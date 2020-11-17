CSX Corporation's (CSX) CEO Jim Foote Presents at Stephens Annual Investment Conference - Transcript

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Stephens Annual Investment Conference November 17, 2020 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Foote - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Long - Stephens

Justin Long

This is Justin Long from Stephens. I want to welcome everyone to the next fireside chat with CSX. Thanks for joining us today.

We're really excited to have Jim Foote, CEO, presenting on behalf of the company. As a reminder, for the fireside chat, I'll be moderating the questions. If you have any questions that you'd like to ask, you can email me at justin.long@stephens.com. We've got about 45 minutes scheduled and I'll fill in as many as I can.

So Jim thanks for being here. Really appreciate your support at this event, even if it's virtual. I'm going to kick it to you to get things started off with just an update on the business on how things are trending quarter-to-date and then we'll dive into some of the questions. And I think you might be on mute.

Jim Foote

Technology at its finest.

Justin Long

There we go. We're set now. Thanks.

Jim Foote

Oh, geez. All of that, I still screwed it up. What can I say? I probably would have done the same thing if we're in person, so I don't feel too bad.

Great to see you. Yes, we were just saying I wish we were in Nashville together and with everyone in the room together, but maybe next year. How are things going? Well, tough, tough. Better, obviously everybody knows things are better than it was, with the business just coming around, we're doing well trying to keep the railroad running to a high-level of service and efficiency, and just trying to get through this with our customers and everyone else, taking care of our employees. And I think we're hopefully on track to get out of this mess as a country soon.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Justin Long

And I know you didn't provide much guidance in terms of the near-term in the fourth quarter. But I'm just curious from a high-level, when you look at the trends in the business quarter-to-date, volume, service, operating leverage, et cetera. Have things kind of played out in line with your expectations, or anything that you would call out as outperforming or underperforming?

Jim Foote

Well, based on my personal opinion is, I think things have come back stronger and faster than I had originally anticipated. I know you play a lot of golf and every once in a while you hit a good drive on a par five and you go over the sprinkler head and you're about 300 yards out and it says are you kidding?

It's kind of like what I look -- what I see when I look into the crystal ball to try and tell me what next month or next week or the next day is going to be like that's the answer I get. But I think everything has come back clearly faster than what I personally had expected. And that's a good thing.

The consumer economy has, I think outperformed everyone's expectations. But we had two differing economic environments going into this with a very, very sluggish for over a year period on the industrial economy and the consumer economy doing very well. So it's not unexpected that consumer economy came back quicker and faster. Automotive came back stronger and faster than what I had expected. And so those are good signs and the economy, I think is resilient. The economy was relatively strong going in and I think we're -- hopefully we get back to where we were soon.

Justin Long

Maybe building on what you said about the consumer. There's obviously this restocking that needs to occur. Based on the conversations that you've had with your customers, how long do you think that restocking process could take? Is that through the end of the first quarter? Or is it longer? What are your thoughts around the timing of that?

Jim Foote

Well, it's still everybody -- everyone I think is expecting it to go into the first quarter we're kind of going into -- we're going into peak with an unusual demand for e-commerce, the outlook in terms of the port projections and those sort of things from an international perspective. Look like it's going to should absent some sort of an unusual occurrence globally, continue into the first quarter. And I think that's our opinion, our opinions are not inconsistent with everybody else in the intermodal world.

Justin Long

And then on the industrial side of the equation, are you seeing more green shoots on that front? And as we think about next year, do you think there's potential for industrial to outpace consumer? And I would assume if that happens, the next implications for your business would be pretty good. So I would love to get your thoughts around that?

Jim Foote

No. Again, I don't think that we expect the industrial economy to overtake the consumer economy in any -- in the near-term. But we were, I think we were coming off of a relatively weak base. You have to go back and it seems like ancient history now, but remember what was going on with all the tariff issues, and what the implications of that were on the industrial economy. And so we'll have to, let's hopefully, we can get back to where that that relatively weak base was. And then whether its stimulus or whether there are other factors that play that cause the industrial economy to rebound at rates above what we have traditionally seen, we'll have to just wait and see.

