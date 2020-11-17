Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) CEO Stephen Taylor on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 17, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alicia Dada - IR Coordinator

Stephen Taylor - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Alicia Dada

Stephen Taylor

Thank you, Alicia and Erica, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to NGSG's third quarter 2020 earnings review. Thank you for tuning in to our call.

In my nearly 40 years in the energy industry, I've never experienced a more challenging environment in which to work. Pervasive weakness in energy demand and volatile commodity prices have created unprecedented financial and operational challenges for all of Natural Gas operators and as a result, the suppliers and service providers are working alongside them. While NGS is fortunate to have been well-positioned during this period of extraordinary pain for the energy industry. No company is entirely immune from the impact of these sharp and protected challenges.

That said and as we noted last quarter, our ability to act rapidly to reduce our cost structure and respond to our customers' needs that resulted in less impact to many of our peers on both our financial and operational condition. While sales and service revenues declined in the quarter, our rental revenues were solid and grew on a year-over-year basis, or really modestly affected this quarter. Though just gross margins came in at 50% and adjusted EBITDA was 35% of revenue.

Although not unusual especially not in downturns, we've seen a higher degree of volatility and our compressor sales business. This is primarily due to customers' budget cuts and the current reluctance to restore them in any appreciable manner. Compressor sales are already at a relatively low level from last quarter were severely impacted this quarter by customer redesigns, push delays to completion of compressor sales jobs and capacity constraints due to committed higher margin [indiscernible] contracts, displacing sales projects.

As noted in our financial statements, we did not have any material compressor sales in the third quarter. Though we have not had any cancellation to work and our backlog carries forward, we're confident our compression sales business will strengthen as the market begins to firm. More important in such a challenging operating environment, NGS continues to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position.

The company generated positive net cash flow from operating activities of $13.1 million and a free cash flow of $12.1 million during the quarter. At the end of the September quarter, NGS had a cash position of $27.6 million compared to $15.5 million at the end of the second quarter. Our cash position continued to increase through October.

We continue to be vigilant in protecting our financial strain during this period of remarkable industry stress and our cash position provides NGS with significant flexibility and opportunity in any market environment. NGS continues to have one of the best balance sheets in the industry. While we're beginning to see initial signs of a trough and also activity, commodity prices remain below a consistent level that will result in meaningful new oilfield activity.

We expect the trend to remain choppy to the end of 2020 and into early next year as operators remain cautious in their approach to growth as they address capital constraints. In spite of that caution or maybe because of it, as we said last quarter, we continue to see new opportunities for which we believe our fabrication capabilities, superior service and strong financial position will allow us to capitalize and we believe those are likely to materialize in the new year.

As you're aware, we extended time period to follow our third quarter report to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Midland community and our firm. We remain vigilant protecting the health of our team and as a result, contained to work remotely when possible. We're operating our Midland headquarters with a severely reduced in-person staff and urge our team members to take steps to remain safe and healthy. Our field team continues to exercise appropriate distancing to health practices while working with customers on locations. While these practices have added incremental cost and efficiencies to our effort, we remain dedicated to protecting the health and welfare of our team and our customers in these unprecedented times.

With that, let's move into the details. India's reported total revenue of $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 at 24% decrease from the same quarter in 2019. This decline was driven by a decrease in sales revenues and to a lesser extent lower service and maintenance revenue. Conversely, NGS experienced an increase in rental revenues of 3% when compared to the same quarter of 2019. Sequentially, total revenue decreased by 9%, driven primarily by a decrease in sales revenues by almost three quarters, as well as a decrease in rental revenue of 2%.

Our service and maintenance revenue exhibited strength this quarter increased by over one-third due to a good increase in service and maintenance work we won this quarter. Our customers' capital budget continue to be constrained to the commodity price uncertainties surrounding the macroeconomic backdrop. Therefore, we expect total sales revenues to remain soft into the new year. Given the continued challenges in our industry and in the overall economy, we're pleased with our operation performance in the third quarter of 2020. Our rental revenue proved to be resilient in the quarter declined only modestly despite the uncertainty in our industry. In fact, rental revenue for the first nine months of 2020 is up 11% when compared to the same period of 2019. Given the unprecedented challenges and turmoil in the oilfield services sector, we are pleased with his performance which provides support for our position as a leader in energy compression rentals.

