EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference November 17, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Billy Helms - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC

Operator

Bob Brackett

Good morning, and welcome to the second day of Bernstein's Operational Decisions Conference. I am Bob Brackett, the North American oil and gas E&P analyst. And I will be joined and, in fact, joined right now by Billy Helms, the Chief Operating Officer of EOG Resources.

The structure of this fireside chat will be as follows. I'll get out of the way in about 30 seconds, Billy will present some slides and talk for perhaps five to 10 minutes, and then we're going to adjourn for a fireside chat format. This is ultimately your conversation. And so I encourage you to use the pigeonhole app you see on your left to ask questions. Those questions will cascade up to me, and then I'll address them right to Billy.

So again, this is your conversation, I encourage you to do that. As we wait for questions to come in, I will start the conversation following a pyramid principle. Start at the high level, talk about some of the macro issues going on in the market today, talk about the industry and the outlook for this industry, and then dive down into EOG specifically, and then even at the greatest detail, some of their strategies and some of their assets.

With that, I will turn control over to Billy. Thank him for being here, and we should see some slides in one second.

Billy Helms

Hey, thanks, Bob. Thank you for all the – for inviting EOG to participate in the conference. And also thank you for all the great work you do for the industry and for helping us get our message out. So thank you for that.

So yes, I would like to share some slides with you for a second. Hopefully, everybody can see those. So title of our discussion this morning is sustainable success. And certainly, I think, we've come through one of the most volatile years in our industry. And certainly, we've seen the benefits of having a sustainable company, and we certainly place ourselves among those.

So moving on, we'll quickly go through a number of factors. So let’s just go to the next slide. Here, see, It’s on this way. There we go. Okay. So real quickly, we want to talk about several things. What we consider to be sustainable. We look at value creation through industry cycles is really a way to maximize the total long-term shareholder value.

We do that through a number of different factors. First, we are focused on rate of return and invest every - for every dollar we invest that's to generate a return. We focus on disciplined growth, and I'll talk more about what - how we made disciplined growth in just a second.

Certainly, we want to generate a significant amount of free cash flow and be a sustainable – sustainability leader as well. So those are the four foundational things that we think about as far as running the company. In the end – okay, here. Next, I just want to spend a few minutes and I'll address the topics in these three ways or the discussion in these three ways. I want to quickly go through our third quarter results.

We generated about $760 million of free cash flow and certainly had great volume above our target. More importantly, we lowered a lot of our costs, both our loan cost and our cash cost. Then we -- I want to spend a little bit of time talking about Dorado, our new dry gas play, this is an effort coming out of our exploration focus part of the culture of the company. And then I'll finish up by talking a little bit about our outlook for the next three years, how EOG is currently thinking about the market.

So just to talk about the last quarter, I'm going to start by talking about EOG culture and what drives our success. We look at - we embrace change. We're looking to drive change to continue to get better at what we do through every part of our business. We started with a very decentralized organization. It’s bottom-up driven, where the ideas are generated from the lowest level and come up through the company.

And then we share those learnings throughout the company through open communication and all of the technology we bring to the table. And then certainly focus on having cost reductions through the cycles to help our business to be sustainable. In that sense, about 75% of the reduction in cost that we've seen so far this year, we believe is sustainable on a go-forward basis.

The chart on the right simply is an example of that. In Eagle Ford, we've been active in that play for a decade now. And you can see over time, the well cost continues to come down. We took those learnings applied them to the Delaware basin. And you can see those costs came down much more rapidly than they did in Eagle Ford. And we took advantage of those cost savings and ideas to the more recent Powder River Basin, they're shown in blue. And you can see how rapidly we've been able to accelerate the cost reductions there.

So that's in keeping with how we transfer cost savings across the company. That also plays out through our cash operating costs. As you can see on the slide, since we've shifted this premium strategy, you can see our cost reductions have continued to come down over time. And then I mentioned the Eagle Ford is an example of how we've been able to lower cost for over 10 years in this play and we continue to do so.