Justin Long

And thinking about peak season and I think the expectation across the board is, it would be strong, just given the strength we've seen in the consumer and the freight market. I'm assuming that's played out. But we'd love to kind of get your thoughts on what you've seen there. And, more importantly, just from a service perspective, given things have bounced back, you made the point earlier at a pace that's greater than you anticipated peak strong, how is the service business held up through all that?

Jim Foote

I think that the service has held up extremely well. It can always be better. We would always like to reach perfection. But the ability of the rail industry and CSX in particular to be able to pivot and respond in the manner in which we did, I think says a lot about the transformation of the railroads to be much more nimble and be able to respond to the ups and downs and gyrations that in the past would have created a lot more service challenges for our customers than what we're seeing right now.

Justin Long

And I think at the end of the last quarter from a trip plan compliance perspective, you said that you were around 80% for carload around 90% for intermodal. When you look at those numbers here in the fourth quarter, have you seen them improve at all, have they been stable? Is there any color you can give us there?

Jim Foote

I think that's a good range, still not where we want them to be. I think I said we'll get back to where we were and we'll get -- we'll improve from there. We're not immune; our employees are not immune from COVID. Sometimes I think based upon the number of cases we should have developed herd immunity by now. But we're like everybody else we're long, long, long ways away from that. So we have our day-to-day challenges on parts of the railroad. And but I think we're working through that the best we can. We expect to meet our customers' demands for peak. But again, it's a challenging environment and we have to balance the needs of our employees, our workforce, our customers, and the communities every single day.

Justin Long

Maybe we can shift to truckload conversions and the opportunity there. I know, that's something that you've highlighted repeatedly over the course of the last few earnings calls. But could you just talk about what you're seeing today in terms of truckload conversions? Are you seeing the pace of that activity accelerate here in the third and fourth quarter and if so in what areas?

Jim Foote

I've been talking about truckload conversions probably for 20 years. The beauty of the call it scheduled railroad model or whatever you want to refer to it as, is the enormous improvements in the service reliability that we're able to generate and the benefits that that have primarily for our carload shippers. And so truck converting business back from the highway that in more cases than not at one point in time in history was probably moved in a railcar is a huge priority for us because you couldn't compete in that market, when your service was not reliable enough that our customer could not trust us to get his product to his customer.

So yes, as we're continuing to grind that out and continuing to convert traffic back to rail and these are customers that today have a plant or a factory someplace where on one side of their plant, they have rail doors, and on the other side of the plant, they have truck doors. And so they're used to shipping by rail. And so getting in there and proving to them with the new lanes or lanes they haven't used rail on for a long time. It is we're making progress. But we have to prove ourselves. It's simple as that. This is not something where you can just go flip a switch.

Justin Long

And you've talked about that market share percentage for rail, looking at the transportation market as a whole; it's a very small piece of the pie, less than 10%. But when you look specifically at your customers, how do you typically see that or what do you typically see in terms of that percentage of their freight that's allocated towards rail and any thoughts like on average on where that could go because I know this is something that you've been pushing for a while, you've been pitching this conversion story. So just wondering if you can put some more numbers around that?

Jim Foote

Well, probably in a customer location, and you have to take it by location because you have to take it by commodity. But in certain commodities where we think we're -- we historically have thought we were doing a really good job. And you go in and you talk to the Logistics Manager in-charge of the meeting that transportation needs across their network of mills, or plants or whatever it may be. And we're sitting there I'd say 50%, 51% 52%, and I say how much of that should be moved by rail? And how much would you like to move by rail? And he just looked at me like I'm an idiot, and they go like all of it. We'd like to ship everything by rail, if we could, you're substantially cheaper. And the reason that that business migrated away from the railroads over the years was the fact that your service reliability just didn't meet our needs.

They now see, they now have not only as our service dramatically improve, but we offer the tools available to them, just like the trucker does, so they can track and trace their equipment. They can keep track of things. They know what's going on. Visibility and not arrogance on the part of the railroad management that says hey, when it gets there, it gets there. And so we're earning that business back and is it going to be, are we going to go from 52 to 88 in a year? No. Is 88 something we should strive for? Absolutely.

