American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Management Presents at Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Vasu Raja - Chief Revenue Officer

David Vernon - Bernstein

David Vernon

Good morning, everyone. My name is David Vernon I am Bernstein's airline analyst and transport analyst. We are kicking off our contributions to this year's ODC with American Airlines. Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer, the IR team and Vasu, predecessor in revenue team is with us here, They are going to take us off a little bit of prepared remarks and then, we will go into some Q&A.

Before we begin, note that on your screens you should see a package of whole link for questions that you want to promote or demote and ask us work into the conversation, as well as a percent of survey which we can use to incorporate some real-time feedback into the events.

So, once again, I'd like to welcome you all. Thank you for joining us. And I hand it over to Vasu to kick us off with some opening remarks.

Vasu Raja

Hey, thanks a lot. Good morning, everyone and thanks for having me. First off, it’s clear this continues to be an incredibly challenging time for our entire industry, our team and our customers. At American, we’ve taken actions to significantly improve our liquidity and are making decisions so we can manage through the pandemic and position our airline for when demand returns.

As we look across the competitive landscape, there is no network better positioned than American’s. To be clear, our network is designed for our customers who want to go right now. Our hubs across the Sun Belt and Charlotte, Miami, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Phoenix are best positioned to capture current customer demand and we’ve seen that throughout this pandemic.

In fact, in the third quarter, one out of every three passengers flying in the United States chose American. That speaks volumes to the value of American’s position in the current climate.

Secondly, we have the best short haul international network with the largest presence in Mexico and the Caribbean. Demand for this region has been strong and based on current trends, we expect our fourth quarter revenue for this region to remain strong, achieving as much as 70% of 2019 levels.

Third, we are taking this opportunity to be creative and take a fresh look at future opportunities, but finding smart ways to strengthen our hubs in key markets. The future of aviation must include strong partnerships and American leads in this regard, whether it’s our recently announced partnerships with the last one JetBlue; our equity investment in China Southern for our joint business agreements with leading airlines like IAG, JAL and Qantas. We are raising the competitive bar on providing customers with better choices and world-class products.

In addition to being nimble when it comes to our network, we’ve continue to enhance the customer experience. Recently, we’ve removed changed fees for most of flying - eliminated fees on void tickets, extended mileage validity. We’ve created partnerships to establish pre-flight testing programs, so customers are more able to easily visit destinations like Hawaii and the Caribbean.

Our clean commitment is industry-leading and multiple studies show it’s extremely safe to fly in the era of COVID-19. I have been very – I have been flying multiple times every week and I see it, the level of cleaning, the safety measures, and the diligence from our team and customers is truly incredible.

Most importantly, in the face of unprecedented adversity and uncertainty, the American team is doing amazing work to take care of our customers and each other. We are tremendously proud of what they continue to do each and every day.

In closing, we remain in an uncertain demand environment. So we are focused on being flexible and nimble in all parts of our organization. And we are committed to making sure our customers feel safe and comfortable and how flexibility when they travel. We know we still have a long road ahead of us, but our entire team remains fully engaged and focused on not just getting through this pandemic, but making sure we are prepared for when demand returns.

With that, I am happy to take any questions you might have. And again, thanks for having me.

David Vernon

Yes. Absolutely. Obviously, a ton of questions here. We are kind of flying through the unknown territory towards a destination that could be unfamiliar in terms of what the industry is going to look like in two, three, five years, whatever the recovery is going to take. One area that I want to kind of start with is, the level of earnings power that American should have coming out of the crisis, there is obviously, the recovery of the leverage too to getting to wherever the new world is going to be.

But if we were to think about, looking at American’s earnings power, if you go back to 2019, you were several hundred basis points below peers on a margin level. Why isn’t that 2019 benchmark the right way to think about your operating performance and future earnings power coming out of the pandemic?

Vasu Raja

That’s an excellent question and there is probably a couple of reasons for it. First, reason is that we are unique and idiosyncratic it was in 2019. The second, or some of the more fundamental or structural changes that we are able to bring about through this pandemic, to that, to elaborate on it, in 2019 for us, there were a number of really unique and unprecedented challenges.

The first and foremost of which is that we were in a strange place operationally primarily with where we were like TW and IA and that created a real overhead on how we perform. And unsurprisingly when you don’t perform well operationally, that creates a real drag on your airline, not just in your unit cost production, but also in the very simple reason for whether or not customers want to go and fly on to.

And so, those are real overhang for us in 2019, one which is well behind us. But we will put it out on the other end of this. The other thing too are a situation like the MAX created a really unique situation for us in 2019, which is, again, not repeatable in the world in the future. But these are the things that we can’t control and are using this pandemic to reset very mildly.

I’ve discussed this on a number of our calls, but as we look back over the last several years, really the airlines RASM performance relative our competition has grown in our strongest hubs and where we’ve grown those strong hubs such as Dallas, Fort Worth, the Charlotte, the more that has grown. The places in our system which are more marginal are places like the northeast and the west coast where we simply lack the network to be able to compete and provide a legitimate alternative have larger network competitors there.

