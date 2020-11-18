Prevention of transfusion related deaths - a phenomenon less common than death by lightning strike - does nothing to justify the implied detriment to an endangered blood supply Cerus.

Scores of complaints emerged following issuance of industry guidance for blood transfusion safety by the FDA. Blood centers have conducted costly experiments in hopes of preserving the U.S. blood supply.

The implementation of the INTERCEPT Blood System in the United States would serve to further deplete the critically low present blood supply.

In spite of common misconception, Cerus is not among the few companies to profit in treatment or prevention of the COVID-19 virus.

As a looming second wave of COVID-19 becomes incipient, the fate of one bloody Californian small cap company woefully misinterpreted as a potential player in curing the disease becomes clear.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) markets the most commonly used and only FDA approved device for pathogen reduction [PR] of blood components intended for transfusion: the INTERCEPT™ Blood System [IBS]. Since going public nearly twenty-four years ago, Cerus has developed and brought to market the clinically approved system for two of three major blood transfusion products.

Following emergency termination of the first IBS pivotal trial in 2003, Cerus found redemption in 2006 CE Mark designation for treatment of plasma and platelet products intended for transfusion (a decision currently up for review).

Ebola Outbreak Offers Cerus Initial U.S. Market Entry

FDA approval was phoned in following news that an outbreak of Ebola in Western Africa made its way to the United States via a lone traveler who flew from West Africa to Dallas. The 'patient zero' soon perished from the virus, and in 2014 news coverage of the matter sparked nation-wide perturbation.

These circumstances catered to preferential regulatory considerations for a new means of ostensible blood safety that was previously deemed unsafe. In the Summary of Safety and Efficacy Data (SSED) published by the FDA, the agency indicates,

The results of the radiolabeling studies of IBS treated platelets did not meet the FDA criterion of a difference no greater than 20% of the value of the control. However, for this particular platelet product that involves a pathogen reduction process, these results were regarded as acceptable because of the potential benefit of reducing risk of TTI.

Note the emphasis placed on the above excerpt plays an important role in anticipating future regulatory decisions discussed in the next section of this article.

Ironically, Cerus acknowledges that they "still do not have any clinical or commercial data on the efficacy of INTERCEPT to inactivate the Ebola virus."

Cerus did well to convince the agency of the validity of a product that failed to meet fundamental FDA criteria with no clinical efficacy in reducing the risk of Ebola transmission. Will we observe a similar regulatory exception with a thriving COVID-19 virus?

Case Comparison: COVID-19 and Ebola

As we enter an incipient second wave of COVID-19 cases, the detriment to the global supply of blood products intended for transfusion has yet to recover from record declines that followed the first wave of the virus.

A depleted blood supply eliminates any hope Cerus may have had of bringing the IBS for red blood cells to market for two clear cut reasons:

Adoption of the IBS for red blood cells and/or expansion of the current use of the IBS for platelet/plasma products would cause profound additional detriment to the blood supply, and Pivotal trials for treatment of red blood cell products with the IBS are doomed to fail as costly delays in enrollment likely hinder a statistically meaningful data set

Effects of FDA Exception Elucidated in Secondary Endpoint Outcomes

Circling back to the FDA decision to approve the IBS for platelet and plasma transfusions, it is important to determine why the approval would not be granted under normal conditions.

As stated by the FDA, the pivotal "SPRINT" trial conducting in Europe previously deemed insufficient by the agencies standards. With a test group difference greater than 20% of the observed control group in radiolabeling studies, IBS platelets do not meet FDA standards.

The outcomes of making an exception for this standard are exemplified by shocking secondary endpoint outcomes in the SPRINT trial:

Nearly every secondary endpoint demonstrated a statistically significant superiority of traditional platelets to IBS treated platelets.

Notably, compared to control, patients in the test group experienced:

28% higher Grade 2 bleeding,

26% higher frequency in days between transfusions,

35% more transfusions needed for survival

The last listed secondary endpoint outcome - an observed three-fold increase in a frequently fatal phenomenon known as platelet refractoriness - surely would have hindered FDA approval under normal circumstances.

These are outcomes that the U.S. blood supply could ill afford before the COVID-19 pandemic. As we approach the second wave a year after the virus emerged, what possible argument exists to support implementing this system?

Ostensible Reduction of Risk

According to a recent CDC analysis, the prevalence of transfusion-transmitted infections [TTI] in the U.S. is 0.68 per 100,000 transfusions. With 4.5 million Americans receiving transfusions each year, about 28 people will be affected by a TTI annually.

Looking at FDA tracking statistics, we can see there are an average of five fatalities due to TTIs (bacterial or viral) annually. For perspective, there are more lightning fatalities annually than TTI related fatalities.

Enrollment Delays, Lack of Clinical Data, and Post-Market Surveillance

Even prior to the pandemic, our ReCePI study in complex cardiovascular surgery patients had been slower to enroll due to a variety of factors...we will need to reach agreement with the FDA on a new pathway to generate sufficient data, including the potential for additional Phase 3 clinical trials beyond what is currently contemplated with the RedeS and ReCePI studies. (see: Cerus 10-Q)

For those unfamiliar, the referenced RedeS and ReCePI studies refer to the U.S. pivotal trials for the IBS for treatment of red blood cells, the one major type of transfusion currently not approved for treatment with the IBS. Red blood cell transfusions account for about 75% of the total blood transfusion market.