And I'd like to prove the guy right that we should handle 100% of it. But obviously, there are certain commodities in certain lanes that is always going to be truck. And that's the nature of the beast. But we gave this business away, we gave this business up, and it's our obligation and our responsibility to figure out a way to get it back.

Justin Long

And obviously, we know in intermodal, there's an opportunity for conversion that on the general merchandise side, it's significant as well. Within general merchandise, what are the commodities where you see that the biggest addressable market for truckload conversions?

Jim Foote

Again, it's in the business that we handle today, whether it's lumber, paper, pulp, steel, a metal, aggregates, things that -- these are commodities that we move today that we have, maybe historically not, number one, historically didn't have a good service product; number two, historically didn't invest in the equipment necessary to move it. If we did have equipment that was probably substandard. And so by working with the customers, we can earn that business back. And that's the primary -- that's the primary focus of ours.

Justin Long

And do you feel like the biggest hang-up for your customers converting freight is just time and people saying that, we were in an environment where the freight market was weak, rail volumes were down, and yes service was good, but volumes were down. But now that rail volumes have improved, the services held up pretty well. We could see an inflection point in the conversion story as we look into 2021. Is that a fair way of thinking about it?

Jim Foote

I think you'll see incremental gains quarter-to-quarter, year-to-year above historical averages. But I mean again, if we were growing our carload business, let's just say at 2%, it's not going to go to 7%. We can go from 2% to 2.5% to 3.5%, I think those are the kinds of grinded out blocking and tackling kinds of results that we can look for. So we can grow. Again, if we were historically good, let's put it in perspective, in the carload business, if we were historically shrinking we need to turn that around and we have. So we've gotten from historically shrinking getting smaller year-after-year to now getting a stabilizing and beginning to grow year-after-year. And that is our strategy on the carload business.

On the intermodal side, we have a really fantastic, fantastic franchise serving a ton of customers with; I think unparalleled service levels with capacity to grow. And so both of those, both carload and intermodal create a lot of opportunity and potential for us. And our channel partners talk about the opportunities that they see to move more and more things to rail, and whether that be cost savings associated with that, whether that be environmental benefits that are motivating shippers who want to move more and more things more environmentally friendly, whether it be highway congestion, the traditional challenges that our primary competitors face, which is lack of drivers, problems with insurance. The trucking industry seems to be more plagued by challenges year-after-year-after-year-after-year than even the railroad industry does. So but we've changed our mindset, we've changed our focus, we've changed the way we want to do business. And I think that -- and again the opportunities there are very good for us.

Justin Long

On the point about being environmentally friendly and the focus on ESG, is that something that you feel is driving the conversion of freight from truck to rail today? Or is that something that is still on the horizon?

Jim Foote

I think depending upon the company you're dealing with one of our customers that we're dealing with, they have all had different, different philosophies about that for years, this is not new. There were various customers out there that set targets for themselves. There were customers a long time ago, that were planting grass on the roof of their buildings because they wanted to be more environmentally focused. And those were parts of the conversations that we've had for years, and so it's not that they didn't recognize that we were more environmentally friendly. It's not like this was a really a Shazam moment where it goes like, oh, my God, you guys burn only a quarter at a diesel compared to all the trucks that are on iron. Man, I'd be but then the conversation went, yes, but you got to get it there on time. I'd love to use it, but I'm not going to put myself out of business just because I can say, I have a lower carbon footprint.

So now I'm coming in with comparable truck like service. Yes, it's a big factor. And it's something that number one we're proud of as a company, and especially as a company that's kind of leading in some of these areas. And so we'd be crazy not to be pitching it and not to be selling it. And then there are a lot of -- there are a lot of customers out there, there are more and more and more customers and will continue to be more and more customers all the time that are focused on ways in which they can benefit the environment. Transportation is a big spend for a lot of our customers. If they can benefit the environment at the same time, they're definitely going to do that.

Justin Long

Maybe shifting to the excess capacity in the network today. So I did a fireside chat earlier with UP. One of the things they really emphasized was train-lengths and a continued opportunity on that front. And I think that's a theme we're seeing in the industry as a whole right now as volumes are coming back, they're getting folded into existing trains, or blending trains. Anyway to help us understand the remaining runway on train-lengths and if that opportunity is much different between general merchandise and intermodal, just curious if there's more of an opportunity in one of those segments?

