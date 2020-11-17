Paradox Interactive AB (PRXXF) CEO Ebba Ljungerud on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paradox Interactive AB (OTC:PRXXF) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 17, 2020 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ebba Ljungerud - Chief Executive Officer

Alexander Bricca - Chief Financial Officer

Ebba Ljungerud

Hi, everyone and welcome to the screen for our Q3 2020 report. Hello, Alex.

Alexander Bricca

Hi.

Ebba Ljungerud

How are you?

Alexander Bricca

I’m good. How are you?

Ebba Ljungerud

I’m good. I’m a bit depressed, we had some new corona advice in Sweden yesterday, very strict routine. We as everyone else, of course, are seeing a lot of impact from this. But we are going to do our part, which were to sit for parts for instance, and get over this soon as possible.

But that is not why we are here today, we have some great numbers, I think to share with you. So let’s kick it off.

Q3, the royal quarter, obviously, because we released our game, Crusader Kings III. Our revenues were up 75% compared with the same quarter last year, very happy with that. And if we look at year-to-date, so that is January to September 50% up compared to 2019.

And profit, a double in profit compared to the same quarter last year. And if you look at the year-to-date, it is up by 77%. So we are of course super, super happy with these numbers and very proud. The profit year-to-date is close to SEK1.4 billion. So I think that we are seeing great progress there.

If we move to the next slide, this is very much thanks to Crusader Kings III. A game, a franchise, I should say that we have been developing over many, many years, 16 years since the first one was released. And the third one was released 1st of September this year.

We had high hopes for the game very high hopes, we felt very good. But of course, it was amazing to first of all get a Metacritic score of 91. So Metacritic is the combined review score from professional reviewers that are all over really, in our field.

But even more fantastic, I think is that our fans, who now have made almost 21 not quite, but almost 21,000 reviews on Steam. And when we look at the average score there is on 92%. So that is fantastic. It is such a great reward to see that something that we love is also the beloved by everyone who supports us and plays our game.

So that means that a bit more than a month after the release, so early October, we cross one million sold games on Steam, very big milestone for us. We have also launched a game on game pass with Microsoft for PC. And that was a first for us to do on this scale with a brand new game a bit scary and very exciting. So we of course are also seeing an influx of players who have not been in as much touch with Paradox the Steam players from before. So that is a really interesting part of this game for us.

I should mention that this building franchises over time, which we have done in the case of Crusader Kings is really something we tried to do with everything, it is part that is why we think it is so important to own our own IPs and to build on our own IPs, even as small and not always amazing release early days builds towards the future and towards a franchise over time. And as we have such long games and want to support them for so many years, it is really key for our business model. So all in all, we are super happy with this release.

If we look at what else is, in the numbers for the quarters, we started the quarter with the end of the Steam Summer Sale a couple of days there in July, we have launched only one DLC this quarter, which was distant stars first Delores Console.

As you can see in the reports, we see a substantial contribution from console, we are very happy about that. So we are also looking at the future, what else we can do on console going forward. We have, of course, the next generation, so both PlayStation and Xbox came out now. And so that is also very exciting and drive interest for the console in general.

A big part of, of course of the revenues is all of our players, it is the only part [indiscernible], we have four million active users and players of our game. And we have more than 14 million registered PDX accounts. And the accounts are important for lots of reasons. But since we sell our games through third-parties like Steam or Microsoft, or Epic and many others, we want to have our direct connection with our fans, and we want to be able to communicate directly with them.

So we have been building our epi-system for a long time, and we will continue to do so. And this is really the foundation of how we build for the future, together with the game. And what we are also doing in parallel is of course trying to build services and features that helps better interesting for the fans and helps them to enjoy the game more.

We had a constellation of an externally developed project, this happens every now and then. And it is part of what we do really. We think it is very, very important to be able to start projects and then also cancel them if they don’t work out fully. It happens all the time. In this case, there was the game developed by a third-party studio that we had not yet announced that we cancelled.

So that affected the results with SEK28 million bottom line. And that also brings us to the next thing, which is that we have during the quarter change are more decision models. So we capitalize all the developments for a game, whether it is a first party or a third-party, that is developing it. And that is all that money’s been depreciated over time once we released the game.

