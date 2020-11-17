WELL Health (OTC:OTCPK:WLYYF) is a company that provides technology-integrated healthcare services for citizens as well as digital services related to electronic medical records (EMRs). WELL Health is heavily focused on acquiring businesses that are modernizing healthcare, while ultimately building an ecosystem of in-person clinics and patients' records. The company's stock price has been rapidly rising due to the effects of COVID-19 as many citizens are turning to digital healthcare.

(Seeking Alpha Market Chart, 2020)

Up until this point, WELL Health operated in Canada but a recent acquisition of Silicon Valley based 'Circle Medical Technologies' has signified an entrance into international markets. Circle Medical Technologies provides telehealth services on a national scale but also owns two medical clinics in San Francisco.

Revenue is growing, but proceed with caution

(WELL Health Interim Report, 2020)

Although it's promising that revenue figures in the quarter are up 50% compared to last year, the Canadian healthcare system is highly regulated and in the long-term, there is minimal growth opportunity in terms of yearly average revenue per customer, except for perhaps a slightly higher frequency of digital appointments due to increased accessibility.

64% of all revenues come from public insured clinical services, which again WELL Health has no control over given that citizens are not paying for services themselves, but rather the government. Only 15% of revenues come from 'other clinical' services, which are offerings that are not billed against the public health plan. An example of such a service would be 'mental health' or 'counseling' services, and this category can be controlled by WELL Health. However, the price has to be high enough that medical professionals are willing to offer this service while considering opportunity cost, yet low enough that consumers are willing to pay for it. Digital services revenue has more than doubled for the quarter in comparison to last year, but the EMR space is saturated and competition comes from all sources. Telus Health is a notable competitor that also offers both telehealth and EMR services.

(WELL Health Interim Report, 2020)

Heavy expense figures suggest that the path to profitability will be a long one

We understand that the company is experiencing growing pains as it is expanding at a rapid pace, however, combined direct costs of revenue and SG&A costs surpass revenue figures alone for both the three months and nine months ended period. The company's gross margin is 41%, which is decent, but its SG&A costs will continue to rise as the company grows.

(WELL Health Interim Report, 2020)

56.6% of all SG&A costs are related to wages and benefits, and it's hard to see this cost figure go down regardless of increased efficiency. Wages and benefits expense saw the same Y/Y quarterly 50% increase as compared to revenue. Professional and consulting fees should continue to rise as the company looks to acquire more businesses in the United States, an area that WELL Health has just entered. Marketing and promotion expenses are not of material amount, but the company may look to increase these expenses if it wants to gain a strong presence in the United States. America's telehealth market is already saturated with tons of strong players, such as Teladoc, MDLive, and America Well.

Below is a picture of Teladoc's profit margin, which has been slowly but surely climbing to net zero. This suggests that even large companies are experiencing difficulties earning profits and in the long run, margins will be low especially due to competition. Teladoc is nearing $1B in yearly revenue.

(YCharts, 2020)

WELL Health has especially benefited from the pandemic, but it may not last in the medium-term

Although COVID-19 has increased the rate of virtualization for healthcare services, this shift can be seen as a temporary solution for many.

"Longstanding relationships between consumers and providers will be hard to disrupt, provider practicing patterns will take time to transform, and the pricing parity between virtual and in-person care negotiated during the pandemic will level the playing field - all of which will slow the virtualization of healthcare." - Oliver Wyman.

This quote especially serves well for citizens in Canada, as many individuals and families have dedicated 'family doctors' in which they see for their entire life. There is not a lot of incentive to switch doctors given that there are no out-of-pocket costs for consumers. Moreover, many citizens may have been using WELL's digital services because their traditional doctor does not offer virtual healthcare, but that's not necessarily a deterrent in the long-term. At the end of the day, if a citizen is looking to get a proper diagnosis on a potential health issue, they will visit the doctor who knows them best.

Based on a survey done by Oliver Wyman, 21% of Americans will not change their usage of telehealth, and 25% of Americans will actually use it less. Although the survey was not conducted in Canada, this information gives some indication that natural growth may slow in the next few quarters for WELL Health if a vaccine is successful.

Despite issues, WELL Health is trying to solve a long-term

Numbers aside, the future of healthcare includes the efficient integration of digitalized services. There is no doubt that WELL Health has a strong market share in Canada, and although restricted in a country with public health care, WELL Health can optimize margins by increasing non-billed services and continue expansion in the United States. WELL Health's executives have decades of experience, and their track record of acquisitions bodes well for their long-term strategy.

WELL Health is trading at a 20x price/sales ratio and for a company with an unclear path to profitability, we believe that the stock is due for a pullback. In fact, we are unsure if there is a path to profitability in the industry in general.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.