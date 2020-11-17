Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (OTC:CSEAF) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 17, 2020 1:00 PM ET

John Lane - VP Finance, Treasurer & IR

Ian Smith - CEO

Teresa Fortney - CFO

Jonathan Lamers - BMO Capital Markets

Thank you, Shelby. And hello everyone, and welcome to Clearwater’s Q3 2020 earnings release investor conference call.

As we begin, I would like to recognize that we are in Bedford Nova Scotia in Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unseeded territory of the Mi’kmaq, who have been living on these lands since time in Memorial. And that this recognition is a small but meaningful step in reconciliation and the continued efforts to build a strong nation-to-nation relationship.

My name is John Lane, Clearwater’s Treasurer. With me are Ian Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Teresa Fortney, Chief Financial Officer; Christine Penney, Vice President, Sustainability and Public Affairs; and Donald MacNeil, Assistant Treasurer.

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us.

On November 9th, we announced the signing of an arrangement agreement with a coalition of Mi’kmaq First Nations and Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Clearwater for $8.25 per share. This historic transaction places Clearwater, Mi’kmaq First Nations and Premium Brands at the forefront of a transformational, indigenous investment in the Canadian fishery, catapulting First Nations into a position as one of the leading economic participants in the global commercial seafood industry. We are very excited about working with Premium Brands and the participating communities to continue to grow and strengthen our business while preserving our culture and our community presence.

Clearwater and Mi’kmaq First Nations share values around sustainability and community. And we are already long-term partners in clam, snow crab, and lobster. This transaction affords our Company an even greater opportunity to work collaboratively to create long-term growth and meaningful employment for both, indigenous and non-indigenous communities here in Atlantic Canada. It is equally important to note that while our change in ownership will not involve any immediate changes to our existing Clearwater workforce, over time, we expect Clearwater to become an even more diverse Company as we continue to build indigenous representation in Clearwater through business growth, and also placements in positions that become available, over time, as a result of normal employment turnover. And increasing diversity at Clearwater is truly a goal in which we can all take great pride.

With over 22,000 customers in North America, Premium Brands is one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing publicly traded specialty food and distribution companies. In 2019, Premium Brands recorded sales of nearly $4 billion, and Premium Brands has more than 50 specialty food and distribution companies in its portfolio. The transaction is subject to Clearwater’s shareholder and court approvals as well as regulatory approval by the Canadian Competition Bureau. We expect the successful completion of the sale to take place during the first half of 2021.

Turning to our Q3 and year-to-date performance, I would like to state at the outset that I am truly proud, humbled by and grateful to all of our Clearwater employees who are leading with courage, integrity, responsibility, and with their hearts. They continue to protect themselves, their coworkers and families, working tirelessly to support a safe and reliable global food supply chain under unimagined and extraordinary conditions.

The impact of COVID-19 has been significant and complex for our customers, our supply chain partners, our Company and our employees. We are proud of our ability to remain in continuous operation at sea, on land and around the globe, a testament to our employees’ character and teamwork, and which has resulted in strong third quarter margin realization and cash flow.

The measures that we quickly put into place in the first quarter of 2020 and have continued to adapt, as new information and technology has become available, have been successful and protecting the health and safety of our employees and maintaining business continuity, as many areas of the world are in the throes of a second wave of COVID.

Our vertical integration and sales and marketing expertise has enabled us to effectively coordinate and synchronize our harvesting, processing and procurement to align with changes in consumer demand. Our customer relationships remain strong and continue to provide critical insights into understanding regional markets, facilitating specific COVID-19 responses tailored to these markets.

Demand was strong in the third quarter as governments relaxed measures, allowing certain markets and channels to reopen. We responded by placing extra focus and attention on the expansion of global distribution, new products and formats, and increasing promotional activity in channels that have been experiencing heightened demand, including retail and e-commerce. For the balance of 2020, our focus will move to continuing to ensure adequate supply of certain species, mix and formats to fulfill growing customer demand through the peak holiday periods in Europe, North America and Asia. Concurrently, Clearwater will continue executing our COVID measures as we prepare for accelerated growth in 2021 associated with the anticipated recovery in global foodservice channels, as well as our plans for increased business investment post-closing of the transaction. We have also worked to position our UK operations for continued EU market access and success, regardless of the outcome of current Brexit negotiations.

Thanks, Ian. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us.

Third quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA were $133.7 million and $30.9 million, respectively. And that compares to $175.2 million and $34.5 million in the prior year. Year-to-date sales and adjusted EBITDA were $340 million and $62.9 million, respectively, versus $449.2 million and $84.8 million in the prior year, due to the global impact of COVID-19. Gross margin and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales were 22% and 23.1%, respectively, in the third quarter, and that compares to 21.6% and 19.7% in 2019.

