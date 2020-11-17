TLS has grown topline revenue and gross profit, but government contracting can be a lumpy, uneven business.

The firm sells cybersecurity software and services to U.S. government agencies and enterprise.

Telos Corporation has filed to raise $210 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Telos Corporation (TLS) has filed to raise $210 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides cybersecurity software and services to government agencies and business organizations.

TLS is operating in a growth industry and the IPO appears reasonably priced. For investors willing to hold over potentially significant ups and downs for the stock over the medium term, the IPO may be worth considering.

Company & Technology

Ashburn, Virginia-based Telos was founded to develop cybersecurity and information systems for federal and state government entities as well as for large enterprises.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer John B. Wood, who has been with the firm since 1992 and previously worked on Wall Street for Dean Witter Reynolds and UBS Securities.

Below is a brief overview video of Telos:

Source: Telos Corporation

The company’s primary offerings include:

Security Solutions:

Information Assurance / Xacta

Secure Communications

Secure Networks:

Secure Mobility

Network Management and Defense

Telos has received investment from investors including Toxford Corporation.

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues client relationships via an internal direct sales force.

Management plans to use part of the IPO's proceeds to expand its channel development efforts to more fully leverage its growth potential.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, indicating increased efficiency, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 27.8% 2019 29.7% 2018 31.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, doubled to 0.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 0.8 2019 0.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for cybersecurity products and services was an estimated $157 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $305 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing proliferation of online threats pursuing greater potential payoff in the form of stolen information.

Also, the continued transition of enterprises and agencies from legacy on-premises systems to the cloud presents new security challenges that must be addressed by industry.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed firms to greater security threats, not least due to greater dispersion of company personnel in 'work from home' environments.

Below is a chart indicating the historical and projected future U.S. cyber security market growth by component:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

CLEAR

Cutting Edge

IDEMIA

MetricStream

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

RSA Archer

ServiceNow (NOW)

Unisys (UIS)

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

General Dynamics (GD)

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Science Applications International (SAIC)

Financial Performance

Telos’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, at an accelerating rate

Increasing gross profit, variable gross margin

Growing operating profit

Decreased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 87,589,000 30.3% 2019 $ 159,218,000 15.4% 2018 $ 138,016,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 29,815,000 57.0% 2019 $ 52,344,000 -1.4% 2018 $ 53,062,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 34.04% 2019 32.88% 2018 38.45% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 5,469,000 6.2% 2019 $ 5,025,000 3.2% 2018 $ 9,014,000 6.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (1,978,000) 2019 $ (6,401,000) 2018 $ (1,640,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 839,000 2019 $ 11,816,000 2018 $ 6,268,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Telos had $2.4 million in cash and $221.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $4.7 million.

IPO Details

TLS intends to sell 12.35 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $210 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.18 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 20.6%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We expect to use approximately $109.1 million of the net proceeds we receive from this offering in connection with the ERPS Conversion[...] In addition, we expect to use approximately $30 million of the net proceeds from this offering to fund our acquisition of the outstanding Class B Units of Telos ID [...] We also intend to use approximately $20.8 million of the net proceeds to repay our outstanding senior term loan and subordinated debt. Our senior term loan has a maturity date of January 15, 2021 and accrues interest at the rate of 13% per annum. Our subordinated debt has a maturity date of July 25, 2022 and accrues interest at the rate of 6% per annum. We intend to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are B. Riley Securities, BMO Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Colliers Securities, D.A. Davidson & Co., Northland Capital Markets, Wedbush Securities and mKM Partners.

Commentary

Telos is seeking public investment capital for internal purposes, to pay down debt and for its future growth plans.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, although past periods have been uneven.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping, while its sales and marketing efficiency has doubled in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing cybersecurity software and services to U.S. government agencies and enterprises is large and expected to grow substantially in the years ahead due to growing and ever-changing threat environments.

As a comparable-based valuation, it is difficult to find a direct comparable to Telos. However an NYU Stern School database of publicly held comparable valuations in early 2020 indicated an average EV/Revenue multiple for software system & application firms of 8.77x.

Management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 6.54x, which given the firm’s recent revenue growth trajectory, appears reasonable.

However, the unknown with government agency-oriented businesses is that their financial results can be quite uneven, as they win or lose contracts.

Telos is operating in a growth industry and the IPO appears reasonably priced. For investors willing to hold over potentially significant ups and downs for the stock over the medium term, the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 19, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.