So even though the play has been active for a long time, we're still finding ways to continue to reduce our costs. And I might note that this is through both up cycles and down cycles in the industry. So it's not conditional upon service cost reductions. It’s a sustainable effort to continue to drive costs down.

So as we continue to lower our well cost in each play and focus on improving the quality of the inventory, really drive down our mining cost every year. And as we lower that mining cost, as shown here on the left, it impacts the right side of the curve, which is translated into a lower and lower DD&A rate over time. And that helps drive cash flow growth and earnings growth over time. So that's a large part of why we focus so much on cost.

So I want to shift now to talk a little bit about Dorado. It’s our result of our new exploration effort that we have ongoing in the company. This happens to be a play we've been active in for some time. It started out with our focus on the Austin Chalk play in the Eagle Ford. As you remember, we build a large number of really significant producers in the Eagle Ford play, and then we chase the expansion of the Austin Chalk play across the Gulf Coast, both south and north throughout the play.

And we – in that process of focusing on the Austin Chalk play, we landed in this sub-basin here, we call it the Dorado sub-basin, where we captured about 21 Tcf of net gas resource potential to the company. The important thing about that is it's also happens to be located in an area where the market is expanding through all the petrochemical industries. They're expanding in the Gulf Coast, as well as LNG export opportunities.

And so it's geographically located in a growing area of market growth. And it is a low-cost, low emissions play that's readily accessible to that market growth. So that ends up rolling into the inventory. So now, we've expanded our premium inventory to 11,500 locations just to remind people that premium inventory to be able to make it into this list, best to be able to generate at least a 30% direct after-tax rate of return at $40 flat oil price, or $2.50 flat gas price.

So it doesn't include any inflation in oil price or anything like that. It’s just flat oil price. And then you can see on the graph, this green box, that's a subset of that inventory that generates at least a 30% after-tax rate of return at a $30 oil price and $2.50 gas. So the quality of the inventory is really, really strong. We always try to improve through our exploration effort. We're trying to improve the operating in this inventory. We obviously don't need more inventory. We need higher quality inventory. So that's the effort of the exploration focus. And that's where Dorado fits in this plot.

So now, just to move on a little bit about the outlook for 2021, and 2022, and 2023. In 2021, we are expected to just maintain productions that are what we think will be our fourth quarter exit rate of around 440,000 barrels a day. Obviously, in 2020, you can see our volumes dropped, we made the decision in a volatile oil market that we saw emerging in the second quarter to shut in quite a bit of production, and not bring on new wells that hadn't been completed until we saw the process improve. So if you are familiar with a company, our second quarter volumes were at their low point and we brought back on essentially all the shut-in volumes. And now we're starting to bring on some existing wells in our newly completed wells.

And we expect to exit the fourth quarter about 440,000 barrels a day. So going into 2021, our view of the macro situation is we'll still largely be at an oversupplied market next year. So we don't anticipate growing volumes next year until we see the market conditions improve. So moving into 2022 and 2023, assuming we're now into an area where inventories have been pulled down. And the market is no longer over supplied, we see an opportunity to maybe grow again, and we'll stick with our reinvestment ratio of about 70 to 80%. And with that investment at a $50 oil price, we shouldn't be able to grow oil production about 8% to 10%. Now BOE growth would be about 10% to 12%. So that is really a balance between looking at our current right, free cash flow, and thinking about what the future free cash flow could be. That is really magnified -- magnifies the efforts of our cost reduction.

So if you can reduce your costs and lower your breakeven cost and at the same time grow production, it magnifies the effect of both those things to generate significant amount of free cash flow and earnings potential on a go forward basis. So that's what our overall strategy is. So all that's really driven, and by the culture of the company, as I mentioned earlier, we're a decentralized organization, where every employee is working to try to improve the company on every day and focus on right to return and working in multi-disciplinary teams. And those ideas that are generated from that effort are what help EOG emerge better through our downturn.

