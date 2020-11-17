Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Management Presents at RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference November 17, 2020 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Louden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Mahaney - RBC Capital Markets

Shweta Khajuria - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Mahaney

All right, let's get started out my snack break. Hello everybody, I'm Mark Mahaney at RBC, Shweta Khajuria and I are co-hosting Seattle Steve Louden or Steve Seattle Louden, the CFO of Roku for the next 30 minutes. If you have any questions you want us to ask or you want to ask, there's a Q&A box at the bottom. Please feel free to type in questions as the days gone by, we've gotten more and more people use that functionality. So and we have been asking those questions, Steve, thanks a ton for joining us. I know we only got 30 minutes. This is glibly and maybe overly glibly put the Vaccine conference, first time that many companies, investors are looking at companies post what looks like very promising vaccine.

And hopefully you'll return to normalcy. Would you expect that to have any major impact on your business, which is another way of asking, you think that the COVID crisis served had any permanent impacts or semi-permanent impacts on Roku’s business that will be reversed to go into back to normalcy?

Steve Louden

Yes, hi Mark, and thanks to you and Shweta for hosting us here. This is always a great conference. And so the virtual incarnation will be interesting. Yes, when I look at the world, you get back to the fundamental promise of Roku that all TV will be streamed. And the corollary to that is that all TV advertising will be streamed. And so the COVID impacts for us have been largely an accelerant that trend toward that end state. And so certainly, there have been some puts and takes but Roku has been relatively fortunate in terms of accelerated interest in both streaming players, TVs that's resulted in accelerating active account growth for Roku over the last couple of quarters.

And then certainly there's been puts and takes on the advertising. But we see that the COVID impacts have been disrupting a lot of the traditional industry structures around advertising up fronts or the theatrical windowing. And so those are all positive factors. I don't think that when the COVID crisis subsides, hopefully sooner rather than later with the prospect of these vaccines, that it's going to change anything because we do believe that long-term trend is still intact, but rather we're just still getting there faster than we probably would have otherwise. But I feel good about the trajectory of the business, the resilience of it regardless of whether we were in a COVID crisis or not, because people are voting with movies streaming and our research suggests that they're very happy once they move up to streaming. So they're not going back to the old world and paid more for a cable bundle, regardless of whether we're out of the woods on COVID or not.

Mark Mahaney

And Steve, do you think that COVID crisis with the advertiser side is great kind of a tipping point and we've had quite a long period of time here in which Linear TV campaigns may have been offset upended live. Sports did come back live, but really crowd for a lot of people that wasn't people or crowds watching sports rather than watching sports. So do you think that there is evidence that there really wasn't an inflection in just TV ad budgets migrating online to?

Steve Louden

Yes, I think the disruption related to COVID has been a positive factor for the move to streaming. Folks that may have heard me talk before, I've talked about the phenomenon pre-COVID many times that the viewership has been moving over to streaming at increasing rates. But the ad budgets have been lagging significantly. And I think a lot of that has to do with the inertia of the traditional TV upfront process where the networks have done a fine job of trying to entice TV advertisers to spend a little more in the upfront process for next year based on some perceived scarcity.

While at the same time over the last five years, TV ratings have gone down by about half. But I think what you found is that when advertisers were very concerned especially early in the pandemic impacts around the amount of ad budget that they were spending and needing to curtail that, they looked a lot harder at the fact that under the traditional upfront process, they were spending, vast majority of their TV budgets six to 12 months out and they did not have flexibility. And so what you've seen is that process be disruptive in part because of lack of content here in the fall, because of production stuff, but also because advertisers increasingly are pushing back on having that level of commitments.

At the same time, their prior-year upfront deals, they've exercised a little use clause historically to be able to give notice and back out of significant portions of that prior commitment. And with that, we have seen them mix shift into OTT and into Roku in particular, because that's where the viewership is going. But it's also a more targeted, more measurable piece of advertising. And now that there's more scrutiny on budgets, having a much better sense of the ROI of your marketing is very, very appealing to marketers.

Mark Mahaney

Thanks Steve. Shweta?

Shweta Khajuria

Okay, thanks Mark. Okay, so in the third quarter Roku monetized ad impressions were 90%. So just two questions are, how sustainable is this and is it a decent proxy for video ad revenue growth?

