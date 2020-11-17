The deal values HDS at a premium to its peers, compared to the discount at which it traded before the announcement.

Reunited After 13 Years

Home Depot (HD) announced that it is acquiring its former subsidiary, HD Supply Holdings (HDS) for $56 per share, a 25% premium to where it closed prior to the announcement. That represents a market cap of about $9.1 billion or an enterprise value between $8 and $9 billion when you subtract net cash. Home Depot sold HD Supply to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice for $8.3 billion in 2007. Despite the similar pricing, HD Supply is a different company now than it was 13 years ago.

For that matter, Home Depot was a different company 13 years ago. Despite the tailwinds of the early-2000's housing boom, the company struggled to find direction under CEO Bob Nardelli. Nardelli left in January 2007, but not before a buying spree that dramatically grew Home Depot's MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) distribution segment, HD Supply. For example, note this list of acquisitions from the 2006 Annual Report:

During fiscal 2006, the Company made the following acquisitions under its HD Supply segment: – Burrus Contractors Supply – Heartland Waterworks Supply – Cox Lumber Company – Hughes Supply – CTF Supply – Rice Planter Carpets – Edson Electric Supply – Sioux Pipe – Forest Products Supply – Texas Contractors Supply – Grafton Utility Supply – Western Fasteners Additionally, during fiscal 2006, the Company acquired Home Decorators Collection, The Home Way and Jubilee Home Solutions under its Retail segment. The aggregate purchase price for acquisitions in fiscal 2006, 2005 and 2004 was $4.5 billion, $2.6 billion and $729 million, respectively, including $3.5 billion for Hughes Supply in fiscal 2006.

HD Supply grew rapidly (inorganically) from 2004-2006 as you can see from this data, also from the HD 2006 Annual Report.

In its last full year as part of Home Depot, HD Supply made up 13.3% of total company sales and 8.3% of total operating income. Nevertheless, with Nardelli out and the booming housing market starting to slow, new CEO Frank Blake acted quickly to sell HD Supply.

After surviving the housing crash but becoming loaded up with debt, HD Supply came public in a 2013 IPO. Since then, HD Supply grew earnings back to where they were prior to spin-off and paid off a lot of debt.

Source: Seeking Alpha HDS Charting Page

HD Supply Total Debt (Source: Seeking Alpha HDS Financials Page)

HD Supply has greatly improved its margins during its period as a public company and is able to generate similar levels of EBITDA as when owned by Home Depot, despite having only about half the sales.

2018-2020 data from Seeking Alpha HDS Financials Page

One Last Big Change

The above table shows where HD Supply stood at the end of fiscal Q2 in early August 2020. The company had two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The C&I business has been steadier through the pandemic but produces lower margins.

Source: HD Supply Earnings Presentation

Facilities Maintenance was hurt during the pandemic by exposure to the Hospitality industry but the decline is slowing in that vertical and other customer verticals are showing year-on-year growth as of August. FM is also a higher margin business.

Source: HD Supply Earnings Presentation

After the end of Q2, PE firm Clayton, Dubilier, and Rice got involved again, this time buying HD Supply's Construction & Industrial segment for $2.5 billion of net cash. While Q3 results have not been released yet, we can estimate pro forma full year results of the Facilities Maintenance business only, with the balance sheet adjusted for the cash receipts from the C&I sale:

While EBITDA is lower with only the FM business included, you can see the higher margins. Also, with the added cash on the balance sheet, the enterprise value is lower. Still, at Home Depot's takeover price of $56/share, the EV/EBITDA multiple is a fairly rich 17.9 times.

Comparable Analysis

Next, I compare HD Supply to its two largest MRO peers, W.W. Grainger (GWW) and Wesco (WCC), as well as to Home Depot itself. We see here that HD Supply's FM business has the highest EBITDA margins of the group. On EV/EBITDA valuation, Grainger and Wesco are similar at 15.2 times and 15.4 times. Note that at HD Supply's pre-announcement price of $44.81, its EV/EBITDA would have been 14.2, or cheaper than its peers despite the better margins. With the acquisition premium, however, HD Supply is more than fairly valued.

For Home Depot, the acquisition will be accretive to earnings by about 2.6% based on EBITDA. However, because HD supply is small relative to Home Depot's base business, we see almost no change in HD's margins post-merger. If Home Depot had taken the $9.1 billion and bought back its own stock, it could have reduced share count by about 3%. Therefore we could say that this merger is slightly less attractive than a buyback, but that assumes no synergies from the merger. In reality, Home Depot already has a small MRO business, having acquired Interline in 2015. Home Depot should be able to realize economies of scale as well as gain a larger alternative channel to move its products outside of retail stores and direct-to-consumer sales. The distribution network within the MRO business could also enhance Home Depot's supply chain capabilities.

Conclusion

Home Depot's $56/share takeover offer for HD Supply is a good deal for HDS shareholders at a premium to peers based on EV/EBITDA valuation. With the stock trading within 0.5% of the deal value, I have to rate HDS at Neutral. The arbitrage play to capture the remaining value is not worth even the small risk of the deal not getting done. For Home Depot, the deal is about as attractive as simply buying back shares before any merger synergies are considered. However, there should be some benefits with HD already involved in the MRO business. While this deal is small relative to HD's base retail business, a larger MRO channel could also help offset the decline in "stay-at-home" consumer demand that may be coming after the pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.