So with that, Bob, I thought I'd just go straight into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

BobBrackett

Fantastic. Thank you for that. And an easy place to start would be just on that macro. And again, I remind investors, your conversation, use the pigeonhole app. On the macro, you said you don't expect fundamentals to improve into 2021, maybe just a quick thought on that, we don't need to dwell a ton of time on the macro?

BillyHelms

So I guess, largely resolve the effects of this lack of demand caused by the virus and then compounded by the decision by OPEC and Russia and others to flood the market with oil. And the result was certainly the – what we saw in the second quarter with extremely low oil prices, and we're still continuing to suffer from the buildup of inventory through that.

So as we think about a balanced market, I think, we'd like to think about it is when OPEC is no longer threatened by non-OPEC growth, and we see the market come into balance. And we expect that to be probably sometime maybe later next year, the second-half of next year.

So we see most of the first part and going into the second-half of next year, probably being an oversupplied market. And then once we see that signal, that OPEC is no longer threatened by non-OPEC growth. There should be room for some growth from the low-cost producers and sort of feel like that would mean that we can start accelerating some of our new plays.

BobBrackett

And some folks have asked me about the fact that gas is going to grow faster than oil in the EOG portfolio. And that you got the Powder River Basin and Dorado in a sense, a little more visible. If you go back, sort of pre-2009, you could argue EOG was in love with natural gas, it traded at a huge premium. You had a bunch of it. It was easy to access. You fell out of love with natural gas around them, fell in love with oil. Are you ambivalent -- are you emotionally neutral at this point or should we read anything into that shift?

BillyHelms

No, it's -- you are exactly right. What we're in love with is this generating returns. And so we can do that through investing in oil properties or gas properties, that's what we'll do. So the gas property in Dorado just gives us a lot more optionality to think about how to do that. We also manage our portfolio. We divested of our assets in the Marcellus and shifted our focus towards Dorado, which is close to the market growth that we see in the US. And that was really a strategic decision to do that. And so it just gives us optionality to focus on gas and we see the opportunity to generate the returns that we do.

BobBrackett

And if we think about capital allocation, we are a depletions business every day, we're producing oil that we have to replace. And if you go back to the late 1990s, the industry had sort of more cash than opportunities and we saw consolidation and we saw M&A and what not. And then shale came around, and suddenly, we had more opportunities than we had cash, but we also had a lot of cash and access to cash.

The – in a sense, the premium concept, if go back to the old way to allocate capital across an annual plan, you'd say, let me rack and stack all my opportunities, and I'm just going to keep drilling them out until I get to my corporate hurdle rate, then I'm going to stop and growth is an outcome. And effectively, with the premium philosophy, you've said, “Well, that's probably too much.” I'm going to pull that back until that individual well, or asset earns a superior cost of capital.

So by the time I cascade it to the corporate level, it's beating my hurdle rate. So that was a filter you all put on that created a sense of discipline. Now talk about that in the context of the 2022 and 2023 plans, what is the governor on that 70% to 80%? Is that written in stone the way premium is just kind of talk about?

BillyHelms

Okay, sure. So yes, I think, what I would add to that, so the premium defines the quality of the inventory that we're going to choose to invest in. So it has to generate those returns at low prices, or it won't get funded. And obviously, we have a lot of this. So we don't need more, we need better.

So stuff that will compete with the top end of our inventories is what we're after. In regard to the 70% to 80%, that's what we've kind of been doing the last three years, because we recognized that there’s a very – there's a need for a strong balance sheet. And certainly, we've tested that this year and certainly benefited from the fact that we shifted to that strategy three years ago.

And so as we look forward, I'd say, it's finding the right balance. We want to make sure that we invest in 70% to 80% to protect the balance sheet with a forward look at, okay, when is our debt repayment schedule, what's it look like? What's the dividend look like? And what might opportunities might we have to increase the dividend on a go-forward basis and give some of that cash back to shareholders.

And then we also take a look at what the future free cash flow could look like, if we continue to lower our cost per unit cost and then we're on top of that and really magnify the benefit the free cash flow generation potential of higher volumes and lower cost. And what does it look like? So we're trying to balance the current free cash flow potential of the company with the future free cash flow potential of the company for the longer-term.