Steve Louden

Yes, thanks. Yes, if you kind of look back at the trend on Roku monetized video ad impressions, we do believe that that's our best directional indicator of how the ad business is doing. Before COVID for I think it was six or seven quarters in a row we talked about that, Roku monetized video ad impressions was growing at 100 plus percent, in Q2 you saw that decrease to 50% year-over-year as a lot of these marketers reflexively pull the emergency brake on a chunk of their ad spend, and then it bounced back in Q3 to 90% year-over-year.

So it's up significantly relative between Q2 and Q3 year-over-year growth rates, but it's not quite back to the pace that it was growing pre-COVID. And so I'm encouraged that it's bouncing back. But it's not really quite back to normal, although certainly we do believe that we're outpacing the market significantly as folks lean into Roku. In terms of what's the proxy, I think we continue to be a premium CPM ad buy, but that's more than just five given the better ROI for that. So, we largely focus on moving advertising budgets over from traditional TV to Roku. And that's by far the biggest lever we can in terms of driving future growth and penetrating a massive opportunity as this $70 billion in the U.S. alone of TV advertising follows viewership streaming.

Just one thing on that, just give you a comparison point. There's a pretty incredible stat. I think it's from Nielsen where for 18 to 34 year old to key demo, roughly half of their TV viewing in the quarter was streaming versus you look at the advertising budgets, and market data is a little harder to come by there. But you probably are in the mid single digit range for the percent of advertising budgets that have shipped over, ships over so. So even the fact that people are leaning more into OTT advertising, and Roku in particular, there's still like a massive gap where they greatly trail the amount of viewership that's moved over. And we think they need to right size that over time.

Shweta Khajuria

Okay, thanks Steve. And then in the third quarter, there was also this one-time impact of revaluation of the business contracts which, if you want to quantify here, that'd be great. But if not, should we expect that, is that on an ongoing basis?

Steve Louden

Yes, we didn't quantify it in particular, but we did say that, the primary driver of strengthening the platform business was just kind of core bounce back of the advertising business relative to Q2 as well as very strong fundamentals in the content distribution side of the business. And then in addition, you have this, the fact that a lot of these 606 content distribution deal models were revalued up. As a reminder, we value these deals, not just content distribution deals, but all our material deals under 606 Accounting, every quarter and we have a portfolio of these deals, some go up in a quarter, some go down, a lot stay the same, really you get a spike like we experienced in Q3 when there's usually a common set of assumptions that change several deal models in one direction.

And in our case, it was having a couple quarters worth of post-COVID related experience where we see accelerating active count base, we see higher propensity of consumers on SVOD subscriptions, TVOD has made a resurgence, as especially the premium movie rental has become a bigger, bigger thing. And so that caused us to value the deal models up and you get outsized portion of that in the quarter, you do that.

In terms of just for historical reference, the last time we had a similar kind of outsized impact of the 606 deal model valuation exercise that we do each quarter was back in Q2 of 2019. So it does happen, not that often. We did mention in some color for Q4 that we didn't expect that to have a similar impact in Q4 of this year.

Shweta Khajuria

Okay. Thanks Steve. Mark?

Mark Mahaney

Let me ask you two questions, Steve. One on OEM relations and one on international market expansion. This question, would you spend little time what the status of Roku is like with OEM today and both from the U.S. and in Europe?

Steve Louden

Yes, so. Hey Mark, you’re breaking up a little bit, but I think the question was around OEM relationships in sorry U.S. and international. Yes, in terms of the Roku TV program in general, things have been going very well, as a reminder, we started that program about five years ago. And so we've gone from no market share. While at the time, Android TV was already out there licensing, no operating system. So no market share five years ago to over a third of smart TVs that are sold running the Roku OS in the U.S. So we're number one, we passed Samsung as the top operating system in the U.S. within this last year, we announced in this quarter we believe we're now number one in Canada, as well in terms of smart TV OS sales. So very good progress on that, we continue to have a strategy where we want to become the default TV operating system.