And those places their RASM has lagged and through this crisis, these partnerships that we were starting to build before it whose commercial appeal, we will accelerate due to crisis, we anticipate that more of our system will be able to produce a higher level of RASM.

Additionally, as we bring back the airline, we are going to bring back the airline as much more efficient and the one that was there before. And so, the combined effect of being more CASM efficient airline and a more RASM productive airline is something where we believe we can earn a lot more in a steady state and when we get to a steady state is an open and valid question. But we certainly have great confidence that that will happen for a number of reasons.

David Vernon

And so, there is a lot in that answer. So I want to try to unbundle it a little bit, because I do think this is kind of settle those controversy on stock in terms of your ability to grow into the balance sheet and things like that.

When you look back at the one-timers in 2019, I am just thinking about the impact that the MAX had, the impact that the labor slowdown had, is there a way to quantify that, whether it’s in margin or dollar terms that would say, if we were – if American was here, they should have been here if those two one-time items wouldn’t have been there on the 2019 performance?

Has there been any – I can imagine there has been a tone of spare time down there to go do post op on 2019. But is there a way to in directionally kind of think about that?

Vasu Raja

Yes. No, you are absolutely right. There has been a ton of time to post op on 2019 and we are critically, for a lot of reasons, we haven’t chosen to do post op on 2019, because we see this crisis as a real opportunity to reset our trajectory, right. A chance to go and consolidate a lot of decisions which would have been risky or difficult than the time when the airline – those might have been underearning its competitors we are still out earning 80 or 85 years of its history.

But now, in a world where there isn’t revenue speak I wouldn’t go and try things and take actions that would have been risky before. So, we spent a lot less time doing have post op on 2019. A lot more time trying to reset for the future. And so, the way I would certainly encourage you, now there is to think about this is, even if you take away some of the idiosyncratic things that we believe that this is an airline that should produce RASM greater than 100% of the industry, which is not something that we’ve consistently done, that could also produces on a more effective unit cost basis than what we did in 2019.

And so, if you just assume those two things that we are able to produce more RASM and produce that, if we have the same capacity production as 2019, but you had with 95 or so percent of the CASM production and 105% of the RASM production, that’s what’s becoming a very different airline than what was there before.

And how we do about parsing that into what was the MAX, what are future changes or something that, we haven’t done just because there is a not a lot of upside to it for us for practical things. How do we build an airline that can really fulfill its earnings potential.

David Vernon

Okay. And I guess, the second thing you called out was searching for the revenue mix, the revenue premium that you are earning in your hubs versus some of the areas where you’ve been less – you had less of a network. Is this going to be – is this shift is going to happen because of improvement in the hubs?

Or the change in approach towards the west coast and east coast kind of opportunities due to code share arrangements with JetBlue and Alaska?

Vasu Raja

An excellent question and it answers both. And here is how that – in our hubs to Dallas, Fort Worth, we saw the capacity to grow larger in Dallas, Fort Worth on two levels. One, by adding more flights and two, by adding flights with larger gauged based airplanes. Those larger gauged airplanes in a hub as big as Dallas Fort Worth, we find both produce – they produce high margin on profitability because the RASM of that is often times 100% of the existing flying, but the unit cost of that can be 90% of the existing flying, potentially even lower depending on how we perform the up-gauge.

Similarly, in Charlotte, we have the ability to grow it primarily by up-gauging it and we have that same capacity through our system, VA, Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, you name it. And so, one important part is that, those places where we are as we saw organically strong we need to continue to build upon the strengths there.

And more and more of the organic base of the airline around those places where we can grow in a CASM efficient and RASM productive manner. The thing with American Airlines and I’d just really say it enough is, the parts of our system which have really lagged the industry are not the ones that people often think of. I think there is sometimes it’s feeling that hubs such as Phoenix or Philadelphia or something like that as where American underperforms, that couldn’t be further from the truth and even as we grew in markets like Dallas, Fort Worth, we saw our RASM growth grow in Phoenix.

The places where American tends to lag the industry are unsurprisingly where our network is weaker than our largest competitors which are the west coast and the north east. And those are places where there is such a massive base of business travel and managed corporate traffic that American Airlines has really struggled to compete for and when we’ve been able to win it, we won it by sometimes discounting our very best product such as the JFK LA Transcon product or the Heathrow product, much more than what our competitors have.

And so, a big part of our partnerships and our approach to this is very different than the traditional code shares of the past, but our approach to this is, these partnerships work with the last to – visits of the customer who would willingly choose our synthetic network over another airline’s organic network. But what that very importantly does for our P&L is that, instead of going and trying to fund network projects which don’t work, we can develop more of our resources to those which can.

