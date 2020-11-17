The principal problem: Water. Without further reworking the factory design, and a new comprehensive regional water plan, construction may stall.

What at first appeared to be a rapid construction timeline now seems beset with dangers.

MaxedOutMama shares with us her observations on what’s afoot with Tesla in Germany.

With the factory still under construction, Tesla’s European delivery numbers have flatlined while its market share has collapsed.

In building its German factory, Tesla has gambled it can compete in a market where all OEMs are forced to make EVs.

It’s no secret I regard Tesla’s (TSLA) factory in Grünheide as a huge gamble.

It was, perhaps, a gamble Tesla had to take. It was obvious the European Union’s strict emissions standards, which started to bite this year, and will bite even harder next year, would cause an explosion in EV sales.

With European buyers compelled to buy EVs, Tesla needed a factory in Europe both to avoid the EU tariffs and to sustain its image as the world’s leading EV manufacturer. And, locating the factory in Europe’s most populous (excluding Russia) and prosperous country, Germany, would highlight Tesla’s challenge to formidable competitors such as VW Group, Daimler, and BMW.

On the other hand, despite the explosion in overall EV sales, Tesla’s sales in Europe have flatlined. Facing fierce competition at the high end from Audi, Jaguar, and Daimler, sales of the Models S and X have all but dried up. Meanwhile, a host of competitors, led by Volkswagen Group, Kia, and Hyundai, already have come to market with vehicles that compete with the Model 3 and will cut into the Model Y’s potential market before that car makes its European debut.

The Charts Tell the Story: Tesla Is Struggling in Europe

Take a look at these charts prepared for Twitter’s @fly4dat. Figures through Q3 2020 are actual, and Q4 2020 are his estimates.

Europe’s overall EV market is up 62% year over year through Q3, but Tesla’s share of the market has plunged from 33% to 14%. If fly4dat’s Q4 estimates are correct, Tesla will drop below 10% in Q4 (which will be lower than it has been at any point since 2016).

And, in terms of absolute numbers, Q4 2019 remains the high water mark for Tesla’s European delivery number.

Made-in-China Imports Cloud Grünheide’s Prospects

Meanwhile, as MaxedOutMama (here, MOM) back in April had forecast would happen, Tesla has begun importing made-in-China (or MIC) Model 3s to Europe, with thousands scheduled to arrive in Q4. Surprisingly, it appears the MIC Model 3s weigh approximately 450 lbs. more than those made in Fremont, and consequently can accommodate correspondingly less weight (612 lbs. plus the driver) in passengers and luggage:

(To be clear, the 612 lb. carrying capacity excludes the driver; the MIC Model 3 will accommodate four average-sized adults.)

Why the weight difference? Possibly because the MIC exports use the different (less expensive, shorter range, more durable) lithium-iron-phosphate (or LFP) batteries recently adopted by Tesla at its Shanghai plant.

Within three years, Tesla’s Shanghai operations must generate annual revenue of RMB 75 billion, which is about 11.3 U.S. Dollars at current exchange rates. Depending on one’s ASP assumption, that works out to annual deliveries of between 250k and 300k MIC cars. With Tesla’s domestic sales of MIC cars now suggesting annual demand of 150k cars, the MIC exports will be crucial to Tesla’s satisfaction of the annual revenue requirement.

If its operations at Grünheide are to succeed (where annual capacity was originally promised to be 500k, but the most recent permit application is only for “100,000 units or more”), Tesla will be challenged in the coming three years both to grow its European sales and to achieve enough growth in its Asian and Australian export markets to soak up the MIC Tesla cars now finding their way to Europe.

Has Momentum Shifted to the German Environmentalists?

Tesla has stated it expects the Grünheide plant to begin manufacturing cars by July of 2021. However, lingering environmental issues cloud that timeline. The single largest issue is water.