And we have a multi-OEM strategy, non-exclusive strategy, and we've been continuing to add OEMs in the U.S., and we've added a lot more OEMs internationally as well. And then we're kind of building out the offering for Roku TV, elsewhere. Yes, certainly TCL has been our historically biggest partner, they were kudos to them for the U.S. team, they went all in on Roku from day one, and that we helped them go from 20 something in the market to one of the top players. But we've also seen in the U.S., really strong growth over the last year with other partners as well, including Hisense, who's really leaned in to Roku, over the last year or two.

Also, notably, Walmart's on brand, so their house brand of TVs, that's co-branded on Roku TV, and they've gained significant share in the market. So we've been leaning in heavily with Walmart, and then we're happy to see that we were able to extend the TCL deal internationally, we haven't access or we haven't announced any of those specific markets, because they'll start coming in 2021. But I think that speaks to being able to expand the relationship elsewhere. But at the same time, we've been growing internationally with other OEMs. In the last year, we've launched Roku TVs in Brazil, in the U.K., we've been gaining a lot of share to not only in Canada, but also in Mexico. So that speaks very well to the value proposition of the Roku program and the momentum we have.

Shweta Khajuria

Mark, are you on mute?

Mark Mahaney

Yes, I'm having a hard time. OEM relationships actually, you just got an agreement. And next year, we'll see an ounce of specific country markets.

Steve Louden

Yes, that's correct. The development cycle on those TV programs are generally let’s call them six to nine, maybe 12 months. And so we signed a deal, kind of mid to fall here this year. And so that means development cycle, so the TVs will start coming out in 2021 under that agreement.

Shweta Khajuria

Let me follow-up on that. It's hard to hear Mark. So let me follow-up. What percent share does Roku have smart TVs and players outside the U.S., so as we think about Europe right now, and who else is a leader there?

Steve Louden

Yes, in terms of international, it depends on the market. But, as a reminder our international go-to-market is three phase right, we need to build scale, we need to drive engagement and then monetize. So a lot of these markets were pretty early. And so we're so focused on building scale. Ideally, we want to get players and TVs into markets we're in to have a critical mass of the value prop and get maximize our reach as quick as we can. So it really depends like I said Canada we're a leading platform, streaming platform, we're number one in TVs. We're growing fast players both U.S. or sorry both the Canada and U.K. more than doubled last year, I don’t have the specific market shares but certainly there are other players notably Google and Amazon that have international footprints.

But importantly, we are heartened by the fact that the playbook that I described is three phase playbook and the competitive differentiators that we have in the U.S. we’ve got good proof points that that has significant traction in other markets as well. So the fact that we have lower barn costs, right that means we can build cheaper players and TVs and have an advantage over our competitors there. Our neutral positioning, the fact that we're free ad supported TV experts is more important in the rest of the world where they don't come to streaming with a high pay TV, high monthly build penetration that the U.S. does. So, we think the international markets still, the fact that they're significantly behind the U.S. in a lot of countries makes it an open playing field. And a lot of our advantages work nicely in other markets, and we were seeing good proof points of that.

Shweta Khajuria

Okay, let's follow-up with Mark, are you back on?

Mark Mahaney

Go ahead, Shweta, I will ask next question.

Shweta Khajuria

Okay, that sounds good. Let me ask you another question that came in from investors here in Smart TV, so incentives would consumers have to buy a Roku Smart, one smart TVs have fully penetrated in other words how differentiated is really from others in the market? And how will consumers identify that difference? And why would they choose a different smart TV?

Steve Louden

Yes, so I mean it's I think the key, why you would choose the Roku TV first and foremost is, it's a better value TV. And most importantly, the operating system is superior in terms of the UI is simple to use, we have historically had the most content. And the fact is, if you think about not just us saying that we're a better mousetrap, but the fact is on the player side, I think we've now CNET Editors’ Choice Awards in nine years in a row in the streaming category, our TVs are usually getting the top ratings as well, both from professional reviewers and strong consumer reviews.

And so that just speaks to that, it's easy to use, the TVs are good value, because we can have our OEMs build them cheap, more cheaply. And so there's a lot of advantages to that, from a consumer standpoint, certainly, as Roku TVs grow and we become default home screen on more and more TVs, potentially the player opportunity can wane over time, but I think there's a lot more legs in players. If you look at the latest trends, there's a lot of unconnected TVs out there, there's a lot of smart TVs that are out there that don't have great OSS from other players. And so it's an easy thing to add a Roku player to a TV to upgrade VOS and a lot of people do.

