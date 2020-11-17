The question going forward is, after recent announcements of COVID-19 vaccine success from major competitors, if it is falling too far behind to make a long-term difference for Inovio.

After another downward trend it is once again jumping on news of the FDA signing off on its Phase 2 COVID-19 trial.

It has soared from under $2.00 per share at the time, to a 52-week high of $33.79 per share by June 2020.

Like many biotech companies, Inovio (INO) has had a lot of volatility in its share price. For example, back in April 2013, it was trading under $2.00 per share, before beginning a prolonged run over the next 11 months, which resulted in its share price reaching over $15.00 per share.

Starting in March 2014, it began a long-term decline in its share price, where it found itself once again under $2.00 per share in September 2019.

From there it began another big upward move, eventually soaring to $33.79 before, once again, starting a precipitous decline in share price.

With the recent news that it was given the go ahead by the FDA to proceed with its Phase 2 trial of its COVID-19 candidate INO-4800, the share price of the company reversed direction and jumped over 14 percent a share on the day.

In this article we'll look at whether or not Inovio has enough juice in it to begin a prolonged growth trend, or if it's destined to disappoint shareholders by failing to achieve a sustainable growth trajectory over the long haul.

Latest earnings

Revenue in Q3 was a weak $236,178, falling from $866,863 year-over-year, a decline of 73.6 percent. It also widely missed analysts' estimates of $3.05 million, missing by $2.82 million.

Net income in the quarter was $19.2 million, or $0.11 per share, much improved over the $23.1 million loss in the same quarter of 2019. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.19 per share in the reporting period.

Even though the profit looks good, it was primarily a result of a of $35.3 million change in the fair value of a derivative liability concerning its August 2019 convertible bonds. On a quarter-by-quarter basis it is revalued, based upon its share price at the time. When Inovio's share price decreased in Q3, it gave the appearance of a much-improved bottom line.

Another reason for the better earnings was a $27 million boost it got from the sale of its position in GeneOne.

Next quarter it's unlikely to look as good on the bottom line unless its share price drops much lower than it is today.

As for its balance sheet, it ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $337.2 million, up significantly from the $90 million it had at the end of 2019. It's also a big improvement over the $270 million it had when I last wrote about the company in May, 2020.

This does buy Inovio time to develop a pipeline, but it doesn't accelerate its INO-4800 trial, which is critical to the company's success.

FDA Sign-off on Phase 2

Unfortunately for Inovio, the news that it could go ahead with its 2/3 study of INO-4800, couldn't have come at a worse time, which is why it, in my opinion, only enjoyed a modest increase that under other circumstances, would have caused its share price to soar.

I'm referring to the news releases of Pfizer and Moderna, which had effective treatment rates of 90 percent and 94 percent respectively. While Inovio enjoyed a $1.63 boost in its share price, it was, for the stock, a modest increase when compared with past responses to positive catalysts.

The impression to me is that Inovio is considered to be far behind its larger peers in providing a COVID-19 treatment. That said, there's still a lot of things that need to happen before Pfizer, Moderna, and possibly others, are approved to supply the vaccine to the general population.

There is also the possibility of hiccups arising during the next month or so, and if there are issues that arise, Inovio could get a positive delayed reaction to the news.

After that, the Phase 3 of the INNOVATE trial, which centers around the "Cellectra 2000 device that will be used to deliver INO-4800 directly into the skin," awaits to be given approval to go forward by the FDA as well. This is the device that will be used to deliver the vaccine to patients.

The U.S. Department of Defense is underwriting both of these trials.

For now, the share price of Inovio will probably remained subdued until more clarity concerning vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna is provided. If they are accelerated, Inovio will struggle in the short term as investors forget its COVID-19 potential.

On the other hand, if problems do arise with Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, Inovio will be perceived to be back in the race, which would drive its share price up.

Conclusion

With COVID-19 driving so much media coverage, the remaining pipeline of Inovio has been largely ignored. In the short term VGX-3100 is getting close to reporting results from a late-stage study, with expectations they'll be released some time in the first half of 2021. The primary purpose of VGX-3100 is to treat precancerous cervical dysplasia, which is caused by human papillomavirus. It is also undergoing phase 2 trials to see if it can effectively treat HPV-related vulvar and anal dysplasia. The company also has 10 other programs in its pipeline.

In the worst-case scenario in the near term, Inovio could fade into obscurity with its COVID-19 offering, and disappoint with its results from VGX-3100. In that situation I believe it could fall down below the $2.00 per share level once again.

If VGX-3100 achieves positive results, it could help offset the potential negative fallout from its competitors releasing a treatment for COVID-19 before it even completes its trials.

For these reasons, Inovio remains a very risky holding, one which I think is far better to day trade than anything else at this time.

If it surprises with INO-4800 and gets positive results from VGX-3100, it'll be off to the races.

But for now, investors should take caution with Inovio, looking for short-term positive catalysts that give it a quick boost, or in the case of negative catalysts, a sharp decline that could be shorted.

As the stock stands at this time, I would be careful even if considering it for a swing trade, as its volatility could result in significant losses on both sides of the play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.