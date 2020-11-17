Costamare has risen in recent weeks as rates have improved, but the stock is still trading at a very low historical valuation.

Thus far, COVID and its lockdowns have resulted in a severe decline in the global service economy but have had no lasting impact on the goods economy.

The shipping industry has undergone significant changes this year due to the impacts of COVID as well as other economic shifts. At the beginning of the year, many were surging as trade demand was strong, but that ended abruptly during the spring as COVID fears caused a significant decline in production. More recently, the declines in production have led to shortages of shipping containers and a rapid increase in demand due in part to the coming holidays.

This has led to a significant increase in charter rates which has boosted the shipping company Costamare (CMRE) from its depressed level. See below:

As you can see, charter rates are now at or near long-term-highs, yet, CMRE is still trading at a relatively depressed level. This is due to the fact that many investors are anticipating a reversal in shipping demand after the holiday season.

The shortage of shipping containers is significant and will likely last for some time. I expect this will lead to strong earnings for the shipping container company Triton International (TRTN) which I discussed in February in "Triton International: Trading At A Large Discount, But Coronavirus Remains A Threat". On that note, I believe Triton remains undervalued. However, Costamare may be an even better long-term value opportunity based on its current price.

Strong Long-Term Fundamentals In Shipping

Costamare has struggled for most of the past decade due to a depression in charter rates. This was largely caused by a glut in shipping vessels which was fueled by excessive borrowing from many shipping companies including Costamare. However, as is often the case, gluts become shortages as insolvent shipping companies stop buying new vessels and reduce leverage.

Over the past decade, the growth of the global container ship fleet has declined to annual rates of only 1-3% according to the 2020 UNCTAD maritime review (pg. 53). The average fleet age has also risen slightly to 9.9 years. World tonnage on order for container ships has fallen from 70-80M DWT's to around 25M this year. Today, there is no shortage of vessels, but the lack of production implies the global fleet may shrink over the coming years. This gives Costamare long-term value protection as it is usually able to maintain ships longer than peers.

This can be seen in the decline of Costamare's idle fleet as well as the extremely low order book:

Demand for shipping today is quite high and is much stronger than many anticipated at the beginning of the year. Despite that, very few shipping companies are placing new orders due to the lasting uncertainty. Overall, this implies the market should see stability over the coming years unless there is a severe and lasting economic depression.

In the short-run, there is a significant shortage of containers which is expected to last until 2021. This should encourage strong earnings over the next six months as well as strong contracts.

Overall, the economic outlook for Costamare is strong. COVID has certainly impacted the global economy, but predominately the service industry in developed nations. The goods industry has largely been unimpacted thus far as industrial production levels have been maintained since summer. Charter rates are also strong and have a decent long-term outlook. Despite this, Costamare is trading at a very depressed valuation.

Costamare May Be Undervalued By Over 40%

In general, shipping stocks have delivered poor returns with significant volatility over most of the past decade. The past six years have been particularly awful for the sector as there has been both a glut of shipping vessels and commodities. However, both of those issues seem to finally be clearing as we continue on into the new decade.

Costamare's forward outlook is strong, but its valuation is quite a bit lower than it was in the past. As you can see below, the company's price-to-cash-flow is currently about 30-40% below its long-term average:

Costamare is also trading at a slightly lower forward valuation than its peer Atlas Corp. (ATCO) by most metrics. As you can see below, their forward "EV/EBITDA" is about the same for both, but forward "P/E" and price-to-book is lower for Costamare:

Costamare is trading at a slight discount compared to its peer. To be fair, Danaos Corp. (DAC) has even lower valuation metrics, but that company appears to be hanging on the edge of bankruptcy so it is a very risky bet today. I believe Costamare offers the best mix of upside potential and stability compared to other shipping companies. As you can see below, Costamare has also significantly decreased its financial leverage since the "shipping glut" began:

The company's leverage ratio has increased this year due to a slight increase in financial debt as well as a decline in EBITDA due to COVID impacts. This will likely reverse down to 5X over the coming quarters as its EBITDA rises back to normal and likely higher due to the boost in charter rates. The company's debt is still high overall, particularly when we account for its preferred assets. However, I believe its deeply depressed valuation more-than discounts this risk. Even more, with the long-term outlook for shipping companies improving, financial leverage may offer more rewards than risks.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe CMRE is one of the few strong long-term opportunities available today. I remain bearish on equities as a whole as it seems many companies are failing to discount the long-term impacts of COVID. However, the opposite seems to be true with shipping stocks that are placing too much emphasis on COVID. As we're seeing today in rising shipping demand and a lack of container supply, the virus may not be impacting charter rates as much as anticipated.

That said, CMRE is not without its risks. While COVID has not resulted in severe depression in the production and demand for goods, that may occur eventually as consumers look to cut spending. If the Yuan continues to rise it may also cause demand for goods from Asia to shrink. More on this in "China's Consumer Discretionary Sector Headed For Major Speedbumps".

Risks aside, CMRE appears to be trading about 30-50% below its fair-value based on its historical valuation discount and expected strong earnings over the coming quarters. Though, the stock may rise even higher if my long-term bullish view comes to fruition.