Leverage increased modestly to 5.0 times, compared to 4.9 times in the third quarter of 2019 due to management’s prudent cash preservation measures. Clearwater entered into an arrangement agreement, subject to conditions including shareholder approval, with a Mi’kmaq First Nations Coalition and Premium Brands Holdings Corporation to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Clearwater for $8.25 per share. Clearwater sold two of its eight offshore lobster licenses to Membertou First Nations for proceeds of $25 million, diversifying access to the fishery and strengthening the business relationship between Clearwater and Membertou.

We experienced strong demand in the third quarter as certain markets reopened. In the quarter, lower but improving demand for clam, lower market prices for certain species, and higher costs related to COVID-19 were partially offset by improved scallop, crab and live lobster demand and prices, lower harvesting costs for scallops and clam, lower fuel costs, continuous improvement program savings, refined procurement strategies and government COVID-19 support programs.

Year-to-date sales volumes decreased across most species and regions due to lower demand in foodservice in 2020. Traditional retail and online consumer demand continue to thrive in this difficult market, whereas foodservice customers and their supply chains have been more seriously affected by social distancing measures.

Cash from operations and free cash flow increased $20.1 million and $20.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increasing free cash flow was due to favorable changes in working capital, which was driven by inventory management strategies and partially offset by lower cash earnings and higher capital expenditures.

Rigorous cash preservation measures were implemented during the first half of the year, including operational adjustments to several species that significantly improved cash flows while having minimal impact on species profitability. We expect to generate positive free cash flow in 2020.

Leverage at the end of the third quarter was 5.0 times and that compared to 4.9 times at the end of the same period in 2019. And the impact of the lower demand from COVID was largely offset by very-disciplined working capital management that resulted in lower net debt balances. We expect that leverage will decrease further by the end of the year.

The Company’s ability to operate safely and business continuity throughout the pandemic has helped to support the financial wellbeing of our employees, supported hundreds of workers in the fishery sector and their communities, and has ensured the availability and delivery of safe and nutritious seafood to our customers locally, nationally and internationally.

While the short-term impact of COVID-19 has introduced additional forward-looking uncertainty, as a vertically immigrated seafood company with proprietary licenses, advanced and year-round harvesting and processing capabilities, premium product quality, diversity of species and global sales and distribution footprint and an experienced dedicated workforce, Clearwater is well-positioned to take advantage of future growth opportunities as global seafood demand recovers.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Jonathan Lamers at BMO Capital Markets.

Jonathan Lamers

Good afternoon.

Ian Smith

Hi, Jonathan.

Jonathan Lamers

I have a few questions on the Premium Brands transaction, and how Premium Brands and the Mi’kmaq coalition can add value to Clearwater’s business. My first one is, what opportunities do you see to reallocate product to Premium Brands customers in North America and how material are these?

Ian Smith

Yes. So, I think, the best way to think about that Jonathan is in terms of how the business is set up. So, we think that there’s a lot of complementarily. Our business is largely international, over 87% is outside of Canada, over 75% is outside of North America, and we’re involved in primary harvesting and processing, whereas Premium Brands is significantly concentrated in the North America market. And they’re highly involved in value-added processing and distribution, both in meat, pork, poultry, and of course seafood. The coalition of Mi’kmaq First Nations -- operate with commercial licenses that are owned by their communities. And we already have agreements with some of those bands where we are in procurement and processing arrangements currently. And we expect that those will continue, and perhaps there’ll be opportunities for new ones. But, those are outside of this transaction, and it will be based on the business case and decision by each of the communities.

Jonathan Lamers

Thanks. So, follow-up on that. I thought that Clearwater was already benefiting from price premiums on premium species, like frozen at sea scallops and the arctic surf clams, thanks to all your marketing and product positioning work over the years. Can you comment on how much more runway you see to add value to those products?

Ian Smith

So, I think, we primarily focus on providing a premium primary process product to the market, if we take sea scallops as an example. In many instances, and I’ll talk more broadly on a global basis, some of those sea scallops are sold directly to end customers for use as the primary product. We also sell those scallops to distributors and processors, who will further value add that product, putting it into certain recipes or ready meals, and so on. And we have a fairly broad mix. And I would say, over the last nine months, some of that value added processing has increased as a part of our sales mix, as we’ve focused more on the retail environment versus the foodservice environment was a primary processing environment.

So, I certainly cannot speak for Premium Brands, but I do know that they have decent distribution in seafood in North America, and they do do some value added seafood processing. And they have this strong customer base across all of their partner companies. And I imagine there could be some upside opportunity within the North America market for enhanced profitability of some of our products, like Canadian sea scallops.

Jonathan Lamers

Got it. And the investor materials refer to opportunities for Premium Brands and the coalition to expand procurement sources. Can you comment on what opportunities you might see there?