And previously we have done equal parts for 18-months, so [180] (Ph) of the CapEx per month. But having analyzed for the past year or so the structure of how revenues come in, we have decided to change this to better reflect how the revenue come in for a game.

So for Crusader Kings and games that are similar going forward, we will take one third of the cost the first month, one third of the cost month, two to six and one third of the cost month seven to 18. So that means that it is a fairly different model, but also reflect revenues better.

It is not going to be for all games because the game for instance is in early access does not have the same revenue stream and the same goes for mobile. But in this type of game we receive going forward as well.

Yes, I think I should also point out what I always point out that the revenue fluctuates over quarter. We don’t release based on a quarter, we release when we think a game or DLC is ready, and that means that we don’t, you can’t always compare quarter-over-quarter. So it is much better to look that up over a longer period of time, rolling 12-months for instance, would be my recommendation.

Other important things this quarter, we have mentioned this before, I’m wearing a jacket. But we have acquired two studios, first of all Playrion Game Studio. Playrion is based in Paris, it is a mobile studio. And they work on a game called Airlines Manager. And the reason we think that they are a great fit for us is that it is in the management segment. That is a very big segment for us. And it is also in mobile, where we are always looking at expanding our skill set and the guys in Playrion are really great at this.

And the next studio, which is Iceflake Studios. An Iceflake is based in Tampere in Finland, and we have been working with them for quite a while on the game survive in the aftermath, which is a management game in the survival world. It was released in early access on Epic a bit more than a year ago. And we actually released in early access on Steam in October.

And we are looking at a full release next year, sometime quite early next year. So this studio is also of course an addition of talents to us. In an area where we know a little bit more than in mobile but still place where we really running close.

I mentioned COVID in the beginning, it continues to be a big topic, we still encourage all our employees to work-from-home and almost all of our locations, we continue to follow the recommendations from the authorities. We feel that taking care of ourselves and making sure that people feel safe and healthy is key here.

We do a lot of activities around - we actually do a lot of both social and move around activities. And we also have a lot of seminars for mental health and how can you work-from-home and how can you lead from home because of course, this is also quite a big strain on managers to never see their teams.

The long-term impact I said this before as well but especially in Q1 and Q2 we saw quite an uplift from COVID. It definitely normalized during Q3. We haven’t seen any big bump as before, but who knows, we will continue to evaluate this going forward of course. And we are also continuously seeing an effect on productivity.

It really comes from two parts. One is that it is tougher when you never meet in-person. And the other one is also that we are recruiting so many people, I mean, we are still in a very lucky situation.

So we are growing and we are recruiting and it is definitely more challenging to build company culture and build an inclusive environment when you meet so literally as we do today. So we are like pretty much everyone else in the entire world hoping for this for us to find a vaccine and also that it goes away soon.

Last but not least, we have a really cool game coming up, Empire of Sin we are launching Empire of Sin on the first of December. This is the strategy game and, 1920s Chicago mob era during the prohibition, you take on a mobster role and you will build your empire in these times.

The game is built by Romero Games, they are based in Ireland in Galway, and we are seeing some really cool and good previews on the game. So we are very excited about this and really, really look forward to the release first of December.

And that is it for me. I think for now. Alex, you are over to the numbers.

Alexander Bricca

Thank you. Let’s dig in. So, as Ebba mentioned, a new record quarter in terms of revenue. We manage to obtain a SEK495 million of revenues in the quarter, compared to SEK283 million in the same quarter the year before. So, that is an increase of 75%.

As we have pointed out many times before, making these year-on-year comparison, single quarter is not always relevant, because our business is not the seasonal. So, you need to look what has happened in the quarters, and on paper, these two quarters Q3 of this year in Q3 last year are very similar. I mean, we have released one new game in both quarters, seeking through this quarter and [indiscernible] Q3 the last year.

But besides from that, no proper piece expansion about this quarter one port to Stella console of DLC and last year’s quarters one port to Stella console and one to CK console. So it looks kind of similar, but, of course, the fantastic reception, all the CK3 made a big part of this difference, the large part of course.

But in addition to that, we should mention collaborations we have with Game Pass or Microsoft, regarding Game Pass as well as Epic for surviving the aftermath. Well, Game Pass we had last year, excuse me, as well, but not to the same extent. I think we had three games in the service at that point, now we have much more, especially newer games like CK3. So that is of course you have the revenues that we didn’t see last year.

