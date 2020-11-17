The COVID-19 business environment is expected to help the company, but the marketplace is fiercely competitive.

Though Rackspace Technology is regularly bagging contracts and successfully delivering cutting-edge solutions, its stock price just refuses to move up.

Though multi-cloud service provider, Rackspace Technology (RXT), is operating in a market that is growing because of the COVID-19 disruption, its stock price at $16.5 as of November 12, 2020, is still lower than its August 2020 IPO price of $21. This is despite the company bagging many contracts and successfully delivering cutting-edge solutions in the recent past, such as Plus500’s online trading platform, AutoPets IoT solution, and Basware’s automation framework.

Cloud-based solutions providers are in a runaway rally because of the virus disruption. Not just that, RXT is delivering edgy solutions to large companies and bagging new contracts regularly – and that should be the icing on the cake. The stock should be popping, but it is not.

So, what is it about RXT that makes it underperform? I dived into the company’s financials, and here is what I found.

Accounts Receivables Financing

RXT has set up an SPV, Rackspace Receivables (p. 17), which finances its accounts receivables. As of September 30, 2020, the SPV’s borrowing capacity under its financing facility was $68.0 million, of which it had borrowed $65.0 million to finance RXT’s receivables.

Image Source: RXT’s SEC Filing

In Q3 2020, RXT revenues were $682 million, and its accounts receivables were $430 million at the end of the quarter. About 63% of its revenues were locked up in accounts receivables. Also, $16.5 million worth of accounts receivables were considered doubtful.

Image Source: RXT’s SEC Filing

In my opinion, the level of Receivables/Sales ratio is high, and the company needs to step up its collection efforts.

Goodwill and Intangible Assets

Image Source: RXT’s SEC Filing

Goodwill and intangible assets together add up to $4.4 billion, or 69% of RXT’s total assets of $6.4 billion.

RXT has valued its goodwill at $2.7 billion as of September 2020. It represents the acquisition cost of assets over their market values. Given the COVID-19 disruption, many of its acquired assets would now be available at cheaper rates, and therefore, based on common sense logic, I believe that RXT needs to revisit its goodwill valuation policy.

The company has valued its intangible assets at $1.69 billion as of September 2020. Of these, $1.4 billion represented customer relationships. The company amortized about $123 million (p.14) of its customer relationships in Q3 2020. I believe the company needs to reevaluate its customer relations amortization policy because it is operating in a dynamic, disruptive, but extremely competitive market (p.31).

Also, considering that RXT is a service company, the goodwill and intangibles asset valuations seem high.

RXT’s Debt and Accumulated Deficit

As of September 2020, RXT owed $3.4 billion in long-term debt on which it incurred an interest expense of $68.3 million in Q3 2020.

Its adjusted EBITDA for the period was $191 million. The EBITDA/Debt ratio was 2.78, which is within the general covenant range. As the company has revised its Q4 2020 guidance upwards, there should be no problem in maintaining an acceptable EBITDA/Debt ratio.

Image Source: RXT’s SEC Filing

As of September 2020, RXT’s shareholders’ equity of $2.32 billion was eroded by an accumulated deficit of $900 million, which is another negative.

Profitability

RXT’s TTM Net Income margin is poor at -8.74% compared to the sector median of +4.09%. Its TTM Return on Total Assets is also poor at -3.56% compared to the sector median of +2.90%.

High interest expense and amortization of goodwill and intangible assets are largely responsible for such poor margins.

Summing Up

RXT comes with a lot of baggage and seems like a high-maintenance play. Its negative net income ratio in a market that it claims is growing because of COVID-19 is a huge dampener. Plus, the virus has gone nuts, and infections are on the rise. Just how long RXT will continue to bag prestigious orders in an environment where demand is likely to be adversely impacted is the key question.

The company’s substantial goodwill, intangible assets, high Receivables/Sales ratio, debt, and interest expenses are acting as dampeners that are weighing its stock price down despite the company bagging prestigious contracts.

My analysis suggests that RXT is easy to ignore. I would avoid investing in it from the fundamentals point of view. That said, markets are irrational, and the stock can turn out to be a trading play because it has been bagging new orders of late. Follow chart signals for the best results.