So in New York City, a majority of the day we operate a number of – a big chunk of our asset base is born on 50 seat regional jets. Well, that’s probably the most inefficient platform for a market like New York City with all of the cost associated with it. But also for the kind of customer that wants to fly on it. We did it primarily the size, New York to the demand that we had going into it.

But now with our partnership there, we see an opportunity where we can move the 50 seat regional jets out between AA and JetBlue bring more bigger jets in that we are already at and then ultimately have the AA brand going to fly more of long-haul international which has been actually the thing in New York that’s really worked the best for us.

So, in doing that, we really become without going and deploying more capital or indeed would being a lot more prudent in how we deploy the capital that we’ve got, we can go produce a lot more revenue out of this market than what we’ve had and create a much better proposition for the customers than what they have today.

David Vernon

And then, how, so specifically on this topic, how different are these from traditional kind of code share era? And how do you feel about the ability to kind of really leverage that synthetic network in a corporate sale environment versus organic network or a fully in-sourced network from some of your peers? How does that selling proposition going to be defined?

Vasu Raja

More – excellent questions. We feel quite confident actually about the selling proposition. Already our west coast network with Alaska is increasingly successful and winning corporate business and it’s certainly has a high degree of interest from corporations up and down the west coast. Now some may have a legitimate third alternative.

And for us, there is two parts to it. To your first question, right, historically, the way airlines have operated code shares. Why was – the things started at a time when airlines use it as primarily as a network expansion that I fly into your hub and I get connections beyond that you fly into my hub and you get connections beyond that.

And it was a cheap way to go and fabricate larger networks. And there is some real value in that. But the airlines never quit – never finished all the way out is to make it where for a customer it’s a really seamless proposition. And in order to go and make it where we can legitimately win business customers and higher value leisure customers we have to make that happen.

And so, what makes these things very different for us is that it’s not – we have all the traditional economics of code sharing. But both us and our partners are really incentivized based on going and winning incremental customers away from – especially incremental corporate customers away from the other larger airline networks.

And when we can, that’s the more of that we are able to do, the more of us and our partners benefit. And so, you’ll see a lot more rolling out in the next several weeks that make this less distract and a lot more concrete. But we envision things where there is more seamless loyalty proposition where and you could do things like, if you are a member of one frequent flyer base or the other, you can get upgraded on the other one’s medal.

But your benefits apply. Your corporate discount applies. There is so many things which were at best funky in the old days of code sharing and things that we need to go and rectify. Now, I’ll say that like we are – we completely recognize that it’s a more unconventional approach to it. But the reality is, as we look at our network, but the places that are underperforming or places where as I described it before were on a structural basis, we are – these are two important to quit and which is small to win.

But that’s not a satisfying answer. That just can’t be an excuse to airline users. So we have to find a different way to go and make the west coast, the New York successful and we will do so. And as time will tell, and the proof will be in the results.

David Vernon

As you think about kind of the roadmap of kind of differentiating that experience, making the rewards programs and the loyalty programs a little bit more interchangeable, how much more runway is there? From what’s the momentum today to what’s implemented in the future?

I know, I was kind of been thinking kind of coming into this, Doug had talked about this quite a bit in a couple different conversations where a lot of the IT projects that you guys have wanted to do to manage at some of your yields and catch up and close some of that revenue gaps had been delayed a little bit, because of the prior integration work. Is there additional work that that still needs to be added to that fewer projects around some of the code share stuff? Or how should we think about that?

Vasu Raja

Yes. There is additional work could be done, but as we like to say, that’s our problem, not the customers’ problem. We must go and be able to deliver it, because the value to the customer is so huge and there is so many cities where American Airlines is the strongest carrier. The one thing that American Airlines isn’t able to do on its own is get you non-stop to a number of cities in the west coast and very often to cities in the north east.

And with our partnerships, we can now go and do that. But the only way that becomes really salient to you as a customer is that, your frequent flyer benefits as an executive on American Airlines can extend in some way to these other carriers. And that’s a meaningful thing which we’ve never done. We have had infinite amounts of progress there.

But we believe there is a way to do it and things like technology are indeed a barrier, but they are not an excuse. That being able to do it is fulfilling a massive part of our customer offering which therefore interprets very directly into our financial performance.

David Vernon

And then the last category is that kind of play that to would be the efficiency side. If you think about the earnings power being better in the future coming back to the original points around the revenue mix, the one-time effects of the MAX and everything else on this. This note should have coming out more efficiently. If you could just help us think from a top down standpoint, obviously, there is a fleet component in that, if you could talk to that?

And then, also some of the fixed cost, like how much of the cost reduction that you guys had to go through which is painful, how much of that is permanent versus a temporary sort of band aid? How do you think about the fixed cost structure that you are going need going forward?

Vasu Raja

Yes. That’s an excellent question too. And we believe that there is a number of ways where one – there is the fixed cost that we have been able to through this go and get out of. And then there is other fixed cost which we can go and scale a lot better across our system and I’ll speak to both. To the first, right, we have shade the number of fleet types and its airline down meaningfully.