Ian Smith

Well, again, so the First Nations communities here in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, they have their own commercial license across a variety of species. That is -- those are outside of this particular transaction. Whatever agreements we’ve had in place before will continue. And to the extent that they are ownerships within Clearwater, they’ll benefit from those relationships. But individual procurement and sourcing from indigenous communities in Atlantic Canada is really going to be on a community-by-community basis, based on the attractiveness of the proposal that we would be able to make to them.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And on the additional capital that will be provided, how does accessing that shift Clearwater’s business plans for the next few years?

Ian Smith

Well -- go ahead, Teresa.

Teresa Fortney

Thanks, Ian. So, it’s not really clear to us at this point, Jonathan, what the future capital structure implications will be for Clearwater? We don’t have anything that we’re able to share at this point in time. I think, what Clearwater gets back, we’ve got lots of growth opportunities that we’ve been pausing to strengthen our balance sheet before we move forward. And so, I think that provides with an opportunity to start bringing forward those growth opportunities.

Jonathan Lamers

Thanks, Teresa. And could you remind us what is in the business plan for vessel replacements, other maintenance CapEx, and any growth CapEx that was previously contemplated?

Teresa Fortney

Yes. So, we’ve generally said, Jonathan, that our maintenance CapEx is somewhere usually in that $25 million, $30 million range depending on the timing of various vessels resets. We’re in the zone of looking at $34 millionish for per CapEx for this coming year, for 2020. And, when we look down the pipeline, we don’t have any major fleet recapitalization beyond that, just the normal regular cycle that we would see. We don’t see anything in the near future. So, we’re always looking though for ROI opportunities. And so, we would look at bringing anything forward there that has attractive returns into -- in addition to our maintenance CapEx.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And a question on the acquisition offer. Ian, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that there are some other regulatory approvals that will be needed beyond the Competition Act. Could you expand on what other regulatory approvals are needed, whether there’s anything from the DFO, or other government bodies?

Ian Smith

Yes. So, Jonathan, there’s a number of approvals that are required in preparation and -- in preparation for closing. And I’d refer you to the arrangement agreement, which has actually been published on SEDAR. It kind of goes through them chapter and verse.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And, just a couple of questions on Clearwater’s business and current trends. Ian, can you comment on where you see clam demand, and what you’re doing to address the drop in clam demand that we’ve seen year-to-date, and how long the clams will stay fresh in inventory?

Ian Smith

Sure. So, clam demand is -- as you would have seen from our report, clam demand is down, year-over-year, on a year-to-date basis. It’s down in the quarter, but performance improved materially versus our previous quarters. So, quarter-to-quarter, performance has improved. And that’s really consistent with the seasonal nature of the clam business. It’s also improved because there’s been more reopening of foodservice. Now, obviously, particularly in North America, where we do sell primarily, distribute through sushi establishments, that’s being impacted again. And of course, in China, it’s kind of a -- we’ve had kind of a double edge. On the one hand, restaurants have fully reopened and people are out eating again, in China, in the major cities and more broadly in the country. At the same time, there has been increased inspection and testing for COVID in the frozen food cold chain of imports into China. And so, while that is not having a what I would call a -- an increased significant impact on our business, it is slowing the movement of goods through customs into the country. Our containers are still clearing customs, it’s just taking a longer period of time. But, we are now heading into the peak holiday season, including shipments that will be in support of Chinese New Year. And we expect our clam performance to continue to improve.

Clams have a two -- once frozen, and they’re frozen immediately at sea, have a two-year shelf life. So, we don’t have any issues with expiring inventory in our clam business. And we have a number of seasonal holiday activities where we promote clams in the Asian market, led by China, but also in North America as well. So, I would say, we’re cautiously optimistic about the rebuilding of growth in our clam business going forward.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. And on the access to supply for clams and also shrimp, are you able to apply the unused quota toward future years sales or the lost sales this year just a lost opportunity?

Ian Smith

I’m not sure I understand the question, Jonathan. Are you talking about harvesting or sales?

Jonathan Lamers

Well, do you plan to harvest your full quotas for 2020?

Ian Smith

Yes.

Jonathan Lamers

Okay. Fair enough.

Ian Smith

Yes.

Jonathan Lamers

I’ll pass the line -- go ahead.

Ian Smith

Sorry. We will harvest our full quotas for shrimp and clam this year. And that product will be available for sale next year whatever remains in inventory. So, I’m sorry if I misunderstood your question.

Jonathan Lamers

Apologies, if I wasn’t clear. I’ll pass the line now. Thanks.

Ian Smith

Thank you, Jonathan.

John Lane

Okay. I would like to thank everyone for attending the call today, and wish you all the very best. And for those of you who are media participants, we’ll be taking a call little later in the afternoon and we’ll be looking forward to speaking with you. Thanks for your time today.

Ian Smith

Thank you and good afternoon.