Jim Foote

Well there's opportunity in both segments. The challenge is to a degree on intermodal train-length. You got to make sure you got terminal capacity to handle the train to be able to meet the source to turn the train to get the boxes on, get the boxes off. So we don't want to just run long trains for the sake of running long trains and then have them get congested at the terminals.

Again, we have to make sure we do this smart because we don't want to jeopardize service just to make sure you got long train out there. We don't get paid bonus points for running long trains. But we do get paid is providing a good quality customer service product. And if we can do that more efficiently, we can help our customers be more competitive. But we're always looking at, we have capacity to run longer trains, we're continually running longer trains. But at the same time, we need to make sure that we keep our service metrics in line with where our customers expect them to be. And as I said at the very beginning, make sure that we continue to improve on those service metrics over time.

Justin Long

And just strategically as you think about growth, is there more of an emphasis in general merchandise versus intermodal or would you say that you're kind of spending an equal amount of time on, you're talking to customers about converting freight in both of those segments?

Jim Foote

Two-thirds of my franchise is merchandise. I spent two-thirds of my time on merchandise.

Justin Long

Is there [ph] another?

Jim Foote

Mark and Mark does too. So it's a big opportunity for us. It's a big focus for us. You guys look at the revenue per unit, the difference between the two. Oh my god, if we grow intermodal faster than merchandise, real horrible because our mixes all screwed up. So it's a big part of our business. It's a very, very good part of our business.

And merchandise, and it lends itself again, when you roll out, when you change your operating philosophy and you begin to eliminate all these unnecessary touches across the network, think I mean, we eliminated all this unnecessary touches. We don't own intermodal trains. So, guess who benefited from, we don't have coal trains. Guess who benefited from the overall service improvements and efficiencies when we change the operating network, Shazam service levels of the merchandise business improved dramatically. So it's a big, big, big focus of ours. Clearly, well we don't want people to misinterpret that that we don't like intermodal or something like that. No, that's a big, big, big part of our business, too. It happens to be a smaller part of our business.

Justin Long

And your Eastern competitor has actually announced some lanes, new lanes in intermodal. I'm wondering if that's something that we could see in CSX's network as well. I know a big focus of yours for some time was to right-size that intermodal business and essentially trim it down. But are we to a point where that that process has been complete? And now we might actually see some lanes reopen or how do we think about that?

Jim Foote

Well, I think you have to look at the overall economic environment and its dynamic, the world changes. Volume growth in certain commodity areas, it change over time, ports sizes, the ports go up, go down, people want to go from the East -- the East coast to the center part of the country versus the west to the center part of the country. It's a dynamic environment.

What we did when we reengineered the intermodal network was to eliminate the multiple handling of containers as they moved across our network, because it wasn't necessarily that the traffic didn't want to go from point A to point B. But we were taking it from point A to point A1 to point A2 to point A3 before we got to B.

And it was a question of the costs associated with trying to do that. So basically artificially create growth. That's what we eliminated. There was always been a focus if there's enough volume in the lane that has density where we want, we think we can offer a product. Clearly, we look at it. So I wouldn't be surprised if we open up shipping from different locations because the market grows to a degree it could be, people are building distribution facilities in places where they would didn't exist before. People are putting in Big Box stores in places where they didn't exist before.

Nashville, a couple years ago was a different city than it is today. So is it on -- would it be unreasonable to think like, oh, maybe we should go to Nashville? Well, geez, are you guys opening up lanes? No, there's a new market there. We want to get into the market. Guess what we're in the transportation business. People are moving goods from to a place where they didn't move them before. So obviously we would look at those markets. And if it made sense, and we could compete, that's what we do.

Justin Long

Thinking about the pricing environment as we get into next year, obviously the truckload market has improved capacities tight there, the service product for CSX is strong. So it feels like there should be some nice momentum. When you think about pricing in general merchandise versus intermodal, do you think the pricing trends will look similar into 2021? Or with intermodal, I know it's a bit more price sensitive. Just wondering if you -- we could see a kind of divergence in the trends on pricing?

