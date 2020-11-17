Source: Giganetworks

Proofpoint (PFPT) recently reported Q3 results. Growth continues to be impacted by COVID-19-related headwinds. The competitive landscape is taking a different shape. As we enter FY'21, bullish investors are expected to scrutinize the growth story. Bearish investors will also become increasingly curious. This article examines the financial situation. I also delve into the promising growth options and Proofpoint's competitive positioning.

I haven't been the biggest fan of Proofpoint. However, one factor keeps me coming back to this name: Proofpoint's uniqueness. Proofpoint has put a lot of thought into its product strategy to the point where it can add new capabilities without triggering competitors. Today, its major offerings drive significant market opportunities that are largely uncontested by the usual competitors. Let's take a closer look.

Email: email-based attacks remain rampant. Microsoft (MSFT) 365 is driving strong demand for Proofpoint's email security solutions. The last rating of players in the email security space puts Proofpoint ahead of most of the usual competitors. The email security market is huge. For Proofpoint, COVID-19-related headwinds have impacted growth. This remains a temporary headwind which should wane as we exit the year.

To improve its positioning, Proofpoint also offers archiving and advanced threat solutions. Proofpoint is regarded as a leader in the archiving space. Emerging bets drove 40% of new and add-on business in the last quarter. These include a strong performance from CASBs (cloud access security broker), security training, and insider threat management (ITM) offerings. CASBs protect SaaS apps like Box (BOX) and Microsoft Teams. Both ITM and CASB are good solutions that play into the work-from-home trend.

Proofpoint is entering the stable growth phase of its business lifecycle. This phase is supportive of its value factor. Metrics like the P/E non-GAAP ratio are beginning to track the sector average though they are still relatively expensive. The forward EBITDA and EBIT multiples are expected to benefit from margin expansion as Proofpoint grows the sales of its add-ons and solution bundles. The major delay is the macro headwind impacting churn and expansion. Overall, Proofpoint is getting cheaper as its sales multiple is now significantly below the 5-Y average.

Revenue growth has been shaky due to COVID-19-related headwinds. The market is still projecting double-digit growth (FY'21 growth of 14% and FY'22 growth of 18%). Revenue growth was 17% last quarter, above the midpoint of the previous guidance range. Recurring revenue stood at 98% of revenue, with add-on sales driving 60% of ARR. The ARR retention rate was below 90% due to the COVID-19-related headwinds driving furloughs and layoffs. Factoring out the COVID-19-related headwinds, the ARR retention rate will remain above 90%. These attractive metrics support PPFT's growth story, given its strong competitive positioning in its key operating segments. The topline growth metrics will drive EBIT and EBITDA growth.

The weak working capital growth has been impacted by billings volatility and acquisitions. The acquisitions were made to strengthen Proofpoint's offerings and competitive posture. The strong Capex growth, which indicates solid reinvestment, is a function of CapEx spend towards infrastructure expansion and the new HQ for brand building.

For Q4, Proofpoint is expecting revenue of $269m at the midpoint of its guidance range. This represents a growth of $2m q/q and 11% y/y. This sharp revenue deceleration will impact multiple expansion as we exit the year. It will also impact margin expansion and EPS growth.

Proofpoint raised full-year 2020 revenue guidance to approximately $1.043 billion to $1.045 billion (+18% y/y). This is largely a function of the Q3 beat by $5m. Overall, the growth options still appear promising, and the market seems convinced in the narrative. I expect Proofpoint to rebound gradually, though Q4 is appearing like it is going to be an average quarter.

Most of PFPT's profitability metrics are now above the 5-Y average. It is important to highlight that these are GAAP metrics. The gross margin has been impressive, and it was above expectations last quarter at 81% on a non-GAAP basis and 74% on a GAAP basis. PFPT attributed this to improved operating efficiency. PFPT is guiding for GAAP gross margin of 73% and non-GAAP of 80% in Q4, in line with the TTM average. The 100 basis point deceleration from the previous quarter will largely be a function of revenue weakness.

Operating margins improved on a non-GAAP basis, y/y. PFPT attributed this to better cost management, which also benefitted from COVID-19-related savings.

The consensus estimate is for non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 in Q4'20. This will represent a sequential growth from the Q3 guidance (PFPT beat by a wide margin) and a y/y decline. Proofpoint will easily beat this estimate due to its improved cost management initiatives and the macro environment, which appears to be creating more cost-saving opportunities.

Proofpoint has been able to drive sustained cash flows in recent quarters, and the Capex/Sales trend continues to be supportive of FCF growth. FCF margin was 24% in the last quarter. At this level, PFPT's ability to generate sufficient cash flows is no longer in doubt. The FCF margin will continue to improve, given that capex growth has been temporarily inflated due to costs incurred to complete its new HQ.

Proofpoint is guiding for FCF of $166.2 million to $168.2 million in FY'20. Q4 will only contribute $4m to FCF. This is due to weak earnings and the lofty Capex expense of $27m that falls into Q4. This also factors in the weak billings growth, which came in at 6% in Q3. Since Q3 recorded better collections, Q4 working capital management will be weak. This means PFPT has to optimize its sales capacity to drive the adoption of emerging bets.

The strong FCF growth trend has improved PFPT's cost of capital. This will give PFPT the flexibility to ramp opex where necessary without impacting its short-term obligations. It has also enabled it to continue its share buyback program.

Proofpoint has underperformed major benchmarks this year. This has rendered valuation stagnant. As highlighted in the value section, Proofpoint trades at a discount to its historical valuation range despite its improved growth options. These options include a $3b opportunity in the DLP (data loss prevention) space by 2024. This is supported by its recent capabilities in insider threat management, security training, and Zero Trust. I remain positive that these capabilities will continue to drive a unique competitive edge.

Given the attractive growth options and potential for margins expansion as we exit the year, I believe Proofpoint will eventually rebound.

