Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) trading at ~9X EBITDA (adjusted for minority interests) is value hiding in plain sight as revenue doubled over the past 5 years and operating profit grew by 10X over that same time period. While some have pointed to similarities to Microsoft (MSFT) (Mama Mia! Nintendo is 2013 Microsoft!), Nintendo trades at this level due to their boom/bust cycle of the gaming console and video games. However, the Nintendo Switch solves for that problem and expect console and software sales to continue to grow as Nintendo "harmonized" to a platform that supports multiple use cases and creates backwards compatibility.

Overview

For those who have read my prior articles, you might find it odd that I do not provide a stock chart of the company I write up. The reason is simple; I ignore that the stock market exists. However, in the case of Nintendo, I will show a chart of the stock over the past 13 years as I feel it illustrates an outstanding point - the business of launching video game consoles and their associated games has been a boom/bust (actually mostly bust) cycle for Nintendo.

Source: TIKR

In fact, much like many of the dot-com stocks of the late 1990's, Nintendo has still not hit its peak stock price in 2007 when they launched the Nintendo Wii; however, its nearing its all-time high set over a decade ago, but from a valuation perspective (EV to NTM EBITDA), the valuation looks reasonable especially in light of the fact that the S&P500 was trading at 14X NTM EBITDA prior to COVID-19. (Source: Valuation - S&P 500 EV/EBITDA)

Source: TIKR

Clearly, the market believes that a bear case is possible for Nintendo and based upon the pricing history (in the first chart above), one clearly see that once the Nintendo WII launched in 2007, that regardless of the hardware platform, Nintendo didn't regain their dominance and, currently, the market is pricing in "peak earnings" (Peak Earnings - A Common Value Investing Trap) As the saying goes, cyclicals are most expensive when they look cheap. Moreover, Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) have launched their new console. Are you seeing this Bearish thesis raise its head?

The four most dangerous words on Wall Street are: This time it's different. Here's why you overlook "peak earnings" and BUY Nintendo:

Nintendo created a Platform with the Nintendo Switch, much like the platforms that Apple created with iOS and Alphabet created with Android

Nintendo Switch Online to drive recurring revenue and incremental profitability

Nintendo has "other bets" too and they are profitable

Prior to delving into the bull case for Nintendo, there is a saying, "Two's company and three's a crowd". Historically, the end game for many industries becomes a "duopoly" and the gaming console business is no different. However, Nintendo has carved out a piece of this pie and co-exists with Sony and Microsoft as 40% of Nintendo Switch owners also own a PS4 and/or Xbox One (More Than 40% Of Switch Owners In The US Have Another Video Game System) As an analogy, think of the HP Touchpad (HPQ) using WebOS as the third entrant in the tablet war back in 2011. When it launched, it was noted that there were few WebOS apps available for the touchpad (How the HP TouchPad can deal with lack of apps at launch | ZDNet) and, more importantly, Facebook (FB) didn't support WebOS so HP had to write the Facebook app themselves for WebOS. This same analogy holds true for gaming consoles and while new entrants may try to compete in this space, the market for gaming consoles is primary held by Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. Hence, new gaming console entrants are unlikely as the development of hardware is costly and third party software developers may not support the console.

The New Platform - The Nintendo Switch

Users (or console sales) are the lifeblood as the more consoles that are sold (embedded base rises), the more likely that third party software developers will launch games. Historically, when new gaming consoles launch, the embedded base drops to zero as companies compete for new users since there was little backwards compatibility. This held true for Nintendo as well; until the launch of the switch. Moreover, Nintendo had competing platforms that served different purposes as well, e.g. DS vs. Wii, which created additional costs for software development. The launch of the Nintendo Switch solved both these dilemmas as it is a single platform for console and mobile gaming and Nintendo created an "iPhone-like" platform that enables backwards compatibility to older games on the Switch platform. These features are well known and have been previously analyzed (Crossroads Capital Nintendo Analysis)

The "key" to understanding the Nintendo Switch is that this platform serves two form factors, i.e. portable/mobile and console, with one unit. Additionally, after being available for four years, sales are comparable to the Nintendo Wii and for every Switch sold, a user purchases a little more than six games. Both of these metrics are tracking closely to the Nintendo Wii and, more importantly, indicate that there is the potential for future growth in the number of games per Switch over time since for every Wii sold, it drove the purchase of nine games. Given that the switch can be used in both formats, i.e. portable and console, the possibility exists for even greater penetration of games per Switch.

After four years on the market, the Nintendo Switch reported its strongest October sales up 136% YoY (Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best October Sales to Date) More importantly, October results were the second highest in Nintendo's history and occurred when new consoles from Microsoft and Sony were launched. (Nintendo Switch Is the Best-Selling Console For Almost Two Years Straight - IGN) As previously mentioned, both Microsoft and Sony launched their new consoles; however, based upon ownership trends, Nintendo complements these consoles rather than competes against them since 40% of Switch owners also own a PlayStation or Xbox.