Jim Foote

Well, in general, first of all we don't talk about pricing too much. But in general again we think that we've priced to the value of our service. And to the extent that our service gets better, we should be able to price more. We don't look at the dial-a-truck prices on an hourly basis to try and figure out what the market spot price is. That's really not the nature of the way we do business. We have long-term relationships with customers. And so, price increases, it will, should continue to be consistent with what they've been over the last couple of years at CSX.

Justin Long

And are you pretty pleased with your IMC relationships right now, maybe you could just talk about the service that you're seeing out there with those companies that you work with as well?

Jim Foote

Oh, gosh. Our relationships with IMCs they are absolutely best buddies. We work together. We work together as partners in a -- to provide a joint transportation product, that's simply what it is, starts on a truck and ends on a truck. And if they can use rail, they use rail. And by working together, we hope that between the two of us we can grow together. That's the relationship. And then we argue about who gets what piece of the pie, simple as that.

So yes, I think as our service levels, clearly, we had some difficult times with some of our IMCs as were just talking about, when we were somewhat changing and rationalizing whatever term you want to use, how we did business in certain markets, it was disruptive. But I think we're clearly back on a very good footing with all of our customers and we want to grow together.

And we want to develop these new markets that we were talking about. And we want to be bigger players in e-commerce and developing products that can be competitive in these marketplaces.

So I think we're really, as I said earlier, they have challenges, whether it be drivers or whatever it might be GAEIR. If the government regulation is changing where within, they have to do business. So I think they lean on us to get the job done. And to a certain degree, we lean on them to help us get done in the first mile, last mile, what we don't do. So it’s a good -- it’s a good and healthy relationship. I think, look at the volume growth in intermodal right now. We're doing things -- we're doing things from a service standpoint to help them serve their customers in a way I think that has to be -- they have to be pleased and surprised about how we've been able to respond.

Justin Long

Right. And maybe shifting the call. I know the view from CSX is longer-term, that market will continue to be pressured. But it sounds like there's some structural changes that you've been implementing this year. And I know you probably don't want to go into the details around all of that. But as we look into next year and beyond on the heels of those changes, you've made within the coal franchise, is it reasonable to expect that your coal business can outperform the market going forward?

Jim Foote

Which market domestic, export?

Justin Long

I guess both.

Jim Foote

Again there's a huge challenges in both things. I think as we have changed -- we've changed. CSX is a changed different company that it was a few years ago, we view things slightly different. Not just from a service standpoint, but from a marketing strategy standpoint as well. We have new people in key roles and just about every key role in the organization. We have new people with different thoughts on how to do things differently than the way it's always been done. I think we have a much clearer vision of the global markets. We recognized our -- the U.S. coal industries place in the global markets. And our challenge is to leverage what we've done on our service and cost side is to prove that we're a reliable source for export coal and again align ourselves with expanding or changing markets.

But at the end of the day, we're kind of at the mercy of global demand, global steel demand, global demand for electricity, price of gas in Russia and all those kinds of things, that we don't have a lot of control over.

And then on the domestic side, on the electric utility side, that's going to continue to be a challenge for us. I don't know if -- I don't know what natural gas prices are going to be a year or two from now. Whether or not coal is going to continue to remain reasonably competitive, but our challenge in both markets here is to make sure that we -- we're forward-thinking we understand the dynamics of the market and change appropriately. So we can meet the needs from a service standpoint and understand the changing dynamics, so we can adapt and continue to participate in which is still a very, very good piece of our business for as long as we possibly can.

Justin Long

I know the cash flow profile of the business is something that CSX's really been focused on highlighting, and I think it's an important part of the story. Last quarter, you authorized the buyback the $5 billion buyback incrementally. Now that we're through the Election, we have some data points on a vaccine, is it reasonable to expect you to get more aggressive putting that buyback program to work? Or how do you think about the pace of allocating that program?

Jim Foote

Well, we didn't pull out or suspend our share buyback because of a change in philosophy, or a lack of available cash to be used for that purpose. We suspended our share buyback because with all of the uncertainty, it was just the prudent thing to do. We, a while ago, told everybody we were back in the market. But being more opportunistic and so I think that's -- I think that's the case going forward. That's our philosophy. We generate a lot of cash flow. I think you should all recommend and look at companies based upon their free cash flow versus their earnings per share. I'd be very, very pleased if everybody did that.