The pivotal trials - if completed - will only serve to re-established statistical outcomes time and again deemed insufficient and unsafe for FDA consideration. There also exists a looming threat of trial termination following potentially fatal adverse events related to a component of the IBS system.

Adverse events forced the termination of the original IBS pivotal trial in 2003. A similar fate may await the RedeS pivotal trial. Per the company's recent 10-K filing:

Should we see three or more events where antibodies to amustaline (S-303) are formed without evidence of hemolysis, or a single event with clinical hemolysis, then completion of the study will be delayed or permanently halted until we can demonstrate that the antibodies were not clinically significant and the FDA and the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, or DSMB, agree to continue the study. To date, two S-303 antibody events without evidence of hemolysis has been detected in the RedeS study...Moreover, we do not currently have an approved protocol to investigate any antibody formation from S-303-treated red blood cells, should one occur.

Post-Market Surveillance

Upon approving the IBS for platelet and plasma products in 2014, the FDA attached a requirement of a post-market surveillance study to determine the safety of the IBS in the treated population since approval.

Cerus has not provided an update on the status of the post-market surveillance study, but from available resources it appears primary outcomes have been determined for months, with final outcomes projected next month.

This is one of many concerns raised by opponents to the FDA guidance document on “Bacterial Risk Control Strategies for Blood Collection Establishments and Transfusion Services to Enhance the Safety and Availability of Platelets for Transfusion”.

Medical Community Unrelentingly Combats The Guidance

Focal to the confidence Cerus management conveys of their future success to investors is the industry guidance published by the FDA, which offers recommendations on new blood transfusion safety guidelines to be implemented by March 2021.

One of the many options offered in the pre-pandemic guidance is pathogen reduction technology (note: FDA makes no mention of the IBS in the guidance). Cerus is confident the guidance will convince the medical community to use the IBS to satisfy the Code of Federal Regulations.

The guidance has to date 93 comments submitted urging the FDA to reconsider the guidance. Most recently, Bloodworks, one of the leading blood collection centers in the United States, urged the FDA to extend the guidance compliance deadline as COVID-19 has made the transition implausible.

Others in the field were quick to contend with the guidance - the pandemic only exacerbated a pervasive rejection by community dignitaries.

Field experts from the New York Blood Center (NYBC) published a particularized response to transfusion safety draft guidance published by the FDA. In short, the report describes how the extensive limitations of the IBS and the lack of approved alternatives coalesce in a manner which precludes any benefit of the implementation of pathogen reduction technology.

Without making any changes to our current collection configuration, 3% to 5% of the inventory meets the required guard-bands for IBS treatment.

More often than not, platelet donations do not yield platelet products in a one-to-one manner. Collections are split into two (doubles) or three (triples) platelet products depending on the platelet content and volume of the donor; according to the NYBC, 31% of platelet donations are triples.

This presents another shocking limitation of the IBS system: lack of support for triple collections. Costly research & development must be conducted to add triple collection support to the system, followed by years of additional pivotal trial data.

IBS treatment is further limited to an atypical and narrow range of platelet count and volume - this is referred to as a guard-band. The IBS guard-bands require platelet products “to have a lower volume and higher platelet concentration than is typically collected at the NYBC” according to researchers.

To elucidate this dilemma, the NYBC conducted an important experiment to assess the effects of modifying standard collection configurations for the sake of IBS guard-band eligibility. Single and double platelet collection volumes were constrained within IBS guard-bands, and the effect on platelet concentration and collection split rate (ratio of donations to products yielded) were recorded and compared to an established baseline.

Altering protocol collection procedures to target certain platelet concentration ranges is a clear inevitability of IBS adoption, but there is a disturbing lack of instruction. For this reason, four different configurations were tested. The results of the experiment are pictured below.

Source: NYBC response to FDA draft guidance

According to these data:

Over 15% (97/634) of platelet products treated with the IBS had to be discarded, versus less than 3% (10/379) discard rate for non-IBS treated products. The PRT success rate for IBS treated platelet products was under 45% weighted average between PRT1-PRT4 success rate data) Under normal collection configurations, 32% of platelet products were ineligible for IBS treatment (triple donations), and of the remaining eligible products the PRT success rate was 8%.

From these data, NYBC experts concluded that a complete conversion of collection protocol to meet IBS requirements is “unmanageable given the present technology and present donation patterns.”

Concluding Remarks

As the only product in the Cerus portfolio, the fate of the INTERCEPT Blood System will ultimately determine the fate of Cerus.

Even with solid traction in several European markets, including treatment of all platelet products in France, Spain, and Switzerland, Cerus has failed to turn a profit. Management has made clear that adoption of the IBS in the United States is vital to profitability, seemingly unaware of the insurmountable obstacles lingering in front of them.

The blood transfusion community is actively working to reverse the guidance finalized by the FDA, recommendations made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that are by all measures unfeasible given the state of the blood supply.

These conclusions on the future of Cerus are derived from research of the current state of the blood transfusion community, analyses of extensive clinical data, and will eventually become apparent to the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.