And for a long time, we had debated taking up the 190 or even different fleet trends action following the A-330 fleet, and in the times pre-dating the prices there was never really good ways to do it, either our alternative airplane solutions weren’t that great, or the kind of operational damage it would take to go and do a fleet transition of 20 or 30 airplanes, it didn’t really pay.

Well, now, when there is no demand, we just accelerated a lot of those things indeed. When back in March or April there is probably no airline more aggressive than American globally in going and making those decisions that we made them pretty fast and priced quite ridiculously. And by doing that that takes a massive amount of fixed cost out of the airline, but, on a number of levels, right.

One, of course, with things like the 190s or the 330s, we no longer have to go and carry the airplane departs, things like that as the airline goes and scales up, we don’t need to train people through small fleet types which creates a lot of efficiency in our training process and deployment. But what it also does is it creates a meaningful amount of efficiency and how we schedule the airline.

Because we had A-330 that could go out of Philadelphia and Charlotte, we were carrying as many as two to three incremental live spares. So if you think about it, we were deploying 300-ish million dollars worth of capital to produce revenue, now we can produce that exact same amount of revenue without deploying that $300 million worth of capital and all the OpEx that goes with it, because we can take the 777 and 787 platforms and spread it across the whole system.

We can be a lot more creative in how we go and support the airline network that we have. So, you look at those things and there is some material changes that fleets and population brings about for us. And that happens right now. It will of course be a lot more evident when the airlines operate in scale, but that’s something which is meaningful as cost doesn’t come back.

But also as through this there is opportunity to go and scale the cost that we have. We had long been in a process of harmonizing our different fleet types and by doing that, part of what we get is, we’ll take A-331s that used to have 165, 170 seats and operate them really in its manufactured design configuration where competitors do with something more like a 190 seats on it.

Doing things like that, again, it helps scale up the cost base of the airline. When we go and take more, we’ll up-gauge at a 50 seat regional jets and the bigger regional jets and operate those in markets such as DCA, New York, Chicago, and wherever we do that, we take the big fixed expenses of operating in these relatively expensive cities and we scale them out over much more efficient platforms where frankly we can generate more revenues than what we could offer the 50 seat jets.

So, there is really two parts to it. It’s – we’ll be taking out fixed expenses and also scaling the fixed expenses we got more efficiently.

David Vernon

Okay. And as you think about the prices creating an opportunity to accelerate some of your fleet changes and really kind of push forward to the new operating platform smaller, simpler set of operating platforms. Has there been any other opportunities to accelerate change inside of American as that’s been created is also some of the lower workload that you have been pushing forward at facilities investments things like that?

Or like, I am just trying to get a sense for maybe some other areas that you’ve been able to take advantage of the prices? And then, the second part of that would be, areas that you had to push off, right, again, you are seeing sort of delays in some areas.

Vasu Raja

Yes. This maybe a relatively unconventional answer to your question, but I think it’s probably the most meaningful in some ways. Probably the – one of the biggest changes is in actually how we go about working and making decisions, but through this, not only at the very beginning where we very aggressive in taking out fleet types, we are also very aggressive in taking out management overheads too.

We are taking out 30%, 40% of some of the senior most positions in the company and what that does is it’s made us a lot leaner and as we have become leaner, we’ve also been a lot faster to market that we make decisions fast. We move on as we like to stay around here. Though it’s willfully with ample being an airline that’s earning revenues at 25% to 30% than what it did in 2019, the reality is that the marginal risk of any given revenue decision is very small.

And so, we are willing to go and try things and take chances and if that means, even in some cases with that the schedule will be bigger than others, in other cases, we’ve been smaller than others. When we got rid of change fees, we did in such a way where as things go out, go forward, it’s going to be a much easier customer message for people.

And so, there is a number of things where just the speed at which we make decisions and our ability to try things and move on has accelerated. And so, to your point, yes, we’ve been a lot more focused on what really matters and building an airline we are coming out of this thing that we are able to fulfill our potential and really outperform financially and outperform culturally too and we get there by being efficient in how we decide things and being really ruthless in how we prioritize things across the airlines.

So, that’s probably been the biggest thing and that – from that, that’s way to a number of other changes, whether it’s a clearer IT prioritization across the revenue groups and the operational groups, or consistent goals across a number of different organizations. Fewer times to do the same analysis, just measure ones and cut.

There is a number of things that we can go point out, because they were things probably more of a cultural organizational change and how we think about the problem.

David Vernon

And as you think about kind of the portfolio of revenue initiatives that you might have wanted to managing now in a world where there wasn’t COVID versus where we are going to be coming out of it. What does that pipeline looks like? What do you need to be able to do on, whether it’s a technology basis or marketing basis to kind of help close that unit revenue gap that you talked about earlier?

