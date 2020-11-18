Wayfair (W) has been one of the biggest Covid-19 winners. Shares now stand up 765% from the lows that were experienced at the end of March. Whilst I still favor most tech and e-commerce over the long term, I have doubts regarding Wayfairs immediate potential following a vaccine. I also believe from a technical standpoint Wayfair has further to fall and those investors looking to take a stake for the long run should hold out and wait for a better entry price.

Covid-19

There is no denying Wayfair's exceptionally strong performance through this pandemic as the site has benefited massively from broader online shift of consumer spending and is positioned well for the long term in many ways. So it's only right for me to highlight many of the strong metrics that Wayfair has delivered.

In the most recent quarter, Wayfair delivered earnings of $2.30 per share (non-GAAP) and $1.67 on a GAAP basis, significantly beating the consensus of $0.80 (non-GAAP) while revenue only just beat the consensus of $3.7 billion by $0.1 billion (delivered $3.8 billion in revenues). Another real positive is that Wayfair's number of active buyers remained very strong at 28.8 million, up 50.9% from the prior year. With these strong Q3 results it wasn't of much surprise to see Wayfair surge 15% following the release of these results as the market bought into the continued strong traction that Wayfair was receiving.

It's clear that the market is charging Wayfair with a significant premium because of their strong foothold in the e-commerce furniture and home goods market, which is deemed the future and rightly so. However, the price charged for this future growth is unbelievable for a company that has only just turned a corner in terms of profitability. It appears investors have completely forgotten about the old Wayfair - the one prior to Covid.

Valuation

Yes, Wayfair has turned a corner due to Covid, which has significantly increased its long term viability. In fact, I'd say I believe far more in the effect the pandemic has had on the viability of tech stocks than the average investor. But for me even when considering this, Wayfair is not attractive at current levels. Purely looking at Wayfair on a historic basis, the company has delivered a non-GAAP EPS of just $0.33 over the last four quarters combined. I believe this truly reflects the swing in performance that Wayfair has experienced as a result of the pandemic. It also shows the poor performance Wayfair was actually experiencing prior to the pandemic - losing a significant portion of money. Wayfair has shown strong earnings power with its scale-up revenues and the fact that has expanded margins, but I question Wayfair's ability to do this without broader market headwinds.

In fact, Wayfair has quite a rocky history looking back at previous quarterly earnings. The company has missed on EPS eight out of the last twelve quarters. Looking at Wayfair's price-to-sales ratio, it comes in at 1.71 which is still significantly higher than the pre-pandemic level of around 1. Comparing that to competitors such as Overstock (OSTK) who have also experienced a large run-up due to the pandemic, Wayfair is still charging a sizable premium comparatively.

Source: Seeking Alpha charting tool

Wayfair's valuation currently implies that there will be a sustained significant shift in consumers to online furniture shopping and that the company will dominate this market. I simply do not believe this is true and that going forward Wayfair will face increased competition, particularly regarding delivery times which is a huge lure for many consumers when ordering bulk items such as furniture. Comparing Wayfair to its P/S in the 2017-19 period the figure actually stands at similar levels to now which might suggest that Wayfair's shares have grown inline with its revenue growth. But once again I question the sustainability of Wayfair's current financials and whether many of the customers who have shopped with Wayfair recently will become repeat buyers once more physical shopping becomes more viable again. I have tabled below the P/S ratios below which were the very rough averages for each year since 2016:

Year P/S 2016 1.3 2017 1.4 2018 1.7 2019 1.6 2H 2020 2.2

One can see their past trading range here:

Not only this but for Wayfair to have a forward P/E (2020) of more than 50 does not consider Wayfair's previous performance. When I look at tech companies who have surged through this pandemic I also look for companies that were originally performing relatively well before the pandemic to prove they can deliver strong performance without the aid of external headwinds. I do not see this in Wayfair. I see a company that was struggling to control margins and costs and deliver Furniture profitably to consumers.

Whilst Wayfair has seen some extremely positive improvements in metrics across the board as I highlighted, these have seen a slowdown in Q3 where number of new orders from customers has started to decline pushing overall orders and profitability to also decline.

Source: Wayfair company presentation

Wayfair will need to continue to grow its top line as even the company highlighted in the company presentation that the target long term gross margin is 25-27% compared to the 30% delivered in Q3. Previously Wayfair had struggled to deliver a gross margin that was stronger than 24%.

Source: Wayfair company presentation

The primary reason the company trades on a premium valuation is of course that the market believes it will grow into this valuation through its growth rates, particularly after the 51% surge in revenue over the last quarter in comparison to the prior year.

Currently, the consensus has Wayfair delivering revenues of $13 billion in 2020, which would see growth slow down significantly to 12.6% in 2021, this is unsurprising as you would expect a cool off period after the huge growth experienced in the top line over the last year. However more prominently analysts see margins getting squeezed in 2021 with EPS predicted to run $2.40. This puts Wayfair's valuation into question even more giving the company a forward P/E ratio of 99 - extremely pricey considering the uncertain nature of the medium-term for any entity through these times.

Pfizer vaccine

Then comes the Pfizer vaccine, which showed 90% effectiveness in coronavirus patients through its clinical trial. Of course, this was significant news for the market as value Covid-19 affected shares saw a huge surge in valuations as the market finally had some clarity on a way-out of this crisis. High growth, stay-at-home shares took a beating and whilst for many I felt this sell-off was overdone - for Wayfair I didn't. This vaccine news has come as a real surprise to the market and is only going to accelerate and apply emphasis on the issues that I have highlighted above. It begs the question to the market, What does Wayfair look like in the post-Covid world? and more importantly, can it grow into and exceed its valuation?

Whilst no one can definitively answer those questions at this time, my guess for the last one is not at a quick enough pace for the market to be satisfied. Over an extremely long time frame, Wayfair may certainly be able to eventually grow into this valuation but the market isn't patient enough for that. The company will need to deliver exceptional sustained growth to grow into its current valuation which I don't believe the company will be able to achieve.

Conclusion

Wayfair delivered a strong Q3 which was boosted by its 'Way Day' promotion which provides the site with an influx of buyers looking for bargain discounts. Even with this, Wayfair's valuation is concerning and I expect to see Wayfair face increasing competition over the months and years to come. Throughout Q3 and Q4 insiders have been selling stock. Wayfair has a strong position in the market but will face a large amount of pressure from competitors in the coming months and years and cannot simply rely on broader market tailwinds to deliver strong profitability. I believe those investors looking to gain exposure to Wayfair should first wait for a pullback or more clarity on the post-Covid position of Wayfair, even if that means paying a higher price.