Shweta Khajuria

That makes sense. Let me switch gears to the Roku channel. So how do you view the opportunity with a Roku channel in terms of engagement and in terms of monetization? So let's start with engagement first, you've mentioned in the third quarter, right now you're reaching people or households that have 54 million people or so with a Roku channel? What does this mean in terms of the account ads that you can get for screening hours? And then I'll follow-up with monetization.

Steve Louden

Yes, so good question. If you go back to our business model, or kind of drive scale, drive engagement and then monetize, the Roku channel does a very nice job of driving engagement, and then also enhancing Roku’s monetization. So, on the engagement side, we started the Roku channel about three years ago, we correctly identified that free ad supported content was an important part of many consumers streaming viewing habits, because there are a lot of folks are willing to trade-off getting free TV versus subscription TV, as long as we add, ad load and that experience is not too painful. And so that's really the promise we started the Roku channel.

We were well ahead of the industry on that. And certainly, that the Roku channel has been growing very rapidly since its inception. And you mentioned the reach now that we're over 50 -- households with over 50 million people in reach. That's very significant reach but just as importantly, some other stats from Roku channel just to show the pace of growth it more than doubled its reach on a year-to-year basis. And more than doubled its streaming hours year-over-year, it was the fastest growing App of the Top 10 apps by streaming our growth.

So it's just, it's becoming this more compelling aggregation point for a lot of content, especially free ad supported content. It's great consumer experience and then from a monetization side, it’s one of the advantages that as a platform owner is structurally we know who's watching, we have a first party consumer relationship with the folks because they've signed into the Roku account. If you're a standalone AVOD app, you don't know who's watching, a lot of people don't realize that. But you kind of have about as much data as you do in the traditional linear world, if you're standalone AVOD app, because you don't have any kind of authentication on the front-end of your AVOD app. Otherwise, that would kill a lot of your traffic.

But we know who's watching in the Roku channel. And then we have the best proprietary data set on the platform. And so because we know who is watching and we have good data, we can have better content recommendation algorithms, hence that drives engagement. And just as importantly, on the monetization side, we can now sell that, that view of the library piece of content for a premium targeted CPM as opposed to a standalone AVOD app that has to sell that on run a network, or a lightly targeted Nielsen demo at a much lower CPM.

So it gives us a very strong advantage. And over time, that flywheel I think is really is really enhancing the Roku channel growth, along with the fact that we're continuing to innovate in the Roku channel. We added an electronic program guide, we added a lot of linear live channels, which was great as you got into Election season, we've added new categories like kids and family over time, premium subscriptions, which is our SVOD service, or offerings within the Roku channel that we just keep putting more and more content and experiences into the Roku channel, which helps fuel growth as well.

Shweta Khajuria

Okay, I'm going to try one more and then spin it over to you, Mark. Mark, can you hear us? Okay, okay. Okay, let me follow-up on Roku channel monetization. So you've referred to monetization has been denser on the Roku channel. So when you compare monetization on Roku within the Roku channel, and outside of the Roku channel, where you have a different level of control of different percentage of inventory? What do you mean by that? What do you mean that it is denser and can you compare the two please?

Steve Louden

Sure, yes, so what I mean by that is, if you think about any streaming out of Roku, you can have some hours that are more or less dense, right now, because we're early days still the move to streaming, we're focused on getting more active accounts, more scale, and just more general engagement, and then the monetization we're still early days. So we're not too particular like we just want the broader to format the broader trend. But when you look at within those streaming hours, if you got someone that says an existing Netflix subscription that we didn't sign up then and they spend more of their time in there, that's less dense monetization.

Although we do monetize every user, whether it's from display ads or buttons on the remotes or, or other sponsorships or other things in there. But if you think about then AVOD, if it's a third-party app, we get the general models, we get a share of inventory, but the content owner is always going to have the majority of that inventory versus in the Roku channel, we have we control 100% of the ad inventory. And then we were able to we have a rev share agreement, but then that means that we have a denser amount of monetization than we would necessarily getting some inventory split from a third-party app. And so that's why I talked about some of these levels of density. So all things being equal, the Roku channel growing faster than average helps to be a tailwind for the fact that Roku monetized video ad impressions would grow faster than the overall streaming hours.