So that's kind of a framework, the 78%, fast with an 8% to 10% of oil growth number. We think that's a happy balance that fits our portfolio, the quality of our portfolio and/or capital efficiency we're able to achieve.

BobBrackett

And then that's sort of 2022 and 2023. 2021, yes, $3.4 billion in maintenance CapEx, which is basically flattish with where we're exiting now gets you to flattish production. Can you talk about how that breaks down across the budget? And maybe what basins are going to grow and what basins are going to shrink in this environment?

BillyHelms

Sure. First of all, the $3.4 billion maintenance capital, it is a bare balance maintenance capital plan. So there's no investing with in exploration in that plan. There's no investing in ESG improvement projects in that plan. So it truly is maintenance capital level. So we would be mainly focused on our more active plays. Obviously, the Delaware Basin, the Eagle Ford and some in the – in Rockies, mainly in the Powder River Basin in those areas.

So as we see oil prices develop here towards the end of the year and what level we're at, we may choose to spend a little bit more money to fund projects that ultimately would improve the go-forward look of the company.

So if it's bolting on some exploration, acreage in sort of these new plays, we're looking at the opportunities to continue that effort, or maybe help lower emissions in some of the ESG-related projects, we have initiatives we have in the company. So we'll be looking at those kinds of opportunities. But it all depends on what our outlook is for commodity prices going into next year.

BobBrackett

If I think about the 2020 plan, 95% of it was conventional, right? It's drilling facilities, gathering and whatnot. So maybe there's another 5% or 10% that could come in or out on the ESG exploration opportunistic side?

BillyHelms

Right. No, that's probably right. Yes and just a reminder to you all, 2020 for example, as an illustration and we're not focused on volumes as a company, we're not focused on growth. We did elect to actually pull back volumes and preserve our balance sheet. So that's ultimately the driver of the company is strong, healthy balance sheet in generating returns. Every dollar we're investing in still today is generating healthy returns.

BobBrackett

And we're going to get, sorry; we answered a couple of those questions. And I'm going to -- well kind of transition to Dorado just because it's interesting. And I want to use it almost to investigate sort of how you all allocate capital and how that culture is driven. Somebody at EOG decided it would be a good idea to go chase dry gas down dip in the southern extension of the Eagle Ford. Where did that idea come from? And how did it move from that idea to AFE for the first well? And how were you involved versus how is that district office involved?

BillyHelms

Okay, that's a good question. Yes. So all these ideas are generated from the bottom up. So that particular division that works on that area generated the idea that it was driven really out of a combination of things. So we have a very multi disciplinary environment and we're focused on a decentralized organization, but there's a lot of collaboration between disciplines. There's a lot of collaboration between different operating divisions. So it's the same is true on operational side; the same is true on the exploration side. So as we continue so it's really not driven out of Eagle Ford driven into the gas window, certainly understand that play. But it was really driven out of our exploration focus on the Austin Chalk several years ago in Eagle Ford play. We drilled as you might remember several of these outstanding Austin Chalk oil wells in Eagle Ford acreage, already under lease, so we wanted to explore, okay, where else can we chase the Austin Chalk play, East West, North South, across the states, across the whole basin.

And that effort, pointed us back to this Dorado sub basin. And invest as we saw through the efforts of drilling the Eagle Ford or the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford play, we understand how to identify the rock that needs to be targeted to make the Austin Chalk successful. We found that same characteristic in this Dorado play, and it happens to be gas and useful happens, yes, it has the Eagle Ford underneath it, the ones primarily grabbing the initial development will be Austin Chalk. And so that was really born out of our exploration focus, our collaboration between the different disciplines, but also across all the different offices we have in the company. The only thing we do here at headquarters is help allocate how we spend that money between the different assets we have, and also encouraged the exploration environment across the company to protect the culture. So we encourage that innovation throughout the company in every level play and exploration level. So but the ideas are generated from the basin offices.

