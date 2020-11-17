We wrote about ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) in November last year (shares were trading at $29 a share) and stated that there was a potential value play in the offing. The reason for our bullish stance was that the trucker had a keen valuation at the time as the market was penalizing the share price because of the lack of bottom-line growth. This lack of growth, combined with the pandemic-induced lockdowns, finally resulted in shares briefly trading under $15 in March of this year.

What a turnaround, though, we have seen in the share price since that March bottom. Shares as I write are trading north of $38 a share, and further gains look like being on the cards. Why do we state this? One reason is the technicals. If we go to the long-term chart, we can see that, although shares have recently entered overbought territory, the MACD indicator remains a tad oversold as we have not witnessed the moving averages cross over into positive territory thus far. The beauty of this indicator is that it is a combination of both trend and momentum. Furthermore, the bullish crossovers are especially significant on the long-term chart. The two most previous crossovers, for example (which occurred in 2016 and 2013), were both followed by sustained bullish moves to the upside in the months and years that followed.

We acknowledge that a lot of companies have similar bullish technicals at present. However, what makes us continue to lean towards a bullish stance is how ArcBest managed its cash position over the past few quarters. Why? Well, the pandemic has essentially enabled investors to see which companies had the wherewithal to withstand the demand shock which occurred from the lockdowns earlier in the year.

When the lockdowns struck, ArcBest responded quickly by aggressively cutting costs. This involved the culling of many drivers which simply had to be done in the second quarter. Demand, though, quickly returned, which resulted in the company increasing its labour resources once more. Although margins were pressurized in the third quarter, sound management of costs resulted in the company growing its top line, EBIT income and, net earnings both sequentially and over a rolling-year basis.

However, back to ArcBest cash position, as we mentioned earlier. Followers of our work will be aware that we like buying companies with low price/cash flow multiples and with good reason. ArcBest's p/cf ratio comes in at just over 5 at present, which is in line with its 5-year average. Now, because there were plenty of moving parts in ArcBest's cash flow statement this year, investors really saw how the trucking company held up during this pandemic.

In March, due to the “fear of the unknown”, management borrowed $225 million to preserve liquidity as nobody at the time knew when demand would return. At the beginning of this quarter, the cash position of ArcBest was $202 million. Fast forward to the end of Q3 and the cash position came in at $268 million. The defining factor here, though, was that the money which was borrowed back in March was totally paid back by the end of Q3. In fact, the company was able to pay off more of its debt during this timeframe.

Why is this significant? Well, money flows through all businesses in the same fashion. Revenues convert to profit which in turn converts to cash at the end of the year/quarter. The model is the same. What is the quickest way to grow earnings (and consequently the share/price) over the long haul? Sales growth. How do we achieve sales growth? By growing the asset base of the company. Suffice it to say, if ArcBest had the wherewithal to remain cash-positive between Q1 and Q3 this year (without increasing its debt), then this bodes very well for future operations.

We state this because it is not necessarily the cheapest company or the most profitable company, which makes the best investment especially in volatile companies. It is the company which can continue to generate cash even in turbulent times. This protects liquidity and the firm's assets which really are the lifeblood of the company.

Therefore, to sum up, because of how ArcBest's financials were managed over the past few quarters, we are not surprised to see bullish technicals on the long-term chart. We are currently overbought on the short-term chart, so we may look for a pullback before possibly entering into a long position here.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.