Like, I am just trying to get a sense if you could kind of, if you – outburst like what are going to be the imperatives on the revenue management side as demand starts to recover, obviously filling seats is going to help us the rise in title, like missing all those kind of sell, but as you think about the critical things that you need to do, can you talk to kind of what they are and give us a sense for how long it’s going to take to kind of deliver them?

Vasu Raja

Absolutely. Look at – and they are pretty simpler for us in many ways. The first and foremost is, with our network play down strengths, the things that we do well we do really, really well and indeed the pandemic has provided strangely a level of positive reinforcements to that and we see it now that that in Dallas, Fort Worth, in Charlotte and Phoenix that larger those things are the more naturally the airline can at least outperform versus its competitors, but also the more diversified its revenue stream is.

We can be big for business. We can shift those hubs to be big for leisure. We have a lot of flexibility there. So, the first part played our strengths and be big where can win organically. The second part is, as we’ve talked a lot about is really make our partnerships very seamless and very effective. We’ve talked about that with – primarily in regards to our recent partnership with JetBlue and Alaska, but it applies furthermore into our partnerships with our longstanding JV carriers.

But also with our credit card partners such as Citi and Barclays where we still believe there is a lot of upside that we haven’t yet have, especially at a time when credit card spending is not falling nearly as much as airline spending is. The mix of the category is making the airlines easy to do business with.

And that sounds like a strange thing for those have been around the world of airline revenue management for a long time, because probably, in no company has there been such – in some cases visiting, pricing and customer policies, but in a world where there is simply not enough customers for demand, by the way it’s a problem that the airlines have never had to any other crisis.

It’s imperative that we are easy to do business with and that we are really dynamic in how we think about our customers, because so many of the things that we’ve pronged to, historically driven YM forecast, certain attributes of the network that impacts competitive pricing are really going to start to change and our true north needs to be in making us able to easy to do business with – easy for our customers to do business with for the simpler reason that if you are there more likely to fly you more and pay you more.

So, none of that stuff is really rocket size and indeed the simplicity of it is actually its beauty. We know exactly what we need to do to go and execute and we need to it fast. But the last thing I’ll say, David, is, airlines is – as we’ve come to see them are – in many ways, momentum gains, right. There – whether it’s scheduling or pricing or running an airport operation, there is tens of thousands of people making hundreds of thousands of small decisions at a time.

And though this crisis is brutal and taxing and all of those things, it also gives us an opportunity to reset the decision compass of how we run this airline. And when we have a few simple priorities that everyone can go get behind, that makes sense, it makes it easy to go and have a lot of people make a lot of good decisions, good decisions beat on good decisions.

And that’s how airlines end up improving and outperforming. So, we have a clear idea of what we need to do, but who we need to be and how we need to get there and now it’s just a matter of delivering.

David Vernon

And as you think about that, what we need to see kind of happen to get to that point of cash flow breakeven and then start to deleverage and then, unlock some of the equity upside potential that at least we can see in the business. What are those imperatives that has to happen? Is it a recovery of hub traffic?

Is it a recovery of international traffic? Is it a return of business travel? Can you give us a sense for what you need to see to feel confident that you are going to get to that point of breakeven and the – of recurring balance sheet?

Vasu Raja

Yes, sure. And the – there is probably two parts to answer. One of those milestones along that time that we need to get to. And then, two, what are the key, I’ll call them external factors that give us some confidence there. And really those milestones are first and foremost getting to a place where we have a level of cash flow breakeven and then a level where the airline is profitable and then, indeed outperforming on larger basis.

And this is where – this is very consistent with all of our comments leading up to now. The first part of it – the first external factor is really that markets continue to reopen. Indeed what we find with every single spike in cases, there is actually a level of detachment from airline ticket sales or net bookings and case growth or absolute case counts.

And the most predictive thing that we find for revenue is, in any given community is a community reopened, which the best indicator we found for that is are people going out and spending and spending at full-service restaurants. So we find that. People who are spending at full-service restaurants within a few days after that people start spending on air travel.

And then, when they go to start looking for air travel what they go and look at is, can I go even a full-service restaurant somewhere else. So, for example, in Dallas, Fort Worth today, full-service restaurant spend has continued to grow from June 11, whenever Texas went through this space three reopening until up the day.

And we still see ticket sales growth even though case counts in Texas are at record highs and the rate growth is at a record high. We still see a growth in ticket sales. That’s plate of growth may inflect up or down, but continues to grow. Well, the first thing that people go and look for is they try to go to New York and San Francisco.

Those are the searched for things that we have in the system but they realize very quickly that either they don’t understand what the entry requirements are for the places they want to go. They can’t go to a show. They can’t eat at their favorite restaurant.

But those things are closed. And so they don’t go there. But they are willing to go to places that are open. In some markets such as Mexico and the Caribbean where things are open, we are seeing improved RASM and bookings performance than what we saw last year owing nothing to case growth, owing everything to reopening.

