credit yield spreads between BDCs and other investments, including the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B) which spiked to 12.4% in March 2020 but has recently dropped to a recent new low of 4.94% for the reasons discussed above. However, it has come back a bit and currently around 5.25% as shown below.

This is meaningful for many reasons but mostly due to indicating higher (or lower) yields expected by investors for non-investment grade debt.

Credit spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, general market yields can change at any time (especially during a global pandemic). Also, spreads can change depending on the perception of risk, and these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs.

It is important to notice the meaningful drop in yield for BDC at the very end of the chart from an average of 13% at the end of October to almost 11%. This is obviously driven by the market beginning to reprice BDCs back to historical levels for the reasons discussed earlier.

Source: FRED

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B. I consider BDCs oversold when the yield spread is 4.5% or higher and overbought when it is 2.5% or lower. However, this is a very different market, and yield spreads remain elevated for BDCs, which means likely higher pricing over the coming quarters. As shown in the chart below, the BDC sector remains in oversold territory as the current yield spread is still around 5.95% (the difference between 11.20% for BDCs and 5.25% for Corp B).

It should be noted that the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B was previously around 2.5% but has risen over the years partially due to lower amounts of institutional investors as discussed earlier this month in "New SEC Rules Could Improve Pricing For The BDC Sector" driving lower prices and higher yields.

Recently, the largest asset managers, including Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR (NYSE:KKR), Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG), Ares (NYSE:ARES), TPG, Franklin Templeton, and Owl Rock (NYSE:ORCC), have been actively entering into the sector, and there will likely be positive changes to regulations over the coming quarters.

Price Volatility Provides Higher Returns

As mentioned in each article, BDC pricing can be volatile, and timing is everything for investors that want to get the "biggest bang for their buck" but still have a higher-quality portfolio that will deliver higher-than-average returns over the long term. My goal is to help investors take advantage of 'oversold' conditions.

Source: BDC Buzz

Some of my recent articles discussed Fidus Investment (FDUS) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), which I purchased at the recent lows for the reasons discussed in:

From FDUS article:

I recently started a position in Fidus Investment (FDUS) because I believe that there's a good chance for a total return potential of 30% or higher over the next 12 months as discussed at the end of the article. My subscribers are well aware that I often wait for stocks to have a relative strength index of ("RSI") of close to 30 before buying.

Looks like I nailed it with a 33% return so far and ready to collect dividends:

My Personal Opinion & Upcoming Articles

Interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate an adequate portfolio yield. BDC pricing will continue to improve toward my short-term targets with a few COVID-19 and/or political bumps in the road that could drive pricing closer to what I refer to as recession case ("RC") target prices along the way. After that, pricing will continue higher and closer to their longer-term targets by the end of 2021 or mid-2022. Please enjoy the higher yields while you can.

I will be discussing the following in upcoming articles:

Changes to dividends in 2020 (cuts, increases, and specials).

BDC pricing and assigning target prices.

Recent and historical BDC total returns (dividends and price appreciation).

Improved net interest margins, dividend coverage, and net asset values (book values).

Each of my current 16 BDC stock positions and why I believe that they will continue to deliver higher returns.