So, operating profit SEK188 million compared to SEK93 million same quarter last year, that is little more than doubling, 102% up very good, of course. And the same goes for profits after financial items SEK187 million versus SEK93 million. And the profit after tax is coming at SEK149 million compared to SEK74 million the same quarter last year.

Operating margins very strong again 38% in Q3 this year compared to 33% the same quarter last year, and if we look at the full-year, year-to-date so far we are at the 37%. And the profit margin margins after tax is 30% in Q3 of this year compared to 26% Q3 last year. So, very solid and strong margins as we are very happy with.

Equity to asset ratio, well, there we have had a drop compared to last year. This is due to accounting standards regarding leasing. So, it means that we take our leasing contract as an asset and as a debt. And as you might remember, last year, we did quite a lot of moves in [indiscernible] in Dallas and in Seattle and into new listing agreements, which meant that the assets went up and that the debt went up so that equity to asset ratio went down a bit.

Average number of employees 596 for the quarter, and we ended the quarter at 606. And of course we had a nice addition at the beginning of the quarter, which was to a large extent driven by the acquisitions of Iceflake, the Play Room. So we were at 472 at end of the same quarter last year. So quite a nice additional colleagues during the last four months.

Ebba Ljungerud

And hence this whole challenge of getting everyone on board and being a part of the bigger family, when we are not in the office in the same way.

Alexander Bricca

Yes.

Ebba Ljungerud

That is also great.

Alexander Bricca

Also great. So let’s dive in a bit more into the cost side. But first, we can look at the top-line, the revenue. Here we see something that used to be strange for Paradox. During the last four quarters, we have had a constant growth. So each quarter has been higher than the previous quarter for the last four quarters.

And if you look a bit earlier in the years, you will see a much more fluctuating revenue. And I think that is more representative for how it will be going forward. So we were of course planning for a continuing trend going upwards. But we will see as we have had during the last three years, a much more fluctuating quarter-to-quarter development, I think. Where we have high interest one quarter and even some decrease in next quarter.

Ebba Ljungerud

It is basically a clear sign that we don’t release based on quarters, we release based on what we think it gave her credit to come up, right.

Alexander Bricca

That is exactly what it looks like. So let’s look a bit more into the cost, we divide our costs into three main types, the cost of goods sold, selling expenses, and administrative expenses, where cost of goods sold is by far the highest or biggest type of cost.

Here we have for the cost for our studios, our nine internal studios now, for the cost for our external development partners. So we say a bit rough that somewhere around half our games are developed by external studios. So we will [lose] (Ph) costs come in here as well.

We have royalties on this item as well, we pay external studios, when the games are doing good, we pay royalties to the students. We also have depreciation here on the game intellectual properties that we have acquired over the years.

So latest one was the Playrion where we got the rights to airline manager. And the same we required Prison Architect and off ago BattleTech through the HPS acquisition, and it is Wonders and also a world of darkness leaves and forget of course.

So that will adds up. And then also we have quite a lot of text development at our publishing unity as PDX. That tech unit is since the beginning of this year, spanning almost all its focus on developing functionality that is very close to the games. So therefore that is considered as the cost of goods sold now.

If you look at all these three costs, they adopt for some 303 million. And if you go back to Q3 2019, it was just below SEK200 million. So it is a 53% increase less than revenue, which is important thing.

And this comes, if we remain a bit on the cold line. This has to do with the fact that we are growing our business, we are growing our organization and doing more things. But also we are recognizing costs for the development went through the amortization was described. That means, when we release a game, the cost goes up, because then we start to amortize that game.

Previously, when we amortize equal amounts during the first 18-months, it didn’t have a huge impact when we released a game, but from this quarter, it is probably going to look similar in future quarters, we will see a COGS or cost of goods sold, that is following the revenue in the best ever sink, I would say, and that is part of the purpose why we do this way. But we have changed this amortization method, we want to match the period of the cost and revenues for the same resource.

Marketing costs, and administrative costs. The marketing and selling expenses is all the costs we have for external marketing for our internal marketing organization, our partner management and everything. So that went from SEK 40 million Q3 last year to SEK 50 million Q3 this year.