BobBrackett

So you've now chased the Austin Chalk, well, certainly in the current trough, it's phenomenal and it works at some of the best wells. You've chased it all the way, basically, to the border with Mexico at this point; I suspect you're not going to cross the border to continue to chase it.

BillyHelms

No, we went across the border.

BobBrackett

And you've chased it, as far as into Louisiana and East. Why did the Austin Chalk not work over there? And what was the process by which you tried something and basically gave -- you moved on to something else?

BillyHelms

Yes, it's a constant ranking of projects across the company. We obviously try lots of things as an exploration heart; we like to try lots of different ideas. And we'll evaluate a lot of different things. Basically, it comes down to your understanding of the rock, the rock mechanics, the depositional settings, and the cost environment, as well as where it sits in relation to the market center. So it's a combination of all those factors that lead us into these opportunities. Having said that, that's exactly what we're chasing and all our other exploration efforts throughout the company. I think our exploration focus in the company has probably never been more robust than it is today, in that we have every one of our eight different divisions focused on some exploration throughout the company.

BobBrackett

And how do you -- so I remember decades ago, I was on a breakthrough technology team, we failed. And we celebrated the failure with end of project party. And management was very deliberate about that which is to say failure is part of the game. If you're doing tech, if you're doing exploration, how do you guys incentivize failure?

BillyHelms

That's a really good question. So first of all, we strive to always improve the innovation that continuous improvement culture is what permeates through EOG. And in doing so, you have to encourage experimentation, almost as an expectation. We never want to sit still, it's always okay, and what can we do to improve what we just did yesterday? Can we -- for drilling a well can we find another bid design or some new tool to drill well faster or if it's a completion design, can we find a better way to improve the productivity of a well or again, lower the cost or make better efficient completion designs, and the same is true and exploration.

We're going to try some things, and they may not work. And in doing so we're trying all those different things. We expect people to learn from it, to create new ideas about maybe to the next experiment we might try. So it's never discouraged; experimentation is almost expected in the company encouraged. We like new ideas and innovations and challenge the ways things are always done. We don't want to do things just because that's the way they've always been done. That's one thing we hate in this company is somebody saying that that's just the way it's always done. So it's almost an expectation. So and people are rewarded for new ideas. We celebrate successes. But we celebrate new ideas, too, because they always lead to new things that we haven't thought about before. So that's -- it's just the constant innovation. It's almost spontaneous ideas that come from people working collaboratively together in multidisciplinary teams.

BobBrackett

We had a follow up to our allocation question. Is there a scenario where cash flow reinvestment goes above 80% beyond 2022 to 2023? Or will that be a hard cut off going forward?

BillyHelms

I think there are guidelines, I wouldn't say there's any absolute in anything, but I don't see a scenario right now that we would go above that. But I'll never say never, I think we take a longer-term view of not an annual year-to-year, but what's the long-term outlook of what's our balance sheet look like? As I mentioned earlier, what's our debt repayment schedule look like? What opportunities do we have available to the company? So it's a longer-term view, it's not an absolute. But it's a general framework of what it could look like. Having said that, right now, I don't see exiting that number because I've seen, we've seen the last three years performance and how beneficial it's been to the company. And so it's something we're pretty firm on.

BobBrackett

Well, there are sort of two scenarios in which you could spend more than 80% of cash flow. One would be a scenario where prices have collapsed and cash flows collapsed. And there's some maintenance level of activity that would be painful not to kind of drill through. And the other alternative is that oil prices so high that you're generating so much cash flow and the reinvestment rates, the return on that are massive and mouthwatering, and you're salivating and saying, wow, look, look at these returns. And talk about those two scenarios. Is there sort of different thought processes?

BillyHelms

Certainly. So I think we just lived through the first scenario where oil prices dropped to a level that expected and I think, no, we still are keeping with the general framework, we pull back on activity. We didn't actually maintain production, it was the conscious decision to not sell the whole into uncertain old Market and then pull that off when process improved. And that's exactly what we've done. I think that was still the best decision in that environment looking back. So certainly understand that scenario. But I think we've demonstrated our flexibility to be able to react to market conditions.

