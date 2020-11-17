Hence, rising liquidity should support FXB in the coming weeks; our first target is at 130, which has acted as a strong resistance in the past two years.

About FXY

The Invesco CurrencyShares British pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA, designed to track the price of the British pound against the US dollar. The fund is rebalanced quarterly.

Introduction

In the past few weeks, there have been some dramatic changes in the macro environment that should influence the dynamics of the FX market in the near term. We think that the positive news regarding the Covid19 vaccine combined with more easing that will be announced by central banks in December (both ECB and Fed) could compress the price volatility and also weigh on the US dollar in the coming weeks. We are still not convinced that the USD will continue its bearish momentum in the coming 12 to 18 months as non-US central banks will eventually counter the trend by announcing more drastic measures, but we do think that there is some room for some risk-on currencies such as the British pound to appreciate in the short run.

Figure 1 shows the recent history of the exchange rate in recent years and how vulnerable the pound is to market shocks and equity drawdowns. The first resistance on the upside stands at 1.34, followed by the 1.40-1.44 LT resistance zone.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

Liquidity will compress volatility this winter

With most of the European economies under national lockdown, which is expected to be soon announced in the US, central banks will announce more easing measures in their December meeting (December 10th for the ECB and December 16th for the Fed) in order to assist the economies during the winter. We think that the extension of the emergency QE programs should continue to compress volatility and, therefore, weaken the greenback in the coming weeks. Hence, risk-on currencies such as Cable could experience a little rally in the near term as the pound is generally performing well in low-volatility regime.

Figure 2 (left frame) shows the strong co-movement between Cable and US equities in the recent two years; higher equities have generally coincided with a stronger pound and vice versa. If we look back at the past 30 years of data, we can notice that investors have generally sold their pound aggressively in periods of high volatility. Figure 2 (right frame) shows the monthly average performance of the most liquid currencies relative to the dollar when the VIX rises above 20 since 1990; the pound has averaged -30bps in monthly returns when the VIX was high.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Drivers of FXB

Another important driver of currencies in the medium term is the real interest rate differential; figure 3 shows strong co-movement between the 2Y UK-US real interest rate differential and FXB in the past cycle. Even though we saw a divergence between the two times series in the 18 months preceding the pandemic, the significant fall in US real yields relative to other economies have weighed on the greenback in the past 8 months. Hence, the positive spread between the UK and the US should continue to favor FXB in the near term.

Participants have been concerned about the Brexit uncertainty for the pound and, therefore, have been trying to avoid having a currency exposure in the current environment, especially considering how sensitive Cable is to equity moves. We do expect to see other currency selloffs in the future, but we do think that FXB will enjoy a little bull period in the coming weeks due to the compressed volatility and weak USD.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Outlook on FXB

Figure 4 shows that FXB has experienced several shocks in the past 13 years and is currently trading at a very low level relative to history. The 115-120 seems to be the lower band on FXB; unless we see another drastic selloff in equities (which is very unlikely), FXB should not trade below 120 in the near term. Our first target on FXB is 130, which has been an important resistance in the past two years, and we think that more momentum in equities could push FXB above that level in the coming weeks.

Momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are also sending positive signals on FXB and, therefore, the momentum we have seen in the past 8 months should continue.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, GBPUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.