So and this cost, as you can see, it fluctuates between the coworker. So you shouldn’t down the line, the development of the cost, by just looking at two quarters comparing them, you need to look a bit more over time. And as you can see from the blue line, it is growing slowly.

Administrative expenses; that is everything else, that is not the cost of goods sold, and marketing. So it is part of the offices, it is a us, it is HR, it is IT, and quite a lot of things. And that has been going down even compared to previous quarters.

And that has to do to large extent with the fact that we have a big part of our tech people and publishing the previous leaders to work with administrative cluster functions now work with game cluster functions.

So I think we can move from this chart further. This shows revenues as in the previous chart, and here you can see the same in the green bars it has during four quarters going up. But before that, it does not get much more frustrating.

And you see the operating profit that has followed the revenues, and we will see the same or perhaps even more similar going forward, where the yellow line will follow the green bars to a large extent.

And again, it seems, especially if you look at 2018 and 2019; there is quite a fluctuation of revenues and profits between the quarters. So if you want to analyze and understand Paradox and try to figure out where we are heading, don’t compare justice in the quarter, even if it is compared to the last quarter over whether you use the same quarter previous year.

It is much better to try to group it together as we have done for you on this slide. So this is rolling 12-months or rolling four quarters. And there you can see a much clearer trend or and the much smoother growth, both in terms of revenue and profit.

Cash flow, green bars show the cash flow from our operating activities. So that is pretty much all our kind of live games, what it takes to the revenues we get from the games and what it takes to support them. And the yellow bars is the investing activities. So if we start with the cash flow from operating activities, again, the super strong cash flow with over $200 million added.

Ebba Ljungerud

But still a bit low if you consider Crusader Kings or - leading question.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. Thank you it is a good question, yes, thank you. Yes, we have a fantastic Q3. So what one could expect the cash flow from operating activities would be higher, but we released Crusader Kings September 1st.

So that means that all the cash from our distributors from selling to Crusader Kings III in September, we had not received by the end of Q3 instead, we got almost everything at the end of October. So we can expect very good October from the cash flow from operating activities.

If we look at the cash flow from investing activities, that is a record. Normally, what we have here every quarter is the cash flow from investing into game development. There we had 154 million investing in Q3, that is the record if we just looked at investment into game development. But in addition to the $154 million, we have also invested in Playrion and Iceflake by doing those acquisitions, so quite an important quarter in terms of building for the future.

Total equity, total non-current assets, the total non-current assets is very close to SEK1.5 billion. So this is mainly our capitalist development. It is also the intellectual properties to the licenses and game rights that we have acquired not yet depreciated on and it is also all these rent contracts that I mentioned earlier. And as you can see from the green bar, it is almost one-to-one caveat by our equity, and they sell so we have very little debt financing of our business.

That is what I had planned to go through. So -

Ebba Ljungerud

Start reading and we can keep the answers quite short. First, how many copies of tickets have been sold? Today I mentioned it, we passed one million just after the end of the quarter, early October. super happy with that. We also shared some stats that a while ago, for instance, 25 million hours played I can’t remember how many mergers there is a lot of them and a lot of where we sold. It can find that information if you Google the press release from that. And what are your favorite [PDX] (Ph) games? Well, mine at the moment I’m mainly seeing cities actually and back to

Alexander Bricca

Okay. And it is [Indiscernible].

Ebba Ljungerud

Have you killed anybody?

Alexander Bricca

No. not yet.

Ebba Ljungerud

Okay. And some words on the more theories that PBX plan on supporting more new releases with some kind of secret path.

Alexander Bricca

Yes, we also see some path is when we bundled different pieces together inside of them as one. So this we did for Crusader Kings III. And we also plan to do it for Empire of Sin.

Ebba Ljungerud

And you can already buy it. And we have done this for quite a few days.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. And the report I mentioned, which was the only kind of DLC we released in Q3. That was actually part of the third expansion pass or season pass that we have -.

Ebba Ljungerud

That is true. That is true. Okay. Did giving away CK II the take two and making it free today, have a huge positive impact on CK III sales. Yes, it is a very good question. It is part of going into a launch of a new game. There are lots of marketing activities that are being done and they all, at least the intention is that all of them support each other and giving away CK II for free was definitely a part of it.