On the other side, if oil prices say were all of a sudden, $100 a barrel, and we had all this opportunity to grow and as you mentioned, just grow [Indiscernible] and get out of market, the govern on that for us as a company is we will only grow in our ability to continue to get better. We've seen the effect of growing at a pace that's faster than your learning curve. And you can actually see your costs get out of control, your flow, your productivity, the number of days it takes to grow wells, or whatever you -- whatever metric you're looking at to gauge the performance of a company can get worse. And we don't want to go through that. Because we recognize that cycles can be quick. And you can turn around pretty quick the other way. So we were not going to grow unless how we think about discipline growth. We want to grow at a pace where we know continue to get better at what we do. So that would be the governor on the upside.

Bob Brackett

And that's sort of governed by learning curves. What -- if the skeptic says that we're in the eighth, ninth inning of learning curves anyway for shale compared to say 2010 or 2014. Now how would you respond to someone saying that this is now not only mature basins, but mature technology?

Billy Helms

Yes, I don't think we're there yet. I think a lot of companies get trapped into thinking about the shale as a manufacturing business. And we're going to get into manufacturing mode and just figure out the most optimum way to do what we do best, because we've figured out the formula. We're -- so we talked before, we're never through experimenting and on ways to continue to improve every aspect of what we do today. And our competition is really not how we look across the fence and the way other people are doing. It's about what we did yesterday. And how do we make everything better, whether it's drilling well or cleaning the well, finding a new play or producing a lower cost. It's a focus throughout the company. So that's the difference, I would say between our outlook on maturity in the play, as we think there's still ways to innovate and come up with better ways of doing things.

Bob Brackett

You mentioned your competition, a lot of your competition has chosen this time in the cycle to consolidate that, arguably, that's a net force for good. What role do you see for EOG in that consolidation?

Billy Helms

Yes, I agree. I think it is net good thing, the company and the industry. And we applaud the effort that is underway for the consolidation, it needed to happen. For us, the way we look at it, and certainly we've looked at, we have a very good business development group. And they, we've evaluated every combination that could be out there for EOG, is something we're actively engaged in, as far as evaluating things. And we understand the near term and accretion that you can get financially from doing those kind of things. And that's good. We also look at the longer-term impact of company as I talked earlier, and I showed the slide on our inventory quality and then returns we expect to generate from that inventory. Obviously, we have nearly 20 years of inventory today, great in different ways, but it's a long inventory. We don't need more inventory, we need stuff that it's going to compete at the top of that inventory. So if the company has an inventory that's as good or better than what we have today that we're drilling, it might make sense.

So that's the way we fundamentally think about it. Otherwise, we've got a lot of opportunity to invest in our new exploration plays that are focused on improving the quality of our inventory. So we're thinking long term, what's the best benefit for the EOG investors? And how do we improve the quality of our inventory, not just add more quantity to our inventory.

Bob Brackett

It's a tough nut to crack because in theory, if someone out there has better inventory than you, they're probably doing fairly well for themselves and probably not in a big rush at the bottom of the cycle to raise their hand and say take me out.

Billy Helms

That's right. And it also depends on the balance sheet, their debt levels. And certainly we don't want to bring in just a lot of debt to the company either. So it's -- there's some competing factors there. I think the encouraging thing would be I think; hopefully most companies look at EOG as a good operator and somebody that could be a good combination of things. So that would be the attractiveness, maybe. But at the same time, we look at it compare is the mission, what's the quality of what they have versus what we have.

Bob Brackett

Okay. It alludes back to the ACE Petroleum merger that you did, how long did it take that organization to come into EOG and learn the EOG culture?