So, for us, the first big thing is, when there is – when things are reopened that is there is no restrictions related queries, consistent restrictions around quarantine, testing, et cetera, wide availability of lodging and transportation and great availability of attractions. That is a world where we can get to a form of breakeven.

Now we think that what that will be is, primarily leisure will grow and it can’t grow back to 2019 norm pretty quickly, small and mid-market business can come back pretty quickly too. But managed corporate demand is likely to go and lag until there is a vaccine. While that’s meaningful for the industry, for American Airlines it’s a little bit of a different thing, only about 13% to 15% of our 2019 revenue base came from the large global corporate travel by fewer places like New York and San Francisco.

So, we can get to that level sooner, but what that’s really predicated upon is continued reopening and though case growth is high, there is probably a lot of positive signs point to that happening through the course of 2021. The open question is when in 2021 that happens?

The next thing that’s there that get us to a level of breakeven of course is, both the circulation and distribution of a vaccine which is going to be really crucial to having business travel, especially managed business travel return and even small part, little on large part. But we do believe that once that happens certainly, I am talking with our largest clients, we believe that when that happens there may be a period of lag that can come back.

And then, the last thing which is really outperforming versus the industry is less due to any form of external factors and frankly us executing. So, for us, true north is setting aside from somebody in the mountain, which is outperforming versus the industry and if we were to replay all the comments that I made here, really we start with that endpoint nine and we know how to face from here to there and the real issue for the airline is, how do we execute in the most flexible manner, because airlines and we are no exception are not known for being flexible operational organisms.

David Vernon

As a lifetime advantage member, I can tell you historically that that’s possibly true. I love the data point you referencing and we are keep looking at that. We do have a couple questions from the pigeonhole around this notion of rebooking and reopening. And the point to your question is, since we’ve seen the Pfizer announcement last week, did you guys see any uptick in forward bookings as a result of that? Or is it too early to see anything in the revenue trends as themselves with the matching headlines?

Vasu Raja

No, look, it’s too early to see things in the revenue trends, but also the revenue trends really tend to move off of things like, how open a community is and less off of trends like that, right. The trend that’s really most likely to move off of the vaccine are large managed corporations and that trend is not going to really trend up until that vaccine is in distribution.

So there is a lot of positivity. And as survey our customers there is positive sentiment around it. But if you look at it right now, in many places in the west coast, in the Midwest, certainly in the north east, people can’t go and sit down in a restaurant and eat. In many cases, they are sending their kids to schools. So as long as that’s the case, they are much more reluctant to go out and book travel.

And so, we’ve definitely seen a flattening of ticket sales. It’s nowhere near to the kind of negative effects we saw either in July or in the March, April period. But we absolutely – now we are in a place where we can absolutely anticipate it from a network and our revenue production around that. But we’ve seen it. If you go and look at restaurant availability, it’s fallen in the last seven to ten days.

And unsurprisingly, if you look at our ticket sales in those places, it’s starting to fall there by contrast in places such as Arizona or across the southeast where there hasn’t been a reduction in reopening. Therefore it’s not a material fall in spending in full-service restaurants or going out. We are not seeing that much of a change to airline – spending on our airline in those places.

David Vernon

And how about search activity? Anything pick up off of that or nothing noticeable?

Vasu Raja

Yes. Search activity continues to grow and indeed what we – the downside of it is, we have a lot of searches that don’t convert into tickets. And as there is uncertainty with case as we see, our conversion rate will tend to fall. However, absolute searches continues to grow and at least the way we have come to interpret that is, there is a lot of pent-up travel demand and as we see the – certainly, the U.S. economy shape up more, those more ample of parts of the economy who tends disproportionately be airline customers still have a lot of spending.

There is great desire to go and travel indeed amongst those customers. They are more likely to open emails that we send them. More likely to go and search for trips. Still a great willingness to go and book travel out there next summer. And so, we do believe that that as there is more consistency and certainty around what is open, a lot of people will come back, right.

It would make practical sense, a lot of people aren’t booking a trip to Europe or a river cruise or things like that, because they don’t know what’s going to happen next year. But there is great interest around it. And so, the first thing is more certainty and more consistency and the next thing of course is the availability of a vaccine, which just further reinforces certainty and consistency of having open markets.

David Vernon

Okay. Now, the JetBlue and the Alaska, just coming back to the one question I’ll have for you around sort of the network in which you want this business to look like, kind of coming out of the crisis. It feels like the JetBlue an Alaska code shares is going to be a different way to come to market domestically?

If you think about the network and where you want to murk and to go into coming out of the crisis, what else might be different about where you would deploy assets, deploy resource, focus either regionally or within the domestic markets, kind of around the world, like, where do you see the natural high priority markets for the network?

Vasu Raja

Right. And with this, let me answer with a more global blends on that. For American Airlines, the thing we have always done really, really well is connect the smaller cities of North and South America into the global marketplace. And we’ll continue to do that well. I mean, that is the business we know how to run and we could run it blindfolded.