So, it is very difficult to draw a straight line, but as we can see from the sale of CK III, we are super happy with all of the activities that built up together, and I also think it is a great way to ease into to one of our games, to look at one of the ones that are actually to play. So, I would try it out if you haven’t already.

Alex, how do you recognize the revenue from CK III or any game does it all come in the quarter or is it recognized over a period of time? Maybe cover both pre-orders and then -

Alexander Bricca

Yes. So, this is a question that we have received a couple of them during the morning, so seems to be important. Well, so most of the games have been sold during September meaning that the players have actually made the purchase in September. And, the revenues from those purchases, we recognized in September. So, that is the base method.

Then there are a couple of variations so that. The on is pre-orders, that we have sold before September. The revenues of those pre-orders were recognized when we release the game in September.

And then on the other hand, we have sold - the previous question was regarding season pass. So, when we sell season pass that includes revenues from future DLCs, then we distribute the revenues from that season pass. Even though we have received the money, we distribute it over the original base game or the period when we released the original base game and the upcoming periods, when we are planning to release the DLCs.

And was it something about, yes, I can mentioned [Multiple Speakers].

Ebba Ljungerud

Revenues from the Game Pass was the question.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. Because this part of the revenue is what we have seen in the third quarter that comes from the Game Pass revenues from CK III. So there we get ready to kind of recognized the revenues and distribute fairly them over the period where we have game available on the service. So that is compared to the sales stream.

The revenues are much more spread out all the time, so it is not that kind of front loaded. So, that is the way that we recognize Game Pass. And a little bit about cash flow. We talked a little bit about cash regarding Steam, regarding Game Pass, that depends on the contract. Sometimes we can get upfront, sometimes we get it at the end, sometimes it is distribute to some time.

Ebba Ljungerud

Because that affects the cash flow, but not the results.

Alexander Bricca

The results in revenue is distributed overtime.

Ebba Ljungerud

Cool. Okay. Are you satisfied with your games performance on Xbox Game Pass, can we expect more titles in the future? Short answer is yes. It is always scary to go into a completely new business model, in this case subscription. But we want to do it because we think a lot of people enjoy our games that way. It is important for us that we then work on onboarding to make sure that people understand what it is they are supposed to do in the game, even if they are not super used to our games. So that is something that we try to balance. We have been on the platform since it launched for PC in June 2019, and we are planning to continue to be on that. So yes that is the plan.

CK III again Alex, the take rate on the Steam so basically the revenue share, I saw that question on the - to that. How does the new systems been work these days.

Alexander Bricca

Yes. So it is a very specific question, but that is a calculative regardless. So when our distributors distribute the games for us, we kind of pay them by them keeping a share of the revenue. And in the digital entertainment industry 30% seems to have been the standard for many, many years regardless of platform you own.

And so on Steam upon two years ago it was 30% flat. But starting October 2018 they have changed it. so once a game reaches $10 million in revenues the revenue share drops from 30% to 25% and of course the game like CK III that has sold that much already, we reached that lower take rate quite quickly.

And then there is another take rate to reach once the game has reached $60 million then it drops another five percentage points to 20%. And this when it is an internally developed game, these extra money comes down to the bottom line for us, so we expect results in a very nice way.

Ebba Ljungerud

I think one I saw it in the cap as well. One additional question is if the revenue share to Steam included in the top-line and -

Alexander Bricca

Exactly. And there are kind of this as method. You could take the full gross number and then include those kind of fee to Steam and other distributors as a cost but we don’t do that, we take them that as a revenue.

Ebba Ljungerud

Alright. Next question, how did the experiment with the [Indiscernible] subscription pan now. So basically we have had an experience for quite a while on Steam where you buy the various game and then you subscribe to all the DLCs?

It is going well. It was a quite small sample, because we wanted to see if anyone wanted it. The people who wanted it tend to stick to it. so we deemed that successful. So we will continue to interest on it and continue to have that option available for people. And we are also looking at if we can include other games in that setup as well. But I would say it is mainly interesting for games that have a lot of DLCs where maybe as a player you want to try out the - when either continue that way or decide which DLCs you like.

