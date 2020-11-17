While MagnaChip has become a smaller company, it's forecast to become a more profitable one with a CAGR in the double digits from here on out.

MagnaChip looks worse off due to all the changes it has made, but that impression does not tell the whole story.

MagnaChip has made major changes lately that look set to transform the company in different ways.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) is undergoing a transition. The company is shedding the old to transform into a new entity with faster growth and higher margins. While the transformation is not yet complete, now may be a good time to get in. Why will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

Q3 results were better than expected. Q3 revenue increased by 5% QoQ to $124.8M, although still down by 16% YoY. More importantly, the sale of the Foundry Services Group and Fab 4 was completed in September. This and other changes make the quarterly comparisons look worse than they really are.

While the sale will be beneficial in the long run, revenue will be lower in the short term since the unit was an important part of MagnaChip as shown below. To put the hit to revenue in perspective, 2019 annual revenue was $792.2M with the foundry unit contributing $307.1M or 38.8%. The unit has been going down, however.

Total revenue Foundry service group 2019 $792.2M $307.1M 2018 $750.9M $325.3M

Source: MagnaChip Form 10-K

The unit was sold for $350.6M in cash with MagnaChip posting a gain of $287.1M from the sale, which became $264.5M after tax. The income from discontinued operations increased GAAP net income from $8.5M to $273M in Q3 as shown in the table below. EPS was $0.21 from continuing operations, but $5.89 thanks to the sale.

(GAAP) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $124.81M $118.82M $149.16M 5.0% (16.3%) Gross profit margin 22.9% 27.0% 23.6% (410bps) (70bps) Operating income $3.22M $8.62M $14.33M (62.6%) (77.5%) Net income (loss) $272.96M $29.17M ($1.60M) 835.7% - EPS $5.89 $0.65 ($0.05) 806.2% - (Non-GAAP) Operating income $8.82M $10.12M $14.76M (12.9%) (40.2%) Net income (loss) $5.14M $4.75M $8.20M 8.3% (37.3%) EPS $0.14 $0.13 $0.21 7.7% (33.3%)

Source: MagnaChip Form 8-K

Note that gross profit margin of 22.9% was reduced by roughly 300 basis points as a result of two one-time items. The first relates to the recovery from the power outage of Fab 3, and the second relates to an excess inventory charge due to the U.S. Government’s export restrictions on Huawei.

In terms of product mix, results got a boost from power products for personal transportation and TV applications. On the other hand, revenue took a hit from exiting the non-auto LCD business as of Q2, a segment which contributed $10.4M in Q3 2019 and nothing in Q3 2020.

MagnaChip is optimistic about the outlook. Guidance calls for Q4 revenue of $128-136M. While the number represents a decrease of 34% YoY at the midpoint, it's an increase of 6% sequentially. Seasonality causes the December quarter to be weaker than the September quarter, so for revenue to increase QoQ is a sign of strength.

Q4 2020 (guidance) Q4 2019 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $128-136M $200M (34.0%) Gross profit margin 25-27% 26.6% (60bps)

Note that the gross profit margin would have been several percentage points higher if the $10-11M in revenue associated with the Transactional Fab 3 Foundry Services was excluded since it contributes little profit and drags everything else down.

Q3 2020 earnings call

As mentioned before, MagnaChip is going in a new direction. Management alludes to this when it states in the earnings call that:

"Q3 represented a pivotal chapter of MagnaChip as we successfully closed the sale of Foundry business and Fab 4 that ultimately resulted in MagnaChip becoming a pure-play products company with a very healthy balance sheet for the first time. Across the company, we are making well-planned moves to realign our resources, sharpen our R&D focus on key priority areas and improve our operational efficiency."

MagnaChip provided further details as to what it plans to accomplish in the future. Revenue is to grow at a double-digit CAGR with gross profit margin above 30%.

"We plan to; one, grow our topline at a double-digit CAGR; two, consistently achieve above 30% gross profit margin; three, reduce adjusted OpEx to be below 18% of revenue; four, exceed 10% adjusted operating income margin, this will enhance our ability to generate free cash flow"

Note that MagnaChip is setting these targets against a backdrop of market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S.-China trade tensions, and the supply-constrained environment. Any improvement in any or all of these areas could give MagnaChip another boost forward.