Total adjusted gross margin, which does not include depreciation for the three months and is September 30, 2020 decreased by 18% to $7.9 million for $9.6 million for the same period ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted gross margin's percentage of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 50%, an increase from 46% year-over-year. Sequentially, adjusted gross margins for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 11% to $7.9 million from $8.8 million from the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue slightly decreased to 50% in this quarter, compared to 51% in the prior quarter. The predominant cause of the declining gross margin dollars in both comparative periods is due to the unabsorbed cost of our fabrication facilities due to our lower volume of work going to the plants.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter 2020 were $2.5 million, a decrease of 11% when compared to the same period of 2019 and 6% lower when compared to the second quarter of 2020. SG&A as a percent of revenue for the third quarter 2020 was 16% slightly above our general run rate of 13% to 14%.

Operating income for third quarter 2020 was a loss of $941,000 compared to an adjusted positive operating income of $880,000 in the third quarter of 2019. The operating loss this quarter is mainly due to lower total sales revenue and margins and higher depreciation expense, which were partially offset by higher rental revenues when compared to the same quarter of 2019. Sequentially, our operating income decreased from a loss of $148,000 last quarter to a loss of $941,000 in the current quarter. The operating loss this quarter is mainly due to lower total sales revenue absorbed fabrication costs.

India's reported net loss of $562,000 during the third quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted net income of $967,000 during the third quarter 2019. Sequentially, net income report in the second quarter of this year was $165,000. A decline in net income for the comparative period is primarily attributable to the decline in total sales and the associated burden of unabsorbed costs. India's reported a loss per diluted share of $0.04 of third quarter 2020 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.07 in the last year to comparative quarter and $0.01 in the second quarter of this year.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and increases in inventory allowance for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $5.6 million, or 35% of total revenue; a decrease of 19% from $6.9 million, or 33% of revenue for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased approximately $940,000 or 14% sequentially from $6.5 million in the second quarter of this year.

Now to breakdown the revenue components a little more. Total sales revenues which include compressor, player and product sales, decreased $5.3 million to $536,000 on a year-over-year basis. The year-over-year decline is predominantly attributable to a lack of compressor sales and to a lesser extent decreases in flare and parts sales. For same reasons, sequential sales revenue decreased to $536,000 from $2 million.

Year-over-year total sales gross margins declined from $1.5 million to a loss of $461,000 with sequential gross margins decreasing from a positive $148,000 to the same quarter of $61,000 loss. Both compared to period losses were primary due to lower sales revenues and margins, with the lower margins caused by higher level of unabsorbed costs due to underutilized compression fabrication facilities. These unabsorbed costs were largely due to the severe contraction in the industry, especially for custom fabricated capital equipment and our need to maintain minimum operating levels at our underutilized fabrication facilities during these periods.

Our compressor sales backlogs for the third quarter increased to $1.7 million, slightly higher than the second quarter backlog of $1.4 million, that's just a flat with our backlog in August 2020. Now this backlog was worked off in the current quarter for a couple reasons. A portion of the backlog was postponed due to a customer-requested redesign of their equipment and the balance was delayed due to limited fabrication throughput because of contracted higher margin rental builds. As such in the third quarter 2020, we did not record any compressor sales.

For comparison, compressor only sales were $4.7 million in the third quarter 2019 and $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. This is certainly not something we plan on but it is not unprecedented and it has happened before during severe downturns. Compressor only gross margins were a little more than $1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to losses of $127,000 in the second quarter and $607,000 this quarter. As mentioned, losses on sales were exclusively caused by unabsorbed fabrication costs.

Rental revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $14.9 million, compared to $14.4 million in the third quarter of last year at $15.1 million last quarter. Rental revenue decreased 2% sequentially, but significantly we are 3% higher this quarter than last year at this time. Year-to-date through September,. rental revenues are 11% higher for the nine months in 2020 than the same period in 2019. This is remarkable considering the dramatic upheaval in our business and industry over the past year is much better than many of our peers. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, our average rental rates decreased 2% to 3% on a unit and horsepower basis. This is primarily due to the discount rates given to customers in the second quarter when the industry felt the impact of lower crude oil prices and decreased activity. Reported rental gross margins this quarter were 55%, a slight decrease from the second quarter of 2020 rental in gross margin of 56%, than increase from last year's third quarter gross margin of 54%. Our rental margins are exhibiting a strong base and would have been higher this quarter except for the increase in bad debt allowance of $180,000.