Are you developing in a new unannounced titles Alex. How many externally developed titles of or in the back launch?

Alexander Bricca

Well yes. We are developing both external and internal titles. We always do and always try to develop more titles and bigger titles. But until we have announced and we kind of haven’t announced them and we are not saying how many they are and when we planned to release and when we planned to announce them. So you just have to keep away thing until the announcement comes.

Ebba Ljungerud

Keep your eyes on the price so to speak.

Okay. what are your plans in regards to PDX in face of COVID-19 and the industry’s tend to move to more digital event form as well?

This has been a huge technical conversation this year. We of course would have wanted to have a physical PDX and we love meeting up with everyone and having all the developers there and all our partner there, et cetera. Given that it is the November 17th, and you haven’t heard anything, I think you can safely assume there won’t be a PDX on this year.

I really, really hope to come back to doing something next year, but we still don’t know. And we want to make sure that we have something to talk about, of course, but also that we can do it in a way that is good for us, but primarily also space for us and everyone who wants to join.

Okay, I have a question about Stellaris: Galaxy Command. How much of an impact is it having to cash flow? If it is not doing well is there a downside risk to overall earnings? So sorry, Stellaris: Galaxy Command is our mobile game.

Alexander Bricca

So at this moment is that not does not have much impact to the cash flow, I mean, first, we have a like a negative cash flow, as you can see from one of the previous slides during the development phase. And then when we release the game on like the cost side, we don’t have much negative cash flow. But normally, when a game is successful, we have a very positive cash flow. This is a mobile games, so the expected to kind of take up rate is different. So far, we are not seeing a huge cash flow impact from this game.

The second question is, if it is not doing well, is there a downside to risk overall earnings. Yes, I mean, the plan with all our games is that they are going to generate the positive earnings each game. So the games that don’t contribute to that don’t contribute to the earnings. So that is like the main negative thing with the game. If it at the end doesn’t deliver. And then of course, it doesn’t even generate enough profit to cover its own development costs, then we do these write downs. That is very rare once we have released the game, but it happens. It happened two years ago the last time around.

Ebba Ljungerud

The new CK III players, do you see them moving over to pay other PDX games as well?

I would say it is a bit too soon to tell because people are sticking to CK III to a very large extent. But we do see a large influx of new players, not least from the Game Pass corporations. So of course, we hope to see them move over into other games. And when we look historically, we can see that when we have had new games with big new influxes, like, [indiscernible] or even further Black Magicka, but yes, over time, yes, they move into other games as well start to play them.

We have an amortization question here. What’s the effect in September with the accelerated amortization? Can you go into more details?

Alexander Bricca

Yes, a bit more detail. I mean, we don’t disclose single games, not revenues, and not development costs. But I can explain the model a bit more. So previously, we took one eighteenth of the development costs, and now we take one third. So let’s all as an example. Assume that the development costs to be depreciated would be SEK50 million. Then in the previous method, where we take one eighteenth, it would be a little less than SEK3 million per month to write off or to amortize.

Now with this new model, when we take one third, it would be SEK17 million during the first month. So the difference is SEK40 million. So if the game would be SEK50 million, it would be SEK40 million impact of this new method. If it will be double SEK100 million, it would be SEK28 million as an impact.

Ebba Ljungerud

What long-term growth do you plan for in the company as a whole? Well, we don’t disclose that either. But we do disclose that we are on a growth path, and we intend to continue to grow. And I think you can look at our CapEx volumes to see that we are investing in the future and then for that.

Back catalogue weakness in Q3 year-on-year in PC. Excluding Crusader Kings III from Q3 and into Wonders Planetfall from Q3 2019. Is there a big difference and is this the result of lack new DLCs released. In Q3 2020 or is that the potential demand was absorbed by strong Q1 and Q2?

Alexander Bricca

Yes. So two things here. Yes, all our quarters are very dependent on us coming out with the content for the game. So if we don’t come out with expansions on certain titles, it means that those titles are not going to sell a lot. So we have a quarter with no deal phase, we are not going to sell much. That goes for every quarter, and it goes for Q3 this year in Q3 last year, as well.