On Oct. 23, Andre Baehler, the head of the local water company, Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner (or WSE), stated in a radio interview that, given Tesla’s planned construction, WSE could not promise it would be able to reliably provide water to its current customers over the next two years. It appears from the interview that the water issue is closely linked to the delay in permits for the Grünheide paint shop and for Tesla’s plan for further forest clearing.

At the hearings in September, several citizens criticized the paint shop plans for failing to use the closed-loop water usage system employed by other German manufacturers. As for the forest clearing, the issue is that felling the forest and paving over much of it will reduce water absorption into the aquifer on which the region relies for its water supply.

Also, WSE wants Tesla to modify its plans to build a water reservoir on-site so that, during peak water needs, Tesla does not burden the rest of the water supply system.

(Protest sign at Tesla's Grünheide construction site. From Der Tagesspiegel, Felix Hackenbruch photo)

MOM believes it's unlikely Tesla will receive its required permits until a plan is created to secure water supply in the region for both the current inhabitants and the Tesla plant. Any attempted end-run around the formulation of such a plan by a local environmental authority would empower the plant’s critics to seek and obtain a court-ordered injunction stopping construction.

MOM notes that during the second week of extended hearings last September, the German Environmental Ministry changed its representative who adopted a far more conciliatory approach to the objectors. On the final day of those hearings, a coalition of environmental groups held a press conference outside the hearing hall and threatened legal action if the hearings were not re-held, with the public given full factory plans and details in advance of the hearing.

At the time, MOM wondered whether the new, conciliatory tone was simply for public consumption. However, since then, Tesla has not received the permits it seeks for the paint shop and further ground clearing.

Musk’s Nov. 5 visit to Germany underlines the tensions created by the water issues:

In the morning, (Musk) drove to the factory site in three limousines – from the house brand, of course – observed only by an RBB camera. Through the afternoon he had not shown himself again. In the evening Musk also wanted to meet with Brandenburg’s Minister of Economy, Jörg Steinbach; however, for residents and protesters there was no time.

After meeting with Musk, Steinbach sat down with the German press:

Steinbach made no bones about the fact that the theme was the current problems with the project. “Naturally, we also discussed the timeframe and the permit process,” said the minister…. “Musk obtained an explanation of what was possible and what was not possible, because it would endanger the legal standing of the project.”

The Der Tagesspiegel article noted the delays Tesla has encountered in obtaining permits for the paint shop and ground clearing.

So, assuming the Grünheide construction is delayed, is that bearish or bullish for Tesla?

One can make the case both ways. Bearish because construction delays postpone Tesla’s manufacturing presence in the world’s fastest growing EV market. This is especially so given the German government’s recent announcement of a massive extension of subsidies for EV manufacturers and buyers.

Bullish because the delays also postpone what powerfully appears to be a serious and growing Tesla overcapacity problem.

A Note on Tesla’s S&P Inclusion

By now, everyone knows about the S&P Index Committee’s decision to add Tesla to the S&P 500 index.

My own view: It's a sad event, and sadly emblematic of our times.

Hype and nonsense have elevated Tesla’s share price beyond all reason. Eventually (there’s no saying when) but inevitably, the absurdly inflated share price will fall, and fall a long way, even if Tesla is consistently profitable. Because Tesla will be an extraordinarily large part of the index, its price drop will depress the performance of the many ETFs and mutual funds based on the index. Those who will suffer will largely be retail investors who own index funds, often in IRAs, 401k’s, or other retirement accounts.

However, the inclusion means it continues to be exceedingly risky to short Tesla. It is highly likely Tesla will raise more cash as part of the inclusion, with hearty encouragement from S&P. Tesla, which finished Q3 with $14.5 billion of cash, will be sitting on an even larger cash pile that can carry it for years to come. A valuation short is far different from, and far more difficult than, an insolvency short.

Any short position needs to be deeply considered and carefully hedged. For us mere mortals, it should be a tiny part of one’s portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated call spreads. I continue to discourage shorting this stock, which trades on religious sentiment rather than financial fundamentals.