MagnaChip believes these growth targets are achievable thanks to several factors. For instance, the smartphone industry is transitioning to 5G with greater OLED adoption in the market.

"First, the industry transition from LCD to OLED, and as you know, even for next year that may be 40% or close to 50%. But as time goes by, that's going to accelerate more to OLED. So that's in our favor. Second, in terms of 5G. Yes, there's a great momentum. The first half this year, we had about 20%, on the third quarter about 40%. In fact, the industry was slightly less than what our numbers by a couple of percentage points, but it's the right direction we are seeing. And then according to market research, they see the 5G phone to grow at least by 2.5x this year. So we are very encouraged by all the sign, both on the 5G adoption, as well as the industry moving from LCD to OLED."

These shifts in the smartphone industry have led to more design wins, especially in the market for high frame rate OLED DDICs.

"In addition, design activities from major Chinese smartphone OEMs have been very strong in Q3 and we expect these design wins to support our revenue growth in Q4, as well as in 2021."

Another key area for MagnaChip is power semiconductors.

"by 2022, we will have a complete new set of the discrete Power portfolio from SuperJunction to IGBT to medium voltages to Power battery Fab, that will have much higher performance, as well as much improved costs. So we are very excited about that in the near-term, as well as the mid-term."

Basically, MagnaChip sees plenty of opportunities out there for growth. If MagnaChip manages to execute, the company could be in the starting blocks of an upward trajectory in terms of sustained growth. Going long at this point could be worthwhile, especially at this point when it looks like the company is having problems with the headline drops in the top and bottom line distorting how the company is actually doing.

MagnaChip is cheaper than before

One of the consequences of the foundry sale is that the balance sheet has been greatly improved. Cash balance jumped from $192M at the end of Q2 to $542.1M at the end of Q3 after the receipt of $350.6M in cash proceeds. Meanwhile, debt stood at $309M as shown in the table below. Cash exceeding debt explains why enterprise value of $256M is so much lower than market cap of $490M. Note that, in early October, $227.4M was used to redeem senior notes due in 2021.

(As of 11/14) MagnaChip Market cap $490.08M Enterprise value $255.92M (Balance sheet) Total cash (mrq) $542.11M Total debt (mrq) $308.82M

Source: Yahoo Finance

Valuations have also benefited. For instance, if revenue in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to $364.1M and guidance sees Q4 revenue at $132M, then 2020 revenue is projected to end up at $496M. MagnaChip's revenue could be twice as much as enterprise value. Multiples could go even lower with a CAGR in the double digits as projected. Not to mention with a profit margin of above 30%.

Investor takeaways

MagnaChip has made major changes. These will have negative repercussions in the short term. For instance, annual revenue will go from $792M in 2019 to a projected $496M in 2020. On the other hand, what remains will be more profitable thanks to higher margins. The standard products business consisting of display solutions and power solutions is much more profitable than the foundry business. MagnaChip is forecasting gross profit margin to improve from the low to mid-20s to above 30% as a result of the changes it has made.

The hit to revenue will not last. MagnaChip sees strong growth ahead. Revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR in the double digits thanks to a number of secular trends underway. For instance, MagnaChip should benefit when more and more smartphones adopt OLEDs at the expense of LCDs as is currently the case. The rollout of 5G networks should fuel a new upgrade cycle with consumers upgrading to a 5G handset. Power semiconductors is another area with good prospects for MagnaChip.

However, MagnaChip still trades at fairly low multiples despite the outlook. For instance, MagnaChip has an enterprise value of just $255M or about half its projected 2020 revenue. Such a low multiple is set to shrink even more if the company grows by double digits as forecast. The multiples can either keep shrinking or the stock goes up. Odds are it will be the latter.

I am bullish on MagnaChip, even though the company has underperformed in comparison to many other semiconductor stocks. Part of the reason why may have to do with all the changes made that have caused the headline numbers for MagnaChip to look worse than they really are. But the big YoY drops in the top and bottom line due to the sale of assets and other changes have obscured the fact that MagnaChip's core businesses have and continue to grow sequentially. Move past the headline numbers and MagnaChip starts to look a lot better than at first sight. Once that becomes clear, MagnaChip may no longer be lagging behind the way it has up to this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.