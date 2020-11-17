Deep business problems remain and a new strategy will not be clear until January. We remain Neutral at 1,505.5p, despite the 9.1% Dividend Yield.

Next Gen Products saw revenues decline 9% in H2 and will continue to be loss-making; the Heated Tobacco category is now under review.

Trading performance continued to be poor, with EPS down 6.6% year-on-year in FY20, and guided to be "slightly ahead" of prior-year in FY21.

Imperial Brands' share price rose 7.3% in London on Tuesday after FY20 results, as the threat of a margin reset receded.

Introduction

Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (referred here as "IMB") announced its FY20 (ending September 30) results on Tuesday (November 17). IMB shares rose by 7.3% during the day in London.

Tobacco shares have rallied since the start of November, with IMB gaining 23%, British American Tobacco (BTI) gaining 16%, Altria (MO) gaining 14%, and Philip Morris (PM) gaining 11% (all figures in local currencies).

IMB has been Neutral-rated in our coverage since July 2019, and shares have lost 11.1% (after dividends, in U.K. pounds) since in the past 16 months.

Neutral Case Recap

We have been consistently cautious on IMB due to what we see as fundamental business problems:

IMB is mostly present in local markets with unfavorable demographics or regulations; its profit growth was weak even before the rapid rise of vaping.

IMB has under-invested, including in Next Generation Products ("NGPs"), instead prioritizing an unsustainable dividend growth, part-financed by debt

IMB's NGPs remain significantly behind peers, with little hope of catching up, and have generated only losses to date

Ultimately, we believe IMB to be a speculative stock and a levered bet on the cigarette industry, unsuitable for long-term investors. Instead we have initiated Buy ratings on each of the other Big 4 tobacco stocks over time.

Subsequent events have validated our views, with IMB having abandoned its 10% annual dividend growth target in August 2019, issued a profit warning (September), announced the exit of its then CEO (October), and then finally "rebased" its dividend a third lower (May 2020). The CFO has also announced his retirement (August 2020).

As we explained in our review two weeks ago, even at their much reduced price, we believed IMB's valuation was only superficially attractive and it faced deep strategic challenges that may end in a catastrophe.

CEO Indicated No Margin Reset

As headline FY20 results were already announced in a pre-close update in October, the key focus for investors in FY20 results was any change in future strategy by the new CEO Stefan Bomhard.

We believe the positive share price reaction has been the result of the CEO indicating that there would be no margin reset in the tobacco business:

"I recognise that there is a debate as to whether these brands are under-invested but it is also important to recognise that marketing spend in the tobacco sector is a relatively low percentage of revenue compared to other consumer sectors. So adjustments to spend are unlikely to be significant over time in the context of our high margins." Stefan Bomhard, IMB CEO (FY20 earnings call)

Bomhard indicated that he saw room for improvement in the tobacco business, especially in reversing recent market share losses, while his approach to NGPs would be "more prudent" and "tightly focused":

"The tobacco business is resilient and has some good brands, so there is definitely the opportunity to deliver better results over time. This will require addressing our share performance in certain markets where we've suffered declines for a number of years ... NGP has obviously underperformed and investment has not delivered the expected returns. NGP has a role to play for Imperial going forward in meeting consumer needs for reduced risk products. I also want us to be able to make a meaningful contribution to harm reduction, but we will take a much more prudent approach, built around a tightly focused business model." CEO Comments, "Assessing the Business" (FY20 results release)

However, few other details on his new strategy were given. Bomhard emphasized that his strategic review at IMB was still a "work in progress", "everything is on the table". He will be updating investors on his findings at a capital markets day on January 27 next year.

Poor FY20 Results Headlines

Trading performance continued to be poor in FY20.

The results headlines were disappointing, with revenues growing only 0.8% year-on-year, EBIT falling 4.8% and EPS falling 5.6% excluding currency; including currency, EPS declined by 6.6% from FY19:

IMB Results Headlines (FY20) Source: IMB results release (FY20).

The FY20 group volume decline of 2.1% was moderate by historic standards, helped by COVID-19 trends such as stay-at-home and lower illicit cigarette trade. However, FY20 EBIT decline of 4.8% was far worse than prior years, reflecting some specific items but also a worsening overall mix:

IMB Group Volume & EBIT Growth (ex. FX) (FY15-20) Source: IMB company filings.

In terms of specific items, against an EBIT decline of £118m, management has attributed £90m to COVID-19 costs; there were also £50m of regulatory costs and £26m in additional overheads. Some of these costs are likely permanent, such as the (£20m) costs for track & trace under new European Union regulations and an investment in salesforce (as part of overheads).

Excluding COVID-19 costs (£90m) and one-off regulatory costs (£30m), we believe group EBIT would have been up by approx. 1% year-on-year excluding currency - still a poor performance.