And neither of those quarters had any real expansions. But I would, I don’t know, if there is some kind of conclusion here that the so-called the back catalogue, sold the less this year Q3, compared to last year’s Q3. Again, we don’t disclose this on the program level, but I would not confirm that conclusion we expect to see.

Ebba Ljungerud

Alright. Try to go through a few more questions here. Mobile, how’s it going we have mentioned it before we are investing for the future Playrion was an acquisition in line with it and it is not our biggest platform and we don’t think it will be in the future, either. But it is important that in addition to our game.

Do you see any similar patterns in engagement from Q2 to Q4 if lockdown measures implemented for instance in the U.S.?

Alexander Bricca

I think it is too early to say. But I mean in end of Q1 and throughout case, I would say we had, we saw huge uptake on the gaming on the consumption side. I think we should not take that for granted that that will happen again.

Ebba Ljungerud

And Bloodlines is the question, how is that going?

So Bloodlines is definitely seeing impact from COVID-19. And it is a new genre for us. But we are continuing to build on this game. And it is definitely one of those areas where we build for the future. So there will be more news about this at this stage for sure.

And does work from home also have an impact on DLCs or should we for that reason expect last deals to see in the upcoming quarters?

Alexander Bricca

I think, it does impact everything a bit. But perhaps DLC production is not the part that is impacted the most perhaps has impacted it last, because there you have a smooth team that has released on the franchise before work. So you could say that it is late in the development stage. So I think the DLC production will be less impacted than the new game production.

Ebba Ljungerud

We have some questions on cloud gaming. How are we looking at Cloud gaming?

We are working with several of them. It depends a little bit on how difficult the tech is to move a game to their backend for some it is the same game, for instance, for ply station’s cloud version. So it depends, but we are available on a multiple cloud basis and we want to be as well. As I said before, we want to be where payers are. So we tend to move to that.

Why we chosen to change the remote to station schedule now. I think we responded to this, but -

Alexander Bricca

Yes. I mean the timing, so we see a bigger games being released in the future. And then this becomes more of a topic, how you distribute amortization over time. If we look back over 2018 and 2019, if we would have applied the same model during those two years, it wouldn’t have made much difference, but going forward, we will see just bigger games coming out to be good development costs, then this is going to have a bigger impact. So it becomes more important to match the revenues and the cost more detailed together.

Ebba Ljungerud

Alright. We have time for three more questions. So, Xbox has been mentioned a few times. What about the other consoles, we are on both the switch and Parson for instance, will be on switch and also PlayStation. So we are definitely there.

Alex, the cash spent on M&A seems a bit lower than I thought. How much are the payment is deferred or is it being supplemented by equity?

Alexander Bricca

Okay. If you look just quarterly report towards the end of it, in one of the notes, you have a fairly data explanations on how much has been spent on each of the acquisitions. I guess, we pay all with cash and no shares.

Ebba Ljungerud

Alright. And then last but not least. Do you have now sold 80 million to 90 million in 2019 and written down a substantial portion of your capitalized development. How does the pipeline look for 21, 22? When can we expect more information? Also, is it reasonable to expect the same amortization strategy for most big titles?

So as we sad before, yes, we see that we, for similar types of gains, we will do the amortization in the same way. And then when it comes to the pipeline, we will tell you when we are ready to tell you.

Alexander Bricca

And I would like to point out something we have written down a lot. What was the kind of opening to the question.

Ebba Ljungerud

Actually if you compare yes.

Alexander Bricca

Yes, I mean, if we compare how big part of capitalist development that has been written down, I think we are at 3.7% year-to-date this year, last year was 5.4%. And the two years before that was 7% and 8%, respectively. So this just shows that this is the part of our business. This is something that we need to kind of expect them actually to embrace because it is so important that we do this.

Ebba Ljungerud

We don’t want to ever be in a situation where we have to release the game just because we couldn’t afford to cancel it basically. Alright.

Alexander Bricca

Time is running out.

Ebba Ljungerud

Yes. Time is running out. I think we have covered pretty much all of the questions. Thank you so much for tuning in. We will be back with Q4,2020. That is in February though 23rd of February I believe is the date. So until then, if you have more questions, you can always contact us on Twitter or other platforms and thank you.

Alexander Bricca

Thank you for watching.

Ebba Ljungerud

Thank you.