It’s creating a ton of connectivity in Dallas, Fort Worth or fly Miami to almost every airport in South America with a runway. We get how to do that and get how to do that really, really well and we absolutely anticipate doing more of it. But –and the revenue production, the P&L production of American Airlines can grow by doing that better.

But what we also need to go and do is be much stronger in areas where American Airlines has struggled more as an more inefficient operator, part of which is winning a greater chunk of higher yielding business and corporate travel and I realize how strange that might sound in a current environment where that travel segment is down like 90% to 95%.

The other thing is also, in long-haul international. Again, another strange thing which the travel segment which is down quite a lot too. But if you look at it in the history of American, any precursor company, whether it’s airways, AMR, you name it, we’ve always tended to struggle internationally with a low exception of Latin America.

And that is something we anticipate changing materially coming out of here. So that we’ve talked about Alaska and JetBlue and we have the same opportunity in TransAtlantic and in TransPacific. That they we’ve oriented our network, the way in which we’ve configured our airplanes, the way in which we’ve endeavored to go and win business into our system hasn’t been able to produce consistently profitable international results.

But we deploy a lot of expense internationally, those live bodies cost a lot of money. So, the first part of that, like we talked about is being a lot more efficient with fleet deployment. So, we can deploy fewer airplanes to produce the same revenue. But the other thing is, is deploying them in a way we can generate year round revenues and we anticipate a lot of things both in how we connect in our partner hubs in Heathrow, Madrid or Tokyo, also the kinds of things that we do imply, which can go and help produce year round P&L.

The other part of it is, being able to go and win more business customers that are there. And so, where we are really excited about, again our domestic partnerships that they enabled us to do just that. But in places like Los Angeles, where we just struggled more and we don’t tend to generate a lot of customers within the West Coast and so markets like our intra-west markets, LA to San Francisco, LA to Seattle or wherever those cases are, and have struggled a lot.

Well, now with our partnerships, we can go and off a much bigger network there. And indeed, when you look at Los Angeles, which is a really willfully fragmented airport, if we were to take all at one world, Alaska American and international partners, it’s not just that we have a tremendous level of scale that’s there, we can now go and occupy three continuous terminals from the broad new terminals T4 and T5. So, we can create a better customer experience.

We can scale our expenses and we, American Airlines can go out and figure out how we really generate a lot more business, like west coast originating business revenue, which is something that we haven’t been able to do historically. So, that’s net new for us to go into and it feels like a relatively strange to be talking about now.

But again, we are building with the end of the site or again, there is somewhat of it’s now as a world where we outperform and a lot of that is doing the things that we have done well with excellence and the other part of it is, doing things that we haven’t done well to a point of excellence even if we have to do it in a different way.

David Vernon

And I guess, to this point of kind of focusing on that business traveler, there is a lot of differences in opinion about the recovery of business travel and the rate of recovery in business travel. I wanted to get your views from a revenue management perspective on what you can do offset a slower recovery in business travel if it were to occur?

And then, what you might need to do about marketing to the business traveler to help maybe accelerate that recovery? Or is it just going to be a change in behavior that you really can’t demand stimulate. I am just trying to get a sense of a perspective on how do you manage this issue?

Vasu Raja

This is a question we get from employees and investors alike. And the important thing to keep in mind is, in our business, though we sell something really aspirational to customers, right, the promise of travel connecting us community whatever it is, the way we deliver it and the thing that we are making is a really heavy-duty industrial product, which is a lot more like running an interchange network for credit card or a pipeline an oil pipeline or something like that.

I say that because, the first biggest predictor of yield performance is not the mix of business or leisure traffic. It is how unique the origin and destination market is, right. So in places like Dallas, Fort Worth, the Miami or Charlotte, we make a number of origin and destination markets where only American Airlines can get the customer from point A to point B or it’s only American Airlines and maybe one other airline that can do that.

And when that’s the case, unsurprisingly when you can provide the only source of value to the customers, they reward you with much higher yields. And so the first big thing is, when you have a network advantage, you have a yield advantage. And that is a bigger difference and certainly in our system it’s a much bigger difference than the difference between business and leisure.

Now, when you have a network that is really advantaged and you can go and carry a lot more business than leisure customers, oh, yes, sure, those customers tend to buy refundable fares. They’ll pay you a premium or flexibility and of course, they are more high yielding. But booked at like that, the best way we make the airline resilient is actually something the airline is already quite good at, which is build the network, which provides really unique value to customers.

So, the more connectivity we can provide in Charlotte, right, when we fly from New Bern North Carolina to Charlotte on to Newark Neiman Marcus, Austin or Kalamazoo. There may only be three or four people a day who want to go it – go in that route, but they are really willing to reward you if you are able offer that service.