The worsening mix is covered in more detail below.

EBIT Declined in Every Region

IMB's EBIT fell in every region in FY20, though the decline in Europe was partly due to the disruption to Duty Free sales (historically reported as part of the region). Regional volume trends included:

Volume in Americas was down 3.3%, including down 2.5% in the U.S.; however, excluding inventory moves, it would have been "slightly up"

Volume in Europe benefited from COVID-19 trends such as stay-at-home and lower illicit cigarette trade

Volume growth in Africa, Asia & Australia ("AAA") was due to growth in lower-value markets in the Middle East, Turkey and the Ivory Coast

IMB Volume & EBIT Growth by Region (ex. FX) (FY19-20) Source: IMB company filings.

Because of the above, IMB's geographic mix shifted negatively, both overall to the lower-value AAA region, and within the AAA region to lower-value markets. IMB's product mix also shifted negatively, as volumes moved to "lower priced formats in the U.K., Australia and Germany", including to "private label brands ... with very little revenue".

The result was a price/mix benefit of only +3.9% in FY20, compared to +5.5% in FY19 and +4.6% in FY18:

IMB Tobacco Price/Mix Benefits (FY20) Source: IMB results presentation (FY20).

We remain pessimistic on IMB's tobacco business, given its exposure to mature markets, including some where IQOS is a rising threat. Some of this danger is already visible in the market size data IMB provided, with substantial declines in Japan (13.9%) and Russia (6.5%). Australia, historically a large market for IMB with about 5% of group EBIT, saw its market shrank 8.6%:

Tobacco Market Size Change - Top 10 IMB Markets (FY20) Source: IMB results presentation (FY20).

Little NGP Progress, Heated Tobacco "Under Review"

IMB's NGP revenues fell 27% year-on-year in FY20. They were down 9% year-on-year in H2, better than H1 (down 42%), but still lower than the prior year in both the Americas and AAA; they were up 17% in Europe:

IMB NGP Revenues by Region (FY18-20) NB. Figures as reported, and include the impact of currency. Source: IMB company filings.

The Heated Tobacco category is now "under review", with IMB having paused the expansion of its Heated Tobacco product (Pulze), which contributed to the NGP revenue decline in AAA in H2. We do not expect IMB to be able to catch up with Philip Morris's IQOS and British American Tobacco's glo.

New CEO Stefan Bomhard believed mistakes were made in IMB's previous NGP strategy, with too much resources invested without good market data. He will "implement a more disciplined, returns-focused framework" in NGPs.

The NGP business generated an operating loss of £204m, including £128m in H1 and £76m in H2; in addition, there were £124m of write-downs. Losses are expected to continue in FY21, "but at the moderated level achieved in the second half" of FY20.

FY21 Outlook

IMB expects its EPS to be "slightly ahead" year-on-year in FY21, excluding currency, after a 2.8% hit from the sale of the premium cigars business. This is based on a low-to-mid single-digit EBIT growth, but with a 2% headwind to EPS from a higher tax rate. Profit growth will continue to be driven by tobacco, where IMB expects "strong" pricing but a "mix headwind"; NGPs will show "moderated losses" as described above:

IMB FY21 Outlook Source: IMB results presentation (FY20).

Valuation

With shares closing at 1,505.5p in London after results, IMB was at a 5.9x P/E and a 15.3% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

IMB Net Income, Cash flow & Valuation (FY17-20) NB. Not adjusted for sale of premium cigars business. Free Cash Flow no longer a management metric from FY20. Source: IMB company filings.

(IMB benefited from £1.0bn of working capital cash inflow in FY20, including £0.7bn due to the timing of duty & VAT payments.)

Excluding working capital and other one-offs, IMB's FCF has stagnated at around £2.2bn last few years, even as the U.K. pound continued to weaken.

The Dividend Yield is 9.1%, after the dividend has been rebased to 137.33p per share.

Adjusted for the premium cigar sale and temporary working capital cash flows, IMB's Net Debt / EBITDA was at 2.7x, still above its 2.0-2.5x target range. Reported Net Debt was £11.1bn.

Conclusion

The positive share price reaction after Tuesday's FY20 results seemed mainly due to the threat of a margin reset receding.

Trading performance continued to be poor, with EPS down 6.6% year-on-year in FY20, and guided to be "slightly ahead" of prior-year in FY21.

EBIT declined in every region, a negative geographic/product mix shift impacted revenue growth, and key markets have shrunk significantly.

Next Gen Products saw revenues decline 9% in H2 and will continue to be loss-making; the Heated Tobacco category is now under review.

Deep business problems remain, and a new strategy will not be clear until January. We believe IMB shares should be avoided, despite the 9.1% Dividend Yield (at the current price of 1,505.5p).

We reiterate our Neutral rating on Imperial Brands.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM,MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.