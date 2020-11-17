Why The U.S. Dollar Cannot Depreciate Too Much From Here

We think that the USD may depreciate a little bit further in the short term, but we do not expect another major correction in 2021.

We do not think that the USD will continue to weaken indefinitely from current levels as some economies (Euro area, Japan) are not ready to pay for the dollar weakness.

Introduction

We have seen recently that sell-side institutions have updated their bearish view on the US dollar and expect the greenback to depreciate up to 20% in the next 12 months. The USD index is down nearly 10% since its high of 103 reached in mid-March and has been flirting with the 92 support level for the past 10 weeks, its lowest level since May 2018. The massive liquidity injections from the Fed relative to other major central banks in addition to the positive news on the COVID-19 vaccine have been the two main arguments for a weaker USD in the medium term.

We do not see too much weakness from here as we are confident that other central banks (i.e. ECB, BoJ) are not ready to let their currency appreciate indefinitely.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD MT drivers

In addition to the central banks' asset growth differential, another leading indicator that is pricing in significant USD weakness in the medium term is the US twin deficits (fiscal and current account deficit). Figure 2 (left frame) shows that the twin deficit has led the USD index by 15 months in the past 15 years, and that the recent titanic Treasury issuance to finance the COVID-19 losses has widened the twin deficit to 12% and therefore should be followed by constant USD depreciation.

Real rates, which are also considered to be one of the main drivers of currencies in the medium term, have dramatically fallen in the US in the past year and therefore are also pricing in a weaker USD coming. Even though we saw a divergence between the ST real interest rates differential and currencies during the 18 months preceding the pandemic, the plunge in the 2Y US-G3 real IR differential by 150bps to -1% has constantly weighed on the greenback since March.

Figure 2

Source Eikon Reuters, FRED, RR calculations

Although we may see further weakness in the short run, we do not think that the USD will continue to depreciate indefinitely in the medium term. First, we are confident that US real yields found their bottom in the past two months and may start to consolidate higher in the coming months. In addition, even though the twin deficit is an interesting leading indicator, we do not think that it is relevant in periods of crisis. For instance, we saw that in 2008, the twin deficit was pricing in a much lower USD but demand for the 'safe' currency remained high and therefore supported USD against all other currencies.

Moreover, forecasting a much weaker USD from current level implies a significant appreciation of the euro and the Japanese yen, which will not be tolerated by ECB and BoJ policymakers.

JPY strength: the BoJ's curse

Following Abe's election in 2012, Japan decided to go all-in in their monetary policy with the aim to dramatically weaken the currency in order to generate some growth and inflation. The economic narrative worked very well in the beginning with the USDJPY exchange rate surging from the mid 70 levels in the middle of 2012 to 125 in June 2015. However, the yen has been strengthening in recent years as demand for safe haven such as the Japanese yen has remained strong due to the rising uncertainty associated to a range of macro events (Brexit, then the trade war and more recently the COVID-19 shock). Figure 3 shows that the USDJPY exchange rate is approaching a key support level at 100, and we strongly believe that the BoJ will start to intervene if policymakers see any threat of more JPY strength.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Not only a strong yen will dramatically impact the economic recovery in Japan, but it will continue to weigh on inflation expectations in the medium term. Figure 4 (left frame) shows that core CPI has been oscillating around 0% in the past 20 years (if we exclude the 2014-2015 spike due to the increase in sales tax from 5 to 8 percent).

In addition, a strong yen has been negative for equities; we have observed the existence of a 'Pavlovian' relationship between stocks and the currency where a cheaper yen has generally been associated with higher equities (figure 4, right frame).

Therefore, we simply do not think that Japan is ready to 'pay' for the USD weakness in the medium term.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD weakness is also a challenge for the ECB

In his last few conferences, former ECB President Mario Draghi made it clear that the central bank was not ready to let the inflation settle at around 1 percent and that policymakers will do 'whatever they can' to lift up inflation expectations. Figure 5 shows that core CPI has traded below 2 percent since 2003 and has been oscillating around 1 percent in the past cycle; in addition, the market-implied measure of inflation expectations - the 5Y5Y inflation swap - has constantly been weakening in the past two years, showing investors' concerns on deflationary forces in the euro area.

As soon as the exchange rate is starting to weigh on the economy, we think that Euro policymakers will start to comment about the currency strength and how it impacts inflation expectations, which will hint the market that the ECB is 'ready to act' and therefore limit the upside gains in the medium term.

We are less concerned about the euro strength as we think that the political uncertainty and the economic problems in the peripheral countries will cap the euro's strength. For instance, Spain will continue to show signs of extreme weakness due to its high unemployment rate, its strong reliance on tourism (15% of the country's GDP) and its weak banking system significantly exposed to EM markets (i.e. Turkey).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Closing thoughts

To conclude, we do see further weakness in the US dollar in the short term in the current environment as positive news on the COVID-19 vaccine and rising hopes on new rounds of stimulus should weaken the greenback. However, we disagree with the current consensus as we believe that the negative momentum will be limited as other central banks such as the BoJ and the ECB will start to intervene to prevent their currency from appreciating indefinitely.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC, GBPUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.