As of September 30, 2020, we had 2,339 compressor packages in our fleet, up from 2,277 units at September 30, 2019. The company's total fleet horsepower increased by just over 10% to approximately 449,000 horsepower on September 30, 2020, compared to approximately 407,000 horsepower, the same period last year. This includes the addition of 37 large horsepower units to the company's fleet over the past 12 months. 41% of our utilized fleet horsepower and 30% of our total fleet horsepower is now classified as large horsepower compression equipment with a utilization of 89% as of September 30, 2020. This has since increased to 93%. Our total fleet horsepower utilization in the third quarter 2020 were 64% which is a very small increase above the second quarter 2020 utilization of 63.6% and compares to 66% in the third quarter of 2019.

Our unit base utilization of 55% in the third quarter 2020 remained flat when compared to the second quarter this year and 62% in the third quarter of 2019. For the first time this year, we are seeing a positive utilization increase quarter-to-quarter. This is very slight, but the fact that there is any is positive in this environment.

For the first three quarters of this year, we spent a total of $12 million on capital expenditures, but $10.3 million of that, dedicated to rental equipment. The last quarters call we anticipated another $8 million to $10 million in capital expenses for the balance of the year. We spent $1 million on capital equipment this quarter and anticipate another $7 million to $9 million in the fourth quarter, subject of course to customers following through on their projections and timing.

For our balance sheet perspective, our total bank debt remains minimal with just over $400,000 as of September 30, 2020, and our cash balance is strong at $27.6 million. Our cash balance is up almost 8% from $15.5 million at the end of last quarter and has continued to increase through October. We have received $4 million of the $50 million tax refund we have been anticipating and that is reflected in our cash balance. There's still another $11 million of total tax refund that is owed us although we are not certain regarding the timing of it.

We generated positive net cash flow from operating activities in this quarter of $13.1 million including the $4 million tax refund, which represents 75% of our quarterly revenue. Without benefit of the tax refund, operating cash still ran at 52% of revenue. This is an extraordinary conversion of revenue into cash. Free cash flow for this current quarter was $12.1 million. Our nine-month year-to-date comparison, we generated $27.9 million of operating cash in 2020, compared to $21.3 million in 2019. It's almost 30% more operating cash generated this year than last year in the competitive nine-month period. In summary, there are not many companies in the oilfield services space that have a recurring rental revenue stream, essentially no debt on the balance sheet, cash reserves in the bank and the continued ability to generate cash.

Before I take questions, I want to express my thanks to the entire NGS team for their continued dedication to making the NGS one of the best energy services companies in the industry. 2020 has not been easy for any of us. Yet the tireless work ethic of our team in the midst of a pandemic and the resulting uncertainty in our industry is something for which I'm incredibly proud and thankful. Our shareholders measure our company by a series of in-personal financial numbers, each of those metrics is a direct result of the effort and care of the people that comprise the NGS family. So thank you.

We don't expect a lot to change in the final 45 days of 2020, except of course our capital expense, we expect and hope the year will finally end. We do believe that while 2021 is likely to start cautiously, there are early signs of recovery on the horizon. More important, NGS is well-positioned with a solid balance sheet, a strong customer base and a team committed to providing uncompromised service. With a stable to modestly improving operating environment, we believe there will be opportunities for meaningful improvement in business prospects as we progress in the new year.

Question-and-Answer Session

Rob Brown

Good morning, Steve.

Stephen Taylor

Hi, Bob.

Rob Brown

Nice execution at a pretty tough environment as you laid out, I think. My first question is really around the CapEx and Q4, maybe characterize kind of what's driving the type of projects that you're filling [indiscernible] high horsepower, quarters that comprise of it, maybe just clarify that the CapEx of Q4?

Stephen Taylor

Yes, it's made of primarily two components. One is we got a pretty good order for some 400 to 600 horsepower equipment and that's what I mentioned, our high horsepower utilization was a 9% at the end of Q3, but it's actually timed about 93% already because the stuff that was idle temporarily. The end of the quarter has now been utilized and committed, and then we're building some more. So it's primarily that and then we've also got thing of admission to the past, the potential for some leaseback purchases, purchasing some new equipment from customers and written it back to them. So those two pieces are the other biggest part of that. And I think the leaseback is pretty interesting from the point that it provides some capital to a customer. It's equipment that we actually built for them in the past and we get to convert into rental revenue and good ranks [ph] and long-term contracts. So it's interesting especially in this environment that there's at least one customer looking to monetize equipment they own and just lease it back. Probably the two biggest components, the biggest risk to that CapEx number -- is really timing is not that the projects will happen, but this is mid-November. We have holidays coming up and everything else and that's always a crunch to get into in the years to whether projects get done or whatever it is. So the numbers are pretty solid, we think. If there's any wavering to it, it'd be timing, not commitments. That's but those two components are the biggest part of that.