Billy Helms

That's a good thought. And that's something also we think about is, so the ACE merger that again, so that's an example of why we would do a deal. That was a small amount of production, but 1.4 million acres of upside potential, so and two really, basins that we are focused on growing the Delaware basin and the Powder River Basin at the time, so a great deal. And culturally the companies were fairly aligned culturally. But still, it took a couple years to integrate that organization fully into our company. And so we do think about that if you were to try to merge with another company, that takes a certain amount of focus away from possibly other things we're trying to accomplish in the company. And it has an effect on the culture, and you have to be mindful and very purpose driven on what your outcome needs to be, to be able to accomplish the merger in a way that's complimentary of the culture. And so that is an issue that we always take into account. And a factor you need to think about in those kinds of things.

Bob Brackett

A question on ESG. Does EOG have any plans currently to invest in carbon capture?

Billy Helms

I'd say we're evaluating a lot of things. EOG is we think we're going to be one of the leaders when it comes to ESG. If people haven't seen our latest sustainability report is our third edition, which is published in September, as we do every year. And we set some pretty ambitious goals. And we think we're going to continue to lead in this effort. We're doing it through a number of ways, new technologies we are exploring, and we highlighted a couple of those in our sustainability report. One is our closed loop gas capture system that helps eliminate any flaring from wellheads, even in interrupt situations.

The other one was trying to combine doing a hybrid solar, natural gas powered confrontation, and it's learning but both of those generate positive returns, as well as lower emissions. So those are, that's the kind of effort we're looking at. So out of that, we formed a new sustainable Power Team. And it's a small but growing team that's focused on new ways to both lower emissions and generate returns for our business at the same time. We think to be sustainable. In any dollar you invest in, you generate a return. Otherwise if you're not in business, you can't make a difference on the environment. So we think we can do both those things. And that's what this team is focused on. And so we're looking at all options. And so I wouldn't rule out anything at this point.

Bob Brackett

In the sense, if you think about that emissions per barrel of production, you're driving it down, and the low hanging fruit let you drive that down quickly, eventually you're going to start to add some toward zero with sequestration or carbon capture or however you want to call it, that's your only ability to kind of keep that slope fall. It's a bit of a chicken and egg.

Billy Helms

Yes. It is certainly. So I think it definitely has applications in certain areas are more impactful than others. And where's the most impactful place for those kinds of technologies to be deployed? What other technologies can help you continue to lower emissions in other areas?

Bob Brackett

And if I put words in your mouth, you're ambivalent to oil versus gas; you can see the price of either and make an economic decision. The challenge with Co2 is it has no price as far as where we are currently, both geographically and temporally.

Billy Helms

That's right. No, I think that's a good way to think about it. We are agnostic, what we are focused on is returns and we know we can generate solid returns on both oil and gas with our Dorado play and the other place we're focused on. So that's what we're really focused on and then, yes, on the ESG thing I think we're going to be again, we'll be a leader in that effort and we've got, we're exploring a lot of technologies with [Indiscernible] team that we put together.

Bob Brackett

And there's a reasonable transition there, too. We have a new President elect, with Biden, there's a lot of talk on the campaign trail around changing policies. For permitting of oil and gas on federal lands, there are still a lot of questions of what that policy might look like. Where are your current thoughts around Biden, and the potential impact to oil and gas policy and the EOG's portfolio?

Billy Helms

Well, certainly I fall back on our history of working with any administration and any potential regulations that might come into our business. We've had a history of doing that, and we'll continue to do that. I guess when it comes to access to federal lands, we're, that's one of the things we're not really worried about is our business, we have certainly quite a bit of federal land, but we have a lot of potential outside of federal land, too. So we take comfort in the fact we have a pretty robust inventory already on non-federal land. And our exploration efforts are adding to that inventory on non-federal land all the time. So we're not too worried about that. And then when it comes to federal land and access to that likely there'll be some limitations on the amount of new federal leases, the administration chooses to roll forward.

And those limitations really have no effect on our ability to access what we currently have. If he tries to impose some regulations on how new federal permits are issued, we certainly already have an inventory of large inventory of existing federal permits that will sustain activity for several years. And then beyond that, we'll work with the administration on whatever regulation and permitting restrictions are out there to see how we access our land. I think it'll have to be a balance, though, between the needs of the states and communities that benefit from those from that activity. And I think the government and the new administration and existing Congress will have some impact on our ability to move that forward, and we work with both administration and whatever the new administration comes out with, we have to make sure we protect our shareholders and our ability to execute our plan.