Anecdotally, Amazon is "sold out" of the Nintendo Switch and expects to have inventory by December 5th and during its latest conference call, Nintendo raised its Switch sales forecast by over 20% to 24M for its full year forecast. (Nintendo raises Switch forecast to 24 million units on pandemic gaming boom)

Source: Amazon

Online to Drive Recurring Revenue & Profitability

COVID-19 created disruption worldwide not only to companies and industries, but also to individuals. However, this "shock" changed the behavior of consumers. (McKinsey SCP Framework)

According to the NPD group, consumers across all age categories increased their on-line shopping by over 20%

Source: COVID-19 and eCommerce Staying Ahead of the Digital Divide

The key to understanding Nintendo is their online sales and Nintendo provides disclosure on their Digital revenue as a percentage of total software revenue. During the pandemic that occurred in March, Digital revenue increased to over ¥100B and was ~55% of total software revenue. By the third quarter, however, digital revenue and penetration declined.

Source: Company reports & twg estimates

Obviously, a disappointing trend as online sales are more profitable, but one should note that Ring Fit (which is only available in stores) was the #2 selling Switch game according to NPD. Moreover, while currently sold out on Nintendo's website, Mario Kart Live Home Circuit launched October 16th which is not downloadable as well. Last but not least, sales of Nintendo's hit game, "Animal Crossing", is easing and I assume causing some headwinds in digital sales as this game launched in March 2020

The sales pace of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has eased compared to the period around its initial release, but among all our titles, this one continues to maintain high sales levels

Source: Nintendo Transcript

Source: Top 10 Switch Games Sold (September)

Obviously, the sequential decline in digital penetration and sales is disappointing; however, digital penetration is rising and will continue to rise over the longer term and with that megatrend margins will rise in turn. The key is not to focus on the short term blip in online sales, it is to understand that Nintendo is building its online base to sell its videogames and, as more users buy games online, Nintendo becomes more profitable, all else equal.

Digital Sales will also rise due to Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo Switch owners have a choice of several plans and this offering provides Nintendo a growing stream of recurring revenue.

Source: Company website

In March 2019, Nintendo first disclosed having 9.8M subscribers on Nintendo Switch Online and the number of memberships grew to 26M+ in September 2020. In other words, in about 18 months, Nintendo added over 16M members and, by my estimates, this online service is generating over $500M in annualized, recurring revenue and comprises ~20% of Nintendo's Digital Sales today. With over 60M Nintendo Switch's sold, current Nintendo Online penetration is ~40%. The growth opportunity is at least another half a billion dollars in high-margin, recurring revenue for Nintendo as penetration increases from 40% to 80%. With these subscribers, sales of other software over the Internet should increase as well driving margins higher.

Source: Nintendo's Switch Online Service Now Has More Than 26 Million Subscribers

Nintendo is more than just the Switch

There's, also, more to Nintendo than just the Switch and Animal Crossing as the company has valuable Intellectual Property and investments in other companies (including a Major League Baseball team!).

The "crown jewel" of Nintendo's minority investments is The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo owns at least 33% of the company. According to License Global, The Pokémon Company is ranked number 11 (out of 150 Global Licensors) with $4.2B of revenue in 2019. (The Top 150 Global Licensors of 2020 Announced by License Global). Additionally, it reported its second highest ever Net Income of over $140M in 2020 (The Pokémon Company Just Recorded Its Second Best Year In History). While minority interests are not included in Nintendo's reported EV, the inclusion of minority interests reduces Nintendo's Enterprise value by ~5%.

There are, also, other sources of revenue for Nintendo as well. While theme parks may not be the most popular investment during COVID-19, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan is expected to open in the Spring of 2021 right before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan (Japan's Super Nintendo World will open in spring 2021) and another park will open in Orlando (Super Nintendo World at Universal's Epic Universe - overview and history | Orlando Informer)

Conclusion

Putting this all together, Nintendo generated 30%+ operating margins for the past three quarters and enjoys gross margins in excess of 50%. Digital revenue as a percentage of software revenue continues to grow on a YoY basis.

Trading at ~9X EBITDA on an adjusted EV basis, Nintendo is value hiding in plain sight as there are concerns that Nintendo will return to its prior boom/bust cycle; however, the changes that Nintendo made with the Switch ensures that it can focus on this single platform for future growth.

Additionally, for further background on Nintendo, I strongly urge you to listen to Yet Another Value Podcast where Andrew Walker interviews Ryan O'Connor of Crossroads Capital (Why Ryan O'Connor is bullish Nintendo $NTDOY) and Chit Chat Money (Deep Dive | Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY))

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.