Rob Brown

Thanks, Stephen [ph]. And then in utilization and kind of the bottoming in industry. You said utilization was sort of stable quarter-to-quarter here. How much visibility do you have on sort of units coming back and going out and maybe a sense of how the utilization plays out over the next few months? I know it's hard to predict exactly, but do you sort of feel like it's bottomed here?

Stephen Taylor

Yes, I think it's bottomed, but I think there are still going to be some fits and sparks in this thing. The discussion everywhere is never a straight line up. It's pretty jagged, you'll have some downs and up and everything else. I think the bias is positive in it. We still got some shedding equipment that we anticipate coming back on a little more, a few -- lets analysts read reports are based fairly positive on all price next year, but of course, those reports are good the day they're written and anything can change them. So yes, I think the bias for positive utilization is good. But there's going to be some up and down to it. I think 2021 actually is going to be a fairly good year. This year has actually been a lot better than I would have guessed back in March when all this stuff happened, because it was down pretty fast. But our guys have done a great job of taking care of recovering it and continuing on and watching the cost, obviously. So, I think we'll see a trend up, but it's hard to say what that slope is.

Rob Brown

Okay and then the last question is really on the competitive environment and this played through. Are you seeing any changes there? Is it about what you expected and pretty similar to historical cycles?

Stephen Taylor

Yes, it's what I expected and it is in line with historical trends that we tend to see. Some questionable pricing in the market. So both those, where you, you typically see those in downturns, especially from people that aren't as financially strong as we are, we're able to pick and choose the jobs we want, the price we want, stuff like that. If we want to hold price and we can, if we want to get aggressive, we can, but we've got the choice to do that. A lot of competitors don't have a choice due to or other issues. But we see some weaker pricing out there. It's probably not as much as you would have guessed six months ago as to what it might be due to just the fast downturn. But we still see select stuff now. I mentioned our prices are down 2% to 3%. You'll get a little drag in price needs as it put more bigger horsepower out there, because bigger horsepower cost less dollars per horsepower. So your rental is less dollars per horsepower. That kind of looks like it's a down, but actually it's good pricing. On the decrease we saw on a unit basis was, as I mentioned, primarily the pricing from Q2, come into full force and being throughout the quarter. So we expect to get some of that back over the next two or three quarters anyway as operators start number one, putting the equipment back to work from a standby basis. And also, we intend to as things solidify, going into the new year, going back to those customers to give them some discounts to and ask them for those back. So the 2% to 3% down is explainable and reasonable and expected, but I don't think that'll continue. But we do see some weird pricing once while but again overall, probably not as bad as you would have thought six months ago. But it's still a little more than I would like.

Rob Brown

Okay, great. Thank you. I'll turn it over.

Stephen Taylor

Thanks, Rob.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tate Sullivan. Please say your question.

Tate Sullivan

Thanks. So thank you, Steve. Good morning. Can you talk a little more about the leaseback purchases? I was just looking at your sales. $60 million of sales of compressors and other equipment understandably since the end of 2016 [ph]. Is this an active market historically in the natural compressor and natural gas compressor industry? Or is this new -- I have not heard you talk about this before. And are you uniquely situated to take advantage of customers that want to monetize some of their equipment?

Stephen Taylor

Yes. I admit that probably a little over the last couple of quarters, we probably are uniquely situated to take advantage just because we got money. When a customer wants to monetize, you got to pay him something. So we got the flexibility to do that. It's not a big market. Typically when someone approaches you on that stuff, it's stuff that we don't want. There's a reason why they're trying to monetize it. They don't want it either and not because of financial issues, but maybe the equipment is older than they want or worse shape or something like that. So most of these things just don't take very long to look at and say we're not interested, or they don't fit our fleet makeup, or they're smaller horsepower -- all kinds of reasons. This came to us, just to customer we've dealt with for a long time and do a lot of a lot of work with over the years and things like that and within -- it's not really a situation of a customer having to have cash, I guess, from the point of being financially in bad shape or something like that. And this is good. It's more that customers now looking at, ‘You know what, I've got a finite amount of dollars. I can spend it on drilling or I can spend it on equipment. Drilling makes me all the money. That's where our return comes from, that's my expertise. Why don't I go ahead and spend money on that and rent equipment?' Rental provides some advantages -- certainly not the CapEx you have to spend on, but also operationally we take care of all this stuff. If you need to downsize, upsize it, we can do it. The customer doesn't have to go out and buy a whole another unit and try to figure out what are you going to do with these other than everything else.