So the more of that connectivity we can bring back, the more fundamentally resilient our airline is. And we can do a lot of that really easy. Indeed, when you look at how our revenue performance relative to the U.S. industry, our absolute RASM has probably never been higher and again, that’s a bit of an empty victory right now.

That’s a big function of the fact that our network can make so many unique markets that people can’t make. And that’s a hallmark of it which we intend to keep in the future. That makes us fundamentally resilient. But then, when we are going out deploying that network was really important and your question of getting at this is, how do you bring the business customer back?

Well, look, a big part of the business customers only going to come back when they feel safe enough to come back and so we are focused very, very heavily on going and it’s certainly, but we have completely – like all airlines have done really rebuilt the whole process around, cleaning, turning, and managing the customer experience.

But the other part that also making the airline easy to do business with is when they do come back that needs to be easy for them to go and do business with us. So, walking away from change fees would have been kind of unthinkable in a world three or four years ago.

But right now, it’s actually really attractive incremental value thing to do, because it gives your business customers a whole lot more confidence that they can book on you. And it gives them a whole lot more willingness that whey they are ready to come back, they will book on you.

David Vernon

Okay. And then, maybe as a general question. As you think about revenue management in the airline industry, the industry has been coming out of the crisis with a higher level of debt, higher level of fixed costs. You’ve removed some of the things that were helping you to sort of look to drive margin whether it was changed fees or seat assignment fees, all those kinds of things.

How do you think the revenue management part of the industry is going to evolve post-COVID? Is this going to be a slow, gradual recovery back to the way we used to run the business? Or is this going to be a development of a different paradigm around how you are thinking about, sort of matching supply demand marketing the products, things like that, particularly around the revenue management side?

Vasu Raja

Yes. Look, it’s an excellent question. Always it’s going to be an evolution. Throughout this crisis, the best way to sound foolish is you make a prognostication and wait two weeks. And I think that’s probably no different than it is now. But I’ll tell you how we think about that, because there is a practical matter, look, our yield management system is critically dependent on one thing which is, history, right.

There has been a lot of consistency to demand and indeed look at any crisis we’ve had no matter how it – or crazy it’s been, there is always been traffic. The issue in perhaps the prices has been yields. For the first time we have a crisis where there is insufficient customer demand and those things that are predictors of customer demand.

Look, that’s my earlier comments on things like, whether people can go and eat in a full-service restaurant and not whether GDP is growing or not, or we’ll have a stock market that’s doing. So, the reality is, for a yield management system that feed on traffic, or feed on historical data, next year is going to be a different thing, because this year’s data is bad.

2022 is going to be a different thing, because 2021 be a choppy recovery. So, we have to – we do have to think very fundamentally differently about how we go and forecast demand in this environment and from my comments you can probably get a sense for how we are starting to think about it, because we need to be able to look at relatively unconventional things like what people are searching for, where they are searching from, what other behaviors correlate to travel demand.

And so, the act of doing revenue management probably doesn’t materially change. Because, again, we have a network which has always constrained and at some point in our future, and you can think your own guess as to when that is. It will be constrained again. And so, the act of doing revenue management will continue to have value.

How we go about it. What the science is behind it of predicting it will change and how it’s likely to change is going to evolve. And for us, we are – our true north is not trying to fabricate the past, because it is changing before our eyes but nor is it going and just sort of spuriously trying that to think the future is going to be totally different and we can go whack away a bunch of things that generate revenue.

The true north is got to be in a world where we don’t have enough customers for the product. How do we bring customers back. How do we go and forecast that demand and start revenue managing on this new thing that’s there, because the reality is that, there could be some customer behaviors that change. Right now, it feels like that would be the case where customers are willing to go pay you more for flexibility and though we don’t have changed fees, the value of a fare that is changeable is something that customer maybe willing to pay you a whole lot more for than what was there before.

The kind of fare rules they are wailing to go and buy into as long and it’s clear and understandable could in some case will be off steer than what was there before. So, that change we think feels like a really fundamental change to the business. But really what it is, that’s more just a gradual evolution because, we need to go to be able to bring customers back to your earlier question.

And we need to be able to produce enough customers into pipeline where we can revenue manage and start to forecast it. So, we’ll continue to evolve. But it’s hard to prognosticate just how different it might be a year from now.

David Vernon

Alright. Well, this is a great conversation. Thanks very much for making the time for coming up on to the end of our hour and I want to make sure we got some time before the next session. Thanks everyone for joining us. If you have any closing comments that you want to leave us with now would be the time.

Vasu Raja

No, I don’t have any there. But thank you very much for hosting us and thanks to everybody for dialing on. And on behalf of everyone at American Airlines, we are looking forward to doing this in person next time. I am doing efficiently I get all you guys on airplanes.

David Vernon

Yes, perhaps, somewhere down in the Caribbean.

Vasu Raja

It sounds great. We are ready to host.

David Vernon

Alright. Thanks a lot guys.

Vasu Raja

Thanks guys.

David Vernon

Thank you.