And then, so our first call on cash, obviously is to maintain the railroad which we're doing a really good -- really, really good job at. We're spending more money to improve and maintain the railroad. What we're doing more in terms of what we're installing in terms of rail ties ballast, et cetera than has historically been done at CSX. But the kind of philosophy in terms of efficiency that we apply to running the trains is what we do to apply to how we install a rail and tie, so we get more done for less.

And so first thing make sure we keep the railroad in great shape, be in a position to serve our customers' needs, and then after that it's, invest in opportunities to grow. If they have any -- the appropriate level of return that makes sense. And trust me trying to get $1 out of Kevin is tough. But he continues to find extremely high return projects first to investing. And after that, as we've always said our philosophy has been then we return that cash in some way, shape or form to our shareholders. And so nothing's changed. We have the authority. And we'll be there doing that at various different degrees as we go-forward.

Justin Long

On the topic of capital allocation, there have been headlines around Pan Am; you guys have addressed that, so I'm not going to ask about it. But I did want to ask just bigger picture about Class 1 mergers and M&A and just coming out of this pandemic, knock on wood, have your views around that changed at all? I mean, if that's something that CSX would be interested in pursuing in the years ahead?

Jim Foote

I don't see anything near-term. You can never say what's going to happen down the road. But I think I said in the last earnings call, I think there's a changed mindset in the industry right now, in terms of how to work. An exciting time, really exciting time for all the individual railroad companies, the industry, our customers in a way we're working together and collaborating more with a focus on service not just on our own companies, but jointly, 50% of the traffic either originates or terminates on connecting railroads. So, we can have really, really great service. But if the -- if our connecting partner doesn't, then so much, so what our service really isn't any good.

So I think this common mindset that you see across the industry by not only -- not only the Class 1s but the regional players as well bodes well for opportunities for us to get some of those, get a lot of those synergies that's traditionally the mindset, I think the railroad managements would have been. Well, the only way we can -- the only way we can get those synergies is by having us controlling the single line move and us consolidating our G&A into one, we can do this, we can do that, we'll get better.

I think we can get a lot of those values without having to resort to going down the M&A route, not to say that's not a logical approach, somebody might differ with me. I just think that there's a tremendous amount of things that we can do.

And the more and more, like I say the more and more we become likeminded in the way we approach the business, the better it is for everyone. Clearly, the railroads run better today with a smaller number of railroads than they did back in 1980, when there were 61 or 62 Class 1 railroads just because you want to go back to that day. I mean, it was just jointed dysfunctional. And the railroads kept losing market share, market share, market share, market share because they didn't run very well. So we've got ourselves in a good spot right now. We're focusing on the right things to do. And we can continue, I believe, to find opportunities in synergies as we move forward that traditionally, I think most people thought the only way to get this by merging.

Justin Long

Maybe as we close with one last question, the Election is now behind us, I guess depending on the top two. But any kind of high-level thoughts on how the outcome of the Election could impact your business, whether it's regulation or anything else we should be mindful of looking into next year and beyond?

Jim Foote

Not into next year. I mean, we've gone through; we do this all the time. The railroads have been around forever. So I guess we'd have to go back and see what the change was during -- from the Truman administration to whatever administration. So we've been through this all the time, sometimes there's more interest in it.

I think the biggest thing from any industry, and it's probably not just the roads, the biggest thing from anybody who's regulated and has a regulator is there is going to be a more of a focus on having more regulation on how we run the business, is it going to be less. But we get through all of that like everybody else does. And so I don't see anything, I don't see anything that it would dramatically change the way we run the company, whether or not when the new administration whenever that might be or whoever that might be, comes to power.

Justin Long

Well, Jim, I think we're out of time. So I'm going to leave it at that. But it's great to see you. I really appreciate your time today and wish you the best of luck headed into year-end and everyone that dialed-in, thanks for joining us. I hope you have a great rest of the week. Enjoy the conference. And we'll talk soon.

Jim Foote

Thank you very much for the time.

Justin Long

Thanks, everyone.