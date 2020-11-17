Smaller Caps Are Still Looking Better (Technically Speaking For 11/17)

I'm not the only one noting that markets are overbought (emphasis added):

Outside of the Nasdaq 100, last week was a positive one for every other major index ETF in our Trend Analyzer screen of major US indices. While QQQ was down just over 1%, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was up over 2%, and small caps (NYSEARCA:IWM) surged over 6%. Those are impressive gains no matter how you look at it, but they also leave the majority of US indices at not only short-term overbought levels but 'extreme' overbought levels (at least 2 standard deviations above the 50-DMA). Again, this does not mean that equities have to trade lower from here, but from a timing perspective, conditions are poor.

Here's the accompanying table:

The above table is based on short-term data. My concern is long term and is due to the weekly charts being very stretched (you can see more here). Bespoke also makes an important observation: this doesn't mean that markets can't go higher. It does mean the timing of new positions is poor.

Air traffic is still down sharply:

From the Minneapolis Fed/ Data is Y/Y percentage change

Key to the above chart is that improvement in the trend is very slow. At its current trajectory, air passenger traffic wouldn't recover until the next decade, if at all. This data shows that a vaccine is mandatory for the travel industry to fully recover.

There's a new regional Asian trade pact. Its scope is more a formalization of existing relationships while also expressing some aspirational goals. It avoids some key issues of contention:

The pact will most likely formalize, rather than remake, business between the countries. The R.C.E.P. eliminates tariffs mainly for goods that already qualify for duty-free treatment under existing free trade agreements. It allows countries to keep tariffs for imports in sectors they regard as especially important or sensitive. The pact's so-called rules of origin will set common standards for how much of a product must be produced within the region for the final product to qualify for duty-free treatment. These rules could make it simpler for companies to set up supply chains that span several countries. It has little impact on legal work, accounting or other services that cross borders, and does not venture far into the often-divisive issue of ensuring greater intellectual property protections. The R.C.E.P. also skirts broad issues like protecting independent labor unions and the environment and limiting government subsidies to state-owned enterprises.

Still, this is a step forward for the region and a sign that trade pacts can still be signed.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

In reality, this was a nothing day. The major market ETFs were either up or down by less than 1%. The key was the strength in the treasury market, where the long-end was up.

Only energy rose. Notice that at the bottom of the table are three defensive sectors. This is one of the first times in recent memory that the defensive sectors have clustered together anywhere on the table. Cyclicals (financials and industrials) are near the top.

Today, let's start with a 2-day chart of the IWM:

Notice the strength of today's move higher. While the IWM was only up marginally overall, the ETF actually had a great day. After gapping lower in the morning and then continuing lower, it reversed course and printed a solid rally that lasted until about an hour before the close. Prices sold-off to the high from Monday before moving sideways. If it hadn't been for the morning sell-off, this would be a great bullish chart.

Let's compare this to the 2-day SPY chart:

Although the SPY followed the same pattern, its rally petered out earlier, with prices starting to move sideways in the late AM. The afternoon sell-off was stronger as well.

This gets to a broader theme of small-cap outperformance in the shorter term.

IWM 30-minute

The IWM has printed a solid rally since the beginning of November.

SPY 30-day

Meanwhile, the SPY has printed a double top.

And that leaves us at an interesting crossroads. Will smaller caps pull the market higher or will the apparent top in the larger caps be a precursor to a move lower? We'll find out tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.