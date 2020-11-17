I recommend this shipping company as a long-term investment even if the recent disruptions attached to the virus and the new Seadrill restructuring have taken a toll on the stock.

Of course, the major news was the cut in the quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share this quarter due to the ongoing Seadrill restructuring.

Operating revenues were $116.77 million compared to $111.53 million the same quarter a year ago and down 2.3% sequentially.

Source: FleetMon Image: SFL Sabine.

Investment Thesis

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) released its third quarter of 2020 results on November 16, 2020. SFL came out with better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.15 per diluted share. Still, the major news was the quarterly dividend cut to $0.15 per share this quarter due to the ongoing Seadrill restructuring and uncertainty surrounding this situation. In the conference call, CEO Hjertaker said:

In the meantime, we have adjusted the quarterly distribution to exclude all distribution from these offshore assets. And when the Seadrill situation is resolved, the Board will reassess the situation and possibly reinstate contribution from the rigs in the future.

After the quarter-end, SFL used some of its cash to take care of the West Taurus's financing and the West Linus, as we will see later in this article. The backlog also has been adjusted to $2.4 billion (from $3.2 billion) related only to shipping assets, not including the offshore segment and revenues from 16 vessels trading in the short-term market and future profit share optionality.

SFL's business model is composed of four distinct segments highlighted in the presentation below.

Its current fleet comprises 85 ships or drilling rigs with a charter hire in Q3 2020 of 25% on bareboat charter and 75% time charter. The company's actual backlog is now $3.2 billion, including the offshore drilling segment or $2.4 billion without Seadrill.

Source: From SFL Presentation SFL has been paying a dividend for 67 consecutive quarters. Below is the chart of the 23 last quarterly dividends.

The investment thesis continues to be the same. I recommend this shipping company as a long-term investment even if the recent disruptions attached to the virus and the new Seadrill restructuring have severely affected the company stock. I see it as a long-term opportunity.

However, trading the stock short term is a must. I recommend using 40% of your holding to trade the stock short term, based on the RSI and a technical analysis approach. Trading your long-term position is vital.

SFL - The Raw Numbers: Third-Quarter Of 2020 And Financials History

SFL 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 111.53 119.88 121.90 118.47 115.77 Net Income in $ Million 3.82 23.64 -87.05 11.90 15.96 EBITDA $ Million 71.36 89.46 -22.06 76.77 75.84 Adjusted EBITDA in $ Million 116.80 123.16 119.90 120.98 117.37 EPS diluted in $/share 0.04 0.22 -0.81 0.11 0.15 Operating cash flow in $ Million 77.33 58.40 74.51 47.91 71.98 CapEx in $ Million 27.94 10.29 23.39 16.89 8.97 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 49.39 48.11 51.12 31.0 63.01 Total cash $ Million 315.7 273.6 323.7 250.5 303.1 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,489 1,608 1,594 1,591 1,483 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.25 0.25 0.15 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 107.61 107.63 107.63 108.86 109.14

Source: SFL release

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Operating Revenues were $116.77 million in 3Q'20 Operating revenues were $116.77 million compared to $111.53 million the same quarter a year ago and down 2.3% sequentially. The company had a $15.96 million net gain for the third quarter of 2020, or $0.15 per diluted share. Results were better-than-expected.

Recent Events:

Source: SFL Presentation

2 - Free cash flow is estimated at $63.0 million in 3Q'20

Note: The third quarter indicated above in the chart is only a Fun Trading estimate. 3Q'20 free cash flow is estimated at $63.01 million,representing an annual free cash flow ("ttm") of $193.3 million.

A quarterly dividend of $0.15 represents a yearly payout of $65.5 million below the annual free cash flow, making me confident that SFL will revise the dividend when the Seadrill reorganization is completed.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is estimated at $1.34 billion in 2Q'20

SFL long-term debt (including current) is $1.483 billion and adjusted EBITDA ("ttm") is $481.41 million (please see table above).

The ratio Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is now 3.08x, which is lower than the shipping industry in general. The total cash was $303.111 million (This included 1.4 million shares in Frontline (NYSE:FRO), 4 million shares in ADS Crude Carriers, and other investments in marketable securities).

However, the total cash is now well below the level at the end of September after taking care of the West Taurus and the West Linus.

In the conference call, CEO Ole Hjertaker indicated:

While the Seadrill restructuring is pending, we have already addressed the bank structures in two other rigs. We have repurchased all the debt on the idle rig West Taurus at the discount, essentially limited to the $83 million corporate guarantee, the cash in the rig owning subsidiary, which was already pledged to the banks anyway for some margin. We have also agreed to guarantee the financing on West Linus in exchange for more flexible financing terms.

Source: Presentation

The debt guaranteed by SFL remaining for the three rigs is $302 million as of now. SFL owns those three drilling rigs chartered to subsidiaries of Seadrill. All three rigs were employed on bareboat charters of Seadrill and generated approximately $24 million in charter hire in the third quarter. However, no charter hire has been received so far in the fourth quarter, which constitutes a default under the leases.

4 - Total backlog is $2.4 billion in 3Q'20 (not including Seadrill drilling rigs)

1 - The liners fleet

The liner fleet segment, SFL has a liner fleet of 48 container vessels and 2 car carriers. The liner fleet generated gross charter hire of approximately $80 million.

2 - The tankers fleet

The tanker fleet generated approximately $24 million in gross charter hire during the quarter, including $4.8 million in profit-split contribution from SFL two VLCCs on charters to Frontline.

3 - Dry bulk vessels

During the first quarter, SFL dry bulk vessels generated approximately $28.4 million in gross charter hire. Approximately 70% was derived from SFL vessels on long-term charters. During the quarter, the company had ten Handysize vessels employed in spot and short-term markets.

4 - Offshore segment

As I said above, SFL owned three drilling rigs with long-term charters to Seadrill. The rigs generated approximately $24 million in charter hire this quarter. The semisubmersible rig, West Taurus, is currently stacked in Norway, but the other two rigs are contracted long term.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

SFL Corp. released solid third-quarter results.

Note: The adjusted EBITDA includes 100% owned associates.

It is encouraging for 2021, and it reinforced my belief that this shipping company is the best in this segment. However, Seadrill's restructuring process takes a toll on the stock price and, subsequently, the dividend. I see it as an opportunity; you should do it as well. It is not a surprise, and I have said that a cut's risk was high in my preceding article. However, it is only temporary and will be readjusted up next year, most probably. I believe a savvy investor must look beyond a few weeks or months to profit plainly in this volatile market. Accumulate SFL on any weakness, enjoy an 8% dividend while waiting for a recovery in this sector, probably in the second half of 2021.

SFL forms a descending broadening wedge with line resistance between $7.60 and $7.80 and line support between $6.50 and $6.00.Another pattern interpretation that could be the best is a descending triangle pattern with the same line resistance as above but a $6.50 support.

A descending triangle can be either bullish or bearish, depending on how the pattern has been entered. However, using the first pattern, we can conclude that the patterns indicate a bullish potential.

I recommend adding below $7 and taking some profit off the table between $7.80 and $9 (200MA). Make sure never sell out your position.