Shweta Khajuria

Understood. That makes sense. So greater potential for higher gross profit dollars on the Roku channel than outside of Roku channel [indiscernible] being the same, gross margins being the same? Okay, Mark, I'm going to give to you.

Mark Mahaney

Yes, hopefully you can hear me this time. Amazon and HBO Max reached the deal yesterday, how close is Roku to striking the deal with HBO Max?

Steve Louden

Yes, I don't have any specific update on now. We generally don't talk about where we're at in deals. But yes, we continue to talk to folks and our goal is to have all content on there. But similar to the Peacock situation, we're not always first. But we've got a very good idea about what market is and how much value we can create. We've got the biggest, most engaged user base in the U.S. And so hopefully we can get a deal done. And then we can use our industry leading audience development tools to help build audience for new services.

Mark Mahaney

Do you plan to open up more and more of your ad inventory to outside the demand side platforms like the Trade Desk?

Steve Louden

Well, for our Roku media, we saw that direct either through our direct sales force or through the OneView platform. So we don't use outside parties as a demand source for us in terms of putting our inventory, say in a third-party DSP auction or marketplace, we do have connections to third-party DSPs as well as other players in the ecosystem, whether it's SSPs or measurement partners. And usually how that works is advertisers or their agencies would come to us and they would purchase Roku inventory. And they say they would like to fulfill some of that via a third-party DSP or some other instance. And then so we have connections to that to facilitate that. But we're focused on selling our inventory ourselves, for the most part.

Mark Mahaney

Could you talk about the degree of concentration in Roku platform streaming hours, at the time of the IPO was a pretty substantial concentration towards Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, over the last two or three years is that concentration held constant decreased or increased?

Steve Louden

Yes, in terms of some of the things that we've noted publicly in our filings, over time, Netflix continues to grow. They're the number one app on the platform. But as a comparison point, when I started at Roku, about five years ago, they were roughly 50% of the streaming and now they're under a third. And usually they tick down over time, as other players grow around them. Certainly, you've seen new entrants come on to into the streaming world, over the last year or two that have made waves. So most notably, Disney Plus, so that's diversified some of the top viewing, certainly the Roku channel didn't exist three years ago or roughly three years ago, and so that's now a Top 10 app. And like we said, last quarter is the fastest growing.

So there are some new entrants there, it does move around. But in general, the ecosystem is filling out as more companies shift their focus to streaming.

Mark Mahaney

Last question, Steve, this is niche one for you, the biggest challenge that you focus on in terms of maintaining growth rates over the next year or two?

Steve Louden

I think there’s a couple lenses on that. I mean, I do think, externally the biggest opportunity has always been the TV ad market and moving these dollars over. And like I said, the viewership is way ahead of that. So the biggest single prize that we can continue to do is push on getting these ad budgets to follow the viewership over to OTT and to Roku and particular in certainly innovations we have around like the OneView platform, things like the recently announced Kroger Shopper Data, new performance structures like the incremental audience guarantee, they can all help that.

But that's certainly the biggest piece and as I mentioned COVID, as a disruptor, I think has broken down some of the friction for that. So we'll see where that goes. But certainly that that's always been our biggest single opportunity, although there's great growth vectors on international on building Roku TV share, as well as the Roku channel for both the monetization and engagement platform, like we talked about. Internally, I spend a lot of time worrying about how we invest in the scalability and the efficiency of the operations of the business. And so that's something we continue to invest, it's a good problem to have when you're growing top line revenue as fast as we are and building headcount is very fast, but obviously, that creates a lot of work internally to keep up and make sure you're scalable. So I spend a lot of time thinking about that as well.

Mark Mahaney

Okay, Steve, thank you very much, Steve Louden, CFO of Roku. Thanks for joining us today stay safe, stay healthy. Hope to see you in the New Year and thanks everybody for participating this afternoon.

Steve Louden

Yes, thanks everybody for joining on the call and thanks to Mark and Shweta for hosting. Appreciate it. Stay well everyone.

Shweta Khajuria

Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A