I think when you start to see downturns like this as severe and faster, they are -- plus the market demanding cash returned from operators, they feed right into rentals more and more. We don't go out and actually market this capability, but as I mentioned, I think we can take advantage of them as they come along and this is just -- I think we got $3 million or $4 million dedicated to it and as I mentioned, I think it will happen. The only question is timing to operate, to get around needing it quick enough and stuff like that. Yes, that's kind of the background of it and we're comfortable with it, because it's equipment we know.

Tate Sullivan

Okay, thank you. And you answered my question earlier on some of the timing of that CapEx in the quarter. And the good order you mentioned for the 400 to 600 horsepower. If you can share roughly, that size horsepower, the average rental term lengths versus your larger horsepower? Have you talked about that before, Steve?

Stephen Taylor

We're getting two to three years on those on the 400 and 600 horsepower. So we're getting good terms on them and market-leading rates on them, too. So just like any other CapEx, we're not spending any CapEx on deals. We're not trying to use our money to go get market share or anything else. We're trying to use our money to make money. And so we want longer terms and we want better rates, so we don't spend the money. We don't have to. So we know this and that's what we look at from those standpoints. But that's the other $7 million to $9 million this year. It's all pointed to and dedicated to longer terms and high rates.

Tate Sullivan

The larger horsepower units, particularly the equipment that you've built in the last year and-a-half, are they more than a year in rental terms typically as well? And I understand that can change based on [indiscernible]?

Stephen Taylor

Yes. The biggest ones say, the 1,400 horsepower units yes, we typically go three to five years on those./ We want a good long term on that stuff and it's not too hard to get that sometimes. It depends on customer, obviously, but the equipment is so big and so expensive, and takes so much time to install and operate, and the customers paying for a lot of this. The installation, the freight and all this other stuff that I dare say you could rent it on a one-month term. It's going to stay out there a long time. But obviously, we like the security of contracted rentals. Generally, the bigger the equipment, the longer we go on terms and then that kind of mid-horsepower will be some midterms of two to three years stuff and smaller stuff is, 12-month terms. Not only we try to extend terms overall and all the equipment to get a little longer rental period and security with it.

Tate Sullivan

Thanks. And last one for me. I know the whole industry and the balance between more people talking about renewables going forward. Have you ever talked about that? And more utilities are mentioning trying to get renewable natural gas into pipelines? And I think some of that process needs compressors. Has that market ever been an opportunity for you or can it be going forward?

Stephen Taylor

Yes. I guess it hadn't been a big overt [ph] market in the past just because the answers hadn't been on the SG [ph] part of it as much. Now obviously that's growing. And natural gas just by virtue of being a cleaner fuel is going to gain in some of that and obviously contribute to better environment, cleaner air, etcetera. But I think there are opportunities to capitalize on that. Yes, we feel like we've already got some real clean equipment from the point of the engines, very tightly controlled from a mission standpoint. Kind of converters of fuel ratio controllers and actually every one of our engines in the fleet, engines that drive the compressors meet or exceed the worst of any state's regulations.

So typically -- and I hesitate to say -- we exceed all of this stage, but it's the vast majority that we exceed. We decided that a while back. So we got real clean engines. The skin [ph] itself is different, it gathers fluids, etcetera, and we've got some recycling components on the units to conserve oil, to capture gas and things like that. But I think there is more opportunity to do more number one, mechanically and physically to the equipment in some of our practices in the field; and number two, to adequately market that to customers so they know that. I think the customers are going to get more and more sensitive to clean equipment versus the not-so-clean equipment. And I think we've got an advantage, taken a little more share out of that piece of it. But there's more to do and I think you'll see more and more gains and certainly out of us, more and more emphasis on that part of it.

Tate Sullivan

Thank you, Steve, for all the comments. Have a great rest of the day.

Stephen Taylor

Okay. Thanks, Tate.

Operator

Stephen Taylor

Okay. Thank you, Erica, and thanks, everyone, for joining me on the call. I appreciate your time this morning. Hope your holidays are healthy and happy and wish each of you a more prosperous new year. I look forward to speaking with you about NGS in 2021. Thank you.

Operator