Bob Brackett

Arguably, certainly, New Mexico and Wyoming, New Mexico certainly enjoys the revenue stream from oil and gas, and Wyoming is historically a fossil fuel friendly state. So they're certainly going to be a state federal friction or interaction to see how this plays out.

Billy Helms

Yes, on that front too I might just add, Bob, we've got a great history of building the relationships with the local regulators, and certainly had that reputation in both Mexico and Wyoming. In Mexico, in particular, the administration there, we've got a democratic governor, very well respected, Democratic administration. And I think that EOG is very prudent and operator to work with in the state. We try to work with administration to advance new technologies to improve our business, both environmentally and cost effectively. So I think we would be a favored company when it comes to that administration.

Bob Brackett

Have you brainstormed opportunities in an administration that is a little more severe on regulation, permitting, et cetera?

Billy Helms

I think we would explore -- we would work, welcome the opportunity to work with whatever administration is in existence to develop prudently the resources that are available to the public. And so we know there's going to be opportunities for a company like us to work with administrations on issues that they need to address. And we welcome that opportunity.

Bob Brackett

And in our closing minutes, I can't help but ask about Oman. It's, if you think about the evolution of shale, it's clearly shale gas in the US and Canada started, we transition to shale oil, there was a flurry of international shale activity, including Argentina, the Vaca Muerta, where you all were, we've all pulled back. And now there's a little foray in Oman. Talk about where that fits in the portfolio. And what that could scale to?

Billy Helms

Just to remind everybody, like you mentioned, we've been looking around the world for a long time, it was recognized that geology just doesn't happen in the United States that there is good rock in other parts of the world. And so we've been investigating places, you mentioned Vaca Muerta too; we were there in Argentina a few years ago and decided it wasn't going to economically compete with what we were doing in other places here in the States. And so we exited that play. But we continue to look around the world and other places and in Oman, with the incentives that the government has there for do unconventional projects, we feel like that's a place that economically can compete with our place we have here in the States.

And so we're excited about the opportunity to enroll on and partner with them to see what we can do with a resource there. And will -- we do so with a very low entry cost. So that's the thing about that plug is very low entry cost, very little risk to explore an opportunity that if it works as a right fiscal terms, to be competitive with what we're doing today. So and it's play I mean honestly, we didn't announce the play, the government of Oman and that's the play they were excited to have us over there. So we welcome them. And hopefully, we can advance that relationship further.

Bob Brackett

And if you think about entering international operations, there's a certain cost associated with managing that a certain infrastructure so that in theory, there has to be some sort of opportunity that if successful, that outweighs kind of those upfront costs. So it would have I'm assuming that if it's successful, it would be of a scale comparable to some of your other existing assets. Or is that too much instruction?

Billy Helms

No. That's certainly understandable. We recognize the cost of entering another country. Again, the fiscal terms are very attractive to this. And we're leveraging a lot of the learnings we've had, and lowering our cost here in these plays in the states and taking that knowledge to a new play in Oman. So we're going to leverage a lot of the cost benefits we have here. And if it works, it'll be very supportive of economics. That could be with what we have today here in United States.

Bob Brackett

So we've hit the 45-minute mark. We've talked about 2020. We've talked about 2021 and 2023. Any thoughts, any closing thoughts from your side Billy that we haven't hit on?

Billy Helms

I think we've touched on most of it. I think I just would like to leave investors with the opinion that as a company, we've certainly demonstrated our flexibility and resiliency, and coming through a down cycle. And we've never been more optimistic, more upbeat about the future of EOG that we ran in today. So we're very excited about what lies ahead for the company.

Bob Brackett

Well, it's fantastic way to end. I thank you, Billy. And I certainly thank you all the investors for joining us. If there are any follow-up questions you know how to find me.

Billy Helms

Okay, thanks again, Bob. I appreciate the opportunity.